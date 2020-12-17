Successfully reported this slideshow.
SMART ENERGY EFFICIENCY FOR INDUSTRIAL CONSUMER SYSTEMS BY GEORGES SEIL C.E.M.® CERTIFIED ENERGY MANAGER AND ISO50001 AUDITOR
SHORT BIO OF GEORGES SEIL • Born 1952 in Luxembourg as Luxembourg citizen • Mr Seil is a Ph.D., strategy, candidate from R...
AGENDA • What is EE? • Threats • Trends • ISO50001 energy management • Energy storage • Waste to energy conversion • On-si...
ABOUT ENERGY EFFICIENCY – WHAT IS EE? • Efficiency is a measure of how much work or energy is conserved in a process • The...
FACTS • Consumption profile in manufacturing industries
INDUSTRY ENERGY CONSUMPTION PROCESSES • Cold generation by compressor systems • HVAC mainly for offices • Heat generation ...
FE-METHOD DEVELOPED BY BIZ-CONSULTANT • FE = Finite Elements; FEEBIZ = Finite Elements for EE by BIZ-Consultant • Split th...
FEEBIZ-METHOD SANKEY Each element relates to its own subject database database includes benchmarks and alternative compone...
FEEBIZ-METHOD SANKEY • Step 1: Identify all consumer locations of the industry to be assessed. • Step 2: Fix the level of ...
THREATS AND BARRIERS • Industries allow only short payback periods for investments - <=3 years • Acceptance of Energy Asse...
TRENDS • ISO 50001 • Not focused to certification, but to implementation of an Energy Management System • ISO 50001 provid...
TRENDS • Energy Storage • Running a 3-tariff costs structure for electric energy and using energy storage for storing ener...
COSTS DISTRIBUTION WITH 3-TARIFF SYSTEM
COSTS DISTRIBUTION WITH 3-TARIFF SYSTEM Use energy during this phase Reduce energy in this phase E1 E2 E2 > E1=savings
WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • Municipal waste to thermal and electric energy – by incineration; • some 90% of its initial v...
WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • By Plasma technology • Converts all waste and Input material to Syngas and Basalt like rock m...
WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • Pyrolysis for Plastics and used car tires • Operating temperature range: 400-600°C • Input: w...
ON-SITE CHP • On-site generation is a profitable option to improve industrial energy efficiency, cut down energy costs and...
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Biogas Plant • Electric output Investment by kWel Overall investment • 30 kWel € 7500 - € 8500 ...
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Pyrolysis for used car tires • Rubber pellets 5-8mm • 24000 MWhe /year for 8000tons rubber inpu...
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Pyrolysis – Plastics • 1kg plastics input produce 0,8liter pyrolysis oil • Thus 8000 tons plast...
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES Items Application Sales Market 45% Pyrolysis oil (tire oil/plastic oil) 1. Add it into heavy oil ...
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES Real case proof
MY COORDINATES Georges SEIL Email: georges.seil@biz-consultant.net http://www.biz-consultant.net
Smart energy efficiency for industrial consumer systems

Presentation of energy efficiency in industries with examples and tools explanation

Smart energy efficiency for industrial consumer systems

  1. 1. SMART ENERGY EFFICIENCY FOR INDUSTRIAL CONSUMER SYSTEMS BY GEORGES SEIL C.E.M.® CERTIFIED ENERGY MANAGER AND ISO50001 AUDITOR
  2. 2. SHORT BIO OF GEORGES SEIL • Born 1952 in Luxembourg as Luxembourg citizen • Mr Seil is a Ph.D., strategy, candidate from Rushmore University (USA) and has studied Computer Science at the University of Hagen in Germany, Electro technic at the Technical Institute in Luxembourg and Strategy and Finance at Rushmore University. • Since 2005, Mr Seil is listed in the official database of the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) experts and senior advisors and since 2009, he has been selected as one of the few candidates for the position of Crisis Management Senior Advisor. • Since 2012 Georges Seil was appointed Energy Efficiency Senior Advisor by the EBRD • In 2013 he obtained the C.E.M. (Certified Energy Manager) certification by the international Association of Energy Engineers. • In 2014 he obtained the ISO50001 Auditor certification by IEMA, Ireland. • Actually Georges is working on Energy projects in the fields of industrial systems optimization, pyrolysis and recycling.
