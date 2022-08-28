Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
contingency management.pptx

  1. 1. Contingency Management in Substance use Disorder Ms. Mary Infanta P 01
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Conceptual background of CM Contingency Management : The Theory What is contingency management How it’s done… 3principles of contingency Management How effective it is.. Barriers to implementation Conclusion Reference 2 ORDER OF PRESENTATION
  3. 3. 3 When treating substance use disorders (SUDs) there is a tremendous need for interventions that motivate individuals to change their behavior. Indeed, a waxing and waning commitment to and ambivalence about change is a common characteristic of SUDs. Contingency management (CM) is one effective approach to addressing this need. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. Conceptual background of CM • CM-based treatments for SUDs originate in basic behavioral science, namely the operant-conditioning literature. • Operant conditioning is a type of learning where the operant (ie, behavior) is maintained or modified via behavioral consequences. • CM was born out of the early observation that SUDs largely demonstrate reinforced operant behavior. Addiction is maintained and reinforced by a combination of the rewarding biochemical effects of the substance and environmental influences. • These behaviors can be modified effectively through altering the behavioral consequences. 4
  5. 5. In such a framework, consequences are classified as positive reinforcements (ie, delivering tangible consequences to increase desired behavior) negative reinforcements (ie, removing an aversive stimulus to increase desired behavior (e.g., job suspension) positive punishments (ie, delivering a punishing consequence to reduce an undesired behavior(e.g., social reprimand) negative punishments (ie, removing a positive re- inforcement to reduce an undesired behavior (denial of clinic privileges) 5
  6. 6. 6 Contingency Management : The Theory • Addiction is a complex illness, a large part of which is sustained through reinforced learning. • Learning is mediated by the dorsal striatum and becomes hard wired through procedural learning. • With procedural learning we cannot unlearn habits; we must learn new and competing habits. • The Limbic system connects to the Prefrontal Cortex CM uses incentivized reinforcement learning to restart the brain’s Reward system and entrain new behaviors that drive the process of recovery
  7. 7. What is contingency management • This treatment approach is aimed at encouraging positive behavior by providing positive reinforcement when patient progresses toward treatment goals (or) • by withholding the positive reinforcement or providing punitive measures when the patient engages in undesirable behavior. • It refers to a type of behavioral therapy in which individuals are ‘reinforced’, or rewarded, for evidence of positive behavioral change. • The positive reinforcement for behavior change often includes vouchers, privileges, prizes or modest financial incentives that are of value to the patient. 7
  8. 8. How it’s done… • In contingency management interventions for substance misuse treatment, urine samples are collected multiple times each week (to detect brief periods of abstinence) and abstinence is reinforced each time negative samples are submitted. • Ex: Abstinence, decreased drug use, treatment attendance, or medication adherence. 8
  9. 9. How its done… • (1) a well articulated contract, in writing when possible, to stipulate what behavior change is expected of the patient, what the consequences will be when the behavior change does and does not occur, and the start and stop dates of the intervention. • (2) an operationally defined therapeutic target that allows for independent observer agreement on the occurrence or nonoccurrence of the target. • (3) use of an objective means of verifying occurrence of the target behavior whenever possible. • (4) a well-specified schedule for monitoring compliance with the contract. 9
  10. 10. • (5) a schedule that includes frequent opportunities for the patient to interact with and learn from the reinforcement contingencies. • (6) a minimal number of behaviors that are simultaneously being targeted for change. • (7) short temporal delays between verifying compliance with the therapeutic target and delivering the programmed consequences. • (8) a consequence of sufficient magnitude, intensity, or value to function as an effective reinforcement. 10
  11. 11. 11 3 principles of contingency Management The rate of reinforcement - the amount of reinforcement per behavior Immediacy of the reinforcement being delivered - exchange delays The Magnitude or size of the reinforcement.
  12. 12. How effective it is.. 12 TITTLE Authors Result The Use of Contingency Management and Motivational/Skills- Building Therapy to Treat Young Adults With Marijuana Dependence Kathleen M. Carroll, Caroline J. Easton, Charla Nich et, al (2006) The combination of MET/CBT plus CM was significantly more effective than MET/CBT without CM or DC plus CM, which were in turn more effective than DC without CM for treatment attendance and percentage of marijuana-free urine specimens. Participants assigned to MET/CBT continued to reduce the frequency of their marijuana use through a 6-month follow-up. Effectiveness of contingency management for smoking cessation in substance users: A systematic review and meta-analysis Secades-Villa, Roberto Aonso-Diego, Gema García-Pérez, Ángel González-Roz, Alba (2020) This study informs on the efficacy of contingency management for facilitating short-term smoking abstinence and cigarette reductions in substance users. Delivering contingency management solely or as an adjunctive smoking cessation intervention is advisable for a significant impact on public health. (PsycInfo Database Record)
  13. 13. Barriers to implementation • Despite this range of evidence, implementation of CM in treatment programs is not widespread and research indicates reluctance by organizational leadership to adopt it and clinicians are least familiar with. • Reasons for the lack of use range from little formal training or coursework in behavior analysis generally or contingency management specifically, ideological concerns, disconnect between research and practice, and costs. • Clinicians and the public sometimes hold negative views of this treatment and express concerns that it does not lead to long-term benefits. 13
  14. 14. 14 CONCLUSION o There has been significant progress and expansion in the development of evidence- based psychosocial treatments for substance abuse and dependence. o There is a strong evidence that Contingency Management is an effective strategy in treatment of substance use disorders, particularly, opioids, tobacco and poly substance use. o CM interventions are effective and sufficiently versatile to be used in many different settings and with many different populations in need of treatment for SUDs.
  15. 15. REFERENCES • Contingency Management: The Greatest Unused Treatment in Opioid Use Disorder-David R. Gastfriend, M.D., DFASAM Chief Architect, CONTINUUM – The ASAM Criteria Decision Engine, ASAM Chief Medical Officer, DynamiCare Health, Inc. Senior Research Scientist, Treatment Research Institute of Public Health Management Corp. • Petry, N. M. (2011). Contingency management: what it is and why psychiatrists should want to use it. The psychiatrist, 35(5), 161-163. • Aletraris, L., Shelton, J. S., & Roman, P. M. (2015). Counselor attitudes toward contingency management for substance use disorder: Effectiveness, acceptability, and endorsement of incentives for treatment attendance and abstinence. Journal of substance abuse treatment, 57, 41-48. • Lott, D. C., & Jencius, S. (2009). Effectiveness of very low-cost contingency management in a community adolescent treatment program. Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 102(1-3), 162-165. 15
  16. 16. Thank you! 16

