Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

What is optical fibre cable and how does it work

Feb. 01, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

1. What does a Fibre Optic Cable Do?
2. What is a Fibre Optic Cable? What is meant by an optical fibre cable?
3. What are fibre optic cables made from?
4. Are all fibre optic cables the same?
5. Fiber Optic Cabling Advantages and Disadvantages

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free

What is optical fibre cable and how does it work

  1. 1. What is optical Fibre cable and how does it work? What doesa Fibre Optic Cable Do? The way inwhichwe communicate hasradicallychangedoverthe lasttwodecades.Advancements intechnologyhave ledtoa landscape where we cancommunicate withanyone in the worldno matterwhere theyare.And,more importantly,we candothisquicklyandwithminimal disruptions to quality.One of the drivingforcesbehindthisadvancementisthe availabilityof manyfibre optic cable types. Fibre opticcablesallowfor a higherbandwidthandtransmissionspeedsoveragreaterdistance than those achievedoncopperstructuredcabling What is a Fibre Optic Cable?What is meant by an optical fibre cable? A fibre opticcable issimilar,atleastinaestheticterms,toanelectrical orstructuredcablingcable. Howeveritsmethodof operationisverydifferent.Insteadof transmittingelectricityoveritscable length,fibre opticcablestransmithighspeeddataviapulsesof light.Subsequentlytheseare convertedfromandto electricitybothendsof the cable What are fibre optic cablesmade from? Cablesare constructedof long,thinstrandsof glassfibre thatare housedwithinaninsulatedjacket. Thereofre afibre opticcable transmitslightsignalsthroughitsglasscore. Dependingonthe specificationof the cable the lightwill eitherbe sentviaa LED source or a laser. LED iswhere a multiple large zone of lightisshone downthe cable.Incontrast a laserdevice transmitsasignal laserlightdirectalongthe glass core of the fibre opticcable. Are all fibre optic cablesthe same? To the nakedeye fibre opticcablesall lookverysimilarandthe innerglasscoresbeingsosmall look similareventhoughtheyrange indiameter Fibre opticcablingcan varyin the followingways  The fibre cable can be eithersingle mode ormultimode  The fibre cable can have a differentnumberof innercores  Categoriesof single andmultimodecanbe categorisedintosubcategoriesof different performance capabilities  The outer sheathcan be suitable forinternal orexternalconditions,the outercoatingcanbe armouredor surroundedbya corrugatedsteel tube (CST)  The sheathcan be PVC,LSOH or Euro classfire rated There are twomaintypesof fibre opticcables:  Single mode Fibre: Workingwithjusta single lightpath,single modefibre cantransmitsignalsoverdistancesof up to 100km. The electronicsrequiredtoworkwithsingle modefibre cablesare expensive and are mostcommonlyfoundintelephonyapplications,local areanetworksandcable TV.
  2. 2. The categoriesare OS1 and OS2  Multimode Fibre: These typesof fibre opticcablesdiffertosingle mode fibrecablesinthatmultiplelightraystravel throughoutthe cable.Thisallowsconnectionstobe simplifiedandpresenta cheaper option.However,due tothe lightdispersionthattakesplace,the range onoffer inmultimode fibre cablesismuchreduced;the distance onofferisusuallyaroundamaximumof one km. The categoriesare OM1 throughto OM5 Fibre Optic Speedsand Distances How many cores in fiberoptic cable? Fibre opticcablingworksviaa transmitand receive returnpathonseparate coresso 2 cores are neededforeachconnection Standardoffice connectionsare usually4-16 coresand will dependonthe numberof connections required.Largercore sizesare usuallyinstalledinlargerprojectsortoallow forfuture connections A designmaycall for separate connectionsbetweenfloorsforNetwork,CCTV,Access,Telephone and WIFI.Thiswouldrequire aminimumof 10 core fibre (5x 2 connections)
  3. 3. FiberOptic Cablingin ComputerNetworking The backbone of any good computernetworkshouldalwaysbe fibre opticcables.Communicationin businessneedstobe quickandit needstobe efficient.Andfibre opticcablesallowboththese conditionstobe met.Large filescanbe seamlesslytransferredbetweenusersandcommunication viavideoconferencingcanbe deliveredwithacrystal clear,uninterruptedlevel of quality.Andfibre opticcablesare more than capable of supportinglarge numbersof employees.Therefore,fibre optic cablesare a fantasticchoice whenitcomestosettingupany computernetwork. Coppercableswill be installedfromthe cabinetstothe useroutletsandthe fibre opticcablingwill linkthe separate cabinetsthroughoutthe buildingorcampus FiberOptic CablingAdvantages and Disadvantages As withanyproduct,a fibre opticcable comeswitha numberof advantagesanddisadvantages: Fibre Optic CablingAdvantages:  High Bandwidth: Comparedto othercablesonthe market,such as copper,fibre optic cablesprovide the highestbandwidthavailable fortransmittingandreceivingdata.  Small Size:A majoradvantage of fibre opticcablesistheirsmall size.Thisnotonlyhelpsyou to save space,but allowsforsimplerorganizationof yournetwork.  Distance: Fibre opticcablesare able to take advantage of theirlow powerlossto transmit data overlarge distancescomparedtorival cables.  Low Error Rate: The fibreswithinthe cablesare highlyresistanttoelectromagnetic interference,sothe riskof errorsduringtransmissionissignificantlyreduced. Fibre Optic Cabling Disadvantages:  Install Issues:Fibre opticcable isn’tthe easiestmaterialtoinstall due toitsfragility. Bendingthe cablescaneasilydamage the glassfibresandthe thinjacketsalsomeanthat theyare susceptible tobeingcut.  Costs: The manybenefitsof fibre opticcablesdonotcome cheaply.And,comparedto coppercables,theyare much more expensive topurchase. Withthese benefitsitisof little surprise thatfibre opticsare fastbecomingthe cable solutionsfor choice forbusinessesthatwantreliable,fastconnections. About NM CablingSolutions - NetworkCabling Specialist NMCablingisa technologyandstructuredcablingintegratorworkingthroughoutthe United Kingdom. We have createda comprehensive KnowledgeCentre forourindustrywhichcanbe viewed at https://www.nmcabling.co.uk/knowledge-centre/

×