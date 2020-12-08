Successfully reported this slideshow.
졸업 프로젝트 스튜디오 2 김정현 - 디자인
사용성 테스트 - 수정사항 1. 아이콘 수정 (위치 및 디자인) 2. 실천도 그래프 3. 세분화 된 알람 방식과 팝업 1. 시간, 기간별로 세분화 된 그래프 2. 내가 아낀 쓰레기들과 비교 분석 3. 제로 웨이스트 준비...
사용성 테스트 ‒ 추가 요소 1. 제로 웨이스트 기록 공유 2. 기능에 대한 간략한 설명 3. 제로 웨이스트 다이어리 ‒ 정보 공유 게시판
1차 디자인 Save us Figma 기본 화면 스크롤 화면 플로팅 메뉴바
1차 디자인
1차 디자인 기본 화면 스크롤 화면 다이어리 메뉴바
1차 디자인
1차 디자인 기본 화면 스크롤 화면
1차 디자인 날짜 선택 / 변경 시간 설정 및 변경
1차 디자인
1차 디자인 수정사항 디자인에서 기능 위주로 버튼, 컨텐츠 사이를 헷갈리지 않게 하자!
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
2차 디자인
