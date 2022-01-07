Your 2022 Agency Growth Plan for Digital Marketing Agencies

Let's build your plan to crush it in the new year. In this workshop we'll help map out an action plan for crushing those goals by going into next year with clear vision, set goals that are achievable, well-defined action plans so there's no confusion about where we stand when 2022 rolls around! Here is what we'll work through together: ✅ Set clear goals & targets for the year ✅ Specific targets broken down by quarter / month KPIs ✅ Key Performance Indicators ✅ Audit your current business & identify the gaps ✅ Plan out & calendarize our approach ✅ Set you up to CRUSH it in 2022 & beyond Let's kick of 2022 strong! You can access the workbook here - sevenfigureagency.com/plan If you'd like to get more ideas & strategies for growing your digital marketing agency, I'd like to invite you to join my Facebook Group. Connect with me and 9,000+ other digital marketing agency owners. To Join The Facebook Group click here - https://www.sevenfigureagency.com/group. You can watch a recording of this presentation by going to https://youtu.be/L21JTqsMTdc