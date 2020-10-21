Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADVE 709-A01 Professor Misra-Deshpande Jennifer Slogar
Augmented RealityAugmented Reality Weekly Assignment 5
Cosmopolitan launched an AR campaign to help make their print magazines digitally interactive. They realized that their ta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

W5 Jennifer Slogar

32 views

Published on

Weekly 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

W5 Jennifer Slogar

  1. 1. ADVE 709-A01 Professor Misra-Deshpande Jennifer Slogar
  2. 2. Augmented RealityAugmented Reality Weekly Assignment 5
  3. 3. Cosmopolitan launched an AR campaign to help make their print magazines digitally interactive. They realized that their target audience, millennial women, always have their phone nearby even while reading Cosmopolitan print magazine. This led Cosmopolitan to partner with the company YouCam, which created an AR component that allowed Cosmo readers to virtually try on makeup in real time. Cosmopolitan designed an 8 page spread in partnership with YouCam and also Macys and Juicy Couture. The spreads con- tained different crafted makeup looks with accompanying QR codes. All readers had to do was scan the AR code; they didn’t even have to download an app. The website that the QR code opens the native camera on the phone and utilizes the AR technology to apply the makeup virtually to the user’s face. From there, the user can even buy the products directly. Having the AR a direct integration into the user’s camera is a key point of this Cosmopolitan AR campaign. Their target user is the everyday millennial woman who is always busy and considers technology an integral part of her life, but wouldn’t have time to download a special app just for a magazine AR feature. Beauty AR was also the chosen topic because beauty was found to be a popular topic among millennial women on social media. Cosmopolitan hoped that by bringing modern technology to a popular topic, it would put them at the forefront of the market. https://youtu.be/J9wH7PE-BrY

×