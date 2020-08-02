Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
girjesh kumari 1
WORLD HERITAGE SITE OF INDIA Girjesh Kumari Student Pgdm term-1 Jaipuria Institute Of Management Indore
World Heritage Sites :- • Uttar Pradesh oTaj mahal oAgra fort oFatehpur Sikri • Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi • Red fort , Delhi •...
• Khajuraho monuments and Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh girjesh kumari 4 The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka are i...
Taj Mahal and Agra fort , Agra girjesh kumari 5 The Taj Mahal lit. 'Crown of the Palace',[5] is an ivory-white marble maus...
Monuments Of Hampi, Karnataka • Hampi is an ancient village in the south Indian state of Karnataka. It’s dotted with numer...
Manas wildlife sanctuary , Assam girjesh kumari 7  On a gentle slope in the foothills of the Himalayas, where wooded hill...
Sun temple ,Konark • On the shores of the Bay of Bengal, bathed in the rays of the rising sun, the temple at Konarak is a ...
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram • This group of sanctuaries, founded by the Pallava kings, was carved out of rock alon...
Hill Forts of Rajasthan • The serial site, situated in the state of Rajastahan, includes six majestic forts in Chittorgarh...
girjesh kumari 11
girjesh kumari 12 Sl. No. Name of Natural World Heritage Site State Year of Notification Area (In Km2) 1 Kaziranga Nationa...
girjesh kumari 13 Sl. No. Name of Cultural World Heritage Site State Year of Notification 1 Agra Fort Uttar Pradesh 1983 2...
girjesh kumari 14 26 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University) at Nalanda Bihar 2016 27 28. 29. The A...
Thank you girjesh kumari 15
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Girjesh.kumari

28 views

Published on

WORLD HERITAGE SITE OF INDIA BY UNESCO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Girjesh.kumari

