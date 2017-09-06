3) Tuberculosis (TB)

Tuberculosis (TB) Causes & Symptoms Transmission Roles of social, economic & Biological factors in prevention of Tuberculo...
  1. 1. Tuberculosis (TB) Causes & Symptoms Transmission Roles of social, economic & Biological factors in prevention of Tuberculosis
  2. 2.  Caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis  Attack the lungs & damage other parts of the body  Cause chronic cough  Blood-tinged sputum (coughed out mucus)  Fever  Night sweats  Weight loss Causes & Symptoms
  3. 3. Normal Tuberculosis
  4. 4.  Through cough, sneeze, speak, sing which expel infectious aerosol droplets 0.5-5μm in diameter  Requires prolonged contact between people  Bacterium can resist drying out & survive in air/house dust for long periods  The probability of tuberculosis depends: Transmission
  5. 5. - Number of infectious droplets expelled by the carrier -Effectiveness of ventilation The duration of exposure -The virulence of the M. Tuberculosis strain -The level of immunity in uninfected person
  6. 6. Social factors  Good personal hygiene (Infected person should wear masks & avoid public places)  Education (TB prevention program through community education) Roles of social, economic & biological factors in prevention of Tuberculosis
  7. 7. Economic factors  Vaccination of infants & the detection & appropriate treatment of active cases.  Immigrants undergo health screening  Build more hospital  Antibiotic
  8. 8. Biological factors  Early treatment  Oral vaccines like BCG (Bacillus Calmette- Guerin)

