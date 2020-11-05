Conceptual Advertising Examples and Techniques

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conceptual Advertising Examples/Techniques Concept Design: Week 2
Emotional Technique What is the mood you want the viewer to feel? The first thing Don does is it gives us a master class i...
Emotional Technique Emotion: So in this ad, Nike is using emotion and current issues to bring attention to their messaging...
The power of facts technique Facts: Find a strong enough one and let it be the headline or run the concept. Aquarium uses ...
The power of facts technique Facts: Find a strong enough one and let it be the headline or run the concept. Using facts ab...
Testimonials from people, celebrities and historical ﬁgures technique. They don’t have to be alive or real, they are used ...
Comparisons, before and afters technique These are called “twofers”. Comparison, contrast, before and after, side by side....
Metaphor Technique A ﬁgure of speech that can be used visually. A metaphor can stand in for the product or its beneﬁt or t...
Naughty or provocative Provocative advertising explores how sometimes, dancing dangerously close to the edge of propriety ...
Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product with no headline. Insight: cu...
Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product with no headline. Insight: Wh...
Human Truth Find the most obvious things consumers think and say about a product, service, brand or even habits. Say it si...
Human Truth Find the most obvious things consumers think and say about a product, service, brand or even habits. Say it si...
Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. This one does have headline ...
Bent Vs Straight technique (very important) Bent visual is a visual that is unusual, brings attention, is crazy to look at...
Technique: Bent vs. straight rule a. bent headline with a straight visual or b. bent visual with a straight headline Which...
Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. Insight: customer want Mc...
Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. Insight: “normal” listeni...
Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Solution: Jeep’s grill used over and over in the advertisement
Conceptual Advertising Examples and Techniques

Techniques used in advertising to come up with unique designs and ideas.

  Conceptual Advertising Examples/Techniques Concept Design: Week 2
  2. 2. Emotional Technique What is the mood you want the viewer to feel? The first thing Don does is it gives us a master class in marketing and that is never talk about the function, talk about the benefits and the emotion of the product. Watch here: https://vimeo.com/20736616
  3. 3. Emotional Technique Emotion: So in this ad, Nike is using emotion and current issues to bring attention to their messaging. Football player, Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem at the beginning of football games as a means of highlighting racial inequality regarding African Americans.
  4. 4. The power of facts technique Facts: Find a strong enough one and let it be the headline or run the concept. Aquarium uses facts about animals in their headlines to make interesting ads.
  5. 5. The power of facts technique Facts: Find a strong enough one and let it be the headline or run the concept. Using facts about Bruce Lee to prove that power doesn’t have to come from something big.
  6. 6. Testimonials from people, celebrities and historical ﬁgures technique. They don’t have to be alive or real, they are used for their attention-grabbing qualities and believability and persuasion. Using Einstein as an example of bad hair.
  7. 7. Comparisons, before and afters technique These are called “twofers”. Comparison, contrast, before and after, side by side. These are often fast to get. A comparison with the competition doesn’t have to be boring. The Episcopal church’s aggressive tone gets right to the point.
  8. 8. Comparisons, before and afters technique These are called “twofers”. Comparison, contrast, before and after, side by side. These are often fast to get. A comparison with the competition doesn’t have to be boring. This example for a business company, they compare themselves to the older, bigger dog vs. the little chihuahuas.
  9. 9. Comparisons, before and afters These are called “twofers”. Comparison, contrast, before and after, side by side. These are often fast to get. Comparing products to the quality target brings. Showing the logo in a interesting way.
  10. 10. Metaphor Technique A ﬁgure of speech that can be used visually. A metaphor can stand in for the product or its beneﬁt or the feeling people get from it. Try to ﬁnd a metaphor that capture the essence of a problem. The slurpee (key product) they reinforce the quickness of their product.
  11. 11. Naughty or provocative Provocative advertising explores how sometimes, dancing dangerously close to the edge of propriety can produce some truly memorable messages. Stay away from low hanging fruit (making super sexualized ads) rather than ads that have some kinds of puzzle that make you think. The slurpee (key product) they reinforce the quickness of their product.
  12. 12. Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product with no headline. Insight: customer wants a sparkling drink that taste like coke without the calories. Solution: Coca Cola is so light it falls upward versus downward.
  13. 13. Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product with no headline. Insight: When my teeth are so sensitive it feels like I am eating a cactus when I eat ice cream. Solution: Crest understands this and they have a product for you.
  14. 14. Human Truth Find the most obvious things consumers think and say about a product, service, brand or even habits. Say it simply, say it loud. New York times wants to ﬁnd the truth. Their all about ﬁnding the facts in the media.
  15. 15. Human Truth Find the most obvious things consumers think and say about a product, service, brand or even habits. Say it simply, say it loud. A shark is scary (that’s the truth) but also being in a world where sharks are no more can be scary too.
  16. 16. Technique: Visual Exaggeration Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. This one does have headline but the visual leads in hierarchy Insight: customer need a way to keep their teeth cleaner between dentist checkups. Solution: Colgate can reach every angle of your teeth.
  17. 17. Bent Vs Straight technique (very important) Bent visual is a visual that is unusual, brings attention, is crazy to look at. Straight is a visual that is in a normal situation, nothing stands out or is different. Straight and Bent can also be applied to a headline or copy that is associated with the print ad. If the headline or copy is straight - then it’s straightforward. If it’s bent, it is twisted. It says something out of the ordinary, it catches your attention and it can be blunt or a twist in a saying or a joke.
  18. 18. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule a. bent headline with a straight visual or b. bent visual with a straight headline Which does this ad represent a or b? b. bent visual with a straight headline
  19. 19. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Which does this ad represent a or b? b. bent visual with a straight headline a. bent headline with a straight visual or b. bent visual with a straight headline
  20. 20. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule a. bent headline with a straight visual or b. bent visual with a straight headline Which does this ad represent a or b? a. bent headline with a straight visual
  21. 21. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule a. bent headline with a straight visual or b. bent visual with a straight headline Which does this ad represent a or b? b. bent visual with a straight headline
  22. 22. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. Insight: customer want McDs but it raining. Solution: We offer delivery now.
  23. 23. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Take the product and demonstrate one attribute of the product. Insight: “normal” listening pleasure is not the same for everyone. Solution: Awareness campaign using examples that most people with hearing can experience.
  24. 24. Technique: Bent vs. straight rule Solution: Jeep’s grill used over and over in the advertisement

