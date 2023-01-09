Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 09, 2023
Jan. 09, 2023
drugs affecting the respiratory system

DRUGS-AFFECTING-THE-RESPIRATORY-SYSTEM-21.pptx

  1. 1. DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM Group 4 JANINE ZALUN LANGUIDO CARIL LAGGUI CYRA MAE LABUGUEN CLARISA GRANDE EMERALD JADE GALAPON JOANA GANGAN LORIE FAITH GAMAYON SHEEN FEI GAMIAO
  2. 2. The respiratory system is subject to many disorders that interfere with respiration and other lung functions, including; Respiratory tract infection Allergic disorders Inflammatory disorders Conditions that obstruct airflow (e.g. asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
  3. 3. DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM › Bronchodilators  Xanthine derivatives  Bata-agonists › Anticholinergics › Antileukotriene agents › Mast cell stabilizers › Corticosteroids › Cromoglycates › Leukotriene receptors antagonists › Antihistamines › Cough preparations › Nasal decongestants
  4. 4. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives › Xanthine derivatives are medications used to treat bronchospasm caused by lung conditions such as asthma. › Xanthine derivatives are a group of alkaloids that work as mild stimulants and bronchodilators. Xanthine derivatives ease symptoms of bronchospasm and make breathing easier by relaxing the smooth muscles of the respiratory tract and reducing the airway's hypersensitive response to stimuli.
  5. 5. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives • Plant alkaloids: caffeine, theobromine, and theophylline •Only the theophylline is used as bronchodilator Examples: Aminophylline Dyphylline Oxtriphylline Aminophylline Dyphylline Oxtriphylline
  6. 6. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives Therapeutic uses › Dilation of airways in asthmas, chronic bronchitis and emphysema › Mild to moderate cases of asthma › Adjunct agent in the management of COPD › Adjunct therapy for the relief of pulmonary edema and paroxysmal nocturnal edema in left sided heart failure.
  7. 7. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives Mechanism of Action › Increase levels of energy-producing cAMP* › This is done competitively inhibiting phosphodiesterase (PDE), the enzymes that breaks down cAMP › Result: decreased cAMP levels, smooth muscle relaxation, bronchodilation, and increased airflow. *cAMP= Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate
  8. 8. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives Drug Effects › Cause bronchodilation by relaxing smooth muscles of the airways › Result: relief of bronchospasm and greater airflow into out of the lungs › Also causes central nervous system stimulation › Also causes cardiovascular stimulation: increased forced of contraction and increased HR, resulting in increased cardiac output and increased blood flow to the kidneys (diuretic effect)
  9. 9. Bronchodilators: Xanthine Derivatives Side Effects ›Nausea, vomiting, anorexia ›Gastroesophageal reflux during sleep ›Sinus tachycardia, extrasystole, palpitations, ventricular dysrhythmias ›Transient increased urination
  10. 10. Bronchodilators: Beta-Agonists › Large group, sympathomimetics › Used during acute phase of asthmatic attacks › Quickly reduce airway constriction and restore normal airflow › Stimulate beta2 adrenergic receptors throughout the lungs
  11. 11. Bronchodilators: Beta-Agonists Three Types › Nonselective Adrenergics - Stimulate alpha, beta (cardiac), and beta2 (respiratory) receptors Examples: epinephrine › Nonselective beta-adrenergics - Stimulate both beta1 and beta2 receptors Example: isoproterenol (Isuprel) › Selective beta2 drugs - Stimulate only beta2 receptors Example: albuterol
  12. 12. epinephrine isoproterenol (Isuprel) albuterol
  13. 13. Bronchodilators: Beta-Agonists Mechanism of Action › Begins at the specific receptor stimulated › Ends with the dilation of the airways Activation of beta2 receptors activate cAMP, which relaxes smooth muscles of the airway and results in bronchial dilation and increased airflow.
