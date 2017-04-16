KATI MÄENPÄÄ, LEHTORI, OPINTO-OHJAAJA, OAMK 19.10.2016 Tukena kampuksella ja verkossa - opinto-ohjaajan ja tuutoropettajie...
2015 vuoden alusta - koko 3,5 v. tutkinto monimuotoisena - n. 200 monimuoto-opisk. - koko OAMK yli 900 monimuoto-opiskelij...
Kokemuksesi verkko-ohjaajana? Kahoot.it
Ohjauksen osa-alueet ja "syvyys" OHJAUS Henkilökohtaisiin erityisiin tilanteisiin liittyvä ohjaus (mm.opintojen etenemisen...
Opintojen ohjaus ammattikorkeakoulussa Ammattikorkeakoulu laki (352/ 2015) Ø Ammattikorkeakoulun on järjestettävä tutkinto...
Mikä tekee ohjauksen monimuoto/verkko- opinnoissa erityisen tarpeelliseksi?
Opettaja: "Miten ja kuka huolehtii opiskelijoiden verkko-opiskelu valmiuksista? Osaavatko opiskelijat käyttää monipuolises...
Mitä miettii opiskelija opintojen alussa?
Mitä miettii opintojen alussa monimuoto- opiskelija? (ks. video)
Mihin opiskelija tarvitsee tukea ja ohjausta? Ø Tietoa opiskeluun ja käytänteihin liittyen Ø Taitoihin opiskella yksin ja ...
Ohjaus on suunniteltua – tekijät, vaihe, tarkoitus, toteutus, välineet, palaute ja arviointi
Ohjaus on yhteistyötä
Ennen opintojen alkua ohjaavaa tietoa verkko/monimuoto-opiskelusta – Valintaoppaissa (hakijapalvelut) – Valintakoehaastatt...
Orientointiviikko palvelee tehokkaasti verkko-ohjausta ja oppimista – Kasvokkain tutustumista (tuttuus, turvallisuus, opis...
Ohjauksen välineitä Ø Moodleroomsissa tuutorointialusta joka ryhmällä - ryhmää koskeva tiedottaminen, viestitys ohjataan e...
Suosituimmat verkko-ohjausvälineet TUTTUJA JA TURVALLISIA – Oppimisympäristön viestitys- ja keskustelualue – AC (hlökoht ,...
Hyviä ohjauskäytänteitä v Alustavat hops keskustelut alussa/ennen opintoja AC:n kautta hyviä -> tuutoropettaja saa käsityk...
Opiskelijoiden palaute verkko-ohjauksesta v Sopii elämäntilanteeseen kun ohjaus ei sido aikaan eikä paikkaan v Mahdollisuu...
Kuva: Pixabay Kati Mäenpää
Jotain tehty oikein? alle 55 op suorittaneet Opiskelijoita yhteensä 55 op suorittaneet % Monimuoto 5 76 93,4 Päivä 27 86 6...
Verkko/monimuoto-opiskelun tarpeet ja haasteet ohjaukselle – Monelle edelleen täysin uudenlainen tapa opiskella (siirtymäv...
Pohdittavaa verkko-ohjauksen näkökulmasta – Tietoa paljon ja hajanaisesti, eri tietoa eri lähteissä, luotettavan tiedon et...
Verkko haasteet – Läsnäolon tunteen tukeminen (dialogisuus, herkkyys viestien vastaanottamiselle, pitkäjänteisyys, vastavu...
Kysymyksiä? Keskustelua? 1. Mihin suuntaan ohjausta voisi/tulisi kehittää verkossa? 2. Mitkä olisivat näihin ohjaustilante...
Lähteitä kiinnostuneille: Järvelä, S. & Hadwin, A.F. 2013. New frontiers: Regulating learning in CSCL Article in Education...
Kiitos mielenkiinnostanne! Kati Mäenpää, lehtori, opinto-ohjaaja kati.maenpaa@oamk.fi @Kamielisa https://www.linkedin.com/...
