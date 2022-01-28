Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 of 58

Ashford instrumentation product offering

Jan. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Engineering

Ashford Instrumentation stock a wide range of products for the HVAC, Fire & Sprinkler & Process Industries.

For any enquiries that you may have, please feel free to send them through to justin@ashinst.com

Stock is on hand, ready to ship with next day delivery.

# Thermowells - 63 mm or 100mm Immersion
# Thermometers – Different ranges available and sizes
# Pressure Gauges – Different ranges available and sizes
# Combi Gauges - (Bottom or Back Entry options)
# Binder Test Points - 1/4" or 1/2" (30mm or 60mm)
# Binder Test Kits - Digital or Mechanical
# Binder Sampling Probe - (38mm Probe or 100mm Probe)
# Binder Gauge with Probe - Digital or Mechanical
# Pressure Relief Valves - Nuova General
# Syphons - U Syphons, O Ring Syphons
# Gauge Cocks
# Ball Valves

Kind regards

Justin Alberts
Ashford Instrumentation Ltd
Units 2 & 3 Fairview Industrial Park
Hamstreet Road, Ruckinge, Kent
TN26 2PL
United Kingdom
Tele 0044 (0) 1233 730999
Email: justin@ashinst.com

Ashford instrumentation product offering

  1. 1. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Binder Test Kit - Mechanical Binder pressure and temperature test kit comprising of a plastic carry case with protective foam insert, 2 X high accuracy class 1 (1% full scale) bourdon tube pressure guages, 2 X binder test probes and a digital hand-held thermometer. The kit also contains a bottle of liquid soap to lubricate probes prior to insertion. The kit now features a market leading 1% accuracy glycerine filled pressure gauges with internal compensating diaphragm. The compensating diaphragm means the gauge does not have to be vented to atmosphere before use preventing glycerine leaks when returned to the carry case. These kits are ideal for commissioning or maintenance engineers and can be custom manufactured to meet your exact requirements. The pressure gauges and thermometers within the kits are designed to be used with our range of Binder Test Points. Safety Note: We do not recomend using on applications where water is at or above its boiling point. Extreme care should be taken when venting any hot water system to atmospheric pressre and relevant protective clothing should be worn. Model Number Pressure Gauge Pressure Ranges Pressure Gauge Accuracy Gauge Probe Lengths Thermometer Temperature Range Thermometer Accuracy Thermometer Probe Lubricating Fluid Carry Case Case Size Options 1 Standard Kit Comprises TESTPOINTKIT Series 63mm Diameter Glycerine Filled Nylon Case Standard Bar Ranges 0-4, 0-7, 0-11,0-16 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) Class 1 to EN837-1 38mm or 100mm Long X 3.5mm Diameter 45mm Diameter Stainless Steel Case - 50/+200C +/- 1C 140mm Long X 3.5mm Diameter Liquid Soap Plastic Case With Foam Insert 270mm X 210mm X 90mm Calibration Certification 1 x 38mm Probe, 1 x 100mm Probe, 1 x Soap, 1 x 0-7 Bar/100 PSI Gauge, 1 X 0-11 Bar/160 PSI Gauge, 1 X 0-120C Hand-Held Thermometer 1 X Carry Case With Foam Insert www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  2. 2. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Binder Sampling Probe & Pressure Gauge Binder style test point sampling probe comprising of a 38mm or 100mm probe, brass isolating gauge cock and 1m PVC hose combined with a high accuracy 1% 63mm diameter pressure gauges. This instrument allows you to check the system pressure before drawing off the sample fluid from any Binder Style Test Point for evaluation. Before use, it is strongly recommended that the pipework process temperature is checked to avoid injury. This sampling probe should only be used to sample the process media and under no circumstances should it be left permanently installed. This product now features a market leading 1% accuracy full scale glycerine filled pressure gauge with internal compensating diaphragm. The compensating diaphragm means the gauge does not have to be vented to atmosphere before use preventing glycerine leaks from the venting plug. Safety Note: Test Point Maximum Recommended Temperature 100C, however, this Sampling Probe should not be used on any process media above 60C. Suggested Maximum Pressure 11 Bar, This Product Should Not Be Used Above 15 Bar. Gauge Ranges Gauge Accuracy Gauge Diameter Gauge Rubber Case Needle Lengths Process Temperature Gauge Body Hose Hose Length Options: 0-4, 0-7, 0-11 & 0-16 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) 1 % Full Scale 63mm, Bottom Entry Included 38mm or 100mm (Diameter 3.3mm) -10/+60C Zytel Nylon Braded PVC Clear 11 mm OD (6mm ID) 1 m Standard Longer Hose www.ashfordinstrumentation.coin www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  3. 3. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m AIDOS-001 Deadweight Tester - 1400 Bar Oil 0.01% Reading Oil operated Deadweight Testers are the basic primary standard for the accurate measurement of pressure. These are typically used for the calibration of numerous pressure instruments such as pressure gauges and transmitters, pressure switches and relief valves. No other calibration device can match the stability. repeatability and accuracy of a deadweight tester which is universally recognised as a calibration standard. Deadweight testers have a piston cylinder with a known surface area upon which a calibrated load (weight) is placed to make an equilibrium with an applied pressure underneath the piston. This applied pressure is generated by the hydraulic pump within the deadweight tester and pressure is increased or reduced by winding the operating spindle. As more pressure is applied. further weights are added to the cylinder to bring the system back into equilibrium. If the deadweight tester is to be used to calibrate pressure instruments used on oxygen or degreased applications. we suggest an oil/water separator is used. Model Maximum Pressure Ranges Available Accuracy General Construction Operating Fluid Weights Adaptor Set Certification Footprint Option 1 - Adaptors Option 2 - Transport Box Option 3 - Ranges DWTAIDOS001 Series 1400 Bar See Attached Document 0.01 % Reading Stainless Steel Hydraulic Oil 812 Bar Weights. Stainless Steel. Supplied In Carry Box 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" BSP Female Calibration Certificate To National Standards 520mm X 320mm 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" NPT Female Supplied With Aluminium Transport Box Weights Can Calibrated In PSI. Kg. kPa. MPa or KG/CM2 www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  4. 4. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m AIDOS-008 Deadweight Tester - 1400 Bar Oil 0.008% Reading Oil operated Deadweight Testers are the basic primary standard for the accurate measurement of pressure. These are typically used for the calibration of numerous pressure instruments such as pressure gauges and transmitters, pressure switches and relief valves. No other calibration device can match the stability. repeatability and accuracy of a deadweight tester which is universally recognised as a calibration standard. Deadweight testers have a piston cylinder with a known surface area upon which a calibrated load (weight) is placed to make an equilibrium with an applied pressure underneath the piston. This applied pressure is generated by the hydraulic pump within the deadweight tester and pressure is increased or reduced by winding the operating spindle. As more pressure is applied. further weights are added to the cylinder to bring the system back into equilibrium. If the deadweight tester is to be used to calibrate pressure instruments used on oxygen or degreased applications. we suggest an oil/water separator is used. Model Maximum Pressure Ranges Available Accuracy General Construction Operating Fluid Weights Adaptor Set Certification Footprint Option 1 - Adaptors Option 2 - Transport Box Option 3 - Ranges DWTAIDOS001 Series 1400 Bar See Attached Document 0.008% Reading Stainless Steel Hydraulic Oil 812 Bar Weights. Stainless Steel. Supplied In Carry Box 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" BSP Female Calibration Certificate To National Standards 520mm X 320mm 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" NPT Female Supplied With Aluminium Transport Box Weights Can Calibrated In PSI. Kg. kPa. MPa or KG/CM2 www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  5. 5. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m AIDOS-0015 Deadweight Tester - 1400 Bar Oil 0.015% Reading Oil operated Deadweight Testers are the basic primary standard for the accurate measurement of pressure. These are typically used for the calibration of numerous pressure instruments such as pressure gauges and transmitters, pressure switches and relief valves. No other calibration device can match the stability. repeatability and accuracy of a deadweight tester which is universally recognised as a calibration standard. Deadweight testers have a piston cylinder with a known surface area upon which a calibrated load (weight) is placed to make an equilibrium with an applied pressure underneath the piston. This applied pressure is generated by the hydraulic pump within the deadweight tester and pressure is increased or reduced by winding the operating spindle. As more pressure is applied. further weights are added to the cylinder to bring the system back into equilibrium. If the deadweight tester is to be used to calibrate pressure instruments used on oxygen or degreased applications. we suggest an oil/water separator is used. Model Maximum Pressure Ranges Available Accuracy General Construction Operating Fluid Weights Adaptor Set Certification Option 1 - Adaptors Option 2 - Transport Box Option 3 - Ranges DWTAIDOS0015 Series 1400 Bar See Attached Document 0.015% Reading Stainless Steel Hydraulic Oil (0.5 Ltr Nuto H32 Oil Supplied) Bar Weights. Stainless Steel. Supplied In Carry Box 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" BSP Female Calibration Certificate To National Standards 1/8". 1/4". 3/8" & 1/2" NPT Female Supplied With Aluminium Transport Box Weights Can Calibrated In PSI. Kg. kPa. MPa or KG/CM2 VAvw.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  6. 6. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Pneumatic Comparator Regulator - Pressure Calibration Using Bottled Gas Pneumatic comparator regulator for the calibration of pressure gauges or pressure transmitters using bottled gas or air (we suggest Nitrogen) to a maximum pressure of 120 bar. The regulator features 2 ports, one for the gauge on test and the other for the master test equipment such as a test gauge, precision transmitter or digital calibrator. The unit incorporates two fine metering valves for the precise control of rising and falling pressure. This comparitor will also require a master reference instrument to be used, we suggest either a master test gauge, digital test gauge or precision pressure transmitter depending on the accuracy of the instruments under test. Model Calibration Pressure Pressure Control Instrument Connection Instrument Adaptors Inlet Pressure Inlet Pressure Gauge Fluid Outer Dimensions Option 1 - Connections GPR-S-120 120 Bar 2 X Fine Metering Valves 3/8" Best Left Hand Thread 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" BSP Brass Adaptors 1/4" BSP Female Front Mount Pressure Range Ranged 0-160 Bar Distilled Water 340mm Wide X 180mm Deep X 360mm High 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" NPT Brass Adaptors www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  7. 7. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Comparator Pump High Pressure - 7000 Bar Hydraulic Oil Bench Mounted High Pressure Hydraulic Oil Comparator for calibration pressures up to 7000 Bar / 100 000 PSI. The HIgh Pressure Comparator comprises a priming pump (located on the side of the unit) and oil reservoir to generate the initial pressure system. Ultra high pressure is generated from a secondary screw pump (located on the front of the unit).The reference instrument and device under test are mounted at the top of the unit. Bench mounted comparator pumps provide a stable source of pressure when calibrating pressure gauges or pressure transmitters against a known reference source such as a 0.25% accuracy bourdon tube test gauge or precision pressure transmitter. Model Pressure Fluid Outer Dimensions COP7000 Maximum Generated Pressure 7000 Bar / 100000 PSI Sebacate Oil 805mm Wide X 585mm Deep X 510mm High www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  8. 8. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Comparator Pump - 1400 Bar Hydraulic Oil Bench mounted comparator pumps provide a stable source of pressure when calibrating pressure gauges or pressure transmitters against a known reference source such as a 0.25% accuracy bourdon tube test gauge. The test instrument and reference instrument are mounted on the ports either side of the fluid reservoir and pressure is increased or decreased by winding the priming pump handle in or out. This comparitor will also require a master reference instrument to be used, we suggest either a master test gauge, digital test gauge or precision pressure transmitter depending on the accuracy of the instruments under test. If the deadweight tester is to be used to calibrate pressure instruments used on oxygen or degreased applications, we suggest an oil/water separator is used. Model Pressure Pressure Connections Fluid Outer Dimensions Option 1 - Connections COP1400 Maximum Generated Pressure 1400 Bar 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" BSP Brass Adaptors Esso Nuto H32 Oil 340mm Wide X 225mm Deep X 130mm High 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" NPT Brass Adaptors www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  9. 9. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Comparator Pump - 1000 Bar Distilled Water Bench mounted comparator pumps provide a stable source of pressure when calibrating pressure gauges or pressure transmitters against a known reference source such as a 0.25% accuracy bourdon tube test gauge. The test instrument and reference instrument are mounted on the ports either side of the fluid reservoir and pressure is increased or decreased by winding the priming pump handle in or out. This model is deisgned to use distilled water and is suitable for use in calibrating all oil free instrumentation. This comparitor will also require a master reference instrument to be used, we suggest either a master test gauge, digital test gauge or precision pressure transmitter depending on the accuracy of the instruments under test. Model Pressure Pressure Connections Fluid Outer Dimensions Option 1 - Connections COP1000Water Maximum Generated Pressure 1000 Bar 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" BSP Brass Adaptors Distilled Water 340mm Wide X 225mm Deep X 130mm High 1/8", 1/4", 3/8" or 1/2" NPT Brass Adaptors www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  10. 10. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m SPMK 700 Master Digital Pressure Test Gauge With advanced microprocessor technology and high-tech silicon pressure sensors, the SPMK 700 series digital pressure gauges provide an accurate, reliable, and economic solution for a wide range of pressure measurement and test applications. With pressure ranges available to 2500 Bar (36000 PSI), the SPMK 700 comes in three accuracy classes and features a large screen backlit display and 10 selectable pressure values. With standard accuracy of 0.025% Full Scale the SPMK 700 is ideally suited for the calibration of pressure gauges and pressure transmitters. Model SPMK 700 Nominal Size 120mm X 45mm Pressure Ranges 0-160 Millibar to 0-2500 Bar Standard Accuracy 0.025% Full Scale Pressure Design Gauge, Compound & Differential Pressure Units Pa, kPa, MPa, mmHg, kfg/cm2, cmH2O, mmH2O, PSI, Mbar & Bar Temperature Compensated From -10C to +50C Display LCD Backlit Mounting Direct Mount Bottom Entry Power Supply Rechargeable Lithium Battery or Optional AC Adaptor Pressure Port 1/4" BSP Wetted Parts 316L Stainless Steel Weight 0.7 Kg Standard vacuum Ranges -1 Bar Standard Millibar Ranges 0-160, 0-250, 0-400, 0-600 Millibar Standard Bar Ranges 0-1,0-1.6, 0-2.5, 0-4, 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-25, 0-40, 0-60 Bar 0-100, 0-150, 0-250, 0-400, 0-600, 0-1000, 0-1600 & 0-2500 Bar Option 1: Accuracy +/- 0.1% FS, 0.2% FS, 0.05% FS & 0.025% FS www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  11. 11. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Binder Style Test Plugs - Brass Body Binder style brass test plug with screw connection and rubber self-sealinginsert Predominantly used on pipework installations allowing easy tappingpoints when testing, maintaining & commissioning HVAC installations.The test points are designed to be used with our range of pressure andtemperature binder style instruments which are available in our Binder Test Kits. Capretaining straps are supplied black as standard although optionally red strapsare available for hot water applications and blue for cold water applicationsand a stainless steel option is also available. . Safety Note: Test Point Maximum Recommended Temperature 120C. We do notsuggest this product is used on water applications above boiling point as thesudden venting of the system to atmospheric pressure can be extremelydangerous. Maximum Pressure Rating 35 Bar (500 PSI). Disclaimer : Please note for heating and chilled water installationsAshford Instrumentation Ltd or any of its suppliers take no responsibility forthe use of certain chemicals, inhibitors or biocides used in conjunction withour test points. Overuse of the chemical, a too concentrated mixture or amixture of different chemicals can cause a reaction with brass resulting instress corrosion cracking of the test plug. Ashford Instruemntation Ltd or anyof its suppliers can not be held responsible for any adverse reaction to thebrass test point or plugs from chemicals used. If in doubt please ask or seekadvice. Model TEST POINT Series Material Brass Connection 1/4" BSPT or 1/2" BSPT Male Short Design 1/4" BSPT O/A Length 38mm Short Design 1/2 BSPT O/A Length 40mm Long Design 1/4" BSPT O/A Length 75mm Log Design 1/2" BSPT O/A Length 78mm Cap Brass Screw Retained With Strap Cap Strap Black Ethylene Propylene Rubber Insert Self-Sealing Ethylene Propylene Rubber Maximum Presusre 35 Bar Maximum Temperature Maximum Recommended -10C to 120C Maximum Probe Diameter 4mm Option 1 - Cap Strap Cap Retaining Strap In Red & Blue Option 2 - Thread 1/8" BSPT Male Via Brass Adaptor Piece Option 3 - Core Nitrile Viton and Neoprene www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  12. 12. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Binder Style Test Plugs - Stainless Steel Body Binder style test plug stainless steel body, screw connection binder style test points with rubber self-sealing insert used when testing & commissioning HVAC installations. The test points are designed to be used with our range of pressure and temperature binder style instruments which are available in our Binder Test Kits. Cap retaining straps are supplied black as standard although optionally red straps are available for hot water applications and blue for cold water applications. Brass body options are also available. Safety Note: Test Point Maximum Recommended Temperature 120C. We do not suggest this product is used on water applications above boiling point as the sudden venting of the system to atmospheric pressure can be extremely dangerous. Maximum Pressure Rating 35 Bar (500 PSI). Disclaimer : Please note for heating and chilled water installations Ashford Instrumentation Ltd or any of its suppliers take no responsibility for the use of certain chemicals, inhibitors or biocides used in conjunction with our test points. Overuse of the chemical, a too concentrated mixture or a mixture of different chemicals can cause a reaction with brass resulting in stress corrosion cracking of the test plug. Ashford Instruemntation Ltd or any of its suppliers can not be held responsible for any adverse reaction to the brass test point or plugs from chemicals used. If in doubt please ask or seek advice. Model Material Connection Short Design 1/4" BSPT Short Design 1/2 BSPT Long Design 1/4" BSPT Log Design 1/2" BSPT Cap Cap Strap Insert Maximum Pressure Maximum Temperature Maximum Probe Diameter Option 1 - Cap Strap Option 2 - Thread Option 3 - Core TEST POINT Series 316 Stainless Steel 1/4" BSPT or 1/2" BSPT Male O/A Length 38mm O/A Length 40mm O/A Length 75mm O/A Length 78mm Brass Screw Retained With Strap Black Ethylene Propylene Rubber Self-Sealing Ethylene Propylene Rubber 35 Bar Maximum Recommended -10C to 120C 4mm Cap Retaining Strap In Red & Blue 1/8" BSPT Male Via Brass Adaptor Piece Nitrile Viton and Neoprene www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  13. 13. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: - sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Test Gauges 0.25% Accuracy - 160mm Test gauge 160mm diameter class 0.25 bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for testing and calibration of lower class pressure gauges. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 and can be supplied single or dual scale as well as fully degreased and cleaned for oxygen applications. Precision test gauges can be used as the master reference instrument when used with comparator test pumps. Nominal Size Direct Mounting Panel Mounitng Surface Mounting Pressure Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material - Bottom Case Material - Others Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Certification Option 1 - Scales Option 2 - Carry Case Option 3 - FSP Option 4 - Case Option 5 - Wetted Parts 1 60mm Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry 3-Hole Front Flange or Rear Panel Clamp Fixing Surface Mount 3-Hole Back Flange Standard Bar Ranges 0.6 to 0-1000 Bar -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 100% 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male 0.25% to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.3% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Berylium Copper Mirror Band Aluminium Dial & Knife Edge Pointer Instrument Glass IP54 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Supplied With Calibration Certificate Traceable To National Standards All Pressure & Compound Scales Available Plastic or Wooden Carry Cases Available Full Safety Pattern Design to EN837-1 S3 304 Stainless Steel All Mounting Versions 316 Stainless Steel - Reduced Accuracy 0.5% Only www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  14. 14. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Your Company Name or Logo Printed On Dial Ashford Instrumentation Ltd can supply all their range of HVAC pressure gauges with your name or logo printed on dial. Special scales or coloured segment dials made to order are also available. Please call our Sales Team on +44(0)1233 730999 or e-mail sales@ashinst.com to discuss your requirements. Dials Sizes 40mm, 50mm, 63mm, 100mm, 160mm 200mm, 250mm & 300mm www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  15. 15. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m HVAC Pressure Gauge - 50mm Bourdon Tube Design 50mm diameter bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use in plant rooms, heating systems and general utility applications. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. Due to their IP32 construction, these instruments are not designed for applications outside or where the environment is very damp. For such applications we suggest our Model 50BG701. Bottom Entry Model Number Back Entry Model Number Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Certification 50BD201 Series 50BD211 Series 50mm Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-28 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 1/8" BSPT or 1/4" BSPT Male Class 2.5 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel Brass Aluminium Acrylic Push Fit Design IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Calibration or Test Certification www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  16. 16. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m HVAC Pressure Gauge - 160mm Bourdon Tube Design 160mm diameter bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use in plant rooms, heating systems and general utility applications. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. Due to their IP32 construction, these instruments are not designed for applications outside or where the environment is very damp. For such applications we suggest Model 160BD401. For applications were the process medium is above 60C, this pressure guage will need to be used in conjunction with a syphon. For isolation, we suggest our brass gauge cocks are used. Bottom Entry Model Number Surface Mount Model Number Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Surface Mounting Flange Standard Option 1 - Window Option 2 - Reference Pointer Option 3 - Special Dials Option 4 - Logo Dials Option 5 - Certification 160BD201 Series 160BD241 Series 1 60mm Direct Mount Bottom Entry Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-70 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Polished 304 Stainless Steel or Chrome Finish Brass Aluminium Instrument Glass IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Optional 304 Surface 3-Hole Mounting Flange Plastic Window Red Reference Pointer - Window Mounted Special Dials, Scales & Ranges (Restrictions May Apply) Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification
  17. 17. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Premium HVAC Pressure Gauge -100mm Bourdon Tube Design 100mm diameter Premium Range bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use in plant rooms, heating systems and general utility applications. The deep case instruments feature a large radius accuracy class 1 bourdon tube with a removable bayonet lock type chrome bezel. These premium instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. Due to their IP32 construction, these instruments are not designed for application outside or where the environment is very damp. For such applications we suggest Model 100BD401. For applications were the process medium is above 60C, this pressure guage will need to be used in conjunction with a syphon. For isolation, we suggest our brass gauge cocks are used. Model Number Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Altitude Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Window Option 2 - Reference Pointer Option 3 - Special Dials Option 4 - Logo Dials Option 5 - Certification 100BD201 Premium Series 1 00mm Direct Mount Bottom Bar Ranges 0-4, 0-7 & 0-11 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) 0-40, 0-70 & 0-110 Meters Water (Dual Scale Bar) Static Load 75% 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Class 1 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Polished 304 Stainless Steel or Chrome Finish Brass Aluminium Instrument Glass IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Plastic Window Red Reference Pointer - Window Mounted Special Dials, Scales & Ranges (Restrictions May Apply) Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification
  18. 18. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m HVAC Pressure Gauge - 160mm Bourdon Tube Design 160mm diameter bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use in plant rooms, heating systems and general utility applications. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. Due to their IP32 construction, these instruments are not designed for applications outside or where the environment is very damp. For such applications we suggest Model 160BD401. For applications were the process medium is above 60C, this pressure guage will need to be used in conjunction with a syphon. For isolation, we suggest our brass gauge cocks are used. Bottom Entry Model Number Surface Mount Model Number Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Surface Mounting Flange Standard Option 1 - Window Option 2 - Reference Pointer Option 3 - Special Dials Option 4 - Logo Dials Option 5 - Certification 160BD201 Series 160BD241 Series 1 60mm Direct Mount Bottom Entry Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-70 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Polished 304 Stainless Steel or Chrome Finish Brass Aluminium Instrument Glass IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Optional 304 Surface 3-Hole Mounting Flange Plastic Window Red Reference Pointer - Window Mounted Special Dials, Scales & Ranges (Restrictions May Apply) Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification
  19. 19. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Combined Pressure & Temperature - 80mm Gauge 80mm diameter combined pressure and temperature gauge featuring a bourdon tube for pressure measurement and a bimetallic strip for temperature measurement. These indicating instruments have the benefit of using a single 1/2" BSP tapping point to measure both pressure and temperature and are supplied with a brass non-return valve so that the instrument can be easily and safely removed in the event that it needs to be changed. Combined pressure and temperature gauges are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. Accuracy Notice: Please note these devices should be classed as an indicating gauge only as they fall outside the requirements of recognised European Construction Standards such as EN837-1 (Pressure Gauges) and EN13190 (Thermometers). Model Number 80BD2X1Comb1 Series Nominal Size 80mm Direct Mounting Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry Ranges 0-4 Bar / 0-120C & 0-6 Bar / 0-120C Working Pressure Static Load 75% Process Connections 1/2" BSP Male WIth In-Built Non-Return Valve Pressure Accuracy Generally Equivalent to Class 4 EN 837-1 Temperature Accuracy Generally Equivalent to Class 2.EN 13190 Ambient Temperature -10/+60C Process Temperature 0-100C Calibration Temperature 20C Case Material Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Bezel Polished 304 Stainless Steel Wetted Parts Brass Dial & Pointer Aluminium Window Plastic Ingress Protection IP32 www.ashfordinstrumentation.coin www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  20. 20. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: - sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Pressure Gauge -100mm MX Series Stainless Steel Case Bourdon Tube Design 100mm diameter stainless steel case bourdon tube pressure gauge specially designed for outdoor use on most industrial and utility applications. This gauge can also be supplied with a glycerine filled case. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. This gauge is optionally available with stainless steel wetted parts. Direct Mount Panel Mount Surface Mount Glycerine Filling Option Nominal Size Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Window Option 2 - Filled Case Option 3 - Special Dials Option 4 - Logo Dials Option 5 - Impact Protection Option 6 - Certification Bottom Entry MX100BD401, Back Entry MX100BD411 3-Hole Front Flange MX100BD431, Rear Clamp MX100BD451 3-Hole Back Flange 100BD441 100BG4X1 Series 100mm Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device 304 Stainless Steel Bayonet Lock Design Brass Aluminium Instrument Glass IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Plastic Window Glycerine Filled Case !00BD4X1 Series Special Dials, Scales & Ranges (Restrictions May Apply) Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Rubber Cover To Protect Against Damage Calibration or Test Certification www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  21. 21. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: - sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Pressure Gauge 100mm Commissioning Calibrated Bourdon Tube Design 100mm diameter class 1 accuracy stainless steel case bourdon tube pressure gauge supplied with a point to point calibration certificate traceable to UKAS National Standards. These instruments are individually serial numbered and are ideal for accurate commissioning or insurance related work. They are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. Model Number MX100BD401 Series Nominal Size 1 00mm Certification Supplied With Point To Point Calibration Certificate To National Standards Direct Mounting Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry, Panel Mounting Panel Mount Clamp Fixing or 3-Hole Front Flange, Surface Mounting Surface Mounting 3-Hole Back Flange Bar/PSI Ranges Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) Vacuum Ranges -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Working Pressure Static Load 75% Process Connections 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Accuracy Class 1.0 to EN837-1 Ambient Temperature -20/+60C Process Temperature -20/+60C Calibration Temperature 20C Temperature Effect Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Case Material 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Bezel 304 Stainless Steel Bayonet Lock Design Wetted Parts Brass Dial & Pointer Aluminium Window Instrument Glass Ingress Protection IP65 Standard Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Option 1 - Window Plastic Window Option 2 - Filled Case Glycerine Filled Case Option 3 - Special Dials Special Dials, Scales & Ranges (Restrictions May Apply) Option 4 - Logo Dials Company Name Or Logo Printed On DIal (Quantity Dependent) Option 5 - Impact Protection Rubber Cover To Protect Against Damage Option 6 - Carry Pointer Carry Pointer Window Option 7 - Carry Case Plastic Carry Case With Foam Insert www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  22. 22. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: - sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Pressure Gauge 100mm MX Series Premium Class 1 Fire Sprinkler System Gauge MX series 100mm diameter (class 1) deep stainless steel case bourdon tube pressure gauge. Specially designed for the fire sprinkler market. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. These pressure gauges are often used in conjunction with our brass no-loss connectors when used on fire sprinkler systems. Model Number MX100BG401 Series Nominal Size 1 00mm Direct Mounting Direct Mount Bottom Entry Bar/PSI Ranges 0-16 Bar / 232 PSI or 0-20 Bar / 300 PSI Bar Ranges 0-16 Bar 0r 0-25 Bar Single Scale Working Pressure Static Load 75% Process Connections 3/8" BSP Male Accuracy Class 1.0 to EN837-1 Ambient Temperature -20/+60C Process Temperature -20/+60C Calibration Temperature 20C Temperature Effect Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Case Material 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Bezel 304 Stainless Steel Bayonet Lock Design Wetted Parts Brass Dial & Pointer Aluminium Window Instrument Glass Case Filling Glycerine Filled Case As Standard Ingress Protection IP65 Standard Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Option 1 - Logo Dials Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Option 2 - Certification Calibration or Test Certification www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  23. 23. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: - sale5@ash1nsl.c0m Pressure Gauge - 200mm Boiler Room Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauge 200mm diameter bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use in boiler rooms, plant rooms, heating systems and general utility applications. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. For applications were the process medium is above 60C, this pressure guage will need to be used in conjunction with a syphon. For isolation, we suggest our brass gauge cocks are used. Nominal Size Direct Mount Panel Mount Surface Mount Bar/PSI Ranges Altitude Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Safety Option 2 - Wetted Parts Option 3 - Case Material Option 4 - Accuracy Option 5 - Logo Dials Option 6 - Certification 200mm Bottom Entry Model 200BD201 or Back Entry Model 200BD211 3-Hole Front Flange Model 200BD231 3-Hole Back Flange Model 200BD241 Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-1000 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) 0-10, 0-20, 0-40, 0-70, 0-110 & 0-160 Meters Water (Dual Scale Bar) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP or 1/2" NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Black Painted Steel Brass Aluminium Instrument Glass IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Full Safety Pattern S3 EN837-1 Solid Baffle Wall & Blow Out Back 316 Stainless Steel (Model 200BD2X2) 304 Stainless Steel (Model 200BD4XX) 0.5% FSD Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial Calibration or Test Certification www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  24. 24. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m "Magnehelic" Pressure Vacuum & Differential Pressure Gauge - Series 2000 The Magnehelic differential pressure guage features a frictionless movement giving rapid measurement for low air or non-corrosive gas pressure with a guaranteed accuracy of 2% full scale reading. The instrument can be used to measure pressure, vacuum or differential pressure and is suitable for applications found on fan & blower equipment, filter resistance, air velocity, furnace draft and pressure drop across oriface plates. The magnehelic gauge can also be used to check gas-air ratio controls, automatic valves and for monitoring blood and respiratory pressure in medical care equipment. Magnehelic gauges have a pair of process connections located in the back and the side of the cases (those ports not to be used must be blanked off). Both ports are to be used when a differential pressure is to be measured, when measuring pressure or vacuum one port is left vented to atmospheric pressure. Magnehelic gauges can be panel mounted or mounted directly to a pipe with diameters between 1.25" and 2". For room mounting we suggest the gauge is mounted within the ABS A-320 Weatherproof Surface Mounting Enclosure which is water tight and corrosion resistant. We also recommend that the tube end is fitted with the CRT filter to protect the exposed open end. Model Measurement Nominal Size Mounting Accuracy PSI Ranges Pascal Ranges Kilopascal Ranges Inches Water Ranges MM Water Ranges CM Water Ranges Calibration Temperature Process Temperature Ambient Temperature Protection Connection Movement Dial Pointer Window Accessory 1 Accessory 2 Accessory 3 Accessory 4 Accessory 5 Accessory 6 Accessory 7 Accessory 8 Accessory 9 Accessory 10 Magnehelic 2000 Series Pressure, Vacuum and Differential Pressure 1 01 mm Flush Panel Mounting, Surface Mounting, Pipe Mount 1.25" to 2" +/-2% Full Scale 0-1 PSI to 0-30 PSI 0-60 to 0-750 Pascals 0-1 to 0-30 Kilopascals 0-0.25 to 0-150 Inches Water 0-6 to 0-100 mm Water 0-15 to 0-300 cm Water 20C -6 / +60C -20 / +60C IP54 (Depending On Configuration) 2 X 1/8" NPT Female Rear, 2 X 1/8" NPT Female Side Jeweled Bearing Shock Resistant With Zero Adjustment White Dial With Black Lettering Grey Metal Pointer With Heat Treated Red Tip Clear Plastic Clear Plastic Tubing (Per Metre Length) Tube Room Termination Fitting ABS A-320Surface Mounting Box Flat Flush Mounting Bracket Pipe Mounting Bracket - Diameters 1.25" to 2" 3-Way Vent Valve Safety Relief Valve Air Filter Kit Adjustable Signal Flag Set Pointer Indicator VAvw.ashfordinstrumentation.com
  25. 25. INSTRUMENTS 0044 (0) 1233 730999 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd Units 2 & 3 Fgirview Industrial Park Hamstreet Road Ruckinge, Nr. Ashford Kent, TN26 2PL Tel 0044 (0)1233 730909 Fax: 0044 (0)1233 731133 Email: -sale5@ash1nsl.c0m 63mm HVAC Bimetal Thermometer 63mm HVAC bimetal thermometer developed specially for the requirements of the heating & ventilation industry and features the traditional black steel case with chrome finish (or polished stainless steel) bezel. This product is ideal for a variety of applications such as heating and chilled water systems, boilers, steam systems, pipe work, air conditioning units and general utilities. Each thermometer is supplied with a fabricated thermowell and retained with a stainless steel grub screw. Please note this product is not recommended for use outside or in damp or wet environments, for such applications we suggest our Model TYPE12Series. Model Numbers Nominal Size Measuring Principal Mounting Ranges Scale Accuracy Case Material Bezel Window Stem Fixing To Thermowell Thermowell Process Connection Immersion Lengths Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - 3/8" BSP Option 3 - Thermowell Option 4 - Threads Option 5 - Dials T63TYPE11 Series 63mm Bimetallic Strip Direct Mount Bottom or Centre Back Entry -30/+60C, 0-120C, 0-160C, 0-250C Centigrade (Outer) / Fahrenheit (Inner) Class 2 to DIN EN 13190 Black Painted Steel Polished Stainless Steel, Bayonet Lock Design Plastic 6mm Diameter, Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Grub Screw & 'O' Ring Seal 9mm Diameter, Fabricated Brass 1/2" BSP Male 50mm & 100mm Under Hex Point to Point Calibration Certificate Brass Thermowell 3/8" BSP Male Connection 316 Stainless Steel 3/8" BSP, BSPT, NPT & 1/2" BSPT, NPT (Stainless Steel Only) Customers Name or Logo On Dial (Quantity Dependent) www.ashfordinstrumentation.com www.divinggauges.co.uk www.ashfordvalves.com
  26. 26. Pipe Clip Surface Reading Thermometers 63mm 63mm diameter pipe clip surface reading thermometer designed for pipe diameters up to 1.5" where an immersion design thermometer cannot be used. Care should be taken to ensure the thermometer is in tight contact with the pipe, we recommend a small amount of thermal paste is used to ensure effective heat transfer. This product is only available with a diameter of 63mm, if an 80mm or 100mm diameter is required we suggest our Model T80/100TYPE98 thermometer. Model Number Dial Size Stock Range optional Ranges Accuracy Case Window Pipe Diameters T63TYPE98 Series 63mm Diameter Face 0120C 30/+60C, 0160C & 0400C Class 2 DIN 13190 Nickel Plated Sheet Steel Plastic Suitable For Pipe Diameters From 3/8" to 1.5"
  27. 27. 100mm Plant Room Capillary Thermometer 100mm diameter plant room thermometer with fixed length 1.5 meters of rubber coated capillary. Stainless steel bottom entry case with stainless steel 3hole back flange for remote surface mounting. This thermometer is supplied with a 50mm (2") brass thermowell as standard or with an optional 100mm (4") brass thermowell, both supplied with 1/2"BSP male process connection. The measuring sensor is retained in the thermowell with a capillary clip which fixes the capillary bulb into position in the thermowell. Model Numbers Nominal Size Mounting Ranges Capillary Bulb Accuracy Working Presseure Case Material Bezel Window Dial & Pointer Stem Fixing To Thermowell Thermowell Process Connection Immersion Lengths Protection Option 1 Certification T100TYPE25HVAC Series 100mm Surface Mount 3Hole Back Flange 40/+40c, 0120C & 50/+350C 1.5m Length Copper Braided Sheath 25mm Long X 6mm Diameter Class 2 to DIN EN 13190 Maximum 25 Bar Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Plastic Aluminium 6mm Diameter, Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Retaining Clip 9mm Diameter, Fabricated Brass 1/2" BSP Male 50mm or 100mm IP32 Point to Point Calibration Certificate
