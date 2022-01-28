Ashford instrumentation product offering

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Ashford Instrumentation stock a wide range of products for the HVAC, Fire & Sprinkler & Process Industries.
For any enquiries that you may have, please feel free to send them through to justin@ashinst.com
Stock is on hand, ready to ship with next day delivery.
# Thermowells - 63 mm or 100mm Immersion
# Thermometers – Different ranges available and sizes
# Pressure Gauges – Different ranges available and sizes
# Combi Gauges - (Bottom or Back Entry options)
# Binder Test Points - 1/4" or 1/2" (30mm or 60mm)
# Binder Test Kits - Digital or Mechanical
# Binder Sampling Probe - (38mm Probe or 100mm Probe)
# Binder Gauge with Probe - Digital or Mechanical
# Pressure Relief Valves - Nuova General
# Syphons - U Syphons, O Ring Syphons
# Gauge Cocks
# Ball Valves
Kind regards
Justin Alberts
Ashford Instrumentation Ltd
Units 2 & 3 Fairview Industrial Park
Hamstreet Road, Ruckinge, Kent
TN26 2PL
United Kingdom
Tele 0044 (0) 1233 730999
Email: justin@ashinst.com