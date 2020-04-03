Successfully reported this slideshow.
OBJECTIVE VIEW!
STRUCTURALISMAS A LITERARY MOVEMENT
 IT is a 20th century Intellectual movement.  Inaugurated in 1920 by CLAUDE LEVI STRAUSS – CULTURAL ANTHROPOLOGIST  Bas...
STRUTURALISM is a form of criticism which sought to understand a work Of art in the context of structures which has genre,...
Structuralism as a general movement  Every system has a structure  Structuralism is what determines the position of each...
FERDINAND DE SAUSSURE FATHER OF STURALISM  STRUCTURALISM holds that all the human activities and its products even percep...
EUROPEON STRUCTURALISM DE SASSURE was not satisfied with historical comparison of language. He stated that these compariso...
Units and rules Structuralists are interested in inter relationship between units and rules.  Units are also called surf...
Properties of structuralism wholeness transformation Self - regulation
WHOLENESS TRANSFORMATION SELF REGULATION This means that system works as a whole, not just as a collection of independent ...
Main tenets  Language has a structure.(smaller units arrange systematically to larger ones)  Language is the combination...
SIGN  Sign is essential arbitrary and there is no natural relationship between signifier. • Sign is constituted by the si...
 Symbols and signs are the vehicles through which we conceptualize the things  So what does it say about the relationshi...
SIGNIFIED AND SIGNIFIER SIGNIFIER SIGNIFIED =SIGN THINGS THAT GIVES MEANINGS WHAT IS EVOKED IN MIND? ANYTHING THAT CONVEYS...
Signifier and Signified  Saussure explained that a sign was not only a sound-image but also a concept.  Thus he divided ...
 langue is the whole system of language that precedes and makes speech possible. A sign is a basic unit of langue.  Paro...
Universality of structuralism Every human mind in every culture at every point in history has used some sort of structuri...
Conclusion Saussure’s structuralism were based on following assumptions: • Language has a synchronic structure not diachro...
THANKX FOR WATCHING!
