Module 1.5 Total Nursing Care

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TOTAL NURSING CARE Gradian Health Systems Basic Principles of Critical Care BASIC PRINCIPLES OF CRITICAL CARE
Disclaimer Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care Disclaimer: Gradian Health Systems cannot provi...
Module 1 Gradian Health Systems Basics Principles of Critical Care Basic Principles of Critical Care
Module 1: Basic Principles of Critical Care MODULE OVERVIEW Lesson 1 I Introduction to ICUs Lesson 2 I Pain Management and...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemLesson 5: Total Nursing Care Lesson Objectives • Explain the concept of total nursing ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemLesson 5: Total Nursing Care Key Concepts • Total nursing care • Patient assessment Ba...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Introduction Patients admitted to the ICU have life-threatening ill...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nurses are responsible for planning patient c...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Eye care Necessary if the patient is unconsci...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Oral care • Perform regular oral hygiene (eve...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Skin care • Turn the patient every 2 hours • ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nutrition and hydration status • Nurses ensur...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nutrition and hydration status • Nurse observ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Promote comfort Comfort needs include: • Keep...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Catheter care • Common catheters: IV, urinary...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care IV catheter care • Care should be performed e...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Urinary catheter care • Care should be perfor...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Urinary catheter care • Urinary catheter shou...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Facilitate communication • Assess the patient...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Psychological support • Before initiating any...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Psychological support • Familiarize the famil...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Patient evaluation • As part of nursing care,...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care (TNC) Refers to providing wholly for the patient...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Safety checks • Initial step of nursing care aft...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Airway • Ensure airway is secure – tape, posi...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Breathing • How is the breathing pattern? • W...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Circulation • Check the heart rate and all in...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Alarms • Help nurses stay informed of patient...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Types of alarms High Priority Alarms Indicate...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical assessment The approach required to man...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical examination • Part of a general health ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical examination types Comprehensive Intervi...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Head-to-toe • Starts at the head and pro...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Preparing yourself • Theoretical knowled...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Preparing the patient • Promote patient ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills There are four major skills needed: • In...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills Palpation • Use of touch to gather data ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills Percussion • Tapping on skin to elicit s...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation After a complete head to toe exam...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation: Do’s and Don’t’s • DO check that...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation: Do’s and Don’t’s • DON’T chart a...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Intact, healthy skin is the body’s fir...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Moisture in contact with the skin for ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Skin sensitivity to irritation and inj...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care Purpose of bathing • Cleanliness of the skin • Acts as sk...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care Categories of bathing Cleaning bath • Given purposely for...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Hair Care • Hair is exposed to dirt & oil as the skin • Should be w...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Oral Care Patients’ oral care is key component of nursing care. It ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care Prevention is key: • Use of sheepskin • Turn pat...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score The Waterlow score gives an esti...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score Basic Principles of Critical Car...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score Basic Principles of Critical Car...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Care of Invasive Devices A sample guide for the care of invasive de...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FASTHUGS BID In 2005, Jean Louis Vincent popularized the FAST HUGS ...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FASTHUGS BID Feeding / fluids Analgesia Sedation Thromboprophylaxis...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Other modifications: FAST HUGS IN BED Please Fluid therapy and feed...
Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FAST HUG BID A mental checklist that highlights key aspects in the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 1.5 Total Nursing Care

34 views

Published on

Basic Principles of Critical Care

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 1.5 Total Nursing Care

  1. 1. TOTAL NURSING CARE Gradian Health Systems Basic Principles of Critical Care BASIC PRINCIPLES OF CRITICAL CARE
  2. 2. Disclaimer Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care Disclaimer: Gradian Health Systems cannot provide formal recommendations or indications regarding medical care and clinical service delivery. The tables, checklists, and other clinical documents referenced in this training have not been validated in all settings. These documents are intended to serve as examples only. We recognize that all clinical training content and activities must be customized to meet the needs of each facility and its clinical staff, factoring in available resources, practitioner skill level, and other environmental considerations. For any questions regarding the contents or applications of this training, please contact Gradian Health Systems: 40 W 25th St, 6th Floor New York, NY 10010 USA +1 212-537-0340 training@gradianhealth.org
  3. 3. Module 1 Gradian Health Systems Basics Principles of Critical Care Basic Principles of Critical Care
  4. 4. Module 1: Basic Principles of Critical Care MODULE OVERVIEW Lesson 1 I Introduction to ICUs Lesson 2 I Pain Management and Sedation Lesson 3 I ICU Admission and Discharge Lesson 4 I Infection Prevention and Control Lesson 5 I Total Nursing Care Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  5. 5. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemLesson 5: Total Nursing Care Lesson Objectives • Explain the concept of total nursing care (TNC) • Establish the role of the nurse in the ICU admission process Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  6. 6. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemLesson 5: Total Nursing Care Key Concepts • Total nursing care • Patient assessment Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  7. 7. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Introduction Patients admitted to the ICU have life-threatening illnesses requiring a range of high-level interventions. Responses to that treatment can be unpredictable. Within this context of intensive care, the nursing contribution involves: • Meticulous observation and skilled intervention • Provision of basic hygiene, nutrition and prevention of harm, • Provision of emotional and psychological support to patients and families Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  8. 8. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nurses are responsible for planning patient care, which involves: • Organizing the patient’s problem, setting priorities, and finding out actual and potential problems or risk factors • Developing nursing care plans • Essential Nursing Care • Personal hygiene Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  9. 9. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Eye care Necessary if the patient is unconscious: • Use artificial tears • Instill lubricating drops or ointment and close the eyelids with tape to prevent corneal ulceration • Raise the head of the bed to reduce scleral edema (common in ventilated patients) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  10. 10. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Oral care • Perform regular oral hygiene (every 8 hours) to prevent infection • Establish a scheduled, regular oral car regimen • Remove plaque and cleanse mouth without causing pain / irritation • Use non-alcohol-based mouthwash (e.g. chlorohexidine-based mouthwash), hydrogen peroxide, or other antibacterial or antifungal mouthwashes, as compatible with patient condition • Should not cause pain due to additives for flavor, alcohol, or strength Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  11. 11. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Skin care • Turn the patient every 2 hours • Use special mattress to prevent pressure sores • Perform daily, complete bed baths (or whenever necessary) • Keep clothes clean, dry, and unwrinkled • Massage and lubricate the back and over bony prominences Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  12. 12. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nutrition and hydration status • Nurses ensure the patient meets his/her energy requirements • Metabolic needs in critically ill patients are much higher than normal – usually increased by 25% for hospital activity and stress associated with treatment • If gastrointestinal tract is intact, enteral nutrition is preferred and can be provided through a feeding tube • Many chronically ill patients, such as those with COPD, have long-standing protein and calorie malnutrition, so initial tube feeding is started slowly Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  13. 13. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Nutrition and hydration status • Nurse observes the patient for signs of intolerance, such as diarrhea and hyperosmolar dehydration • If feedings tolerated, rate is gradually increased until desired rate is achieved • If tube feedings cannot be tolerated, parenteral nutrition should be considered • Provide the correct proportions of fats, CHO, proteins, and water through enteral or parenteral routes • Establish a regular bowel elimination pattern. • Consult dietitian for metabolic needs and recommendations and administer bowel regimen medications and adequate hydration, as ordered Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  14. 14. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Promote comfort Comfort needs include: • Keeping the patient clean and dry • Preventing urine scald and skin break down • Seeing to the patient’s mental well-being • Performing range of motion exercises • Assessing for pain and providing proper pain management; nurse should observe for signs associated with pain. Individually, these signs do not indicate pain, but collectively and with recent patient history, a pain assessment should be rendered. Provide analgesia, as appropriate, and document efficacy after each dose. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  15. 15. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Catheter care • Common catheters: IV, urinary, chest tube, and gastric tube • Nursing goal is to minimize risk of infection Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  16. 16. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care IV catheter care • Care should be performed every 48 hours, or as needed • Catheter dressing should be removed, and the site inspected – look for signs of phlebitis, infection, and or thrombosis • When signs of phlebitis or thrombosis are apparent, catheter should be removed and a new one placed at a different site • If the catheter site looks good, then the site should be cleaned with an iodophor or chlorhexidine solution • When catheter site is dry, apply a small amount of Betadine or triple antibiotic ointment to a sterile gauze pad Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  17. 17. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Urinary catheter care • Care should be performed every 8 hours • Includes cleaning the prepuce or vulva and surrounding area with Betadine scrub and water rinse • Catheter itself should be kept clean, especially in female patients where the vulva is close to the rectum Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  18. 18. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Urinary catheter care • Urinary catheter should be attached to a collection system • By maintaining a closed collection system, you decrease the chance of a urinary tract infection (UTI) • Do not disconnect the urinary catheter from the collection system • Drain the system every 2-4 hours rather than hourly • Adding 3% hydrogen peroxide to the urinary collection system has been shown to decrease the incidence of UTI; 5-10 mL of hydrogen peroxide are added to the urinary collection system Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  19. 19. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Facilitate communication • Assess the patient's ability to communicate then ensure complete explanations from staff members regarding any procedures to help decrease the patient's stress • Use verbal and nonverbal communication skills where nonverbal communication may include sign language, gestures, or lip reading Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  20. 20. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Psychological support • Before initiating any procedures, provide adequate information and explanation • Communicate with a caring and unhurried attitude • Encourage visitor conversations with patients in a normal tone of voice and subject matter • Teach visitors to assist with range-of-motion and other simple care delivery tasks to facilitate normal patterns of interaction Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  21. 21. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Psychological support • Familiarize the family with the physical surroundings of ICU • Inform family of visiting hours and visitation policies • Provide frequent progress reports about patient's condition • Encourage family participation and involvement in patient care, when the patient's condition allows, through guiding and observing the family while participating in hygienic care, feeding, etc. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  22. 22. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Planning Patient Care Patient evaluation • As part of nursing care, nurse should constantly evaluate the patient's condition • Observe whether therapy is improving the patient's condition • Observe and evaluate the nursing care plans • Remember: "If you don't look, you won't see.” Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  23. 23. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care (TNC) Refers to providing wholly for the patient’s needs and includes: • Safety checks • Physical assessment • Hemodynamic monitoring • Breathing / ventilation • Feeding • Elimination • Skin care and prevention of bed sores • Care of invasive devices • Psychological care • Spiritual care Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  24. 24. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Safety checks • Initial step of nursing care after handing over • Activities that are carried out in the critical care setting to: • Provide and maintain a safe environment • Ensure availability of facilities to handle emergencies and ensure they are ready for use Sequence of safety checks – ABC Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  25. 25. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Airway • Ensure airway is secure – tape, position, and cuff pressures • Check oxygen delivery device – tracheostomy, ETT, etc. • Oxygen delivery units should be complete (i.e., humidifiers w/ distilled water) • If intubated, check the tube size and ensure it is secured • Bacterial filter should be dated, changed daily and as needed • Age specific airway adjuncts should be available (e.g. oral/ nasal airway - appropriate size, catheter mount, etc.) • Check that suction unit is working and suction tubing is protected • Ensure appropriate suction catheters are by the bedside Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  26. 26. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Breathing • How is the breathing pattern? • What is the rate? • What is the mode of ventilation? • What are the ventilator settings? • What are the ventilator orders? • Are the orders tallying with the actual settings on the vent? Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  27. 27. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Circulation • Check the heart rate and all invasive monitoring • Ensure CVC and cannula dressings are labeled, dated, and signed • Ensure all drips infusing are within time; all infusing drugs must be calculated and tallied with order on treatment sheet • All solutions by the bedside labeled, dated, and not expired; ensure no unlabeled drugs by the bedside • Sharps containers must not be more than ¾ full • Any drugs by the bedside must have date, time of reconstitution, dose and diluents amount. • Check alarms; ensure alarm limits are set appropriately Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  28. 28. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Alarms • Help nurses stay informed of patient condition • Can cause sleep deprivation, if not set appropriately, and can cause noise of up to 80 decibels • Source of stress for both staff and patients • For a clinical alarm to be effective, it must be triggered by a problem which adversely affects the patient • Nurses must identify the source and meaning of the alarm and correct the problem in time • Studies show that up to 90% of all alarms in the ICU are false positive; rate of significant alarms is as low as 10% Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  29. 29. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care ABCs of Safety Checks Types of alarms High Priority Alarms Indicate a critical situation requiring immediate response Medium Priority Alarms Indicate a dangerous situation requiring urgent, but not immediate, response Low Priority Alarms Require attention but not immediately Advisory Alarms Indicate a technical problem (e.g. lead disconnection or patient syringe pump) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  30. 30. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical assessment The approach required to manage critically ill patients differs from that used in less severely ill patients. For critically ill patients, immediate resuscitation and stabilization of the patient’s condition takes precedence. Care is best determined by using the nursing process where all steps and phases are adhered to. Patient assessment and developing appropriate nursing diagnosis helps in planning care. Making a diagnosis depends on history taking and physical examination. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  31. 31. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical examination • Part of a general health assessment • Used to gather data about the patient • Focuses on functional abilities and responses to illness / stressor • Purpose: • Establish baseline data • Identify nursing diagnoses, collaborative problems, or wellness diagnoses • Monitor the status of an identified problem • Screen for health problems Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  32. 32. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Total Nursing Care Physical examination types Comprehensive Interview plus complete head-to-toe examination Focused “Focused” on presenting problem Ongoing Performed as needed to assess status; evaluate patient outcomes Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  33. 33. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Head-to-toe • Starts at the head and progresses down the body • System-related data found throughout Body systems • Gathers system-related data all at once • May be done in a predetermined order that mimics head-to-toe • Neurological • Cardiovascular • Respiratory • Gastrointestinal Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  34. 34. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Preparing yourself • Theoretical knowledge • Self-knowledge (skill and comfort level, willingness to seek help, etc.) • Knowledge of patient situation (purpose of exam, patient diagnosis) Preparing the environment • Privacy is key (draping, use of curtains) • Noise control (TV / radio off) • Enable visualization (adequate lighting or flashlight, if needed) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  35. 35. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Organizing the examination Preparing the patient • Promote patient comfort: • Develop rapport • Explain the procedure • Respect cultural differences • Use proper positioning Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  36. 36. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills There are four major skills needed: • Inspection • Palpation • Percussion • Auscultation Inspection • Use of sight to gather data • Used throughout physical examination • Tools to enhance inspection – otoscope, ophthalmoscope, penlight • Examples: Skin color, gait, general appearance, behavior Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  37. 37. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills Palpation • Use of touch to gather data • Begin with light pressure, moving to deep palpation • Use caution with deep palpation • Parts of the hands used: • Fingertips: tactile discrimination • Dorsum: temperature determination • Palm: general area of pulsation • Grasping (fingers and thumb): mass evaluation • Examples: edema, moisture, anatomical landmarks, masses Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  38. 38. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Skills Percussion • Tapping on skin to elicit sound • Useful for assessing abdomen, lungs, and underlying structures • Examples: Distended bladder Auscultation • Use of hearing to gather assessment data • Direct auscultation: listening without an instrument • Indirect auscultation: use of a stethoscope to listen • Diaphragm - high-pitched sounds; bell – low-pitched sounds • Examples: heart sounds, lung sounds Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  39. 39. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation After a complete head to toe examination: • Documents should be signed at the end of each entry (name, designation, signature) • All new entries should have patient’s names entered at the beginning • Data should be comprehensive; targeting critical data Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  40. 40. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation: Do’s and Don’t’s • DO check that you have the correct chart before you begin writing • DO make sure your documentation reflects the nursing process and your professional capability • DO write legibly • DO chart the time you gave a medication, administration route and the patient’s response • DO record each phone call to a physician including the exact time, message and response • DO chart patient care at the time you provided it (e.g. urine output, PAC etc.) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  41. 41. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Physical Assessment Documentation: Do’s and Don’t’s • DON’T chart a symptom without also charting what you did about it • DON’T alter a patient’s record - this is a criminal offence • DON’T use shorthand or abbreviations that aren’t widely accepted • DON’T write imprecise descriptions such as ‘bed soaked’ or ‘large amount’ • DON’T chart what someone else heard, said, felt unless the information is critical and in that case use quotations and attribute the remarks appropriately • DON’T chart care ahead of time – something may happen, and you may be not be able to give the care you’ve charted – charting care that you haven’t done is considered fraud Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  42. 42. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Intact, healthy skin is the body’s first line of defense. Nurses need to ensure that skin care measures prevent injury and irritation. Avoid jewelry, long sharp nails, harsh rubbing, and use of rough towels. The degree to which the skin protects the underlying tissues from injury depends on the general health of the cells, the amount of subcutaneous tissue and the dryness of the skin Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  43. 43. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Moisture in contact with the skin for more than a short time can result in increased bacterial growth and irritation: • Dry the skin well – pay particular attention to the skin folds (axillae, groin, beneath the breast and between toes) • Body odors are caused by resident skin bacteria acting on body secretions – cleanliness is the best deodorant Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  44. 44. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care General guidelines Skin sensitivity to irritation and injury varies among individuals and in accordance with their health: • Nurses need to ascertain whether the client has any sensitivity and what agents are appropriate to use • Agents used for skin care have selective action and purposes (e.g. soap, detergents, skin creams, lotion, powder, deodorant antiperspirant) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  45. 45. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care Purpose of bathing • Cleanliness of the skin • Acts as skin conditioner • Helps relax a restless person • Promotes circulation by stimulating the skin’s peripheral nerves and underlying tissues • Stimulates rate and depth of respiration • Promotes comfort through muscle relaxation and skin stimulation • Improves self-image (grooming) • Serves as musculoskeletal exercises Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  46. 46. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Skin Care Categories of bathing Cleaning bath • Given purposely for hygiene purposes • Water should be comfortable and feel comfortably warm to the client • Water for should be changed when it becomes dirty or cold Therapeutic bath • Given for physical effects such as soothing irritated skin or treating an area (e.g. perineum, burns) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  47. 47. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Hair Care • Hair is exposed to dirt & oil as the skin • Should be washed to keep it clean Nail Care • Nails continue to grow throughout life and change very little until people are old • Record and report any abnormality Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  48. 48. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Oral Care Patients’ oral care is key component of nursing care. It is central to patient’s comfort and wellbeing. Effective mouth care can improve quality of life and prevent serious infections: • Perform oral care every 8 hours or as needed • Wash hands and wear gloves • Remove dentures to clean them • Poor oral hygiene may: • Affect communication, nutritional intake, and sense of taste • Cause pain and infections • Lead to unnecessary prolonged hospitalization Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  49. 49. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care Prevention is key: • Use of sheepskin • Turn patient every 2 hours • Massage pressure areas • Use ripple mattress • Use pillows • Avoid folds on linen • Avoid patient staying for long hours with soiled linen • Provide appropriate nutrition Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  50. 50. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score The Waterlow score gives an estimated risk for the development of a pressure sore in a given patient. It was developed in 1985 by clinical nurse teacher Judy Waterlow. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  51. 51. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  52. 52. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Pressure Area Care: Waterlow Score Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care
  53. 53. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Care of Invasive Devices A sample guide for the care of invasive devices. Each institution has its own protocols. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care Device Period of stay ETT 14 days Tracheostomy As per surgeon’s instructions CVC 14 days Arterial Line 14 days Peripheral Line 3 days NG Tube 14 days Urinary Catheter (foleys) 14 days Urinary catheter (silicon) 3 months Giving set (blood) Single use Giving set (fluids) 3 days Humidifier 24 hours or as needed Catheter mount 24 hours or as needed Ventilator tubing 4 days or as needed 3-way stop cocks 3 days Pressure monitoring lines 4 days IV 3,000 dressings As needed Suction bottle Contents should not exceed ¾ full
  54. 54. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FASTHUGS BID In 2005, Jean Louis Vincent popularized the FAST HUGS mnemonic for recalling the key issues to review when looking after a critically ill patient. This was subsequently updated to ‘FAST HUGS BID‘ by Vincent and Hatton: “Give your patient a fast hug (at least) once a day” Vincent JL Crit Care Med 2005 Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care Vincent WR 3rd, Hatton KW. Critically ill patients need “FASTHUGS BID” (an updated mnemonic). Crit Care Med. 2009 Jul;37(7):2326-7;
  55. 55. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FASTHUGS BID Feeding / fluids Analgesia Sedation Thromboprophylaxis Head up position Ulcer prophylaxis Glycemic control Spontaneous breathing trial Bowel care Indwelling catheter removal De-escalation of antibiotics Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care Vincent WR 3rd, Hatton KW. Critically ill patients need “FASTHUGS BID” (an updated mnemonic). Crit Care Med. 2009 Jul;37(7):2326-7;
  56. 56. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care Other modifications: FAST HUGS IN BED Please Fluid therapy and feeding Analgesia, antiemetics and ADT (AAA) Sedation and Spontaneous breathing trial Thromboprophylaxis Head up position (30 degrees) if intubated Ulcer prophylaxis Glucose control Skin/ eye care and suctioning Indwelling catheter Nasogastric tube Bowel cares Environment (e.g. temperature control, appropriate surroundings in delirium) De-escalation (e.g. end of life issues, treatments no longer needed) Psychosocial support (for patient, family and staff) Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care FAST HUGS IN BED Please! • LITFL • CCC. Retrieved July 27, 2020, from https://litfl.com/fast-hugs-in-bed-please/
  57. 57. Components of the Gradian CCV SystemTotal Nursing Care FAST HUG BID A mental checklist that highlights key aspects in the general care of critically ill patients. It is used in the ICU to aid healthcare professionals to: • Prepare for patient rounds • Help identify and prevent medication errors • Promote patient safety • Maximize therapeutic interventions FAST HUG helps provide safe, efficient and effective care to ICU patients. It allows ICU team members (i.e. physician, nurse, pharmacist, etc.) to prioritize the vast amounts of available data that must be collected, organized, and analyzed prior to patient care. Basic Principles of Critical Care Training I Total Nursing Care

×