  28. 28. Tank Contents Gauge "Continuous Reading With External Diaphragm" Model TCG05 Model TCG05 continuous reading tank contents gauge with external diaphragm transmitter mounted at the bottom of the tank. This instrument is ideal for use on diesel, paraffin, lube oil, printing inks, kerosene, potable water and many chemical and corrosive liquids found in the chemical industry. The TCG05 operates on the hydrostatic principal where pressure due to head of liquid is sensed by the diaphragm in the transmitter head. The diaphragm deflects and this deflection is transferred to the indication dial via the capillary tube to give a continuous reading of level. This gauge is suitable for installation on any shape or size of storage vessel that is freely vented to atmosphere. The transmitting diaphragm, which sits within its own housing outside the tank, should be fitted close to the bottom of the tank as it will only measure the tank contents above this tapping point. Standard process fitting is 3/4" BSP male with self closing valve. Dial graduations and scales are freely available to meet the customers requirements and the indicating dial can be supplied in 100mm or 160mm diameters. Model Typical Applications Accuracy Process Connection Indicating Scales Indicator Indicator Mounting Sensing Element Sensor Housing Capillary Option 1 Wetted Parts Option 2 Process Connection TCG 05 (Manufacturing Code 28B) Diesel, Paraffin, Lube Oil, Water, Heating Oil & Kerosene 1% 3/4" BSP Brass SelfClosing Valve Litres, Imperial Gallons, US Gallons, Tonnes, Kg or % 100mm or 160mm Diameter Stainless Steel Case Surface Mount or Panel Mount Nitrile/Hydrin Diaphragm Black Acetal 2mm OD Copper Micro Bore Tube With 9mm PVC Sheath Various Materials For Process Compatibility Various Threaded or Flanged Connections
  29. 29. MGS18 Pressure Gauge - 100mm & 150mm Stainless Steel - Nuova Fima MGS18 series 100mm & 150mm all stainless steel pressure gauge for chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical applications featuring a 304 stainless steel case, 316 stainless steel wetted parts and bayonet lock removable bezel. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode stainless steel. The gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 and can be supplied fitted to our range of chemical or hygienic seals. Ashford Instrumentation Ltd were appointed official UK Distributor for Nuova Fima products in September 2012. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a range of process industry valves and manifolds, please click here for details Model Number Direct Mounting Panel Mounting Surface Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Logo Dials Option 2 - Certification Option 3 - Filled Case Option 4 - Wetted Parts Option 5 - Temperature Option 6 - ATEX MGS18 (NF100BD402 Series) Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry Panel Mount 3-Hole Front Flange of Rear Clamp Fixing Surface Mount 3-Hole Back Flange 0-1 Bar to 0-1600 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Load Full Scale 3/8" or 1/2" BSP or NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+150C -20/+150C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Bayone Lock Design 316 Stainless Steel Aluminium With Micro-Adjustable Pointer Tempered Glass IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine Filled Case Monel High Temperature Version 200C ATEX Certification
  30. 30. Pressure Gauge - 63mm All Stainless Steel - DIN Style Bayonet Lock Bezel 63mm all stainless steel pressure gauge for chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical applications featuring a 304 stainless steel case, 316 stainless steel wetted parts and a DIN style bayonet lock removable bezel. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode stainless steel. The gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 and can be supplied fitted to our range of chemical or hygienic seals. This instrument is manufactured dry case as standard but glycerine filled case is available as an option. For details on the 100mm & 160mm diameter version of this gauge, please click here. 63mm Direct Mount 63mm Panel Mount 63mm Surface Mount 63mm Glycerine Filled Option Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 Logo Dials Option 2 Certification Option 3 Filled Case Option 4 Temperature Option 5 Wetted Parts Option 6 Window Bottom Entry 63BD402, Back Entry 63BD412 3-Hole Front Flange 63BD432, Panel Clamp 63BD452 3-Hole Back Flange 63BD442 63BG4X2 0-1 Bar to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Loan Full Scale, Dynamic Load 66% Full Scale 1/4" BSP or NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Bayonet Lock Design 316L Stainless Steel Aluminium Plastic IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine Filled Case Process Temperature 200C Monel Laminated Safety Glass
  31. 31. Pressure Gauge - 50mm All Stainless Steel - DIN Style Bayonet Lock Bezel 63mm all stainless steel pressure gauge for chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical applications featuring a 304 stainless steel case, 316 stainless steel wetted parts and a DIN style bayonet lock removable bezel. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode stainless steel. The gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 and can be supplied fitted to our range of chemical or hygienic seals. This instrument is manufactured dry case as standard but glycerine filled case is available as an option. For details on the 100mm & 160mm diameter version of this gauge, please click here. 63mm Direct Mount 63mm Panel Mount 63mm Surface Mount 63mm Glycerine Filled Option Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 Logo Dials Option 2 Certification Option 3 Filled Case Bottom Entry 50BD402, Back Entry 50BD412 3-Hole Front Flange 50BD432, Panel Clamp 50BD452 3-Hole Back Flange 50BD442 50BG4X2 0-1 Bar to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Loan Full Scale, Dynamic Load 66% Full Scale 1/4" BSP or NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Bayonet Lock Design 316L Stainless Steel Aluminium Plastic IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine Filled Case
  32. 32. SelfSeal NoLoss Connector The brass NoLoss Connector, also know as a Check Valve is designed for use on Fire Sprinkler Systems to safely enable a pressure gauge to be removed without the need to manually isolate. The selfseal design has the process thread coated with Loctite 5061 which is a noncuring, nontoxic aqueous based thread sealant enabling the valve to be used without the need for an additional process seal to be used. The spring mechanism within the valve compresses when the pressure gauge is fitted to allow the valve to open and automatically closes the valve when the gauge is removed to prevent any pressure loss. This valve can also be used on some water tanks to safely allow the fitting of a direct reading tank contents gauge. Typically this product is used in conjunction with our 100mm pressure gauge usually ranged 016 bar on sprinkler systems. Maximum working pressure 16 Bar @ 40C. Maximum process temperature 95C but maximum working pressure reduced to 6 bar. Please note that once installed a suitable pressure gauge should be immediately fitted. In the event that the gauge needs to be replaced and no gauge is immediately available then a blanking plug must be fitted. Part Number Body Material Internal Seal Spring Thread Seal Gauge Connection Process Connection Maximum Presusre Maximum Temperature NOLOSS002 Brass CW614N NBR 70 Stainless Steel 1.4310 Loctite 5061 3/8" BSP Female 1/2" BSPT Male 16 Bar @ 40C 95C @ 6 Bar
  33. 33. Stainless Steel Snubber Adjustable Snubbers are used to dampen and improve pressure gauge readings by suppressing the effects of pulsation and pressure peaks in the pressure line. The body is machined from 316 stainless steel bar stock and supplied with an adjustable internal screw to restrict the flow of the process media. A suitably located snubber will significantly increase the life of a pressure gauge on arduous applications such as reciprocating pumps and copmpressors, hydraulic presses or fluid power systems. . Please note that NPT versions are designed to flow Male to Female and BSP versions are designed to flow Female to Male (please see drawing attached). As well as supplying process valves, Ashford Instrumentation Ltd can also supply an extensive range of pressure gauges and pressure transmitters. Model Material Connection Gland Seal Orientation Maximum Presusre Media Temperature Adjustment Option 1 Material SNUBBERXXX 316 Stainless Steel 1/4" BSP, 3/8" BSP, 1/4" BSP or NPT Viton Female / Male 400 Bar 10/+150C Side Screw Brass, Monel or Hastelloy
  34. 34. Syphons Syphons are commonly used in the heating & ventilation industry on hot water or steam lines to protect pressure gauges from the effects of the high temperature. Pressure gauges with brass wetted parts typically are only rated to a maximum of 60C so can not be fitted directly to the process line. "U" Syphons (also known as Swan Neck Syphons) are used for pressure tappings on the side of the pipe or vessel and "Ring" Syphons (also know as Pig Tail Syphons) where the tapping is located at the top. When first installed, the syphon should be primed by filling the trap with the process media, on steam applications water should be used. The isolating gauge cock should be mounted between the pressure gauge and the syphon. Materials Available "U" Design "Ring" Design Connection Mounting Maximum Presusre Mild Steel "U" Design Mild Steel "Ring" Design Brass "U" Design Brass "Ring" Design Stainless Steel "U" Design Stainless Steel "Ring" Design Stainless Steel "U" Design Stainless Steel "Ring" Design Mild Steel, Brass, 304 Stainless Steel & 316 Stainless Steel "U" (Swan Neck) Design For Horizontal Process Connection "Ring" (Pig Tail) For Vertical Process Connections 1/4" BSPT, 3/8" BSPT, 1/4" BSPT Male / Male With Locking Nuts 40 Bar Max.Pressure 35 Bar / Max.Temperature 230C Max.Pressure 21 Bar / Max.Temperature 230C Max.Pressure 16 Bar / Max.Temperature 230C Max.Pressure 21 Bar / Max.Temperature 230C Max.Pressure 70 Bar / Max.Temperature 300C Max.Pressure 70 Bar / Max.Temperature 300C Max.Pressure 400 Bar / Max.Temperature 60C Max.Pressure 400 Bar / Max.Temperature 60C
  35. 35. Binder Test Point Pressure Gauge 63mm Diameter Binder style test point pressuregauge with 63mm diameter bourdon tube pressure gauge designed for use inconjunction with our range of Binder StyleTest Points. The pressure gauge can be suppliedseparately or as part of our Binder Test Kitwhich includes our BinderThermometers. This product now features a market leading 1% accuracy full scale glycerine filled pressure gauge with internal compensating diaphragm. The compensating diaphragm means the gauge does not have to be vented to atmosphere before use preventing glycerine leaks from the venting plug. Safety Note: Test Point Maximum Recommended Temperature 100C however, this test gauge should not be used on any process media above 60C. We do not suggest any binder product is used on water applications above boiling point as the sudden venting of the system toatmospheric pressure can be extremely dangerous. Maximum Pressure Rating 35 Bar(500 PSI). Model Number Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Working Pressure Needle Lengths Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Filled Case Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 Certification Option 2 Protection BINDER00 Series 63mm Direct Mount Bottom Entry Ranges: 04, 07, 011 & 016 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) Static Load 75% 38mm or 100mm (Diameter 3.3mm) Class 1.0 20/+60C 20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/10C From Calibration Temperature Nylon, Top Blow Out Device Brass Aluminium Plastic Glycerine Filled Case As Standard IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN8371 Calibration or Test Certification Rubber Cover
