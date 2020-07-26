Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tokyo

  1. 1. TOKYO, JAPAN
  2. 2. TOK YO • CAPITAL OF JAPAN • IT’S ONE OF THE BIGGEST CITIES IN THE WORLD • IT WAS FOUNDED ON 1457 • TOKYO IDENTIFIES ITSELF AS THE POLITIC CENTER, ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL OF JAPAN. • SURFACE: 622 KM^2
  3. 3. pOPULA TION • According to Demographia World Urban Areas, Tokyo is about 38 million people.
  4. 4. LOCAL LANGUA GE • THE 99% OF THE POPULATION SPEAKS JAPANESE. • こんにちは、元気ですか？| Hi, how are you?
  5. 5. LANDM ARKS  THE IMPERIAL PALACE  THE SENSO-JI TEMPLE  NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE  UENO PARK AND ZOO  THE MEIJI SHRINE
