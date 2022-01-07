Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 32
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Business
Jan. 07, 2022
44 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Your 2022 Agency Growth Plan for Digital Marketing Agencies

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 07, 2022
44 views

Let's build your plan to crush it in the new year.

In this workshop we'll help map out an action plan for crushing those goals by going into next year with clear vision, set goals that are achievable, well-defined action plans so there's no confusion about where we stand when 2022 rolls around!

Here is what we'll work through together:

✅ Set clear goals & targets for the year
✅ Specific targets broken down by quarter / month KPIs
✅ Key Performance Indicators
✅ Audit your current business & identify the gaps
✅ Plan out & calendarize our approach
✅ Set you up to CRUSH it in 2022 & beyond

Let's kick of 2022 strong!

You can access the workbook here - sevenfigureagency.com/plan

If you'd like to get more ideas & strategies for growing your digital marketing agency, I'd like to invite you to join my Facebook Group. Connect with me and 9,000+ other digital marketing agency owners. To Join The Facebook Group click here - https://www.sevenfigureagency.com/group.

You can watch a recording of this presentation by going to https://youtu.be/L21JTqsMTdc

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Your 2022 Agency Growth Plan for Digital Marketing Agencies

  1. 1. PLAN FOR THE SESSION • Set clear goals / targets for the year • Specific targets broken down by quarter / month • KPIs - Key Performance Indicators • Audit your current business & identify the gaps • Plan out & calendarize our approach
  2. 2. GROUND RULES • Be here NOW • Turn off your cell phone & put it away • Put on your “PARTICIPANT HAT” - This is the opportunity to go deeper & flesh this out further • Shut out all distractions • Give this your 100% focus
  3. 3. MODEL FUNDAMENTALS • One target niche • Recurring monthly revenue is the ONLY way to go • No one-off projects • No check-payments (credit card or direct debit only) • No partial payment deposits • Minimum monthly needs to be at least $1K
  4. 4. ALAN HILLSBERG -   FUNERAL MARKETING SERVICES • Grew from $10K to $115,000 monthly recurring • Going to do $1.5M this year
  5. 5. • How does that break down quarterly? • Jan - March
  6. 6. "SUCCESS IS GOALS.   ALL ELSE IS COMMENTARY.”     - BRIAN TRACY
  7. 7. "SUCCESS IS GOALS.   ALL ELSE IS COMMENTARY.”     - BRIAN TRACY
  8. 8. SUCCESS IS GOALS. ALL ELSE IS COMMENTARY.     - BRIAN TRACY CLEAR GOALS = WIND IN YOUR SAILS
  9. 9. GOAL-SETTING FRAMEWORK • You have to have written goals & plans • You need to set at a minimum • 1 Year Goal • Quarterly Goals • Monthly Goals • You MUST have a stopping point at the beginning of each new year & end of each quarter to reflect (how did you do based on what you set for your goal & what are you going to do going forward)
  10. 10. https://sevenfigureagency.com/plan PLANNING WORKBOOK
  11. 11. BRIAN K - GFOUR MARKETING • Grew from $60,000 to $375,000 monthly recurring • Going to do $4M this year
  12. 12. • How does that break down quarterly? • Jan - March
  13. 13. "SUCCESS IS GOALS.   ALL ELSE IS COMMENTARY.”     - BRIAN TRACY
  14. 14. https://sevenfigureagency.com/plan PLANNING WORKBOOK
  15. 15. "SUCCESS IS GOALS.   ALL ELSE IS COMMENTARY.”     - BRIAN TRACY
  16. 16. Page 11
  17. 17. Page 11
  18. 18. FOUNDATION Prospect list   Dream 100 list identi fi ed Join the association(s)   CRM / Marketing system in place & ready to roll   Niche website   Funnel for scheduling appointment & opt-in   Personal social pro fi les (FB, LinkedIn, Instagram)     optimized & speaking to your niche   Book published (extra credit)    
  19. 19. Ongoing Activities Daily At least 3 move forward conversations  Attempt to connect with at least 25 prospects     - Call / message   - FB connection or     message  - LinkedIn connection     or message Weekly Pick one city to target &   put your VA to work on   developing the list  Record one video to   load on your Facebook’s   personal & business   pages, LinkedIn pro fi le,   blog with transcript &   send out via email to   your database  Monthly Conduct at least one webinar & syndicate fully  Conduct at least once podcast interview & syndicate fully
  20. 20. Key Activities Brainstorm
  21. 21. Advertising Initiatives Google AdWords  Retargeting  SEO (ongoing webinars & videos help with this)  FB Ads (mainly targeting custom audience)  Direct Mail Campaign (to Dream 100 prospects)  - consider mailing book, CD with interviews,   recording of webinars, monthly newsletter  Exhibiting at industry trade shows   
  22. 22. What Parts Of This Can You Delegate? Weekly Pick one city to target &   put your VA to work on   developing the list  Record one video to   load on your Facebook’s   personal & business   pages, LinkedIn pro fi le,   blog with transcript &   send out via email to   your database  Monthly Conduct at least one webinar & syndicate fully  Conduct at least once podcast interview & syndicate fully  Daily At least 3 move forward conversations  Attempt to connect with at least 25 prospects     - Call / message   - FB connection or     message  - LinkedIn connection     or message
  23. 23. A VORTEX OF ACTIVITY 500 Prospects connected with, on a monthly basis,  via multiple channels: phone, email, social (FB, LinkedIn, Instagram)  New video / content dropped weekly via email, social (FB, LinkedIn,  Instagram) YouTube & added to your blog for inbound activity  New webinar every month with multiple touches to your database via  email & social, then syndicated across the web, driving inbound activity  New expert interview every month sent to your database, social  pro fi les, & posted online, driving inbound activity  PLUS awareness & lead generation from any paid marketing efforts:  PPC, FB Ads, Retargeting, Direct Mail, etc  Omnipresence in your prospects’ world (email, phone, social feed,  social inbox, mailbox)
  24. 24. DANNY BARRERA - CONCRETE MARKETING CREW • Grew from $23,000 to $76,000 monthly recurring • 330% growth for the year • $55K monthly recurring base growth
  25. 25. FEBRUARY 2020
  26. 26. WHAT WE’VE COVERED Clear goals & targets for the year Specific targets broken down by quarter / month KPIs - Key Performance Indicators Audit your current business & identify the gaps Plan out & calendarize our approach

Let's build your plan to crush it in the new year. In this workshop we'll help map out an action plan for crushing those goals by going into next year with clear vision, set goals that are achievable, well-defined action plans so there's no confusion about where we stand when 2022 rolls around! Here is what we'll work through together: ✅ Set clear goals & targets for the year ✅ Specific targets broken down by quarter / month KPIs ✅ Key Performance Indicators ✅ Audit your current business & identify the gaps ✅ Plan out & calendarize our approach ✅ Set you up to CRUSH it in 2022 & beyond Let's kick of 2022 strong! You can access the workbook here - sevenfigureagency.com/plan If you'd like to get more ideas & strategies for growing your digital marketing agency, I'd like to invite you to join my Facebook Group. Connect with me and 9,000+ other digital marketing agency owners. To Join The Facebook Group click here - https://www.sevenfigureagency.com/group. You can watch a recording of this presentation by going to https://youtu.be/L21JTqsMTdc

Views

Total views

44

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×