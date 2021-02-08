Successfully reported this slideshow.
SMishing – A fraud that shouldn't be ignored

Discover why this form of cyber fraud is particularly dangerous to mobile subscribers.

SMishing – A fraud that shouldn't be ignored

  SMISHING A FRAUD THAT SHOULDN'T BE IGNORED.
  There are a few reasons why SMishing is particularly dangerous to the subscribers.
  PAYMENT FRAUD First of all, it typically targets ﬁnancial institutions and their customers.
  TRUSTED SOURCE Secondly, SMS sent by criminals appears to come from the bank. Which means it is a fraudulent text message purporting to be from a trusted sender.
  LACK OF AWARENESS The third point is customer awareness. Or lack of it. Most banks inform their customers to be suspicious of emails but not text messages, therefore customers do not yet have the same level of scepticism towards potentially fraudulent SMS.
  SOLUTION? Since criminals aim to abuse the Alpha Tag of the SMS thread and SS7 vulnerabilities, the only way to prevent SMishing attacks is a fully secured network.
  Remember, as MNO, you are the only one who can protect the subscribers.
  SMART SOLUTIONS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS, AGGREGATORS AND MESSAGING HUBS. Get in touch whith HAUD if you want to know more about efﬁcient SMS fraud protection and visit: haud.com

