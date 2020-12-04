Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOTS AURÉLIE VERBAUWHEDE / LENNERT VANCOILLIE / JOREN DECADT 2KMO08 2020-2021
WAT ZIJN BOTS? • Het zijn computerprogramma’s die zelfstandig taken kunnen uitvoeren die normaal door mensen worden uitgev...
BEDRIJFSTOEPASSINGEN • Chatbots • Bots in de sociale media kunnen autonoom handelingen uitvoeren zoals liken, retweeten, v...
ZIJN BOTS DISRUPTIEF? • “By 2022, 70% of white-collar workers will interact with conversational platforms on a daily basis...
DEPLOYMENT RISK GARTNER • De waarde voor de ondernemingen die het inzetten is groot. Want als men dit op een correcte mani...
BRONNEN • https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/bots-gain-importance-in-gartner-service- technologies-bullseye/ • htt...
  1. 1. BOTS AURÉLIE VERBAUWHEDE / LENNERT VANCOILLIE / JOREN DECADT 2KMO08 2020-2021
  2. 2. WAT ZIJN BOTS? • Het zijn computerprogramma’s die zelfstandig taken kunnen uitvoeren die normaal door mensen worden uitgevoerd. Ze kunnen dit op een hoog tempo zonder fouten te maken. • Artificial Intelligence zorgt ervoor dat een bot bepaalde taken kan begrijpen. --> Bv. Chatbot analyseert de menselijke taal via Natural Language Processing. • Een bot kan zeer snel grote hoeveelheden data verwerken en categoriseren.
  3. 3. BEDRIJFSTOEPASSINGEN • Chatbots • Bots in de sociale media kunnen autonoom handelingen uitvoeren zoals liken, retweeten, volgen… • Bots kunnen gerichte vragen stellen en zo informatie verzamelen. In tegenstelling tot vaak algemene enquêtes. • Via technologieën als Personification en Emotion AI kan de bot zich inzetten als Augmented Human.
  4. 4. ZIJN BOTS DISRUPTIEF? • “By 2022, 70% of white-collar workers will interact with conversational platforms on a daily basis” (Gartner, 2019) • Bots kunnen veel tijd besparen voor bedienden via slimme automatisering. Waardoor zij zich kunnen focussen op ander werk. • Maar het zal niet rechtstreeks jobs afnemen van mensen. Iedereen merkt nog steeds als men spreekt tegen een persoon of tegen een bot.
  5. 5. DEPLOYMENT RISK GARTNER • De waarde voor de ondernemingen die het inzetten is groot. Want als men dit op een correcte manier gebruikt kan het heel efficiënt bepaalde taken gaan uitvoeren. • De kleurcode gebruikt door Gartner is rood. Dit wil zeggen dat Bots eerder complex en gevaarlijk zijn om te gebruiken. Dit heeft als verklaring dat wanneer ze niet op de juiste manier gebruikt worden ze weinig waarde hebben. Daarenboven kunnen ze zelf op een negatieve manier communiceren met bijvoorbeeld potentiële klanten.
  6. 6. BRONNEN • https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/bots-gain-importance-in-gartner-service- technologies-bullseye/ • https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2020/02/23/choosing-between-rule-based-bots-and- ai-bots/?sh=19b1c453353d • https://www.booming.nl/e/verschil-chatbot-bot/ • https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/chatbots-will-appeal-to-modern-workers/

