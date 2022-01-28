Tulane Alumni Association Announces Fogelman Hall

Geoffrey J. “Geoff” Block is a business manager in Bluffton, South Carolina. His responsibilities in this role range from employee management to the oversight of daily business operations. Geoff Block studied business at Tulane University and remains engaged with his alma mater as a member of the Tulane Alumni Association.



The Tulane Alumni Association has announced that a gift from alumni Avron and Wendy Fogelman will allow for the creation of Fogelman Hall as part of the university’s new residential village, located at Tulane’s uptown campus.



Mr. Fogelman was part of the class of 1962 and has been synonymous with Tulane basketball for several decades. His contributions are highlighted by a 1988 gift that led to the creation of the Avron B. Fogelman Arena. In 2018, he and his wife launched the Fogelman Life Preparation program, which provides men’s basketball players with a variety of services and support, ranging from academic help to career counseling.



Located at McAlister Way, Fogelman Hall will replace Irby House and is one of several new residential buildings that will make up The Village, a new vision for the college’s residential spaces. More information about the project, which will allow for increased capacity and refined learning experiences, can be found at news.tulane.edu.

