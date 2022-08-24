Psychosocial-Support-Day-1.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
Psychical activities towards coping stressful situations

Psychical activities towards coping stressful situations

Self Improvement

  1. 1. “ 1 Good Day! Conduct and Facilitation of Psychosocial Support SHIRLYN V. MORENO Master Teacher I
  2. 2. RESILIENCE IN CHILDREN In the context of disaster and/or emergencies, children’s well-being and mental health are partly dependent on their resilience as this involves an individual’s capacity to face, overcome, and be strengthened or transformed by the impact of such disasters and/or emergencies.
  3. 3. 3 Sources of Resilience for Children Factors that Help Children Overcome Adversities
  4. 4. Sources of Resilience of Children - Trusting Relationships - Structure and Rules at Home - Role Models - Encouragement to be Autonomous - Access to Health, Education, Welfare, and Security Services External Supports
  5. 5. Sources of Resilience of Children - Lovable - Empathetic - Proud of Self - Autonomous and Responsible - Filled with Hope, Faith, and Trust Internal and Personal Strengths
  6. 6. Sources of Resilience of Children - Communication - Problem-Solving - Managing Feelings and Impulses - Seeking Trusting Relationships - Gauging the Temperament of Self & Others Social and Interpersonal Skills which they learn through interaction with others
  7. 7. Different Types of Well-Being Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . WELL-BEING Is a state of being comfortable, healthy, and happy
  8. 8. A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors significant to his/her development Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . 1. FAMILY/CAREGIVER Primary sources of love, care, and protection
  9. 9. A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors significant to his/her development Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . 2. COMMUNITY Secondary source (School, Teachers, & staff have a significant role in influencing well-being)
  10. 10. A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors significant to his/her development Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . 3. CULTURE & SOCIETY A tertiary source that affects the community, family, and child through different beliefs, practices, and resources
  11. 11. A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors significant to his/her development Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . 4. RISK FACTORS Elements that increase a child’s susceptibility to a decrease in well-being and resilience
  12. 12. A child’s well-being is influenced by different factors significant to his/her development Prioritizing the Well-Being of Children . . . 5. PROTECTIVE FACTORS Elements that reinforce a child’s healthy development, well-being, and resilience
  13. 13. Psychosocial Support Activities - Psychoeducation & awareness raising on mental health - Life & vocational skills development - Recreational &creative activities - Sports & physical activities - Restoring family links - Child-friendly spaces - Community committees - Cultural & traditional rituals support - Psychosocial First Aid
  14. 14. Note: Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) is specifically applied in the context of disasters and/or emergencies or situations that may cause distress or trauma to individuals.
  15. 15. Expressive Arts (EXA): The Arts for Self-Expression Arts are forms of play that engage children, which means that as children make art, they are able to express themselves better since play is a child’s natural language. Different art forms stimulate different parts of the brain. One psychosocial support activity is arts.
  16. 16. When playing and doing art activities, children are able to: - Increase their ability to concentrate Expressive Arts (EXA): The Arts for Self-Expression - Solve problems - Gain a sense of mastery - Build a self-confidence - Release tension & reduce anxiety - Communicate their ideas - Express feelings that may be difficult to talk about - Develop fine and gross motor skills - Develop social skills
  17. 17. Expressive Arts can be used for the following: Expressive Arts . . . . . Healing 1. Healing The arts help us understand and express feelings related to stressful experiences.
  18. 18. Expressive Arts can be used for the following: Expressive Arts . . . . . Learning 2. Learning The arts engage us in broader learning concepts.
  19. 19. Expressive Arts can be used for the following: Expressive Arts . . . . . Fun 3. Fun The arts foster joy and happiness.
  20. 20. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 1. . . . . Safety 1. Safety Emotional and physical safety is essential for healing to take place.
  21. 21. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 2. . . . . Self-awareness 2. Self-awareness Through specific activities, this growing knowledge of self can lead to health, stability, resilience, and confidence
  22. 22. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 3. . . . . Self-expression 3. Self-expression The process of identifying feelings and sharing this both verbally and non-verbally, in the presence of a caring adult
  23. 23. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 4. . . . . Self-regulation 4. Self-regulation This is the ability to manage one’s emotions.
  24. 24. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 5. . . . . Problem-solving 5. Problem-solving This critical life skill can be learned through any process that involves art making.
  25. 25. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 6. . . . . Self-confidence 6. Self-confidence A strong sense of self-esteem and self- confidence is essential to experiencing success in school and in finding one’s way through adversity.
  26. 26. Principles: The 7 S’ of Psychosocial Support Principle 7. . . . . Self-compassion 7. Self-compassion When children receive empathy in times of distress, they learn how to demonstrate this towards themselves and others as well.
  27. 27. 27 Thank you! “The key to a healthy life is having a healthy mind” -Richard Davidson