Tukena kampuksella ja verkossa opon ja opettajatuutorin kokemuksia mäenpää (1)

  1. 1. KATI MÄENPÄÄ, LEHTORI, OPINTO-OHJAAJA, OAMK 19.10.2016 Tukena kampuksella ja verkossa - opinto-ohjaajan ja tuutoropettajien kokemuksia ohjauksesta, vuorovaikutuksesta ja välineistä verkossa
  2. 2. 2015 vuoden alusta - koko 3,5 v. tutkinto monimuotoisena - n. 200 monimuoto-opisk. - koko OAMK yli 900 monimuoto-opiskelijaa - OAMK/momu alpat v.2017 =443 Lähijakso 1 vko Etäjakso 3-4 vkoa Lähijakso 1 vko Etäjakso 3-4 vko Harjoittelu 4-6 vkoa Sairaanhoitajien (AMK) monimuotokoulutus Kati Mäenpää
  3. 3. Kokemuksesi verkko-ohjaajana? Kahoot.it
  4. 4. Ohjauksen osa-alueet ja "syvyys" OHJAUS Henkilökohtaisiin erityisiin tilanteisiin liittyvä ohjaus (mm.opintojen etenemisen ongelmat, oppimisvaikeudet, elämäntilanne ) Kati Mäenpää
  5. 5. Opintojen ohjaus ammattikorkeakoulussa Ammattikorkeakoulu laki (352/ 2015) Ø Ammattikorkeakoulun on järjestettävä tutkintoon johtavat opinnot ja opintojen ohjaus niin, että kokopäiväopiskelija voi suorittaa opinnot niiden laajuutta vastaavassa ajassa (tavoitteellinen suorittamisaika) Ohjaus integroituu opetussuunnitelmaan Ø Antaa pohjaa ammatilliseen suuntautumiseen ja itsenäiselle päätöksenteolle Syvällisemmissä, erityisissä ohjauspalveluissa (counselling) Ø opiskelijoiden tukemiseen henkilökohtaisten tarpeiden, elämäntilanteen ja vaihtoehtoisten toimintatapojen jäsentämisessä Ø Opintojen ohjauspalveluihin hakeudutaan pikemminkin tietojen ja taitojen puutteesta johtuen kuin psyykkisen pahoinvoinnin takia Vuorinen (2006) Kati Mäenpää
  6. 6. Mikä tekee ohjauksen monimuoto/verkko- opinnoissa erityisen tarpeelliseksi?
  7. 7. Opettaja: "Miten ja kuka huolehtii opiskelijoiden verkko-opiskelu valmiuksista? Osaavatko opiskelijat käyttää monipuolisesti kokoajan uudistuvia ohjelmia ja tekniikkaa?"
  8. 8. Mitä miettii opiskelija opintojen alussa?
