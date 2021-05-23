The central dogma of molecular biology

Biomolecules are the molecules that are synthesized within a living organism and perform different functions in that organism in terms of separate metabolic & biosynthetic purposes. The biomolecules could be coarse ones like- polypeptides, polysaccharides, lipids, or any other macromolecules. Protein is the only biomolecule which is synthesized depending on body individual need & participate in different biologic signaling system like plasma protein, membrane protein, receptor protein, enzyme protein system. Proteins are the essential tools for the proper growth & repair of muscle. Some proteins, people may easily get from foodstuff but, some are very authentic & the body usually biosynthesizes that type of protein.