  36. 36. Portable Pressure & Temperature Chart Recorder Bench Mounted (223mm or 300mm Charts) Portable chart recorder for pressure and temperature measurement housed within the worldrenowned PELI ™ case which is manufactured from impactresistant reinforced lightweight polyethylene . PELI ™ Case are water and air tight and manufactured from corrosionfree materials. The onepiece IP67 construction, moulded from lightweight highimpact polyethylene, is temperatureresistant between 23° C and +99° C and is compact enough to meet aircraft "carryon" regulations. Features include 1, 2 & 3 pen capability for pressure and/or temperature recording or a combination of these. Simple installation and maintenance, portable design with mechanical and battery driven chart drives. Mounting Pressure Measurement Temperature Measurement Combined Measurement Scales Operation Pressure Accuracy Temperature Accuracy Model 400 Case Size Model 500 Case Size Case Material Wetted Parts Material Window Movement Pressure System Temperature System Pen Charts Protection Option 1 Operation Bench / Table Top Mount With Supporting Legs & Carry Handle Single or Dual Input (1 Bar to 4000 Bar Range) Single or Dual Input (200 to +600C Range) 1 x Pressure & 1 X Temperature 1 Hour, 4 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours or 7 Days Mechanical Spring Wound 1% Full Scale Deflection Class 1 To EN 13190 400mm X 300mm 500mm X 400mm Moulded Lightweight Polyethylene PELI ™ Case 316 Ti Stainless Steel Polycarbonate Brass Bourdon Tube With 1/4" or 1/2" BSP or NPT Process Connections Gas Filled Expansion System, Immersions & Connections To Suit Single or Dual Fibre Pen 223mm or 300mm Paper IP67 Battery Powered Operation
  37. 37. Differential Pressure Gauge 100mm "Bravo Series" DP to 25 Bar Static 25 Bar 100mm diameter differential pressure gauge "Alfa Series" for gaseous & liquid media which has low viscosity and is noncorrosive to brass or stainless steel. Particularly suitable for monitoring filters, pumps & pipe systems. The gauge incorporates two pressure chambers separated by an elastic diaphragm. Differential pressure in the chambers causes an axial deflection of the diaphragm against a pressure spring which is proportional to the pressure. This deflection is transmitted to the instrument's mechanical movement by a rod and the differential pressure is directly indicated by the gauge pointer. The diaphragm is held by metallic supports at both sides providing an overpressure safety of up to 25 bar. Differential pressure ranges between 0250 Millibar and 025 Bar are available all with maximum static pressure of up to 25 bar. Model Nominal Size Mounting Millibar Ranges Bar Ranges Over Protection Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Diaphragm Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - Filled Case Option 3 - Connections Option 4 - Switches DP402(ORP25) 100mm Direct Mount Bottom Entry, Surface Mount 3Hole Back Flange 0250 Mbar, 0400 Mbar & 0600 Mbar 01 Bar, 01.6 Bar, 02.5 Bar, 04 Bar, 06 Bar, 010 Bar, 016 Bar & 025 Bar 25 Bar On Either Leg Static Load 100% 2 X 1/2" BSP Female or Male Class 2.5 to EN8373 20/+60C 20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Rolled Bezel (NonRemovable) 316 Stainless Steel Viton Aluminium Safety Glass IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN8371 Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine Filled Case 3/8" or 1/2" BSP or NPT One, Two, or Three Alarm Contact Modules, Make or Break On RIse
  38. 38. Differential Pressure Gauge 100mm "Alfa Series" DP to 6 Bar Static 25 Bar 100mm diameter differential pressure gauge "Alfa Series" for gaseous & liquid media which have low viscosity and are noncorrosive to brass or stainless steel. Particularly suitable for monitoring filters, pumps & pipe systems. The gauge incorporates two pressure chambers separated by an elastic diaphragm. Differential pressure in the chambers causes an axial deflection of the diaphragm against a pressure spring which is proportional to the pressure. This deflection is transmitted to the instrument's mechanical movement by a rod and the differential pressure is directly indicated by the gauge pointer. The diaphragm is held by metallic supports at both sides providing an overpressure safety of up to 25 Bar. Differential pressure ranges between 0250 Millibar and 06 Bar are available, all with maximum static pressure of up to 25 bar. Model Nominal Size Mounting Millibar Ranges Bar Ranges Over Protection Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Diaphragm Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - Filled Case Option 3 - Connections Option 4 - Wetted Parts DP401(ORP25) 100mm Direct Mount Bottom Entry, Surface Mount 3Hole Back Flange 0250 Mbar, 0400 Mbar & 0600 Mbar 01 Bar, 01.6 Bar, 02.5 Bar, 04 Bar & 06 Bar 25 Bar On Either Leg Static Load 100% 2 X 1/2" BSP Male Class 2.5 to EN8373 20/+60C 20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Rolled Bezel (NonRemovable) 316 Stainless Steel Viton Aluminium Safety Glass IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN8371 Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine Filled Case 3/8" or 1/2" BSP or NPT Brass
  39. 39. Binder DP Gauge Differential pressure gauge supplied with mounting plate, hoses and binder test point probes used for differential pressure measurement. The gauge is connected to the system via binder test points. Hoses can be supplied in custom lengths to meet your requirements. The magnetic piston differential pressure gauge is ideal for differential pressure measurement where high overload protection is required. With options of 80mm or 100mm diameter, the gauge can be used on gas or liquid application and is particularly suitable for monitoring filters, pumps, pipe systems and cooling circuits. The gauge works by having two pressure chambers separated by a magnetic piston. If there are different pressures in the chambers the magnetic piston is displaced against a compression spring. The magnetic piston transmits this displacement to the pointer by means of a ring magnet mounted to the pointer hub. The complete mechanical separation of the pressure chamber and display excludes the possibility of any pressure leak. This product is ideal for commissioning engineers looking to measure the difference between two different pressure systems. Model Nominal Sizes Accuracy Pressure Ranges Static Pressure Mounting Overpressure Safe Operating Temperature Process Connection Housing Window Connection Cover Wetted Parts Hose Seal Dial Scale Option1 Window Option 2 Filled Case Option 3 Pointer BINDERDPG Series 80mm or 100mm Diameter +/ 3% Full Scale 0250 Millibar to 010 Bar Maximum 15 Bar System Pressure Panel Mounting Clamp Up To Maximum Static Pressure On Either Port Maximum Process Temperature 60C 38mm or 100mm Binder Probes 304 Stainless Steel Instrument Glass Plastic, GlassFibre Reinforced, Black 316 Stainless Steel Braded PVC Clear 11mm OD (6mm ID) NBR (Perbunan) Aluminium Scale Of 90 Degrees Acrylic Glycerine Filled Case Maximum Drag Pointer
  40. 40. Pressure Gauge - 40mm 50mm & 63mm All Stainless Steel Pressure Gauge - Rolled Bezel 40mm, 50mm & 63mm all stainless steel pressure gauge for general purpose industrial applications. This gauge features a 304 stainless steel case, 316 stainless steel wetted parts and rolled bezel. This gauge is manufactured as standard glycerine filled but dry case option is available. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode stainless steel. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 but please note the bezel cannot be removed to adjust this instrument should this be required. For details on the 100mm & 160mm diameter version of this gauge, please click here. 40mm Direct Mount Models 50mm Direct Mount Models 63mm Direct Mount Models 40mm Panel Mount Models 50mm Panel Mount Models 63mm Panel Mount Models 40mm Surface Mounting 50mm Surface Mounting 63mm Surface Mounting 40mm Dry Case Option 50mm Dry Case Option 63mm Dry Case Option Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Logo Dials Option 2 - Certification Option 3 - Dry Case Option 4 - Protection Option 5 - Oxygen Bottom 40BG702 or Back 40BG712 Bottom 50BG702 or Back 50BG712 Bottom 63BG702 or Back 63BG712 3-Hole Front Flange 40BG732 or Rear Clamp Fixing 40BG752 3-Hole Front Flange 50BG732 or Rear Clamp Fixing 50BG752 3-Hole Front Flange 63BG732 or Rear Clamp Fixing 63BG752 3-Hole Back Flange 40BG742 3-Hole Back Flange 50BG742 3-Hole Back Flange 63BG742 40BD7X2 50BD7X2 63BD7X2 0-1 Bar to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Load 75% 1/8" or 1/4" BSP, BSPT, NPT Male Class 1.6 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+150C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Rolled Bezel (Non-Removable) 316 Stainless Steel Aluminium Plastic IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Dry Case No Filling (Model XXBD7X2) Protective Rubber Cover Degreased For Oxygen Service
  41. 41. Gas Filled System Thermometer 100mm & 160mm Direct Mount Gas filled system direct mount thermometer with diametes 100mm and 160mm. All stainless steel construction ideally suited for applications on chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverage plants. Each thermometer can be supplied with a fabricated or solid drilled thermowell or supplied for direct reading. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a matching 100mm or 160mm diameter stainless steel pressure gauges, the details of which can be viewed here. Model Numbers Nominal Size Measuring Principal Mounting Ranges Accuracy Case Material Bezel Window Stem Immersion Lengths Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - Threads T100TYPE23 Series 100mm & 160mm Gas Filled System Direct Mount Bottom or Centre Back Entry Ranges from 50 to +600C Class 1 to DIN EN 13190 304 Stainless Steel Stainless Steel, Bayonet Lock Design Instrument Glass or Plastic Stainless Steel 50mm to 3000mm Under Hex Point to Point Calibration Certificate 3/8" BSP, BSPT, NPT & 1/2" BSPT, NPT
