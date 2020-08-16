Chill sap sac-planning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SAC TRIAL環境でPLANNING機 能触ってみた
目次 1. はじめに 2. 組織別計画 3. 品目別計画 4. おまけ
１．はじめに • 今回は「SAC TRIAL環境でPLANNING機能触ってみた」ということで、読み手の方が理解しや すいよう簡単なデモシナリオベースで、PLANNING機能の紹介をしていきたいと思います。 あくまで、デモなので突っ込みどころも...
２．組織別計画 • シナリオ • 「あなた」は「XX事業部」の予算策定者です。 • 「XX事業部」は「YY部」と「ZZ部」の２つの部門の上位組織です。 • 予算の策定対象は2020年度第1四半期（4－6月）の売上高および売上原価です。 ※以降は...
２．組織別計画 • XX事業部、組織別計画策定のフォーマットです。 組織別計画については、単純な「データ入力」だけを使っていきたいと思います。
２．組織別計画 • １Qの売上高に計画値を入力します。
２．組織別計画 • YY部、ZZ部の製品、人員数などを考慮し、それぞれの売上高を修正します。
２．組織別計画 • 売上原価についても同様に計画値を入力して、組織別計画については完了です。
３．品目別計画 • シナリオ • 組織別計画をもとに品目別に売上高および売上原価の予算を策定します。 • 対象部門は（デモとしては）YY部です。 • 売上原価は売上高と同じ比率で按分します。
３．品目別計画 • XX事業部、品目別計画策定のフォーマットです。 組織別計画で入力した売上高、売上原価が「未割当」に反映されているかと思います。
３．品目別計画 • 「配分」を使って「未割当」の売上を各品目に配賦。 • 2020/１Q の「売上高」を指定し、「値を配分」を選択します。
３．品目別計画 • 「配分」を使って「未割当」の売上を各品目に配賦。 • 「同じレベルの品目メンバーに配分」を選択します。
３．品目別計画 • 「配分」を使って「未割当」の売上を各品目に配賦。 • 「宛先」＞「ドライバ」を「入力加重」に変更します。
３．品目別計画 • 「配分」を使って「未割当」の売上を各品目に配賦する。 • 按分したい比率を品目ごとに入力します。
３．品目別計画 • 「配分」を使って「未割当」の売上を各品目に配賦する。 • 「未割当」が０になり、各品目に入力した比率で按分されます。
３．品目別計画 • 「割当プロセス」を使って「未割当」の売上原価を各品目に配賦する。 • 「ツール」＞「割当」＞「割当プロセスを実行」を選択します。
３．品目別計画 • 「割当プロセス」を使って「未割当」の売上原価を各品目に配賦する。 • 事前定義した「sample01」をバージョン：Planで実行します。
３．品目別計画 • 「割当プロセス」を使って「未割当」の売上原価を各品目に配賦する。 • 実行中。バックグラウンド実行に切り替えることもできます。
３．品目別計画 • 「割当プロセス」を使って「未割当」の売上原価を各品目に配賦する。 • 「未割当」が０になり、各品目に入力した比率で按分されます。 • これで品目別計画は完了です。
４．おまけ • 「おまけ」としましたが、「２．組織別計画」と「３．品目別計画」の後処理的な位置づけです。 コンテンツとしては以下の２つです。 • データアクションを使って、2Qの計画初期値を作成する。 • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御す...
４．おまけ • データアクションを使って、2Qの計画初期値を作成する • 画面左下のデータアクション「sample」をクリック
４．おまけ • データアクションを使って、2Qの計画初期値を作成する • コピー対象のバージョンを選択
４．おまけ • データアクションを使って、2Qの計画初期値を作成する • １Qの計画値が2Qにコピーされました。
４．おまけ • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御する • 「データロックの管理」を選択
４．おまけ • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御する • 「Q1 オープン」のセルを選択します。
４．おまけ • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御する • 「ロック中」を選択します。
４．おまけ • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御する • ポップアップ画面を「閉じる」
４．おまけ • データロックを使って1Qの入力を制御する • １Qの値を変更しようとすると
×