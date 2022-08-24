mrexhamigcsemovementinandoutofcells-130713153900-phpapp01.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
Biology

Biology

Biology

Education

  1. 1. MAKING SENSE OF MOVEMENT IN AND OUT OF CELLS IGCSE Biology 1.1 Life Processes Movement in and out of cells Brought to you by MrExham.com Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  2. 2. • Can you write a definition for diffusion, osmosis and active transport? • Can you explain how surface area to volume ratio, temperature, and concentration gradient affect the rate at which these processes work? • Can you describe a simple experiment to demonstrate diffusion using a non-living system? Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  3. 3. • In order for the cell to carry out the many chemical reactions it needs to, substances must enter and leave the cell. • This happens in the following 3 ways: Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  4. 4. • In order for the cell to carry out the many chemical reactions it needs to, substances must enter and leave the cell. • This happens in the following 3 ways: Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  5. 5. • In order for the cell to carry out the many chemical reactions it needs to, substances must enter and leave the cell. • This happens in the following 3 ways: Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  6. 6. • In order for the cell to carry out the many chemical reactions it needs to, substances must enter and leave the cell. • This happens in the following 3 ways: Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  7. 7. • Diffusion happens when a substance is more concentrated in one place than another. • This difference in concentration is called a concentration gradient. • Molecules are moving randomly due to their kinetic energy, but the net movement will be from a high concentration to a low concentration. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  8. 8. • Sometimes a cell needs to take in a substance against a concentration gradient. • This requires energy released from respiration. • The process is called ACTIVE TRANSPORT. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  9. 9. • Active transport occurs in the roots of plants to move minerals into them against the concentration gradient and also in the small intestine of animals. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  10. 10. • Water moves from a dilute solution to a more concentrated one across the partially permeable cell membrane. Rlawson at en.wikibooks Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  11. 11. – In osmosis, water moves from an area of high water concentration (pure water or a dilute solution) to an area of low water concentration (a more concentrated solution of sugar or another solute). – Water passes through a partially permeable cell membrane. – This type of membrane has tiny holes (pores) through which very small molecules (including water) can pass, but not larger molecules (such as sugar and proteins). Sugar Molecule Water Molecule Partially permeable membrane High water concentration Low water concentration Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  12. 12. – In osmosis, water moves from an area of high water concentration (pure water or a dilute solution) to an area of low water concentration (a more concentrated solution of sugar or another solute). – Water passes through a partially permeable cell membrane. – This type of membrane has tiny holes (pores) through which very small molecules (including water) can pass, but not larger molecules (such as sugar and proteins). Sugar Molecule Water Molecule Partially permeable membrane High water concentration Low water concentration Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  13. 13. Visking tubing 0.5% Sugar solution 0.1% Sugar solution Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  14. 14. Visking tubing 0.5% Sugar solution 0.1% Sugar solution Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  15. 15. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  16. 16. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  17. 17. The surface area of the second cell is much bigger than the first cell due to the folded membrane. The volume of the cells is very similar. Therefore the second cell has a much larger surface area to volume ratio and it increases the rate of diffusion. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  18. 18. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  19. 19. At a higher temperature the particles have more kinetic energy and are moving around faster. Therefore in a given time more diffusion will occur. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  20. 20. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  21. 21. When there is a big difference between the number of particles in one place and another diffusion will happen much faster then if they are already quite spread out. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  22. 22. • Three cubes of agar are prepared which contain the indicator phenolphthalein. • These are placed in hydrochloric acid which will diffuse into the cubes. • As it diffuses in it will turn the indicator colourless. 3cm 3cm 2cm 2cm 1cm 1cm Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  23. 23. • As the size of the cube increases the surface area to volume ratio decreases. 3cm 3cm 2cm 2cm 1cm 1cm Width of cube (cm) Surface area (cm2) Volume (cm3) Surface area: volume 1 6 1 6 2 24 8 3 3 54 27 2 Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  24. 24. • The cubes look like this after a few minutes. • If these were real cells then the bigger cell would not have received what it needs to all parts of the cell. • Therefore it would need a bigger surface area in order to rely on diffusion. 3cm 3cm 2cm 2cm 1cm 1cm Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  25. 25. • Watch this video to see the experiment in action. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  26. 26. • As the rate of diffusion relies on the surface area. • The parts of organisms that rely on diffusion therefore tend to have a large surface area. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham
  27. 27. Terms and Conditions This PowerPoint is protected under copyright. It is designed for educational use. Either personal study or to be presented to a class. It may be edited or duplicated for these purposes only. It must not be shared or distributed online in any format. Some images used are under a separate creative commons license, these are clearly marked. Copyright © 2014 Henry Exham Brought to you by MrExham.com

