Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Two Indians arriving from Gulf test positive New Delhi: Two Indi- ans repatriated from the Gulf as part of an evac- uation...
NEWSJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 02www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I faceboo...
RAJASTHANJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 03www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I fa...
Perform your obligatory duty, because action is indeed better than inaction. —Bhagavad Gita Spiritual SPEAK PERSPECTIVEJAI...
INDIAJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 05www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebo...
INDIAJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 06www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebo...
TALKING POINTJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 07www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia ...
CABINET EXPANSION BEFORE MONSOON Rumors are rife by sources close to PMOthatbeforethenext monsoon session of the Parliamen...
JAIPUR, SUNDAY MAY 10, 2020 www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia facebook.com/theﬁ...
10 WATCH LISTJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I f...
First india jaipur edition-10 may 2020
First india jaipur edition-10 may 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

First india jaipur edition-10 may 2020

47 views

Published on

Get Exclusive Rajasthani News in english from Rajasthan,India & around the world. First India-Rajasthan provides Indian Newspapers In English Exclusive on politics, sports, entertainment, business, life style and many more.Choose once us among All India Newspaper players like The Times of India,Hindustan Times & The Hindu.Visit First India News Paper For Latest News Update.

Visit:- https://www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

First india jaipur edition-10 may 2020

  1. 1. Two Indians arriving from Gulf test positive New Delhi: Two Indi- ans repatriated from the Gulf as part of an evac- uation exercise to bring home Indians stranded abroad have tested posi- tive for the novel coro- navirus. The two new patients, flown from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Kochi respectively, Turn on P6 CORONA ALERT JAIPUR l SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 333 27°C - 41°C OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & AHMEDABAD www.ﬁrstindia.co.in www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/ theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia instagram.com/theﬁrstindia COVID-19 UPDATE RAJASTHAN 106 DEATHS 3,708 CONFIRMED CASES INDIA 62,808 CONFIRMED CASES 2,101 DEATHS WORLD 2,78,503 DEATHS 40,69,457 CONFIRMED CASES USA 1,333,374 79,244 +629 SPAIN 262,783 26,478 +179 ITALY 218,268 30,395 +194 UK 215,260 31,587 +346 RUSSIA 198,676 1,827 +104 GERMANY 171,021 7,525 +15 BRAZIL 148,670 10,100 +108 TURKEY 137,115 3,739 +50 IRAN 106,220 6,589 +48 CHINA 82,887 4,633 +3 CANADA 66,783 4,628 +59 COUNTRY TOTAL TOTAL NEW CASES DEATHS DEATHS GLOBAL STATE OF AFFAIRS WWW.WORLDOMETERS.INFO LAST UPDATED: MAY 9, 2020, 11:30 PM SAMPLE RECEIVED SAMPLE NEGATIVE 3,153 UNDER EXAMINATION 1,59,157 1,52,296 IN RAJASTHAN DISTRICT TOTAL NEW TOTAL CASES CASES DEATH AJMER 211 +15 4 ALWAR 20 — 1 BANSWARA 66 — — BARAN 1 — — BARMER 4 +1 — BHARATPUR 116 — 2 BHILWARA 43 — 2 BIKANER 38 — 1 CHITTORGARH 136 +10 2 CHURU 17 +3 1 DAUSA 22 +1 — DHOLPUR 21 — — DUNGARPUR 9 — — HANUMANGARH 11 — — JAIPUR 1196 +51 56 JAISALMER 35 — — JALORE 7 +3 — JHALAWAR 47 — — JHUNJHUNU 42 — — JODHPUR 862 +11 17 KARAULI 5 — 1 KOTA 233 +1 10 NAGAUR 119 — 2 PALI 60 +5 — PRATAPGARH 4 — 1 RAJSAMAND 15 +2 — SWAI MADHOPUR 10 +1 1 SIKAR 9 — 2 SIROHI 3 +1 — TONK 136 — 1 UDAIPUR 103 +24 — OTHER DIST. 2 — 2(UP) TOTAL 3603 +129 106 OTHER (Italy) 2 — — EVACUEES 61 — — BSF 42 — — GRAND TOTAL 3708 +129 106 ‘Aarogya Setu a tool to help curb Corona’ New Delhi: Aarogya Setu, the government’s mobile application devel- oped to track COVID-19 patients, has emerged as a powerful tool to curb the spread of coronavi- rus COVID-19 as it helped alert authorities about more than 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 “emerging hot- spots” which could have been missed otherwise. Since its launch on April 2 this year, over 96 million