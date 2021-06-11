Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTEDBY: JANVHISAHNI BBA-6A 44912501718
TREY research Add a footer 2 MERGER
TREY research • When two companies agree to combine their operations into a single entity. • Legal Consolidation of two en...
TREY research MERGER • Merging Company is called AMALGAMATING COMPANY. • New Company is called AMALGAMATED COMPANY. 4
TREY research 5 REASONSFOR MERGER 1. Industry Consolidation : Tactical move that enables a company to reposition itself in...
TREY research WAYSOF MERGER 6 Ways of Merger By Purchasing Of Assets. By Exchanging of Shares For Assets. Ways of Merger B...
TREY research 7 TYPESOFMERGER HORIZONTAL MERGER VERTICAL MERGER CONGLOMER A-TION MARKET EXTENSION MERGER PRODUCT EXTENSION...
TREY research HORIZONTALMERGER 8 1. A Merger occurring between companies producing similar products, goods and offering si...
TREY research VERTICALMERGER 1. A Merger between two companies produces different goods and services for one specific fini...
TREY research CONGLOMERATION 1. A Merge between firms that are involved in totally interrelated business activity. For Exa...
TREY research MARKETEXTENSIONMERGER 1. This involves the combination of two companies that sell the same products in diffe...
TREY research PRODUCTEXTENSIONMERGER 1. It takes place between two business organizations that deal in products that are r...
TREY research ACQUISITION Add a footer 13
TREY research ACQUISITION 1. An Acquisition is where one company purchases another. It is also known as “TAKEOVERS”. 2. It...
TREY research PROBLEMSWITHMERGERANDACQUISITIONS(M&A) 1. WORKING IN A GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT : (A) Offices in Different Countri...
Mergers & Acquisitions (ppt)

International Business Management (IBM) - BBA & MBA NOTES / POWER POINT PRESENTATION

Mergers & Acquisitions (ppt)