  14. 14. Bronchodilators: Beta-Agonists Therapeutic uses › Relief of bronchospasm, bronchial asthma, bronchitis, and other pulmonary disease. › Useful in treatment of acute attacks as well as prevention. › Used in hypotension and shock. › Used to produce uterine relaxation to prevent premature labor. › Hyperkalemia- stimulates potassium to shift into the cell.
  15. 15. Device used in Asthma Therapy › Metered dose Inhaler (MDI) - Contains medication and compressed air - Delivers a specific amount of medication with each puff. › Spacer - Used with MDIs to help get medication into the lungs instead of depositing on the back of the throat. › Dry powder inhalers – Starting to replace MDIs – The patient turns the dial and a capsule full of powder is punctured. – The patient then inhales the powder.
  16. 16. Device used in Asthma Therapy ›Nebulizer –Uses a stream of air that flows through liquid medication to make a fine mist to be inhaled. –Very effective –Must be cleaned and taken care of to reduce risk of contamination
  17. 17. Respiratory Agent: General Nursing Implications › Encourage patients to take measures that promote a generally good state of health in order to prevent, relieve, or decrease symptoms of COPD. – Avoid exposure to conditions that precipitate bronchospasm (allergies, smoking, stress, air pollutants) – Adequate fluid intake – Compliance with medical treatment – Avoid excessive fatigue, heat, extremes in temperature, caffeine. › Encourage patients to get prompt treatment for flu or other illnesses, and to get vaccinated against pneumonia or flu. › Encourage patients to always check with their physician before taking any other medication, including OTC.
  18. 18. Respiratory Agent: General Nursing Implications › Perform a through assessment before beginning therapy, including: –Skin color –Baseline vital signs –Respirations (should be <12 or>24 breaths/min) –Respiratory assessment, including PO2 –Sputum production –Allergies –History of respiratory problems –Other medications
  19. 19. Respiratory Agent: General Nursing Implications › Teach patients to take bronchodilators exactly as prescribed. › Ensure that patient know how to use inhalers, MDIs, and have patients demonstrate use of devices. › Monitor for side effects › Monitor therapeutic effects – Decreased dyspnea – Decreased wheezing, restlessness and anxiety – Improved respiratory patterns with return to normal rate and quality. – Improved activity tolerance › Decreased symptoms and increased ease of breathing.
  20. 20. Bronchodilators: Nursing Implications Xanthine Derivatives › Contraindications: history of PUD or GI disorders › Cautious use: cardiac disease › Timed- release preparations should not be crushed or chewed (causes gastric irritation) › Report to physician: palpitations, nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, chest pain and convulsions. › Be aware of drug interaction with: cimetidine, oral contraceptives, allopurinol › Large amount of caffeine can have deleterious effects
  21. 21. Bronchodilators: Nursing Implications Beta-Agonist Derivatives › Albuterol, if used too frequently, loses its beta2-specific actions at larger doses. › As a result, beta, receptors are stimulated, causing nausea, increased anxiety, palpitations tremors and increased heart rate. › Patients should take medication exactly as prescribed, with no omissions or double doses › Patients should report insomnia, jitteriness, restlessness, palpitations, chest pain or any change in symptoms.
  22. 22. ( beta agonist derivatives) Albuterol
  23. 23. Anticholinergics: Mechanism of Action ›Acetylcholine (Ach) causes bronchial constriction and narrowing of the airways. ›Anticholinergics bind to the ACh receptors, preventing ACh from binding ›Result: bronchoconstriction is prevented, airway dilate.
  24. 24. (anticholinergics) Ipratropium bromide
  25. 25. Anticholinergics › Ipratropium bromide (Atrovent) is the only anticholinergic used for respiratory disease. › Slow and prolonged action › Used to prevent bronchoconstriction › NOT used for acute asthma exacerbations Sides effects › Dry mouth or throat, gastrointestinal distress, headache, coughing, anxiety
  26. 26. (antileukotrienes) Montelukast
  27. 27. Antileukotrienes › Also called leukotriene receptor antagonists (LRTAs) › New class of asthma medications › Three subcategories of agents › Currently available agents: –Montelukast (Singulair) –Zafirlukast (Accolate) –Zileuton (Zyflo)
  28. 28. (antileukotrienes) Zileuton
  29. 29. Antileukotrienes: Mechanism of Action › Leukotrienes are substances released when a trigger, such as cat hair or dust, starts a series of chemical reactions in the body. › Leukotrienes cause inflammation, bronchoconstriction, and mucus production. › Result: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath › Antileukotriene agents prevent leukotrienes from attaching to receptors on cells in the lungs and circulation › Inflammation in the lungs is blocked, and asthma symptoms are relieved.
