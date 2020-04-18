Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia i tre scenari di mc kinsey per l'economia

Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia i tre scenari di mc kinsey per l'economia

  18/4/2020 Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia: i tre scenari di McKinsey per l'economia https://forbes.it/2020/03/11/coronavirus-dopo-epidemia-tre-scenari-economia-globale-di-mckinsey/ 1/5 SEGUICI SU      Share    Trending I tre scenari di McKinsey per il dopo Coronavirus di Forbes.it 11 Marzo, 2020 @ 5:17
  2. 2. 18/4/2020 Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia: i tre scenari di McKinsey per l'economia https://forbes.it/2020/03/11/coronavirus-dopo-epidemia-tre-scenari-economia-globale-di-mckinsey/ 2/5 Scenario A – Recupero rapido (Gettyimages) La società di consulenza McKinsey ha analizzato in un documento dal titolo “COVID-19: Implications for business” (datata 9 aprile) i possibili scenari economici che potrebbero realizzarsi ad esito dell’emergenza Coronavirus: una rapida ripresa, un rallentamento globale e una recessione guidata dalla pandemia, quantificando per ciascun caso quale potrebbe essere la reazione dell’economia globale. La buona notizia? Gli analisti ritengono che la narrativa pessimistica prevalente stia sottostimando la possibilità di un risultato più ottimistico dell’evoluzione di COVID- 19. Presentiamo di seguito i risultati dello studio. Tutte le stime sono basate su uno scenario particolare e non dovrebbero pertanto essere considerate previsioni. In questo scenario, il conteggio dei casi continua a crescere, data l’elevata trasmissibilità del virus. Mentre ciò provoca inevitabilmente una forte reazione pubblica e un calo della domanda, altri paesi sono in grado di ottenere lo stesso rapido controllo visto in Cina, in modo che il picco di preoccupazione pubblica arrivi relativamente presto (entro una o due settimane). Dati i bassi tassi di mortalità nei bambini e negli adulti in età lavorativa, potremmo anche vedere i livelli di preoccupazione iniziare a diminuire anche mentre la malattia continua a diffondersi. Gli adulti in età lavorativa rimangono preoccupati per i loro genitori e amici più grandi, vicini e colleghi e Leggi anche Idee brillanti: come alcuni ristoranti americani sono tornati ad assumere personale di Francesco Nasato Libra 2.0, la criptovaluta di Facebook cambia strategia di Forbes.it  Cookies Il sito di Forbes utilizza i cookie per migliorare la tua user experience. Utilizzando questo sito acconsenti a tutti i cookie previsti dalla nostra Policy. Ok, va bene.Ok, va bene. NoNo Leggi la policyLeggi la policy
  18/4/2020 Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia: i tre scenari di McKinsey per l'economia https://forbes.it/2020/03/11/coronavirus-dopo-epidemia-tre-scenari-economia-globale-di-mckinsey/ 3/5 Scenario B – Rallentamento globale Questo scenario presuppone che la maggior parte dei paesi non sia in grado di ottenere lo stesso rapido controllo gestito dalla Cina. In Europa e negli Stati Uniti, la trasmissione è elevata ma rimane localizzata, in parte perché individui, aziende e governi adottano forti contromisure (tra cui la chiusura delle scuole e la cancellazione di eventi pubblici). Per gli Stati Uniti, lo scenario presuppone tra 10.000 e 500.000 casi totali. Presuppone un epicentro maggiore con il 40-50% di tutti i casi, due o tre centri più piccoli con il 10-15% di tutti i casi e una "coda lunga" di città con una manciata o poche decine di casi. Questo scenario vede una certa diffusione in Africa, India e altre aree densamente popolate, ma la trasmissibilità del virus diminuisce naturalmente con la primavera dell'emisfero settentrionale. Questo scenario vede cambiamenti molto maggiori nei comportamenti quotidiani delle persone. Questa reazione dura dalle sei alle otto settimane