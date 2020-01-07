Successfully reported this slideshow.
Least Common Multiple WEEK 2 LESSON 2
Step 1 Write the first five multiples of you first number.
Step 2 Write the first five multiples of your second number.
Step 3 Circle the first multiple both numbers have in common.
What if we don’t find a common multiple? Keep adding multiples until you find one.
Slides explaining how to find the least common multiple.