  30. 30. Antileukotrienes: Drug Effects › By blocking leukotrienes: – Prevent smooth muscle contraction of the bronchial airways – Decrease mucus secretion – Prevent vascular permeability – Decrease neutrophil and leukocyte infiltration to the lungs, preventing inflammation. Antileukotrienes: Therapeutic Uses › Prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children over age of 12 › NOT meant for management of acute asthmatic attacks › Montelukast is approved for use in children age 2 and older
  31. 31. Antileukotrienes: Side effects Zileuton Zafirlukast Headache Dyspepsia Nausea Dizziness Insomnia Liver dysfunction Headache Nausea Diarrhea Liver dysfunction
  32. 32. Antileukotrienes: Nursing Implications › Ensure that the drug is being used for chronic management of asthma, not acute asthma › Teach the patient the purpose of the therapy › Improvement should be seen about 1 week › Check with physician before taking any OTC or prescribed medications- many drug interactions › Asses liver function before beginning therapy › Medications should be taken every night on a continuous schedule, even if symptoms improve
  33. 33. Corticosteroids › Anti-inflammatory › Used for CHRONIC asthma › Do not relieve symptoms of acute asthmatic attacks › Oral or inhaled forms › Inhaled forms reduce systemic effects › May take several weeks before full effects are seen
  34. 34. Corticosteroids: Mechanism of action › Stabilize membranes of cells that release harmful broncho constricting substances › These cells are leukocytes or white blood cells › Also increase responsiveness of bronchial smooth muscle to beta-adrenergic stimulation. Inhaled Corticosteroids › Beclomethasone dipropionate (Beclovent, Vanceril) › Triamcinolone acetonide (Azmacort) › Dexamethasone sodium phosphate (Decadron phosphate Respihaler) › Flunisolide (AeroBid)
  35. 35. Beclomethasone dipropionate (Beclovent, Vanceril) Triamcinolone acetonide (Azmacort) Dexamethasone sodium phosphate (Decadron phosphate Respihaler) Flunisolide (AeroBid)
  36. 36. Inhaled Corticosteroids: Therapeutic Uses › Treatment of bronchospastic disorders that are not controlled by conventional bronchodilators › NOT considered first-line agents for management of acute asthmatic attacks or status asthmaticus Inhaled Corticosteroids: Side Effects › Pharyngeal irritation › Coughing › Dry mouth › Oral fungal infections Systemic effects are rare because of the low doses used for inhalation therapy
  37. 37. Inhaled Corticosteroids: Nursing Implications › Contraindicated in patients with psychosis, fungal infections, AIDS, TB › Cautious use in patients with diabetes, glaucoma, osteoporosis, PUD, renal disease, CHF, edema › Teach patients to gargle and rinse the mouth with water afterward to prevent the development or oral fungal infections › Abruptly discontinuing these medications can lead to serious problems › If discontinuing, should be weaned for a period of 1-2 weeks, and only if recommended by physician › REPORT any weight gain of more than 5 pounds a week or the occurrence of chest pain.