people have regis- tered with the Aarogya Setu health care applica- tion, which has become the fastest mobile app to reach 50 million users globally and will be one of the fastest entrant to the 100 million club. The Aarogya Setu has helped the government with its twin objective -- “whom to test” and “where to test more” in its battle against COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: “For instance, in Ma- harashtra,theengineiden- tified over 60 hotspots across 18 districts. Across the nation, the engine pre- dictedabout130hotspotsat the sub-post office level be- tween April 13 to April 20. Later, these forecasted hot- spotsweredeclaredas‘real hotspots’ by the Union Health Ministry some 3 to 17 days after being alerted by Aarogya Setu. Turn on P6 AMIT SHAH CLARIFIES ON RUMOURS I AM PERFECTLY HEALTHY, DO NOT HAVE ANY DISEASE HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH SAID FOR THE PAST FEW DAYS THERE HAVE BEEN RUMOURS ABOUT HIS HEALTH ON SOCIAL MEDIA. “SOME EVEN TWEETED PRAYING FOR MY DEATH,” HE SAID Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Nixing all rumours circulating around his health, Un- ion Home Minister Amit Shah on Satur- day, took to Twitter, while assuring all that he is healthy and has been working as the country fights corona- virus crisis. “I am completely healthy and am not suf- fering from any disease,” Shah tweeted in Hindi. In his post, the Home Minis- ter said that he had no- ticed that over the past few days some people on social media had spread rumours about his health. So much so, he said, that some had even tweeted praying for his death. “The country is right now fighting a global epidemic like corona and as the home minis- ter of the country I keep busy and did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice, I thought let all these people en- joy their imaginary thoughts and this is why I did not give any clarification,” Shah elaborated. If anything, Shah has been maintaining a strict workoutanddietregimen and sources reveal that the BJP stalwart has lost a few pounds due to a step he has consciously taken for a more healthy life- style. Fruits and vegeta- bles form the basic of his diet, giving enough time to the physical well being as well through yoga and other practices. Over last few days, rumours had started doing rounds on social media that the Union Home Minister had not been keeping well, even as the 55-year-old leader had been updat- ing his Twitter handle with various pictures showing him attend- ing meetings wearing face masks and main- taining social distance amid coronavirus pan- demic. Turn on P8 4 DETAINED OVER FAKE TWEET ON HM’S HEALTH First India News New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday detained four persons in connection with a fake tweet that claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in ill health. A screenshot of the sup- posed tweet, which was widely shared on social media platforms such as WhatsApp on Friday night, shocked many, especially those close to the minister. Hours later, it was conﬁrmed that the image was fake and that Shah had not, in fact, tweeted about his health on his personal twitter handle. Special Commissioner Ajay Tomar on Saturday said that the cyber cell of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch—which has been keeping a close watch on social media platforms for rumor mongers—dis- covered that someone with the mobile number 9824257461 had cre- ated the fake image and shared it on WhatsApp. The Crime Branch has detained four persons for questioning—two each from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act for Turn on P6 Gehlot thanks non-resident Rajasthanis for help amid Corona Naresh Sharma Jaipur: “Twenty years back Rajasthan Foun- dation was constitut- ed so that the state government can share a strong bond with migrants Rajasthan- is. It is the commit- ment and continuous effort of Rajasthan Government that Ra- jasthanis living in dif- ferent nations across the globe stay con- nected with their roots in Rajasthan,” Chief Minister Ashok gehlot said on Satur- day while holding a video conference with migrant Rajasthani. Stressing that Ra- jasthani language has a major role in bring- ing people from Ra- jasthan together in in foreign land, Gehlot assured that the state government