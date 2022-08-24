Psychosocial-Support-Day-1.pptx

1.
Good Day!
Conduct and Facilitation
of Psychosocial Support
SHIRLYN V. MORENO
Master Teacher I
2.
RESILIENCE IN CHILDREN
In the context of disaster and/or
emergencies, children’s well-being and mental
health are partly dependent on their resilience as
this involves an individual’s capacity to face,
overcome, and be strengthened or transformed
by the impact of such disasters and/or
emergencies.
3.
3 Sources of Resilience
for Children
Factors that Help Children Overcome Adversities
4.
Sources of Resilience of Children
- Trusting Relationships
- Structure and Rules at Home
- Role Models
- Encouragement to be Autonomous
- Access to Health, Education, Welfare,
and Security Services
External Supports
5.
Sources of Resilience of Children
- Lovable
- Empathetic
- Proud of Self
- Autonomous and Responsible
- Filled with Hope, Faith, and Trust
Internal and Personal Strengths
6.
Sources of Resilience of Children
- Communication
- Problem-Solving
- Managing Feelings and Impulses
- Seeking Trusting Relationships
- Gauging the Temperament of Self & Others
Social and Interpersonal Skills which they learn through interaction with others
7.
Different Types of Well-Being
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
WELL-BEING
Is a state of being
comfortable, healthy, and
happy
8.
A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors
significant to his/her development
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
1. FAMILY/CAREGIVER
Primary sources of
love, care, and
protection
9.
A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors
significant to his/her development
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
2. COMMUNITY
Secondary source
(School, Teachers, & staff
have a significant role in
influencing well-being)
10.
A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors
significant to his/her development
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
3. CULTURE & SOCIETY
A tertiary source that affects the
community, family, and child
through different beliefs,
practices, and
resources
11.
A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors
significant to his/her development
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
4. RISK FACTORS
Elements that increase a
child’s susceptibility
to a decrease in
well-being and resilience
12.
A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors
significant to his/her development
Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . .
5. PROTECTIVE FACTORS
Elements that reinforce
a child’s healthy
development,
well-being, and resilience
13.
Psychosocial Support Activities
- Psychoeducation & awareness raising on mental health
- Life & vocational skills development
- Recreational &creative activities
- Sports & physical activities
- Restoring family links
- Child-friendly spaces
- Community committees
- Cultural & traditional rituals support
- Psychosocial First Aid
14.
Note:
Psychosocial First
Aid (PFA) is specifically
applied in the context
of disasters and/or
emergencies or
situations that may
cause distress or trauma
to individuals.
15.
Expressive Arts (EXA): The Arts for Self-Expression
Arts are forms of play
that engage children, which
means that as children make art,
they are able to express
themselves better since play is a
child’s natural language.
Different art forms
stimulate different parts of the
brain.
One psychosocial support activity is arts.
16.
When playing and doing art activities, children are able to:
- Increase their ability to concentrate
Expressive Arts (EXA): The Arts for Self-Expression
- Solve problems
- Gain a sense of mastery
- Build a self-confidence
- Release tension & reduce anxiety
- Communicate their ideas
- Express feelings that may be difficult to talk about
- Develop fine and gross motor skills
- Develop social skills
17.
Expressive Arts can be used for the following:
Expressive Arts . . . . . Healing
1. Healing
The arts help us understand
and express feelings related to
stressful experiences.
18.
Expressive Arts can be used for the following:
Expressive Arts . . . . . Learning
2. Learning
The arts engage us in broader
learning concepts.
19.
Expressive Arts can be used for the following:
Expressive Arts . . . . . Fun
3. Fun
The arts foster joy and
happiness.
20.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 1. . . . . Safety
1. Safety
Emotional and physical safety
is essential for healing
to take place.
21.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 2. . . . . Self-awareness
2. Self-awareness
Through specific activities, this
growing knowledge of self can lead
to health, stability, resilience,
and confidence
22.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 3. . . . . Self-expression
3. Self-expression
The process of identifying feelings
and sharing this both verbally and
non-verbally, in the presence of a
caring adult
23.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 4. . . . . Self-regulation
4. Self-regulation
This is the ability to manage one’s
emotions.
24.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 5. . . . . Problem-solving
5. Problem-solving
This critical life skill can be learned
through any process that involves
art making.
25.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 6. . . . . Self-confidence
6. Self-confidence
A strong sense of self-esteem and self-
confidence is essential to experiencing
success in school and in finding one’s
way through adversity.
26.
Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support
Principle 7. . . . . Self-compassion
7. Self-compassion
When children receive empathy in times
of distress, they learn how to
demonstrate this towards themselves
and others as well.
27.
Thank you!
“The key to a healthy life
is having a healthy
mind”
-Richard Davidson