  38. 38. Mast Cell Stabilizers › Cromolyn (Nasalcrom, Intal) › Nedocromil (Tilade) › Indirect acting agents that prevent the release of the various substances that cause bronchospasm › Stabilize the cell membranes of inflammatory cells (mast cells, monocytes, macrophages), thus preventing release of harmful cellular contents › No direct bronchodilator activity › Used prophylactically
  39. 39. Cromolyn (Nasalcrom, Intal) Nedocromil (Tilade)
  40. 40. Mast Cell Stabilizers: Therapeutic Uses › Adjuncts to the overall management of COPD › Used solely for prophylaxis, NOT for acute asthma attacks › Used to prevent exercise-induced bronchospasm › Used to prevent bronchospasm associated with exposure to known precipitating factors, such as cold, dry air or allergies Mast Cell Stabilizers: Side Effects Coughing Taste changes Sore throat Dizziness Rhinitis Headache Bronchospasm
  41. 41. Mast Cell Stabilizers: Nursing Implications › For prophylactic use only › Contraindicated for acute exacerbations › Not recommend for children under age 5 › Therapeutic effect may not be seen for up to 4 weeks › Teach patients to gargle and rinse the mouth with water afterwards to minimize irritation to the throat and oral mucosa
  42. 42. CORTICOSTEROIDS › Used for prophylaxis of chronic asthma › Suppressing inflammation Decrease synthesis and release of inflammatory mediators  decrease infiltration and activity of inflammatory cells Decrease edema of the airway mucosa › Decrease airway mucus production › Increase the number of bronchial beta2 receptors and their responsiveness to beta2 agonist.
  43. 43. CORTICOSTEROIDS (CONT’D) DRUG: BECLOMETHASONE FORMULATION DOSAGE Inhaler 50 mcg/ dose (MDI) ADULT: 200 mcg twice daily/ 100 mcg three to four times daily Up to 800 mcg daily CHILD: 80-100 mcg two to four times daily Inhaler 250 mcg/ dose (MDI) ADULT: 500 mcg twice daily/ 250 mcg four times daily CHILD: not recommended
  44. 44. INHALER BECLOMETHASONE (MDI)
  45. 45. CORTICOSTEROIDS (CONT’D) DRUG (CONT’D): BUDESONIDE FORMULATION DOSAGE Inhaler 50 mcg/dose (MDI) Inhaler 200 mcg/dose (MDI) ADULT: 200 mcg twice daily Up to 1.6 mg daily CHILD: 50-400 mcg twice daily Up to 800 mcg daily Inhaler 100 mcg/ dose (Turbuhaler ) Inhaler 200 mcg/ dose (Turbuhaler ) Inhaler 400 mcg/ dose (Turbuhaler ) ADULT: 200-800 mcg once a daily in evening Up to 1.6 mg daily in two divided doses CHILD: 200-800 mcg daily in two divided doses/ 200-400 mcg once daily in evening (<12 yrs)
  46. 46. INHALER BUDESONIDE INHALER BUDESONIDE (TURBOHALER)
  47. 47. CORTICOSTEROIDS (CONT’D) DRUG (CONT’D): FLUTICASONE FORMULATION DOSAGE Inhaler 25 mcg/ dose (MDI) Inhaler 50 mcg/ dose (MDI) Inhaler 125 mcg/ dose (MDI) Inhaler 250 mcg/ dose (MDI) Inhaler 250 mcg/ dose (Accuhaler) Inhaler 100 mcg/ dose (Accuhaler) Inhaler 250 mcg/ dose (Accuhaler) ADULT: 100- 1000 mcg twice daily CHILD: 50-100 mcg twice daily ( 4-16 yrs)
  48. 48. INHALER FLUTICASONE (MDI) INHALER CROMOGLYCATE SODIUM
  49. 49. CORTICOSTEROIDS (CONT’D) › Adverse effects  Inhaled corticosteroids: • Candidiasis of the mouth or throat • Hoarseness • Can slow growth in children • Adrenal suppression may occur in long-term high dose therapy • Increase the risk of cataracts  Nursing alerts • Rinse mouth with water without swallowing after administration to reduce the risk of candidiasis • If taking bronchodilators by inhalation, use bronchodilators several minutes before the corticosteroid to enhance application of the corticosteroid in to the bronchial tract