  3. 3. AGENDA • What is EE? • Threats • Trends • ISO50001 energy management • Energy storage • Waste to energy conversion • On-site CHP • Investment opportunities • Biodegradable • Plastics • Used car tires
  4. 4. ABOUT ENERGY EFFICIENCY – WHAT IS EE? • Efficiency is a measure of how much work or energy is conserved in a process • The efficiency is the energy output, divided by the energy input, and expressed as a percentage • Enout / Enin (%) • Using less energy for the same operational processes • Restrain energy consumption growth • Use sector best practices • Different methodologies oriented either to investing in new equipment or optimizing existing systems • Cultural change
  5. 5. FACTS • Consumption profile in manufacturing industries
  6. 6. INDUSTRY ENERGY CONSUMPTION PROCESSES • Cold generation by compressor systems • HVAC mainly for offices • Heat generation • Compressed Air • Light • Ventilation systems
  7. 7. FE-METHOD DEVELOPED BY BIZ-CONSULTANT • FE = Finite Elements; FEEBIZ = Finite Elements for EE by BIZ-Consultant • Split the entire energy consumption processes to finite elements • Identify each FE by its own characteristics and its own database • Standardize all existing industrial systems by using the identified FE databases
  8. 8. FEEBIZ-METHOD SANKEY Each element relates to its own subject database database includes benchmarks and alternative components Install data loggers throughout the system
  9. 9. FEEBIZ-METHOD SANKEY • Step 1: Identify all consumer locations of the industry to be assessed. • Step 2: Fix the level of expected accurateness. This means that you fix the lowest power level of the equipment that you want to be included in the model. • Step 3: Do the inventory of all energy consumer equipment for each location. • Step 4: Site visit for recording and positioning of the equipment to the model • Step 5: Fix the data loggers to the equipment and auxiliary measurement points (pipes, supply, indoor temperature, outdoor temperature, windows, walls, etc…) • Step 6: Completing the model by linking all elements of the model to its element database • Step 7: Linking the central database to all elements databases. • Step 8: Start measurement cycle • Step 9: Transfer the model to the ISO50001 energy accounting system • Step 10: Build the global daily energy profile by using energy input power metering for electric, gas and other energy input systems.
  10. 10. THREATS AND BARRIERS • Industries allow only short payback periods for investments - <=3 years • Acceptance of Energy Assessments by proven and certified experts • Acceptance of process optimization versus equipment replacement • Inhouse high/low energy efficiency know how • New industries might already benefit from high efficiency – just don‘t know it • Elder industries might have the high potential for savings, but lack acceptance of the assessments • There are too many self-claimed energy experts, mainly in the building sector.