  9. 9. Mitä miettii opintojen alussa monimuoto- opiskelija? (ks. video)
  10. 10. Mihin opiskelija tarvitsee tukea ja ohjausta? Ø Tietoa opiskeluun ja käytänteihin liittyen Ø Taitoihin opiskella yksin ja yhdessä, säädellä oppimista (Järvelä& Hadwin) • ENNAKOINTI; mitä tehdä ja miten • SUUNNITTELU JA ORGANISOINTI; miten ja milloin opiskelen • TAVOITTEET • PÄÄTÖSTEN TEKEMINEN • OPISKELUun ryhtyminen,TOIMEENPANEMINEN , teknologian käyttö • REFLEKTOINTIA; Miten onnistuin/mmeko? Ymmärsin/mmekö? Ø OPISKELU MOTIVAATION JA TUNTEIDEN SÄÄTELYYN Motivaation kannalta edesauttaa (Ryan & Deci) Omaehtoisuus, autonomia Kyvykkyys, pätevyys Yhteisöllisyys, vuorovaikutus Kati Mäenpää
  11. 11. Ohjaus on suunniteltua – tekijät, vaihe, tarkoitus, toteutus, välineet, palaute ja arviointi
  12. 12. Ohjaus on yhteistyötä
  13. 13. Ennen opintojen alkua ohjaavaa tietoa verkko/monimuoto-opiskelusta – Valintaoppaissa (hakijapalvelut) – Valintakoehaastattelussa (Sos. ja terv.ala) – Hyväksymiskirjeessä tiedotetaan uutta opiskelijaa (linkki OAMK – sivulle ) – Lähiopetusviikot (puoleksi vuodeksi valmiiksi) – Laitevaatimukset – Ohjauskeskustelut ennen aloitusta AC:llä (ahot, ac- valmiudet, opiskeluvalmiuskartoitus) *videotervehdykset? Kati Mäenpää
  14. 14. Orientointiviikko palvelee tehokkaasti verkko-ohjausta ja oppimista – Kasvokkain tutustumista (tuttuus, turvallisuus, opiskeluilmapiiri) – Ryhmäyttämistä tietoisesti (harjoitukset) – Sitouttamista (vastuuta omasta oppimisesta, e-hops) – Motivointia (tarpeellisuus, myönteisyys, tavoitteellisuus) – Oppimisympäristön ja välineiden yhteistä opettelua, keskustelua – BYOD kannustus – Study groupien toiminnan aloitus ja siinä oppimisen ohjaaminen – Infot (esim.opintojaksojen 1.kerta, lähikontaktin merkitys) Ø Ohjaus jatkuu ylläpidettynä koko opintojen ajan, siirtymävaiheisiin painottaen Kati Mäenpää
  15. 15. Ohjauksen välineitä Ø Moodleroomsissa tuutorointialusta joka ryhmällä - ryhmää koskeva tiedottaminen, viestitys ohjataan ensisijaisesti Ø AC (Skype, Collaborative ) – ohjausajat (varattavissa ja annetaan aikoja) Ø Sähköpostit ja tekstiviestit (+ WhatsApp) Ø GAFE (esim. Google Forms –palautteet/kyselyt), muut pilvipalvelut ja ohjelmat (One Drive, o365 ) Ø Blogi (Blogger) harjoittelun ohjauksessa (portfoliona, PLE:nä) Ø OAMK:n muut E-palvelut (kirjasto, Ehops, helpdesk, chatit ...) Ø Sosiaalinen media: (WhatsApp, Facebook (ryhmät), Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Periscope) Ø Videot /video-ohjelmat (Youtube, Screen cast- O–matic, Powtoon, Videoscribe...) Ø Opiskelutekniikkaa tukevia sovelluksia (Mindmeister, Bubbl.us, Padlet, Popplet, Evernote, Skitch, ThingLink, Paper 53, Vision Board, Trello, Coffitivity ...) Kati Mäenpää
  16. 16. Suosituimmat verkko-ohjausvälineet TUTTUJA JA TURVALLISIA – Oppimisympäristön viestitys- ja keskustelualue – AC (hlökoht , ryhmä, OPO-online päivystykset) – Sähköposti (hlökoht) – Puhelin (soitot, viestit, Whatsapp) – Facebook -opiskelijatuutorointi v Ipad , älypuhelin monipuolisesti käytössä v kamera, ym. visuaalisuus Ohjaussisältö vaikuttaa välineen valintaan Ohjaus vaatii syvällistä keskustelua: – Moninaiset kysymykset ja ongelmat – Henkilökohtaisia asioita (tietoturva, tunteet) > Opiskelijalla mahd. valita KOKEILLEN UUSIA VÄLINEITÄ ja SOVELTUVIA OHJELMIA Kati Mäenpää