  50. 50. CROMOGLYCATES ›Stabilize mast cells & prevent the release of broncho constrictive & when inflammatory substances when mast cells are confronted with allergies & other stimuli. ›Only for prophylaxis of acute asthma attacks
  51. 51. CROMOGLYCATES: (CONT’D) DRUG FORMULATION DOSAGE CROMOGLYCATE Na Inhaler (1 mg & 5 mg /dose) ADULT: 10 mg four times daily, may be increased to six to eight times daily CHILD: same as adult Nebulizer solution 10mg/ ml 2 ml ADULT: 20 mg four times daily, may be increased six times daily CHILD: same as adult NEDOCROMIL SODIUM Inhaler 2 mg/dose (MDI) ADULT: 4 mg two to four times daily CHILD: same as adult (>6 yrs)
  52. 52. INHALER CROMOGLYCATE SODIUM (NEBULIZER SOLUTION) INHALER NEDOCROMIL SODIUM (MDI) CROMOGLYCATE INHALER NEDOCROMIL SODUIM (MDI)
  53. 53. CROMOGLYCATES: (CONT’D) ADVERSE EFFECT NURSING ALERTS Transient bronchospasm A selected B2 agonist such as salbutamol or terbutaline may be inhaled a few minutes beforehand. Others: coughing and throat irritation Nursing alerts ( cont’d)  Cromoglycates are for long term prophylaxis, patient should administer on a regular schedule and the full therapeutic affects may take several weeks to develop  They are contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to the drug
  54. 54. LEUKOTRIENE RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST › Act by suppressing the effects of leukotrienes, compounds that promote broncho constriction as well as eosinophil infiltration, mucus productions and airway edema. › Help to prevent acute asthma attacks induced by allergens and other stimuli › Indicated for long treatment of asthma
  55. 55. LEUKOTRIENE RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST (cont’d) › Dosage: Montelukast (5 & 10 mg tablets)  ADULT: 10 mg daily at bedtime  CHILD: (2-5 yrs) mg daily at bedtime (6-14 yrs) 5 mg daily at bedtime Adverse effects:  GI disturbances  Hypersensitivity reactions  Restlessness and headache  Upper respiratory tract infection  Manufacturer advises to avoid these drugs in pregnancy and breast feeding unless essential.
  56. 56. ANTIHISTAMINES ›H1 receptor antagonist Inhibit smooth muscle constriction in blood vessels and respiratory and GI tracts Decrease capillary permeability  Decrease salivation and tear formation ›Use for variety of allergic disorders to prevent or reverse target organ inflammation
  57. 57. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont'd) › All antihistamines are of potential value in the treatment of nasal allergies, particularly seasonal allergies rhinitis (high fever) › Reduce rhinorrhea and sneezing but are usually less effective for nasal congestion › Are also used topically in the eye, in the nose and on the skin › First-generation H, receptor antagonist – Non-selective/sedating Bind to both central & peripheral H, receptors – Usually cause CNS depression ( drowsiness, sedation)but may cause CNS stimulation (anxiety, agitation), especially in children – Also have substantial anticholinergic effects.
