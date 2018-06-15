Successfully reported this slideshow.
The One Hour Digital Starter Breakthrough Strategies to Starting Your Digital Business Rapidly www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Create Your WordPress Site www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Create Your Conversion Focused Website www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Attract Visitors and Monetize Site www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Create Your Innovative Business Model www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Start Your Digital Business Successfully www.rapidknowhow.com
The Digital Starter How to Set-up and Hold a Strategy Session www.rapidknowhow.com
Breakthrough Strategies to Starting Your Digital Business Rapidly

  1. 1. The One Hour Digital Starter Breakthrough Strategies to Starting Your Digital Business Rapidly www.rapidknowhow.com
  2. 2. The One Hour Digital Starter 3 Phases to Starting Your Digital Business Rapidly www.rapidknowhow.com Build Website Design Business Model Getting Started
  3. 3. The Digital Starter How to Create Your WordPress Site www.rapidknowhow.com
  4. 4. Learn How to Create Your WordPress Site in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Choose Your Niche Get Domain & Hosting Install WordPress Choose Theme Install Plugins WordPress Site Created
  5. 5. The Digital Starter How to Create Your Conversion Focused Website www.rapidknowhow.com
  6. 6. Learn How to Create Your Conversion Focused Website in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Create Customized Branding Create Easy Navigation Define Categories Create Blog Topics & Content Create Home Page Conversion Focused Website Created
  7. 7. The Digital Starter How to Attract Visitors and Monetize Site www.rapidknowhow.com
  8. 8. Learn How to Attract Visitors and Monetize Site in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Driving High Quality Traffic Create Post Strategy Publish and Promote Posts Craft Monetization Strategy Create Monetization System Generate Income
  9. 9. The Digital Starter How to Create Your Innovative Business Model www.rapidknowhow.com
  10. 10. Learn How to Create Your Innovative Business Model in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Define Specialized Niche Determine Customer Profile Create Value Map Create 2- 3 Business Models Validate Business Models Choose First Business Model
  11. 11. The Digital Starter How to Start Your Digital Business Successfully www.rapidknowhow.com
  12. 12. Learn How to Start Your Digital Business Successfully in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Creating a Vision Statement Creating a Mission Statement Planning Digital Change Crafting a Digital Business Strategy Set up Digital Action Plan Launching Digital Business
  13. 13. The Digital Starter How to Set-up and Hold a Strategy Session www.rapidknowhow.com
  14. 14. Learn How to Set up and Hold a Strategy Session in One Day www.rapidknowhow.com Set up a Strategy Session Holding a Strategy Session Develop Action Plan Implement Action Plan Review Result Develop Digital Roadmap