  17. 17. Hyviä ohjauskäytänteitä v Alustavat hops keskustelut alussa/ennen opintoja AC:n kautta hyviä -> tuutoropettaja saa käsityksen ryhmästä -> opiskelijat kokevat madaltavan kynnystä verkko-opiskeluun (hyvä palaute) v Alkuvaiheen tehokas ohjaus (opo + tuutoropettajat ) v Kannustus aktiiviseksi etäopiskelijaksi heti alussa, opitaan etsimään tietoa, ilmaisemaan mielipiteitä, kysymyksiä verkossa v Ryhmän yhteistoiminnallisuuteen kannustaminen v Ohjauksen saatavuuden korostaminen (1 lukuvuoden jälkeen myös) v Tuutoralusta oppimisympäristössä vuorovaikutukseen ja info- kanavana v Opiskelijoiden erilaisen tason huomioiminen (opiskeluvalmiudet, koulutustaso) v Opiskelijan vastuullisuuden korostaminen (opintosuoritukset) Kati Mäenpää
  18. 18. Opiskelijoiden palaute verkko-ohjauksesta v Sopii elämäntilanteeseen kun ohjaus ei sido aikaan eikä paikkaan v Mahdollisuus valita miten ja joustavammin ajallisestikin milloin ohjaus toteutuu v Mahdollistaa aktiivisen osallistumisen verkossa v yhteisöllisyys mahdollistuu (koneella ei olla yksin!) v Verkkovälineiden käyttö tulee luontevaksi osaksi opiskelua, v Tuki, kannustus ja auttaminen ryhmän ja vertaisopiskelijoiden kesken tärkeää ( ) v Kiitosta ohjaajille ohjausvastaamisesta v Opiskelijatuutortoiminnan matalan kynnyksen tukiverkko (FB, WA) Kati Mäenpää
  19. 19. Kuva: Pixabay Kati Mäenpää
  20. 20. Jotain tehty oikein? alle 55 op suorittaneet Opiskelijoita yhteensä 55 op suorittaneet % Monimuoto 5 76 93,4 Päivä 27 86 68,6 Kaikki 32 162 80,2 Taulukko (S. Pinola) 20.9.2016 tilanne Kati Mäenpää
  21. 21. Verkko/monimuoto-opiskelun tarpeet ja haasteet ohjaukselle – Monelle edelleen täysin uudenlainen tapa opiskella (siirtymävaihe) – Välineitten käytön opettelua (aikaa kuluu, edettävä maltillisesti) – Hallittava ja suunniteltava oma opiskelu ja aikataulu tarkemmin – Väärät ennakkokäsitykset opintojen työllistävyydestä (päätoimisuus) à Osalle realisoituu vasta opintojen alkaessa mitä monimuoto-opetus tarkoittaa ja pystynkö sovittamaan sen muuhun elämään (työ) (markkinoinnin oikeellisuus!) à Työmäärä=koko tutkinnon op-laajuus normiajassa – Ryhmätyötaitojen heikkous/pelko ryhmän työskentelystä ja ryhmästä putoamisesta – Kertausta mistä löytyy mitäkin, mikä oli mitäkin... – Henkilökohtaiset opintopolut toisaalta mahdollisuus ja toisaalta haaste Kati Mäenpää
  22. 22. Pohdittavaa verkko-ohjauksen näkökulmasta – Tietoa paljon ja hajanaisesti, eri tietoa eri lähteissä, luotettavan tiedon etsintä --> Informaation käsittely- ja hallintataidot , tiedon keskittäminen? - eHOPS, mobiilisovellus? – Opiskelijoiden erilaisen tason huomioiminen (esim. atk-taidot, oppimisvalmiudet, oppimisvaikeudet) – Hyvä nettietiketti (huom. julkaisu- ja kuvausluvat) – Oppimisen itsesäätelytaitojen harjaannuttaminen alussa (oma ja ryhmässä opiskelu haltuun!) – Hyvät, selkeät ohjeistukset -->vähentää ohjauksen tarvetta – OIKEA-AIKAINEN OHJAUS, ennakoi ja tunnista missä vaiheessa keskityttävä ohjaukseen erityisesti (alku, siirtymävaiheet, loppu) – Ystävällinen verkkoviestintä ohjauksessa J Kati Mäenpää