is com- mitted to develop the language and get it recognised. Talking to members of the community from over fifty countries, Ge- hlot said that global cri- sis has come in the past too but the Corona pan- demic has shocked the world. “Rajasthanis liv- ing in nations across the world have helped the state and nation, a lot. For this all of them are to be lauded,” Gehlot said, assuring the peo- ple that any relative of theirs living in Ra- jasthan will be provided instant help amid Coro- na crisis if informed at any level. Informing about the steps taken by state and union govern- ment to fight Corona, Gehlot said, “better work has been done in India as compared to other nations. That is why the situation is under control in the country. As compared to other states, Ra- jasthan took several steps within time as a result the infection rate here is less and recovery percent is more.” Turn on P6  CM holds VC with Rajasthanis from fifty nations across world  Migrants laud state government’s efforts, offer help for jobs, education and village development MITTI KI KHUSHBOO Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a video conference on Saturday where Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, DB Gupta, Kuldeep Ranka, Subodh Agarwal, Rohit K Singh, Amit Dhaka were present. Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport. —PHOTOBYANI
  2. 2. NEWSJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 02www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia CORONA FIGHTERS ON WORK Fire Service personnel sanitizing an ambulance and a scooter at Ramniwas Bagh area in Jaipur at 3.30 PM on Saturday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. —PHOTO BY SUMAN SARKAR RAJASTHAN GOVT WILL BEAR FULL RAIL FARE FOR MIGRANT WORKERSKashiram Choudhary Jaipur: Only two Shra- mik trains have taken migrant workers from Jaipur railway station to their home state in the last nine days. Dur- ing the same period, three trains have brought migrant Ra- jasthani labourers home from other states. After several days of staying in limbo, the central government had decided to allow migrant workers to re- turn to their home states. The government announced special trains to ferry them back on May 1. Since then two trains department from Jaipur to Patna and Katihar in Bihar taking around 2300 labourers on May 1 and 5, respec- tively. On the other hand, three trains brought around 3700 migrant Rajasthani workers from Maha- rashtra and Karnataka. Two trains arrived from Maharashtra on the 5th and one from Karnataka on the 6th. According to sourc- es, a dispute over who should bear the train fare was the reason for not many trains operat- ing. The central gov- ernment denied allega- tions that it was charg- ing an excess fare and claimed that it was giv- ing 85% concession on the total fare. The stats, on the oth- er hand, charged it of collecting full fare from them. It also came to light that the railway was selling tickets through district admin- istration instead of selling directly and complete money was being charged from la- bourers. Meanwhile, the Ge- hlot government an- nounced that it would bear total fare and would not charge a sin- gle penny from the workers. The state gov- ernment has been pay- ing the fare for workers now. However, sources said that because of the dispute over fare, there was little chance of more trains operating in the near future. Migrant labourers at Railway Station. —FILE PHOTO Deeg cops arrest 4 for cow smuggling New +ve cases in city,curfew imposed in three more areas First India News Jaipur: With corona positive cases rising by the day, curfew has been imposed in three more areas under the com- missionerate. The three new areas are Dadi ka Phatak Vi- kas Nagar C colony un- der Muralipura police station, Riddhi Siddhi Nagar in Nangal Jaisa Bohra under Kardhani police station and Anita Colony under Muhana Mandi police station. Besides, the police have seized 61 vehicles and arrested 35 people for violating curfew. So far, the police have arrested 932 persons and seized 16314 vehi- cles during the lock- down. Full and partial curfew is in force in 35 police station areas in the commissionerate. Blockades have been put up 448 places during the day 118 in the night. First India News Bharatpur: Deeg Po- lice arrested 4 cattle