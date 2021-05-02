Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mga Bahagi ng Paaralan
 Ang paaralan ay ikalawang tahanan ko. Mayroon itong mga bahagi. Bawat bahagi ay maaaring malayo o malapit sa isa’t isa.
Ang Mapa ng Paaralan Ko
Mapa  paglalarawan sa kinalalagyan ng isang bagay o lugar
Pananda  nagsasaad sa bagay o lugar na kinakatawan ng bawat hugis o kulay