  58. 58. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont'd) Drug Dosage Adult Child Chorphenira mine (4 mg tablet, 2mg/ml Elixir & expectorant) 4 mg q4-6hr, max: 24 mg daily 1-2yrs: 1 mg twice daily 2-12yrs: 1- 2 mg q4-6h, Max:12 mg daily Hydroxyzine (25 mg tablet) 25 mg at night; 25mg three to four times daily when necessary 6 months-6yrs: 5-15 mg daily; 50 mg daily in divided dose if needed >6yrs: 15-25 mg daily; 50-100 mg daily in divided dose if needed Diphendrami ne (10 mg/5ml Elixir) 25-50 mg q4-6h 6.25-25 mg q4-8 hr ( >1 yr)
  59. 59. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont'd) Drug (Cont’d) Dosage Adult Child Promethazine (10 & 25 mg tablets, 5mg/5ml Elixir) 25 mg at night; 25 mg twice daily if needed 2-10yrs: 5-25 mg daily in 1 to 2 divided dose Azatadine (1 mg tablet) 1 mg twice daily 1-12 yrs: 0.25-1 mg twice daily
  60. 60. Chorpheniramine Hydroxyzine
  61. 61. Diphendramine Promethazine Azatadine
  62. 62. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont'd) Adverse effects  Sedation  Dry mouth  Blurred vision  Gl disturbances  Headache  Urinary retention  Hydroxyzine is not recommended for pregnancy & breast –feeding Second -generation H, reception antagonist  Selective/non-sedating  Cause less CNS depression because they are selective for peripheral H, receptors & do not cross blood -brain barrier  Longer-acting compared to first-generation antihistamines
  63. 63. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont’d) Drug Dosage Adult Child Acrivastine (Semprex) 8 mg three times daily Not recommended Cetirizine (Zyrtec) 10 mg daily 5 mg daily / 2.5 mg twice daily (2-6 yrs) Desloratadi ne (Aerius) 5 mg daily 1.25 mg daily (2-5 yrs) 2.5 mg daily (6-11yrs) Fexofenadi ne (Telfast) 120-180 mg daily Not recommended Loratadine (Clarityne) 10 mg daily` 5 mg daily (2-5 yrs)
  64. 64. Acrivastine (Semprex) Cetirizine (Zyrtec) Desloratadine (Aerius)
  65. 65. Fexofenadine (Telfast) Loratadine (Clarityne)
  66. 66. ANTIHISTAMINES (cont'd)  Adverse Effects •May cause slight sedation some antihistamines may interact with antifungal, e.g. ketoconazole; antibiotics, e.g. erythromycin Prokinetic drug tiapride or grapefruit juice, leading to potentially serious ECG changes e.g. terfenadine
  67. 67. Cough preparations  There are three classes of cough preparations: •Antitussives •Expectorants •Mucolytics
  68. 68. Cough preparations (Cont’d) ›Antitussives –Drugs that suppress cough –Some act within the CNS, some act peripherally –Indicated in dry, hacking, nonproductive cough that interfere with rest & sleep
  69. 69. Cough preparations (Cont’d) Drug Dosage Codeine phosphate 25mg/5ml syrup 15-30 mg three to four times daily Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Elixir 5-10 mg three to four times daily Dextromethorphan 10mg/5ml in Promethazine Compound Linctus 10-30 mg q4-8h Diphenhydramine 10 mg/ 5ml 25 mg q4h, Max:150 mg daily
  70. 70. Codeine phosphate 25mg/5ml syrup Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Elixir
  71. 71. Dextromethorphan 10mg/5ml in Promethazine Compound Linctus Diphenhydramine 10 mg/ 5ml
  72. 72. Cough preparations (Cont’d) › Adverse effects: –Drowsiness –Respiratory depression (for opioid antitussives) –Constipation (for opioid antitussives) –Preparations containing codeine or similar analgesics are not generally recommended in children & should be avoided altogether in those under 1 year of age
  73. 73. Cough preparations (Cont’d) ›Nursing Alerts: –Observe for excessive suppression of the cough reflex (inability to cough effectively when secretions are present). This is a potentially serious adverse effect because retained secretions may lead to lungs collapse, pneumonia, hypoxia, hypercarbia, and respiratory failure
  74. 74. Cough preparations (Cont’d) ›Expectorants –Render the cough more productive by stimulating the flow of respiratory tract secretions –Guaifenesin is most commonly used –Available alone & as an ingredient in many combination cough & cold remedies
  75. 75. Cough preparations (Cont’d) ›Dosage –Guaifenesin ›100-400 mg q4h po –Ammonia & Ipecacuaha Mixture ›10-20 ml three to four times daily po
  76. 76. Guaifenesin Ammonia & Ipecacuaha Mixture
