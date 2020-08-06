Successfully reported this slideshow.
WOULD RATHER
We use would rather to talk about preferring one thing to another.
Affirmative I would rather stay at home than go out tonight. I’d rather stay at home than go out tonight. (Short form ’d r...
HAD BETTER
We use had better to talk about actions we think people should do or which are desirable in a speciﬁc situation. Had bette...
Affirmative It’s ﬁve o’clock. I had better go now before the traffic gets too bad. It’s ﬁve o’clock. I’d better go now bef...
Taken and adapted from: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/grammar/britis h-grammar/would-rather-would-sooner https://dic...
Would rather and Had better

Would rather and Had better

Would rather and Had better

  7. 7. Taken and adapted from: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/grammar/britis h-grammar/would-rather-would-sooner https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/grammar/britis h-grammar/had-better https://slideplayer.com/slide/4301852/