  42. 42. Pressure Gauge - 40mm 50mm & 63mm Stainless Steel Case - Rolled Bezel 40mm, 50mm and 63mm stainless steel case pressure gauge with brass wetted parts for hydraulic and general purpose industrial applications. These instruments are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. Manufactured as standard glycerine filled, these instruments can be supplied dry case and with a wide range of process connections. This gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 but please note the rolled bezel design can not be removed to adjust this instrument should this be required. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a range of isolation valves, please click here for details. 40mm Direct Mount Models 50mm Direct Mount Models 63mm Direct Mount Models 40mm Panel Mount Models 50mm Panel Mount Models 63mm Panel Mount Models 40mm Surface Mounting 50mm Surface Mounting 63mm Surface Mounting 40mm Dry Case Option 50mm Dry Case Option 63mm Dry Case Option Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Logo Dials Option 2 - Certification Option 3 - Protection Option 4 - Dry Case Bottom 40BG701 or Back 40BG711 Bottom 50BG701 or Back 50BG711 Bottom 63BG701 or Back 63BG711 3-Hole Front Flange 40BG731 or Rear Clamp Fixing 40BG751 3-Hole Front Flange 50BG731 or Rear Clamp Fixing 50BG751 3-Hole Front Flange 63BG731 or Rear Clamp Fixing 63BG751 3-Hole Front Flange 40BG741 3-Hole Front Flange 50BG741 3-Hole Front Flange 63BG741 40BD7X1 50BD7X1 63BD7X1 0-1 Bar to 0-700 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Load 75% 1/4" BSP or NPT Male Class 1.6 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Rolled Bezel (Non-Removable) Brass Aluminium Plastic IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Rubber Cover For Impact Protection No Liquid Filling (Model XXBDXXX)
  43. 43. Hand Held Digital Thermometer Eco Temp The handheld EcoTemp Digital Thermometer features a large, easy to read, LCD display with display hold and max/min memory function. The unit measures temperature over the range 49.9 to + 199.9C with a 0.1C/F resolution. Both open circuit and low battery indication are displayed when applicable. Each thermometer is supplied with a detachable, rigid, pointed, stainless steel penetration probe with a 750mm silicone connecting lead. The Eco Temp Digital Thermometer can be supplied with a point to point calibration certificate if required. Model Temperature Range Temperature Accuracy Temperature Resolution Display Probe Sensor Lead Battery Battery Life Dmensions Weight ECOTEMP 50 / +200C +/ 1.0C 0.1C / 0.1F 22mm LCD 125mm Long X 3.5mm Diameter, 316 Stainless Steel Thermistor 750mm Long X 3.2mm Diameter Silicone Coated 2 X 1.5Volt AAA 10000 Hours 20mm X 58mm X165mm 115 Grams
  44. 44. Binder Sampling Probe Binder style test point sampling probe comprising of a 38mm or 100mm probe, brass isolating gauge cock and 1m PVC hose. The sampling probe can be used to draw off small liquid samples from any Binder Style Test Point for evaluation. Before use it is strongly recommended that the pipework pressure and process temperature is checked to avoid injury. This sampling probe should only be used to sample the process media and under no circumstances should it be left permanently installed. Safety Note: Test Point Maximum Recommended Temperature 100C however, Sampling Probes should not be used on any process media above 60C. Suggested Maximum Pressure 11 Bar, This Product Should Not Be Used Above 15 Bar. Model Number Working Pressure Maximum Pressure Needle Lengths Process Temperature Body Material Hose Hose Length Options: TESTPLUG999 Series 11 Bar 15 Bar 38mm or 100mm (Diameter 3.3mm) 10/+60C Brass & Stainless Steel Braded PVC Clear 11mm OD (6mm ID) 1m Standard Longer Hose
  45. 45. DIN Style Pressure Gauge - 100mm & 160mm All Stainless Steel - Bayonet Lock Bezel 100mm & 160mm DIN style all stainless steel pressure gauge for chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical applications featuring a 304 stainless steel case, 316 stainless steel wetted parts and a bayonet lock removable bezel. These 100mm & 160mm diameter pressure guages are suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode stainless steel. The gauge is designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1 and can be supplied fitted to our range of chemical or hygienic seals. These instruments are manufactured dry case as standard although glycerine or silicon filled versions are also available. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a range of process industry valves and manifolds, please click here for details 100mm Direct Mount Models 160mm Direct Mount Models 100mm Panel Mount Models 160mm Panel Mount Models 100mm Surface Mount 160mm Surface Mount 100mm Glycerine Filled 160mm Glycerine Filled 100mm Silicon Filled 160mm Silicon Filled 100mm Bar/PSI Ranges 160mm Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 Logo Dials Option 2 Certification Option 3 Filled Case Option 4 Temperature Option 5 Wetted Parts Bottom 100BD402 or Back 100BD412 Bottom 160BD402 or Back 160BD412 3-Hole Front Flange 100BD432 or Rear Clamp Fixing 100BD452 3-Hole Front Flange 160BD432 or Rear Clamp Fixing 160BD452 3-Hole Back Flange 100BD442 3-Hole Back Flange 160BD442 100mm 100BG4X2 160mm 160BG4X2 100mm 100BS4X2 160mm 160BS4X2 0-1 Bar to 0-1000 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) 0-1 Bar to 0-1600 Bar (Dual Sclae PSI -30 " Hg / -1 Bar Static Loan Full Scale, Dynamic Load 66% Full Scale 3/8" or 1/2" BSP or NPT Male Class 1.0 to EN837-1 -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) -20/+150C (Glycerine Filled Option -10/+60C) 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel, Rear Blow Out Device Stainless Steel Bayone Lock Design 316 Stainless Steel Aluminium Plastic IP65 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial (Quantity Dependent) Calibration or Test Certification Glycerine or Silicon Filled Case Process Temperature 200C Monel
  46. 46. 63mm Digital Binder Pressure Gauge Battery Powered 0.5% Accuracy Digital pressure gauge with 38mm or 100mm binder needle probe, battery powered with 63mm nominal diameter to be used in conjunction with our range of binder test points. The instrument offers high precision 0.5% full scale accuracy and backlight 4digit display with four standard selectable scales (Bar, PSI, Kg/cm2 & MPA). This 63mm digital pressure gauge is available in direct mount bottom entry only. Optional version with PNP or NPN switch is available but will require 12V24V DC power supply to replace the 9V battery on the standard version. For data sheet please click here. Both versions are CE Marked. Model Diameter Pressure Ranges Mounting Selectable Units Binder Connection Accuracy Display Window Wetted Parts Housing Process Temperature Ambient Temperature Power Supply Battery Life Case Depth Over Protection Case Protection Option 1 - Switch . DPG(Binder) Series Nominal 63mm (See Drawing Attached) 010 or 035 Bar Direct Mount Bottom Entry Bar, PSI, Kg/CM2 & MPA 38mm or 100mm Needle Probe 0.5% Full Scale Value 4Digit LCD 36 X 19mm 316 Stainless Steel PP 10 to +60C 10C to +60C 9 Volt Alkaline Battery 4000 Hours (Non BackLight) 52mm Twice Full Scale Value Protective Rubber Cover Fitted NPN (Max.DC30V) or PNP Switch Above Option Requires 12V24V DC Supply
  47. 47. HVAC Thermowells Fabricated Design Fabricated thermowells can be supplied for all of our HVAC range of thermometers in either brass, 304 stainless steel or 316 stainless steel depending on the application. Standard construction allows the thermometer to be retained by a side mounted stainelss steel grub screw. Model Material Immersion Lengths BSP Process Connections NPT Process Connections Thermometer Fitting Laggied Pipe Design THERMOWELLFE Series Brass, 304 or 316 Stainless Steel 50mm, 100mm or 160mm 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP, 3/8" NSPT, 1/2" BSPT 3/8" NPT, 1/2" NPT Side Mounted Stainless Steel Grub Screw 85mm Immersion With 70mm Stand Off (1/2" BSP Connection)
  48. 48. 100mm Stainless Steel HVAC Bimetal Thermometer Type 14 100mm type 14 stainless steel bimetal thermometer developed specially for outside or where the environment is wet or damp. The stainless steel case and bezel will offer excellent resistance against environmental corrosion. This thermometer can also be glycerine or silicon filled for protection against vibration or to eliminate condensation from inside the case. Each thermometer is supplied with a fabricated stainless steel thermowell which is retained with a stainless steel grub screw and has a pressure rating of 40 bar. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a matching 100mm diameter stainless steel pressure gauges, the details of which can be viewed here. This thermometer can be supplied with an adjustable red set pointer as an option. Model Numbers Nominal Size Measuring Principal Mounting Ranges Scale Accuracy Case Material Bezel Window Stem Fixing To Thermowell Thermowell Process Connection Immersion Lengths Pressure Rating Protection Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - Case Filling Option 3 - Red Pointer T100TYPE14 Series 100mm Bimetallic Strip Direct Mount Bottom or Centre Back Entry 30/+50C & 0120C, Centigrade (Inner Red) / Fahrenheit (Outer Black) Class 2 to DIN EN 13190 Stainless Steel Stainless Steel, Bayonet Lock Design Glass 6.5mm Diameter, Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Grub Screw & 'O' Ring Seal 10mm Diameter, Fabricated 304 Stainless Steel 1/2" BSPP Male 60mm & 100mm Under Hex 40 Bar Maximum System Pressure IP65 Point to Point Calibration Certificate Glycerine or Silicon Filled Case Adjustable Red Set Pointer (WINDOW007)
  49. 49. Pressure Gauge - 40mm 50mm & 63mm Pneumatic Gauge Available in diameters 40mm, 50mm and 63mm, these bourdon tube pressure gauges are designed for use on pneumatic and general utility applications. Suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass, these gauges are designed for applications according to the European Standard EN837-1. These instruments are not designed for application outside or where the environment is very damp. For such applications we suggest our Model XXBG701 Series. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a range of isolation valves, please click here for details. 40mm Bottom Entry Model 50mm Bottom Entry Model 63mm Bottom Entry Model 40mm Back Entry Model 50mm Back Entry Model 63mm Back Entry Model Nominal Size Mounting Bar/PSI Ranges Vacuum Ranges Working Pressure 40mm Process Connections 50mm Process Connections 63mm Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Window Ingress Protection Standard Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - Connection Option 3 - Scales 40BD201 Series 50BD201 Series 63BD201 Series 40BD211 Series 50BD211 Series 63BD211 Series 40mm, 50mm & 63mm Direct Mount Bottom or Back Entry Standard Bar Ranges 0-1 to 0-28 Bar (Dual Scale PSI) -1 Bar / -30" Hg Dual Scale Static Load 75% 1/8" BSPT Male 1/8" BSPT Male or 1/4" BSPT Male 1/4" BSPT Male Class 2.5 to EN837-1 -20/+60C -20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/-10C From Calibration Temperature Black Painted Steel Brass Aluminium Acrylic Push Fit Design IP32 Manufactured To The Requirements Of EN837-1 Calibration or Test Certification All BSP, BSPT or NPT Connections (Quantity Dependent) Different Scales or Special Markings/Dials
  50. 50. Ball Valve Stainless Steel One Piece Ball valve, one piece with reduced bore internal sealing face. This lever handle operated valve is ideal for isolating stainless steel pressure gauges where the process temperature may reach up to 150C (200C optional). As well as supplying process valves, Ashford Instrumentation Ltd can also supply an extensive range of pressure gauges and pressure transmitters. Model Design Material Seat Seal Connection Orientation Maximum Presusre Media Temperature Handle Security BALLVALVE001 (Generation 100 Series) Reduced Bore 316 Stainless Steel RPTFE PTFE 1/4" BSP, 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP & 2" PTFE Female/Female 1/4" & 3/8" 69 Bar, 1/2" Plus 55 Bar 25 to 150C (200C Option) Plastic Sheath, 1/4 Turn Tamper Proof Handle With Locking Facility