smugglers and confis- cated a large number of bovine from them. SHO Prem Singh Bhaskar working under the in- structions from SP Haider Ali Zaidi set a barricade at Nagla Mehraniya in the wee hours of Saturday with two police teams & QRT and intercepted the smugglers. The smugglers carry- ing bovine for slaughter opened fire on police on the sight. They were ar- rested after a brief en- counter with firing from both sides. Police confis- cated 66 bovine, 6 vehi- cles, and 60 ltrs of hand- made liquor. Some smug- glers escaped taking benefit of scarce light. Police surrounded the whole cavalcade and made the arrests. Police seized 5 Tata 407 & one Eicher canter loading trucks in the action. The belt is infamous for cat- tle smuggling through- out the year but during the month of Ramzan smugglers particularly smuggle bovine into neighboring Haryana where most slaughter- houses are located. Cops solve Gopalpura bypass murder mystery State likely to increase parole time for prisoners Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son First India News Bikaner: A family of three was found dead in Bilniyasar village in Bi- kaner district on Satur- day. Nurse Suman and her son were lying in a pool of blood while the husband was hanging from the ceiling fan. Addl SP (Rural) Sunil Kumar and Jasrasar SHO Udaybhan reached the village after receiv- ing the info. Primary information suggested that nurse Suman was ANM in the sub-health centre of the village and used to live with her 11-year-old son in the government quar- ter in the center. Her husband Suresh lived in Jhunjhunu. A few days ago he had come to the village. Late night, a fight en- sued between him and his wife. He believed to have killed both wife and son before ending his own life. The police have been investigating the mat- ter to find the reasons behind the incident. First India News Jaipur: Mahesh Nagar police have solved the murder mystery of the person found dead on the Gopalpura bypass on May 6. Deceased Bal- ram Meena hailed from Kota and was a desti- tute living under Trive- ni over the bridge. He was mistakenly hit by arrested accused duo Kamal and Jeetu alias Lala. Both the ac- cused live under the Triveni bridge and had a dispute over the dis- tribution of money ac- crued out the sale of a cannabis plant. Balram was hit by Kamal and Jeetu while they were trying to hit Prem whom they ac- cused of being unfair in money distribution re- ceived from the canna- bis plant sale. First India News Jaipur: The state gov- ernment is likely to in- crease parole time for prisoners. This period could be from four to six months. The state gov- ernment has so far re- leased 200 inmates on parole as per the Su- preme Court order. The state govt had re- leased 148 prisoners for four weeks on special parole. Among them, 56 were released on per- manent parole. They were released immediately after the lockdown and parole tenure of most is com- ing to end, which would pose a risk of contagion in the jails. Therefore, state govt is contem- plating changes in pa- role rules to increase the parole period of those released earlier. —Pic for representational purpose only —Pic for representational purpose only First India News Jaipur: As COVID-19 has crippled the world’s movement, lakhs of mi- grant labourers have found themselves stuck in several parts of the country. With no one fo- cusing on them in the beginning, thousands of them walked miles to reach their village which also resulted in law & order situation across India. From plying buses in the early stages to initi- ating the demand of trains across the coun- try, the Ashok Gehlot led govt has left no stone un- turned to ease the trans- portation process of la- bourers. As soon as the nod of railway transpor- tation was received, state govt began evacuat- ing labourers as well as students stuck in Kota. The panel under the leadership of Addl CS Subodh Agrawal, is keeping a tab on the movements and is con- stantly in touch with other states to ensure the ease of travel for stranded labourers. “We are in touch with states for the to & fro of our labourers. This is the time we make sure that every citizen is fed, and reaches home with- out any trouble. We are monitoring the move- ments and every day, several rescue trains deployed are transfer- ring labourers. CM Ge- hlot is keeping a check personally and has strictly directed that no one should sleep hun- gry,” he said. Till now, nearly 96,000 migrant labourers have been transported to sev- eral home states and daily trains are de- ployed for travel. The transportation of la- bourers is being taken care by state govern- ment along with the fa- cilities of meals, masks, sanitizers. Raj Govt’s efforts help lakhs of labourers reach Home Migrant labourers maintaining social distance while waiting for their turn. THE STATE-WISE TRANSFER OF LABOURERS IS AS FOLLOWS