  23. 23. Verkko haasteet – Läsnäolon tunteen tukeminen (dialogisuus, herkkyys viestien vastaanottamiselle, pitkäjänteisyys, vastavuoroisuus, väli- ja loppusynteesit) – Nonverbaalisen viestinnän muuttuminen – miten osoitan esim. empatian, katsekontaktin? – Tilanteen yllättävyys, ympäristön hallitsemattomuus, "häiriötekijät", yksityisyys? – Viestinnän selkeyttäminen – "Yksinäiset", "putoajat" àoppimisanalytiikka avuksi? – Kasvottomuus? --> enemmän kuvan ja videon käyttöä , ”Nettikahvila” – Sosiaaliset taidot? --> koulutuksen lähijaksot ja harjoittelut merkityksellisiä (ammatillisten ) sosiaalisten ja metakognitiivisten taitojen harjoittamisessa läpi opintojen Kati Mäenpää
  24. 24. Kysymyksiä? Keskustelua? 1. Mihin suuntaan ohjausta voisi/tulisi kehittää verkossa? 2. Mitkä olisivat näihin ohjaustilanteisiiin soveltuvat välineet? 3. Mihin etäohjausvälineet tuovat lisäarvoa, mahdollisuuksia? 4. Millaista verkko-ohjausosaamista olisi tarpeellista kehittää? Kati Mäenpää
  25. 25. Lähteitä kiinnostuneille: Järvelä, S. & Hadwin, A.F. 2013. New frontiers: Regulating learning in CSCL Article in Educational Psychologist 48(1):25-39. Järvelä, S. & Järvenoja, H. 2011. Socially Constructed Self-Regulated Learning and Motivation Regulation in Collaborative Learning Group.Teachers College Record Volume 113, Number 2, February 2011, pp. 350–374 Lonka, K. 2015. Oivaltava oppiminen. Otava https://www.slideshare.net/mobile/SannaRuhalahti/ohjausverkossa-2014 Kangas, M & Pinola, S. 2016.Verkko-opetuksen kehittäminen : case Oulun ammattikorkeakoulun Oulaisten kampus. Pro gradu. JY. Räisänen, P. 2016. Monimuoto-opiskelijoiden tuutorointi Oulun ammattikorkeakoulussa.https://www.theseus.fi/bitstream/handle/10024/114137/Raisanen_Panu.pdf?sequence=1 Vuorinen, R. 2006. Internet ohjauksessa vai ohjaus internetissä? Ohjaajien käsityksiä internetin merkityksestä työvälineenä. Jyväskylän yliopisto.Koulutuksen tutkimuslaitos Tutkimuksia 19 https://jyx.jyu.fi/dspace/bitstream/handle/123456789/37756/T019.pdf?sequence=1 Mitä miettii monimuoto-opiskelija video: https://youtu.be/aE6PX9VBybQ Verkko-ohjaajan muistilista (Canva-taulu): https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B87g-0rka-4lY05LRW1WVmpQWW8 Kati Mäenpää
  26. 26. Kiitos mielenkiinnostanne! Kati Mäenpää, lehtori, opinto-ohjaaja kati.maenpaa@oamk.fi @Kamielisa https://www.linkedin.com/pub/kati- maenpaa/b3/773/534 Tämä teos, jonka tekijä on Kati Mäenpää, on lisensoitu Creative Commons Nimeä-EiKaupallinen-EiMuutoksia 4.0 Kansainvälinen -lisenssillä. Perustuu teokseen osoitteessa http://www.oamk.fi/fi/tutkimus-ja-kehitys/hankkeet/verkko-ohjaaja/koulutukset/avoimet- koulutukset/avoin-koulutuspaiva-1/.

×