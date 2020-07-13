Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fractions & Decimals Class VII By SELVA POORANI.J Vatsalya International School Borsad, Anand, Gujarat selvajsekar@gmail.c...
Fraction is the part of a whole.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Representing fraction:-
TYPESOF FRACTION Proper MixedImproper12/7 7/2
LIKE & UNLIKE FRACTIONS
UNIT FRACTIONS:-
EQUIVALENT FRACTIONS:-
ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF LIKE FRACTIONS • Addition • Subtraction
ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF UNLIKEFRACTIONS • Addition • Subtraction
ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF MIXED FRACTIONS • Subtraction
MULTIPLICATION & DIVISION OF FRACTIONS • MULTIPLICATION • DIVISION
MULTIPLICATION & DIVISION OF FRACTIONS • MULTIPLICATION • DIVISION
Decimals or Decimal Numbers 1. A decimal number can be defined as a number whose whole number part and the fractional part...
3 4 8 9 . 5 2 7 Integer /whole number Decimal part
Comparing Decimals When comparing decimals, 1. Start with the integer part. The number with greater integer is greater. 2....
Operations of Decimals Addition Add: a) 22.3 + 34.1 =? b) 1.234 + 4.1 =? Subtraction Subtract: a) 76.3 – 34.1 = ? b) 4.321...
Operations of Decimals Multiplication: 5.67 × 1.2 = ? Multiplication: 39.8 × 12 = ?
Operations of Decimals Division: 68.5 ÷ 5 = ?
Conversion of metric units
THANK YOU STAY SAFE & STAY HOME
Fractions & decimals class vii
Fractions & decimals class vii
Fractions & decimals class vii
Fractions & decimals class vii
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fractions & decimals class vii

32 views

Published on

As per NCERT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fractions & decimals class vii

  1. 1. Fractions & Decimals Class VII By SELVA POORANI.J Vatsalya International School Borsad, Anand, Gujarat selvajsekar@gmail.com
  2. 2. Fraction is the part of a whole.
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Representing fraction:-
  4. 4. TYPESOF FRACTION Proper MixedImproper12/7 7/2
  5. 5. LIKE & UNLIKE FRACTIONS
  6. 6. UNIT FRACTIONS:-
  7. 7. EQUIVALENT FRACTIONS:-
  8. 8. ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF LIKE FRACTIONS • Addition • Subtraction
  9. 9. ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF UNLIKEFRACTIONS • Addition • Subtraction
  10. 10. ADDITION & SUBTRACTION OF MIXED FRACTIONS • Subtraction
  11. 11. MULTIPLICATION & DIVISION OF FRACTIONS • MULTIPLICATION • DIVISION
  12. 12. MULTIPLICATION & DIVISION OF FRACTIONS • MULTIPLICATION • DIVISION
  13. 13. Decimals or Decimal Numbers 1. A decimal number can be defined as a number whose whole number part and the fractional part is separated by a decimal point. 2. The dot in a decimal number is called a decimal point. 3. The digits following the decimal point show a value smaller than one. 4. Examples:
  14. 14. 3 4 8 9 . 5 2 7 Integer /whole number Decimal part
  15. 15. Comparing Decimals When comparing decimals, 1. Start with the integer part. The number with greater integer is greater. 2. If the integers are same, check the tenths place. The number with greater decimal in Tenths place is greater. And move on…………. Ex.
  16. 16. Operations of Decimals Addition Add: a) 22.3 + 34.1 =? b) 1.234 + 4.1 =? Subtraction Subtract: a) 76.3 – 34.1 = ? b) 4.321 – 4.1 = ?
  17. 17. Operations of Decimals Multiplication: 5.67 × 1.2 = ? Multiplication: 39.8 × 12 = ?
  18. 18. Operations of Decimals Division: 68.5 ÷ 5 = ?
  19. 19. Conversion of metric units
  20. 20. THANK YOU STAY SAFE & STAY HOME

×