  11. 11. TRENDS • ISO 50001 • Not focused to certification, but to implementation of an Energy Management System • ISO 50001 provides the strong ground for assessment, measuring, creating the reference measures and planning the efficiency measures • ISO 50001 builds awareness about processes and behavior
  12. 12. TRENDS • Energy Storage • Running a 3-tariff costs structure for electric energy and using energy storage for storing energy at low costs and using energy at high costs tariffs • Using free capacity (night) for producing cold and releasing the cold in day time (warm) • Storing excess Solar PV-energy on day time for releasing on night time. Cold storage system ICEBAT
  13. 13. COSTS DISTRIBUTION WITH 3-TARIFF SYSTEM
  14. 14. COSTS DISTRIBUTION WITH 3-TARIFF SYSTEM Use energy during this phase Reduce energy in this phase E1 E2 E2 > E1=savings
  15. 15. WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • Municipal waste to thermal and electric energy – by incineration; • some 90% of its initial volume goes up in smoke – filtered- thus substantially reducing landfills by up to 80% • burned in the post-combustion chamber at temperatures of 800 to 900°C – today dioxin free • 70 to 80% of the combustion heat recovered after incineration – good efficiency • about 1,500 kWh of thermal energy per ton of refuse – rather high • Electric energy efficiency of this process is about 20 to 25% (300 to 400 kWh /ton of refuse). – rather low • Investments: up from 50-100 M€ • Payback: not less than 10 years
  16. 16. WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • By Plasma technology • Converts all waste and Input material to Syngas and Basalt like rock material • Excellent for recovering all Base material • Investment: up from 100 M€ • Payback: 5-15 years, depends on primary energy costs
  17. 17. WASTE TO ENERGY CONVERSION • Pyrolysis for Plastics and used car tires • Operating temperature range: 400-600°C • Input: waste plastics except PVC; used car tire pellets • Output: • pyrolysis gas used for thermo-electric process • Black carbon for industrial use • Thermal energy • Electric energy • Investment: 4-5 M€ for 8000 tons/year • Payback: 3-5 years
  18. 18. ON-SITE CHP • On-site generation is a profitable option to improve industrial energy efficiency, cut down energy costs and improve security and availability of power supply. • New efficient capacity to replace inefficient and retiring capacity, • More flexible generation mix since on-site generation adapts to economic cycles, • Reduced need for transmission and distribution as a result of local generation, and • Increased use of local energy sources. • Highly efficient power generation if designed in balance with the heat and power demand of the industrial facility, • Avoidance of high transmission costs, • Avoidance of high grid connection fees, if choosing to remain off the grid, and • Opportunity to sell heat and electricity to external industrial clients through own distribution lines. • Opportunity for on-site generation depends on local prices for electricity, grid connection and transmission, the availability of inexpensive fuels and site-specific conditions
  19. 19. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Biogas Plant • Electric output Investment by kWel Overall investment • 30 kWel € 7500 - € 8500 € 240 000 • 100 kWel € 4000 - € 6000 € 500 000 • 500 kWel € 3500 - € 5000 € 2 000 000 • 1 MWel € 3000 - € 4500 € 3 000 000 • IRR: <=12-15% • Payback: between 3-6 years; all depending on the level of subsidies on investment and on the level of the Feed-In tariffs. • Prior tasks and expenditures: feasibility study, environmental impact assessment study, permits, land acquisition and permits. • Financing: project financing, special EU programmes, private investors • Threats: contracts with the feedstock suppliers; variable feedstock prices may apply
  20. 20. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Pyrolysis for used car tires • Rubber pellets 5-8mm • 24000 MWhe /year for 8000tons rubber input • Plus sales of carbon black, plus thermal energy • Payback: 3-4 years • Investment: 5 M€
  21. 21. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES • Pyrolysis – Plastics • 1kg plastics input produce 0,8liter pyrolysis oil • Thus 8000 tons plastics produce 65,000 Mwhe – electric energy • Invest for 8000 tons/year: +-8 M€ • Payback: 3-5 years • To be combined with PET and LDPE recycling plant, offers self sufficient recycling • Using with WEEE recycling enables pyrolysis of plastics and cables by generating still good revenue
  22. 22. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES Items Application Sales Market 45% Pyrolysis oil (tire oil/plastic oil) 1. Add it into heavy oil generator to produce electricity. 2. Used as heating material. 3. Sell it into oil refining factory to further process it. Ceramic factory, glass factory, electric power factory, steel making factory, boiler factory…etc. 30% Carbon black 1. Make it into pellet or briquette for burning. 2. Further process it into color master batch as basic material to make pipes, cable jacket…etc. Coal briquette factory, plastic factory, cable factory, etc. 10% Waste gas Recycled into fire furnace to heat reactor to save fuel material. End Products in Pyrolysis
  23. 23. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES Real case proof
  24. 24. MY COORDINATES Georges SEIL Email: georges.seil@biz-consultant.net http://www.biz-consultant.net

