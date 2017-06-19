IE Business School Masters in Management Application: Jeffrey van Aart

A. If you had the opportunity, what actions would you demand of the United Nations Secretary General and why? Application:...
Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD’s)  Group of parasitic & bacterial infectious diseases o River blindness o Elephantiasis...
Why is it so important?  Affect over 1.5 billion of the world’s population o 875 million children o Severe pain, long-ter...
Impact on individuals?  Dramatic impact on ability of people to work  NTD’s cause severe disfigurement & disabilities  ...
Impact on society?  Low availability of a sufficiently healthy & available workforce  NTD’s are standing in the way of c...
However…..  NTD’s are treatable and preventable  In some cases, treatments are really inexpensive  e.g. treatment for s...
 So, why do NTD’s continue to place such a heavy burden on our planet?  Money shortage  Global inequalities in medical ...
Money shortage  Global health community needs $ 750 million annually  For preventive treatment and care of NTD’s  Curre...
Global inequalities in medical R&D  Poor countries : 90 % of global diseases burden  Only 10 % of global R&D budget is s...
Why are there global inequalities in medical R&D?  R&D is driven by commercial interests  Pharmaceutical industry is inf...
Conclusion  Pharmaceutical industry is driven by money & profit  NTD’s drug market is not profitable Not enough R&D An...
Why the United Nations?  World Health Organization (WHO) : Specialized agency of UN  Treating NTD’s will have a direct a...
So if I had the opportunity to meet United Nations Secretary General, I would ask him to create an efficient…....
Global R&D fund for NTD’s  Consisting of donations and a yearly contribution by each country  Every member state of the ...
Global R&D fund for NTD’s  Controlled by World Health Organization  A common budget  Patent owners have to invest in “g...
Healthy people create healthy societies
And do not forget….. Only when we have healthy societies, we can build healthy and sustainable economies
Sources  https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/ntd/index.html  http://www.end.org/whatwedo/ntdoverview  http://ieg.worldbank...
A. If you had the opportunity, what actions would you demand of the United Nations Secretary General and why?

  1. 1. A. If you had the opportunity, what actions would you demand of the United Nations Secretary General and why? Application: Express Yourself IE Business School: Masters in Management Jeffrey van Aart
  2. 2. Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD’s)  Group of parasitic & bacterial infectious diseases o River blindness o Elephantiasis o Intestinal infections o Snail fever o Dengue fever o ..........
  3. 3. Why is it so important?  Affect over 1.5 billion of the world’s population o 875 million children o Severe pain, long-term disability, premature death, mental health problems o Cause of death for over 170,000 people per year o Africa, South America, Southeast Asia (“global south”)  NTD burden is greater than that of Malaria or tuberculosis  NTD’s are a significant contributor to healthy life years lost
  4. 4. Impact on individuals?  Dramatic impact on ability of people to work  NTD’s cause severe disfigurement & disabilities  Impact on life expectancy, education & economic opportunities
  5. 5. Impact on society?  Low availability of a sufficiently healthy & available workforce  NTD’s are standing in the way of country’s development  NTD’s are a major cause of poverty in developing nations  Areas where access to clean water, sanitation & health care is limited  Poverty causes more inequality  Inequality causes conflicts
  6. 6. However…..  NTD’s are treatable and preventable  In some cases, treatments are really inexpensive  e.g. treatment for snail fever cost $ 0.20 per child per year  For less than $ 0.50 per person per year, we can ensure that people get the donated medicines they need
  7. 7.  So, why do NTD’s continue to place such a heavy burden on our planet?  Money shortage  Global inequalities in medical R&D  R&D is driven by commercial interests
  8. 8. Money shortage  Global health community needs $ 750 million annually  For preventive treatment and care of NTD’s  Currently just about $ 300 million  However, president Obama allocated $ 6,2 billion to address HIV & AIDS  Why don’t we tackle NTD’s?  It costs less money  It has as much impact  Is it less known?  Is there no market to earn money?
  9. 9. Global inequalities in medical R&D  Poor countries : 90 % of global diseases burden  Only 10 % of global R&D budget is spent on diseases in these poor countries  Last 25 years: 1500 new medical drugs developed  Only 20 to 30 explicitly to cure tropical diseases  Indication: global R&D for cancer > global R&D for all tropical diseases
  10. 10. Why are there global inequalities in medical R&D?  R&D is driven by commercial interests  Pharmaceutical industry is influenced by international intellectual property rights regimes  97 % of patents  rich countries  Incentives for life-saving R&D and medicines are too limited in some countries  Lack of purchasing power in poor countries  Why should we invest in costly R&D budgets in these markets?  Lack of investment return
  11. 11. Conclusion  Pharmaceutical industry is driven by money & profit  NTD’s drug market is not profitable Not enough R&D An enormous amount of people are still affected
  12. 12. Why the United Nations?  World Health Organization (WHO) : Specialized agency of UN  Treating NTD’s will have a direct and indirect impact on the sustainable development goals (SDG’s)
  13. 13. So if I had the opportunity to meet United Nations Secretary General, I would ask him to create an efficient…....
  14. 14. Global R&D fund for NTD’s  Consisting of donations and a yearly contribution by each country  Every member state of the UN has to contribute a certain amount  Proportional to its GDP
  15. 15. Global R&D fund for NTD’s  Controlled by World Health Organization  A common budget  Patent owners have to invest in “global south”  Worldwide cooperation in the field of health R&D
  16. 16. Healthy people create healthy societies
  17. 17. And do not forget….. Only when we have healthy societies, we can build healthy and sustainable economies
×