  77. 77. Cough preparations (Cont’d) ›Mucolytics –Reacts directly with mucus to make it more watery. This should help make the cough more productive
  78. 78. Cough preparations (Cont’d) › Dosage –Acetylcysteine › 100 mg two to four times daily › 200 mg two to three times daily › 600 mg once daily –Bromhexine › 8-16 mg three times daily po –Carbocisteine › 750 mg three times daily, then 1.5 g daily in divided doses
  79. 79. Acetylcysteine Bromhexine Carbocisteine
  80. 80. Nasal Decongestants ›Sympathomimetics are used to reduce nasal congestion ›Stimulate alpha1-adrenergic receptors on nasal blood vessels, which causes vasoconstriction & hence shrinkage of swollen membranes
  81. 81. Nasal Decongestants (Cont’d) ›Topical administration: –Response is rapid & intense ›Oral administration: –Response are delayed, moderate & prolonged
  82. 82. Nasal Decongestants (Cont’d) Drug Formulation Dosage Adult Child Oxymetazoline Nasal Drops 0.025% 20 ml - 2-3 drops q12h (2-5 yrs) Nasal Spray 0.05% 15 ml 2-3 sprays q12h Same as adults for children >6 yrs Phenylephrine Nasal Drops 0.5% 10 ml Several drops q2- 4h - Xylometazoline Nasal Drops 0.05% / 0.1% 2-3 drops q8-10h (0.1%) 2-3 drops q8-10h (2-12 yrs) (0.05%)
  83. 83. Oxymetazoline Phenylephrine Xylometazoline
  84. 84. Nasal Decongestants (Cont’d) ›Adverse effects: –Rebound congestion develops with topical agents when used for more than a few days –CNS stimulation (such as restlessness, irritability, anxiety and insomnia) occurs with oral sympathomimetics
  85. 85. Nasal Decongestants (Cont’d) ›Nursing alerts: –Overuse of topical nasal decongestants can cause rebound congestion, meaning that the congestion can be worse with the use of drug. To minimise this, drug therapy should be discontinued gradually. –The use of topical agents is limited to no more than 3 to 5 days
  86. 86. Nasal Decongestants (Cont’d) ›Nursing alerts (Cont’d): –The patient’s blood pressure and pulse should be assessed before a decongestant is administered –Inform the patient that nasal burning and stinging may occur with topical decongestants
  87. 87. QUIZ 1. Anticholinergics have which of the following respiratory effects A. Prevent bronchodilation B. Decreased respiratory secretion C. Increase bronchoconstriction D. All of the above E. None of the above Answer: B 2. Which of the following is an expected result of inhaled corticosteroids A. Reduced bronchial reactivity B. Decreased airway caliber C. Direct relaxation of bronchial smooth muscle D. All of the above Answer: A 3. Which of the following is not a type of bronchodilator? A. Beta- adrenergic- agonist B. Anticholinergic C. Antihistamine Answer: C 4. Which of the following drugs block Acetylcholine in order to prevent bronchoconstriction? A. Aminopentamide B. Theobromine C. Naloxone D. Phenylephrine Answer: A 5. Which of the following drugs stimulates Beta-2 receptors, causing bronchodilation? A. Acetylcysteine B. Yohimbine C. Chlorpheniramine D. Albuterol B. Answer: D
  88. 88. 6. Which of the following is an Antihistamine? A. Chlorpheniramine B. Pseudoephedrine C. Glycopyrrolate D. Epinephrine Answer: A 7. How would the circulatory and respiratory systems be affected by asthma? A. The respiratory would be over delivering oxygen to the lungs because the person would be breathing too rapidly. B. The respiratory system would have difficulty delivering enough oxygen to the lungs because the airways are not wide enough. C. The circulatory system would have a significantly reduced supply of carbon dioxide in the blood, causing oxygen delivery to cells to be reduced. D. The circulatory system would have a significantly reduced supply of oxygen in the blood, causing oxygen delivery to cells to increase. Answer: A 8. What causes bronchial constriction and narrowing of the airways? a. Leukotriene b. Acetylcholine c. Ipratropium Bromide Answer: B 9. Which of the following drugs is an antileukotrienes? a.) Montelukast b.) Ipratropium Bromide c.) theophylline Answer: A 10. Enumerate the three types of Bronchodilators Beta Agonist? -Nonselective Adrenergics -Nonselective beta-adrenergics -Selective beta2 drugs
  89. 89. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING

