Writing Equivalent Fractions with Common Denominators WEEK 2 LESSON 3
Step 1 Identify the least common multiple of the denominators.
Step 2 Rewrite your first fraction as an equivalent fraction with the LCM as the denominator.
Step 3 Rewrite your second fraction as an equivalent fraction with the LCM as the denominator.
Slides explaining how to write equivalent fractions with common denominators.