  1. 1. girjesh kumari 1
  2. 2. WORLD HERITAGE SITE OF INDIA Girjesh Kumari Student Pgdm term-1 Jaipuria Institute Of Management Indore
  3. 3. World Heritage Sites :- • Uttar Pradesh oTaj mahal oAgra fort oFatehpur Sikri • Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi • Red fort , Delhi • Maharastra oAjanta caves oChhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Formerly Victoria Terminus) oElephanta Caves oEllora Caves girjesh kumari 3
  4. 4. • Khajuraho monuments and Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh girjesh kumari 4 The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka are in the foothills of the Vindhyan Mountains on the southern edge of the central Indian plateau. Within massive sandstone outcrops, above comparatively dense forest, are five clusters of natural rock shelters, displaying paintings that appear to date from the Mesolithic Period right through to the historical period. The cultural traditions of the inhabitants of the twenty-one villages adjacent to the site bear a strong resemblance to those represented in the rock paintings. The temples at Khajuraho were built during the Chandella dynasty, which reached its apogee between 950 and 1050. Only about 20 temples remain; they fall into three distinct groups and belong to two different religions – Hinduism and Jainism. They strike a perfect balance between architecture and sculpture. The Temple of Kandariya is decorated with a profusion of sculptures that are among the greatest masterpieces of Indian art.
  5. 5. Taj Mahal and Agra fort , Agra girjesh kumari 5 The Taj Mahal lit. 'Crown of the Palace',[5] is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the southern bank of the river Yamuna in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658) to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself. The tomb is the centerpiece of a 17-hectare (42-acre) complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a crenellated wall. Construction of the mausoleum was essentially completed in 1643, but work continued on other phases of the project for another 10 years. The Taj Mahal complex is believed to have been completed in its entirety in 1653 at a cost estimated at the time to be around 32 million rupees, which in 2020 would be approximately 70 billion rupees (about U.S. $916 million). The construction project employed some 20,000 artisans under the guidance of a board of architects led by the court architect to the emperor, Ustad Ahmad Lahauri. The Taj Mahal was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage". It is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India's rich history. The Taj Mahal attracts 7–8 million visitors a year and in 2007, it was declared a winner of the New 7 Wonders of the World (2000–2007) initiative.
  6. 6. Monuments Of Hampi, Karnataka • Hampi is an ancient village in the south Indian state of Karnataka. It’s dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagar Empire. On the south bank of the River Tungabhadra is the 7th-century Hindu Virupaksha Temple, near the revived Hampi Bazaar. A carved stone chariot stands in front of the huge Vittala Temple site. Southeast of Hampi, Daroji Bear Sanctuary is home to the Indian sloth bear. girjesh kumari 6
  7. 7. Manas wildlife sanctuary , Assam girjesh kumari 7  On a gentle slope in the foothills of the Himalayas, where wooded hills give way to alluvial grasslands and tropical forests, the Manas sanctuary is home to a great variety of wildlife, including many endangered species, such as the tiger, pygmy hog, Indian rhinoceros and Indian elephant.
  8. 8. Sun temple ,Konark • On the shores of the Bay of Bengal, bathed in the rays of the rising sun, the temple at Konarak is a monumental representation of the sun god Surya's chariot; its 24 wheels are decorated with symbolic designs and it is led by a team of six horses. Built in the 13th century, it is one of India's most famous Brahman sanctuaries. girjesh kumari 8
  9. 9. Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram • This group of sanctuaries, founded by the Pallava kings, was carved out of rock along the Coromandel coast in the 7th and 8th centuries. It is known especially for its rathas (temples in the form of chariots), mandapas (cave sanctuaries), giant open-air reliefs such as the famous 'Descent of the Ganges', and the temple of Rivage, with thousands of sculptures to the glory of Shiva. girjesh kumari 9
  10. 10. Hill Forts of Rajasthan • The serial site, situated in the state of Rajastahan, includes six majestic forts in Chittorgarh; Kumbhalgarh; Sawai Madhopur; Jhalawar; Jaipur, and Jaisalmer. The ecclectic architecture of the forts, some up to 20 kilometres in circumference, bears testimony to the power of the Rajput princely states that flourished in the region from the 8th to the 18th centuries. Enclosed within defensive walls are major urban centres, palaces, trading centres and other buildings including temples that often predate the fortifications within which developed an elaborate courtly culture that supported learning, music and the arts. Some of the urban centres enclosed in the fortifications have survived, as have many of the site's temples and other sacred buildings. The forts use the natural defenses offered by the landscape: hills, deserts, rivers, and dense forests. They also feature extensive water harvesting structures, largely still in use today. girjesh kumari 10
  11. 11. girjesh kumari 11
  12. 12. girjesh kumari 12 Sl. No. Name of Natural World Heritage Site State Year of Notification Area (In Km2) 1 Kaziranga National Park Assam 1985 429.96 2 Keoladeo Ghana National Park Rajasthan 1985 28.73 3 Manas Wildlife Sanctuary Assam 1985 391.00 4 Nanda Devi National Park and Valley of Flowers Uttarakhand 1982 2005 630.00 87.50 5 Sunderbans National Park West Bengal 1984 1,330.10 6 Western Ghats Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala 2012 1,60,000.00 7 Great Himalayan National Park Himachal Pradesh 2014 905.4 List of Natural World Heritage Sites. Name of UNESCO World Heritage Site, location, year of notification, and total area is as follows…
  13. 13. girjesh kumari 13 Sl. No. Name of Cultural World Heritage Site State Year of Notification 1 Agra Fort Uttar Pradesh 1983 2 Ajanta Caves Maharashtra 1983 3 Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi Madhya Pradesh 1989 4 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park Gujarat 2004 5 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Formerly Victoria Terminus) Maharashtra 2004 6 Churches and Convents of Goa Goa 1986 7 Elephanta Caves Maharashtra 1987 8 Ellora Caves Maharashtra 1983 9 Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh 1986 10 Great Living Chola Temples Tamil Nadu 1987 11 Group of Monuments at Hampi Karnataka 1986 12 Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram Tamil Nadu 1984 13 Group of Monuments at Pattadakal Karnataka 1987 14 Hill Forts of Rajasthan Rajasthan (Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Ranthambhore, Amber Sub-Cluster, Jaisalmer, Gagron) 2013 15 Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi Delhi 1993 16 Khajuraho Group of Monuments Madhya Pradesh 1986 17 Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya Bihar 2002 18 Mountain Railways of India Tamil Nadu 1999 19 Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi Delhi 1993 20 Rani-Ki-Van (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat Gujarat 2014 21 Red Fort Complex Delhi 2007 22 Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka Madhya Pradesh 2003 23 Sun Temple, Konarak Orissa 1984 24 Taj Mahal Uttar Pradesh 1983 25 The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur Rajasthan 2010
  14. 14. girjesh kumari 14 26 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University) at Nalanda Bihar 2016 27 28. 29. The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement Historic City of Ahmadabad Mumbai’s victorian art deco ensembles Chandigarh Gujarat Mumbai 2016 2017 2018
  15. 15. Thank you girjesh kumari 15

×