  51. 51. Brass Gauge Cock Brass Gauge Cocks are an ideal cost effective method of isolating HVAC pressure gauges to enable them to be removed from the system for inspection or replacement without having to drain down. Gauge cocks feature an internal sealing ball and lever handle operation. Since gauge cocks have a maximum temperature rating of 60C, when used on hot water or steam applications it is important that they are used in conjunction with a suitable "Ring" or "U" syphon. Part Number Material Connection Orientation Maximum Presusre Ambient Temperature Media Temperature Option 1 GAUGECOCK Series Brass 1/4" BSP, 3/8" BSP, 1/2" BSP Female/Female or Female/Male 20 Bar 10/+60C 10/+60C Venting Hole
  52. 52. Pipe Clip Surface Reading Thermometers - 80mm Diameter 80mm diameter pipe clip surface reading thermometer is designed for pipe diameters up to 60mm where an immersion design thermometer cannot be used. This thermometer can be manufactured with a variety of extension pieces to allow for lagging material up to 60mm deep. The thermometer is supported by a base unit which is held against the pipe by a hose clamp, both these components are supplied with the thermometer as a complete unit. When installing, care should be taken to ensure the thermometer is in tight contact with the pipe. We recommend a small amount of thermal paste is used to ensure effective heat transfer. The connection to the pipe should also be lagged to reduce heat dispersal. Caution: As this product has an IP50 rating, we do not suggest it is used outdoors unless it is protected from water ingress. 80mm Model Number Diameter Measuring Principal Mounting Stock Ranges Optional Ranges Accuracy Case Material Bezel Window Stem Dial & Pointer Protection Maximum Pipe Diameter Stem Lengths Hose Clamps Base T80TYPE12 Series Nominal 80mm Bimetalic Strip Centre Back Entry Into Clamp Retained Base Station -20/+60C (T80Type120063A) & 0-120C (T80Type120063B) 0-160C Class 1 to DIN EN 13190 304 Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Instrument Glass 316 Stainless Steel Aluminium IP43 Hose Clamp For Pipe Diameters To 60mm 63mm Suitable For Pipes 27-42mm & 42mm-66mm Aluminium & Brass (Type98EXT055)
  53. 53. Vapour Filled Expansion Thermometers 100mm& 160mm Diameter Vapour filled expansion thermometers with 100mm & 160mm diameter suitable for most heating & ventilation applications such as heating systems, boilers, chilled water systems, steam systems, pipe work, air conditioning units etc. Technical Notice: Please note vapour system thermometer stems are supplied with a 50mm stand off above fitting nut. 100 Model Number 160mm Model Number Immersion Lengths Measuring Principal Mounting Ranges Case Material Bezel Window Stem Dial Fixing To Thermowell Thermowell Process Connection Instruemnt Connection Immersion Lengths Option 1 Certification T100TYPE50 Series T160TYPE50 Series 63mm or 100mm Vapour Expansion Direct Mount Bottom or Centre Back Entry 20/+40 & 20120C Centigrade (Inner) Fahrenheit (Outer) Black Painted Steel Chrome Finish Instrument Glass Brass 13mm Diameter 1/2" BSP Female Nut & Oliver White Dial Black Lettering, Black Pointer Fabricated Brass, 16mm Diameter 1/2" BSP Male 1/2" BSP Male 50mm & 100mm Under Hex Point to Point Calibration Certificate
  54. 54. Air Operated Portable Calibration Laboratory TheAshford Instrumentation Pneumatic Portable Calibration Laboratory is ideal for on site calibration where calibration using air is preferred over hydraulic oil. The kit includes everything needed to calibrate pressure gauges, pressure transmitters and pressure switches. The kit comprises: SPMK 700 Digital Test Gauges WithAccuracy 0.025% Full Scale SPMK 213H Pneumatic Portable Bench Mounted Comparator Pump BSP& NPT Stainless Steel Adaptors High Pressure Gas Connection Pipe (For In Situ Testing) RobustAluminium Carry Case The SPMK Digital Test Gauge has a nominal 120mm diameter and features an easy to read backlit display. The The push button display can be scaled in Pa, kPa, MPa, mmHg, kfg/cm2, cmH2O, mmH2O, PSI, Mbar & Bar values. Supplied with a high accuracy of 0.025% FS, the SPMK 700 test gauges can be selected based on the measuring range and accuracy of the instrument under test. The SPMK213H Portable Low Pressure Comparator is a hand operated pneumatic pressure test pump is designed to generate pressures from 95% vacuum to 40 bar (600psi). Two handtight quick connectors installed on the pump allow easy connecting and disconnecting to the test pump without the need for PTFE tape or wrenches. The SPMK213H is an ideal comparison test pump for calibrating pressure measuring instruments such as test gauges, indicators or transducers in the field or laboratory. Part No. DIVECALKIT11 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Quantity 1 Kit Comprises: SPMK 213H Pneumatic Comparator Pump SPMK 700 Ranged 010 Bar SPMK 700 Ranged 040 Bar BSP Adaptor Set NPT Adaptor Set SPMK200033 High Pressure Gas Connection Pipe (1/+40 Bar) Aluminium Carry Case
  55. 55. 63mm Degreased "S2" Diver Panel Gauge Back Entry Panel Mount 63mm EN8371 S2 compliant degreased bourdon tube pressure gauge suitable for oxygen enriched diver breathing systems. This gauge conforms to the IMCA (International Marine Contractors Association) Diving Division Detailed Sheet Number 19 Life Support Gauges as per the IMCA Code of Practice on The Initial & Periodic Examination, Testing & Certification of Diving Plant & Equipment. This gauge have been designed for commercial diving companies wishing to comply with the S2 specification safety guidelines of the European Standards EN 837 1 relating to pressure gauges for use on degreased applications. The gauge also conforms to IMCA Life Support Gauge specification as per Detail Sheet 19 of the February 1999 Code Of Practice. These OEM style instruments are ideal for diver control panels and are fully degreased for oxygen enriched applications. This bourdon tube design is suitable for all gaseous and liquid media that are not highly viscous and that will not solidify, crystallize, attack or corrode brass. Manufactured without an internal baffle wall, this gauge complies with the Energy Release Test (10.12.2.2) as defined in the European Standard EN8371. The dial is marked "Oxygen" and has the crossed oil can printed on dial. Technical Note: OXYGEN. IMCA D 022 Rev 1 (May 2014) Chapter 9 Gas Handling Section 9.6 notes that "Any gas mixture containing more than 25% oxygen by volume should be handled like pure oxygen" Model Number Nominal Size Panel Mount Direct Mount Ranges Cleaning Construction Working Pressure Process Connections Accuracy Ambient Temperature Process Temperature Calibration Temperature Temperature Effect Case Material Bezel Wetted Parts Dial & Pointer Dial Markings Window Panel Cut Out Ingress Protection Option 1 Special Scales Option 2 Logo Dials Option 3 Calibration Option 4 Identification S263BD711 Series 63mm 3Hole Front Flange or Rear Clamp Fixing Direct Mount Back Entry Standard Ranges From 011 Bar to 0400 Bar Fully Degreased For Enriched Oxygen Use S2 Safety Design to EN8371, Blow Out Device Static Load 75% 1/4" NPT Male (Others On Request) Class 1.6 to EN8371 (1.6% Full Scale Deflection) 20/+60C 20/+60C 20C Approximately 0.4% FSD +/10C From Calibration Temperature 304 Stainless Steel 304 Stainless Steel Brass Aluminium Dial Marked "Oxygen" & Crossed Oil Can Acrylic 64mm IP54 (EN 60529) Different Ranges or Single Scales Company Name Or Logo Printed On Dial Calibration or Test Certification To National Standards Individual Serial Number On Case
  56. 56. 100mm HVAC Bimetal Thermometer 100mm HVAC bimetal thermometer developed specially for the requirements of the heating & ventilation industry and features the traditional black steel case with chrome finish (or polished stainless steel) bezel. This product is ideal for a variety of applications such as heating and chilled water systems, boilers, steam systems, pipe work, air conditioning units and general utilities. Each thermometer is supplied with either a solid drilled (rated to 25 bar) or fabricated (rated to 8 Bar) thermowell which is retained with a stainless steel grub screw. Please make us aware of your system pressure at the time of ordering to ensure the correctly rated thermowell is supplied for your application. Please note this product is not recommended for use outside or in damp or wet environments, for such applications we suggest our Model TYPE12 Series. Ashford Instrumentation can also supply a matching 100mm diameter pressure gauges, the details of which can be viewed here. Model Numbers Nominal Size Measuring Principal Mounting Ranges Scale Accuracy Case Material Bezel Window Stem Fixing To Thermowell Thermowell Process Connection Immersion Lengths Pressure Rating Option 1 - Certification Option 2 - 3/8" BSP Option 3 - Thermowell Option 4 - Threads Option 5 - Dials T100TYPE11 Series 100mm Bimetallic Strip Direct Mount Bottom or Centre Back Entry 30/+60C, 0120C, 0160C, 0250C Centigrade (Outer) / Fahrenheit (Inner) Class 2 to DIN EN 13190 Black Painted Steel Polished Stainless Steel, Bayonet Lock Design Plastic 6mm Diameter, Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Grub Screw & 'O' Ring Seal 9mm Diameter, Solid Drilled Brass 1/2" BSP Male 63mm & 100mm Under Hex 25 Bar Maximum System Pressure Point to Point Calibration Certificate Brass Thermowell 3/8" BSP Male Connection 316 Stainless Steel 3/8" BSP, BSPT, NPT & 1/2" BSPT, NPT (Stainless Steel Only) Customers Name or Logo On Dial (Quantity Dependent)
  57. 57. D7 Series Nuova General Instruments Pressure Relief Valve Free Outlet Nuova General Free Outlet Pressure Relief Valves. The Nuova General Instruments range of safety valves are approved and comply with the requirements of the European Directive 97/23/EC (PED) and ASME V111 Div.1. On request testing can be performed by most authorities such as TUV, RINA, Bureau Veritas, ABS and Lloyd's Register. ATEX certification is also optionally available on many models. In September 2016 Ashford Instrumentation Ltd were confirmed as a reseller of the Nuova General Range of Pressure Relief Valves. Please follow this link to see our full range of pressure relief valves. Outlet Model D7 Model D7/S Model D7/A Orifice Inlet Connection EU Setting Range USA & Can. Setting Range Body Spring Seat Seals EU Homologation USA & Can. Homologation ATEX Free To Atmosphere D7 With Ring Nut D7/S Without Ring Nut D7/A With Ring 7mm 1/4" & 3/8" BSP, BSPT or NPT 300 Millibar to 60 Bar (PN Rated) 1 Bar to 40 Bar (PN 40 Rated) Brass or Stainless Steel Alloy Steel NBR, EPDM, Viton, Silicone, PTFE, Kalrez E.D. 2014/68/UE IV Cat.(PED), EAC ASME VIII Div.1 & Canadian Reg. CRN Ex II 2G c