  3. 3. RAJASTHANJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 03www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia  Jaipur: Meet- ing of general body of Rajasthan Bar Council was held at HC Conference hall through V-C. The meeting was chaired by chairman Shahid Hasan in presence of members Sushil Sharma, GD Bansal, Sajjanraj Surna, Sanjay Sharma, Ghan- shyam Singh, Kapil Mathur, Bhuvnesh Sharma, Harendra Sinsinwar from the High Court hall while members from Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar and other districts participated through V-C.  Jaipur: Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya- was accused central minister Anurag Thakur of resorting to lies about ﬁscal help. Khachariyawas said that central govt had only released the pre decided money for schemes like MAN- NREGA and hadn’t given any money for corona war and increased excise duty on petrol & diesel thus denying people any beneﬁt due to low international prices.  Alwar: Former MP Dr Karan Singh Yadav has written to CM Gehlot complain- ing about lacunae in Mahatma Gandhi Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He said that the state has Jan Adhaar scheme since April 1 but is useless for heart patients.  Bharatpur: State minister Dr Subhash Garg has congratu- lated the doctors and medical staff of Bharatpur for creating history by achieving 92% recovery rate.  Udaipur: 100 patients surfaced in Udaipur. Whole municipal corpora- tion area has been declared as contain- ment zone. Collector Anandi released the orders to take back all relaxations. Special measures for Ghan- taghar & Dhan Mandi are in place.  Jhalawar: Employ- ees of Rajiv Gandhi Centre have converted it into a bar. The matter came to light after photographs of typist Dinesh Galav and security guard Govardhan Singh surfaced enjoying a liquor party at the panchayat bhawan. BRIEF in First India News Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court has stayed construction of 132kv grid substation in Shah- pura. Justice Ashok Gaur passed the order on a petition filed by Shahpura Bar Associa- tion. The High Court has also issued notices to the energy secretary, managing director and secretary of Jaipur Dis- com, SDM Shahpura, assistant Shahpura and executive officer of Shahpura Municipality and asked them to reply in four weeks. Representing Shah- pura Bar Association lawyers Mahendra Shandilya, Anshuman Saxena and PC Devan- da told the court the grid substation is adja- cent to the court where thousands of lawyers, petitioners and judicial officers sit. The grid is being constructed just one foot away from where they all sit. Also, there is petrol pump opposite the grid. Therefore, there is po- tential danger to hu- man life. In the past, a blast in a transformer had taken 12 lives, they informed the court. HC stays construction of grid substation in Shahpura, calling it potential danger 3 DIE, 129 TEST POSITIVE IN 24 HRS, 51 CASES FROM JAIPURFirst India News Jaipur: Three corona deaths were reported in last 24 hours taking the total to 106. Jaipur re- ported two deaths while one death was reported from Churu. Saturday reported 129 new coro- na positive cases. 