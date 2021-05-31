Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology
May. 31, 2021

Digital citizenship #lida

Digital citizenship

Digital citizenship #lida

  1. 1. Digital citizenship Gideon Solomon Attribution-Non Commercial CC BY-NC Attribution-Non Commercial-Share Alike CC BY-NC-SA
  2. 2. What means digital citizenship? •Digital citizenship refers to the responsible use of technology by anyone who uses computers, the Internet, and digital devices to engage with society on any level.
  3. 3. Why is it important? •Digital citizenship refers to responsible technology usage, and teaching digital citizenship is essential to helping students achieve and understand digital literacy, as well as ensuring cyberbullying prevention, online safety, digital responsibility, and digital health and wellness.
  4. 4. 5 Tips For Good Digital Citizenship 1.Remember the Golden Rule. 2.Keep Private Information Private. 3.Think About The Future. 4.Be Mindful of Your “Brand” 5.Be Yourself.
  5. 5. • Digital Citizenship refers to the ability to engage positively, critically and competently in the digital environment, drawing on the skills of effective communication and creation, to practice forms of social participation that are respectful of human rights and dignity through the responsible use of technology.
  6. 6. How to be a good digital citizen? •A good digital citizen protects their personal information, uses good judgment and treats others with respect. Whether you're posting on social media, sending an email or commenting on an online discussion, practicing good digital citizenship makes our online world a more welcoming place for everyone.

