About the impact of Big data on the decision making ability of Marketers in a firm

  1. 1. Marketers Flunk the Big Data Test
  2. 2. MARKETERS MAKE DECISIONS IN 2 WAYS:- ➢ DATA DRIVEN DECISION MAKING ➢ INTUITION BASED DECISION MAKING
  3. 3. Big-data explosion is driving a shift away from GUT-based decision making
  4. 4. 800 marketers at Fortune 1000 companies found the vast majority of marketers still rely on INTUITION
  5. 5. MARKETERS TAKE DECISION BASED:- ➢ Judgement built from past experience ➢ Assessing consumer behaviour, interests and expectations
  6. 6. DISADVANTAGE ➢ With consumer behaviours in flux, once- valid assumptions can quickly become outdated ➢ e.g., “older consumers don’t use Facebook or send text messages”
  7. 7. Majority Struggle with Statistics ➢Marketers’ statistical aptitude with five questions ranging from basic to intermediate ➢44% got four or more questions wrong ➢6% got all five right ➢Just 5% of marketers own a statistics text book
  8. 8. Some Marketers are distracted by data ➢ They have a “plugged in” personality type ➢ Thrive on external stimulation ➢ Take feedback including data on marketing effectiveness, input from managers or peers
  9. 9. TRAITS:- ➢ Statistical Aptitude or judgement required to use data effectively ➢ Lose sight of end goals ➢ UNDERPERFORMERS
  10. 10. MANAGERIAL RELEVANCE
  11. 11. Manager should ensure 3 QUALITIES that his marketer should have
  12. 12. ✓Comfort with ambiguity ✓Ability to ask strategic questions based on data ✓Narrow focus on higher-order goals
  13. 13. Managers should employ certain measures: ❖ Teach marketers to put data front in their decision making ❖ Sensitize marketers to common data interpretation mistakes ❖ Ensure a well guided Team environment