51 new cases were report- ed from Jaipur followed by new hotspot of Udaipur with 24 posi- tives, 15 from Ajmer, 11 from Jodhpur, 10 from Chittorgarh, 5 from Pali, 3 each from Churu & Jalore, 2 from Rajsa- mand and one each from Barmer, Dausa, Kota, Sawai Madhopur & Sirohi. Two corona warriors from Janana hospital were diagnosed positive on Saturday in Jaipur. One resident from anes- thesia department who had served in corona ward from April 19 to 26 and one nurse tested positive. The state total for corona positives stands at 3708. State has tested 159157 samples so far out of which 152296 reported negative while reports for 3153 samples is awaited. Jaipur has 1196 cases followed by Jodhpur 862, Kota 233, Ajmer 211, Tonk 136, Nagaur 119, Chittorgarh 136, Bharatpur 116, Udaipur 103, Banswara 66, Pali 60, Jhalawar 47, Bhilwara 43, Jhunj- hunu 42, Bikaner 38, Jaisalmer 35, Dausa 22, Dholpur 21, Alwar 20, Churu 17, Rajsmand 15, Hanumangarh 11, Sawai Madhopur 10, Si- kar & Dungapur 9 each, Jalore 7, Karauli 5, Pratapgarh & Barmer 4 each, Sirohi 3 and Baran with one case. Apart from this 42 BSF jawans, 2 Italians, two from other states, 61 In- dians evacuated from Iran also tested posi- tive. 31 districts are in- fected as of now. In Jaipur 51 new cas- es surfaced 8 from San- ganer, 7 from Ramganj, 6 from Shashtri Nagar, 5 from Bapu Bazar & Chandpole each, 3 each from Murlipura, Mani- pal University & Nahari ka Naka, 2 each from Gandhi Nagar & Adar- ash Nagar and one each from Moti Dungari, Transport Nagar, jalu- pura, Mansarovar, Bas Badanpura & Galta Gate. The state will be re- lieved to know that so far 2162 cases have turned negative from positive. 1895 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and the rest will also be re- lieved after they com- plete their mandatory quarantine period. Abhishek Srivastava Jaipur: Jaipur Develop- ment Authority (JDA) has resumed working on the projects which were stalled due to lock- down. However, it has released a standard op- erating procedure (SOP) so that work can con- tinue without threat of contagion to workers. JDA halted work on March 22. Now that the modified lockdown has provided opportunity to start work, it has start- ed work on Jhotwara elevated road, Sitapura Dantli and Jahota over- bridges. Soon, work on Sodala elevated road will also begin. However, they re- leased a SOP for protec- tion of workers which states that only those workers who were working prior to lock- downwouldbeengaged. Workers from outside should be employed as per state government directives. If a driver or opera- tor from outside is re- quired than permission must be taken from ex- ecutive engineer. Also, there should be sepa- rate accommodation for these workers. All work- ers must download Aar- ogya Setu app and fill self-declaration form. Thermal scanning of every person coming to work would be manda- tory. Record of those coming to the worksite must be kept. Work plan should be prepared in a way that minimum workers are required on a worksite. They should follow social dis- tancing. Mobile, clothes and wallet must not be shared. The staff will have to provide residentail in- formation and declare or whether they came in contact with any in- fected or visited a hot- spot. They will be given training about identify- ing corona symptoms, preventive measures and dos and don’ts dur- ing the pandemic. Before and after the work, all equipments would be sanitized. Police imposing curfew in Gandhinagar area in Jaipur. —PHOTO BY MUKESH KIRADOO Bayana on way to win corona war with zero death toll Yogesh Sharma Bayana: In Bayana 98 of 99 people who tested corona posi- tive, have recovered without reporting a single death. The vi- rus spread in the area through people who had attended Tabligi Jamat’s markaz in Delhi. The first three cases were reported on April 7. However, RAS officer Akash Ranjan implemented strict measures to control the situation. District collector Nathmal Didel set up special quarantine centres in Bharatpur and the patients were sent there. Treatment began without wait- ing for test results. Every nook and cor- ner was sanitised. People were dealt with strictly and even arrested. The district admin- istraton claimed that screening of 4000 peo- ple were conducted eight times. In Baya- na, 236 patients were kept in six quaran- tine centres and 4982 people were home quarantined. 