nelle città con trasmissione attiva e dalle tre alle quattro settimane nelle città vicine. Lo shock della domanda che ne deriva taglia della metà la crescita del PIL globale per il 2020, tra l'1 e l'1,5 per cento, e trascina l'economia globale in un rallentamento, sebbene non in una recessione. In questo scenario, un rallentamento globale avrebbe un impatto più acuto sulle piccole e medie imprese. Le economie meno sviluppate soffrirebbero più delle economie avanzate. E non tutti i settori sono ugualmente interessati in questo scenario. I settori dei servizi, tra cui l'aviazione, i viaggi e il turismo, saranno probabilmente i più colpiti. Le compagnie aeree hanno già sperimentato un forte calo del traffico sulle loro rotte internazionali più redditizie (specialmente in Asia-Pacifico). In questo scenario, le compagnie aeree perdono la stagione estiva di punta, portando a fallimenti (FlyBe, la compagnia aerea regionale del Regno Unito, è un primo esempio) e al consolidamento in tutto il settore. Un'ondata di consolidamento era già possibile in alcune parti del settore; COVID-19 costituirebbe un acceleratore. Nei beni di consumo, il forte calo della domanda dei consumatori significherà probabilmente una domanda ritardata. Ciò ha implicazioni per le numerose società di consumo (e i loro fornitori) che operano con margini di capitale circolante ridotti. Ma la domanda ritorna da maggio a giugno, poiché diminuisce la preoccupazione per il virus. Per la maggior parte degli altri settori, l'impatto è principalmente una funzione del calo del PIL nazionale e globale, piuttosto che un impatto diretto dei comportamenti modificati. Petrolio e gas, ad esempio, saranno influenzati negativamente poiché i prezzi del petrolio rimarranno inferiori alle aspettative fino al terzo trimestre.
  18/4/2020 Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia: i tre scenari di McKinsey per l'economia https://forbes.it/2020/03/11/coronavirus-dopo-epidemia-tre-scenari-economia-globale-di-mckinsey/ 4/5 · · · Scenario C – Pandemia e recessione coronavirus mckinsey Questo scenario è simile al rallentamento globale, tranne per il fatto che il virus non sia stagionale (non influenzato dalla primavera nell'emisfero settentrionale). La crescita dei casi continua durante il secondo e il terzo trimestre, potenzialmente travolgendo i sistemi sanitari in tutto il mondo e spingendo una ripresa della fiducia dei consumatori verso il terzo o oltre. Questo scenario si traduce in una recessione, con una crescita globale nel 2020 compresa tra –1,5 percento e 0,5 percento.
  5. 5. 18/4/2020 Coronavirus,dopo l'epidemia: i tre scenari di McKinsey per l'economia https://forbes.it/2020/03/11/coronavirus-dopo-epidemia-tre-scenari-economia-globale-di-mckinsey/ 5/5 Benvenuti su Forbes Italia, l'edizione italiana del business magazine più famoso al mondo. All'interno le nostre leggendarie classi che, i segreti dei leader di oggi e di domani, le strategie per il successo, i consigli di stile per essere sempre al top. Ogni giorno da 100 anni, Forbes vi apre le porte della business community globale. Forbes.it è un'iniziativa: Blue Financial Communication S.p.A. Via Melchiorre Gioia n. 55 20124 Milano iscritta al Registro Imprese di Milano REA n. MI-1489853 P.IVA 11673170152 Visita il nostro sito web Abbonati Termini e condizioni d’uso Informativa sulla privacy Contatti Segnala un problema Advertising media kit Leggi anche Idee brillanti: come alcuni ristoranti americani sono tornati ad assumere personale di Francesco Nasato Libra 2.0, la criptovaluta di Facebook cambia strategia di Forbes.it Wall Street ha trovato la “sua cura” al Covid-19, ma il produttore predica cautela di Massimiliano Carrà  Cookies Il sito di Forbes utilizza i cookie per migliorare la tua user experience. Utilizzando questo sito acconsenti a tutti i cookie previsti dalla nostra Policy. Ok, va bene.Ok, va bene. NoNo Leggi la policyLeggi la policy