98 out of 99 people have re- covered, even though Bayana is one of the most backward areas in the state. Thecreditisaward- ed to RAS officer Akash Ranjan (COV- ID-19 Incharge of Bayana),SDMof Bay- ana Santosh Meena, BCMO Dr Dharmen- dra Choudhary, CHC incharge Dr. Bharat Lal Meena, tehsildars Giriraj Prasad Bansal, Nayab tehsil- dar Manvendra Jaiswal, CO Police Khinv Singh Rathore and EO Municipality Jitendra Garg. Aishwarya Pradhan Jaipur: BJP national president J P Nadda has called upon Rajasthan’s zila pramukh and up- zila pramukh to con- tinue service to people but also raise voice against government. Nadda also asked them to draw govern- ment’s attention to- wards drinking water problem. He said that they should focus on sanitation in rural are- as. He also discussed is- sues like Aarogya Setu and covering of face, during the interaction. BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, national joint secretary V Satish, state incharge Avinash Ra Khanna, state presi- dent Dr Satish Poonia and state general secre- tary Chandrashekhar were also present. First India News Pratapgarh: LoPGulab- chand Kataria accused minister Uday Lal Anja- na of manhandling cops in Pratapgarh and de- manded his resignation. In a letter to CM, Kataria said that, when ASI Ravindrpal Singh in Choti Sadari was in- formedof firinginatem- ple and a clash, he with constables Shishupal Singh, Mahipal Singh, Pratap Singh and Muke- sh reached the spot, where Anjana and ex- pradhan Manohar Lal Anjana were present. LoP alleged that Anjana slapped constable Ma- hipal Singh, following which the mob beat the cops injuring them. Ka- taria demanded for min- ister’s resignation and a statement on incident. First India News Todabhim: Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Kirodi Singh Bainsla met at the farmhouseof Shivdayal Meena at Todabhim fol- lowingallsocialdistanc- ing norms. Both leaders discussed the Malpura rape incident. It is being assumed that both lead- ers planned for a com- mon agitation. HUMBLE GESTURE Sanskrit & Technical Education Minister Dr Subhash Garg expressed his indebtedness to corona warriors for their untiring service to society while felicitating them at CMHO Ofﬁce, Sethi colony. Social luminaries Jasbir Singh and Ajay Pal Singh welcomed the minister at the function organized by the Sikh community. ‘State govt confusing migrant workers’ First India News Jaipur: DeputyLOPRa- jendra Rathore has ac- uused that due to im- practical policies of the state govt the migrant workers are confused and lakhs of workers have started for state borders on either foot or cycles. As per online data 1 lakh workers wanttocomebacktoRa- jasthan while 8 lakh wanttogotootherstates from Rajasthan. He al- leged that the state govt had reduced the online registration. And the condition to take per- mission from ACS (Home) apart from im- practical conditions like NOC from state of ori- gin has led to mass con- fusion. He demanded adhoc BPL status for all incoming workers along with special ration pro- visions and Rs 5000. Meanwhile, BJP na- tional V-P OP Mathur also alleged that Gehlot govt was going back on its promise of taking in all stranded Rajasthani workers He said that whiletheworkers,ready to follow all formalities, wait on state borders on empty stomachs, cops treat them inhumanly. State govt should focus on water and sanitation problems: Nadda ‘Anjana should resign for misbehaving with cops’ ‘Two Kirodis’ meet to discuss Tonk rape case JDAreleasesSOPtoprevent contagionamongworkers Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 In #Rajasthan so far 2011 patients out of total 3579 #corona positive patients have been cured. The corona infection situation in the state is under control and so far more than 1.5 lakh samples have been tested, which is the highest number —Pic for representation purpose only Gulabchand Kataria J P Nadda Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Kirodi Singh Bainsla at farm house of Shivdayal Meena at Todabhim.
  4. 4. Perform your obligatory duty, because action is indeed better than inaction. —Bhagavad Gita Spiritual SPEAK PERSPECTIVEJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 04www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia G Vol 1 G Issue No. 333 G RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor: Jagdeesh Chandra, responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act BENGAL-CENTRE IN FACE-OFF OVER MIGRANTS political adversary should be giv- en no breather. Between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who believes in this more than the other is difficult to say but New Delhi and Kolkata both throwing love punches at one another even in these times of pandemic. Clearly, there’s more to their bout than the spread of novel corona- virus. Relations between Bengal and the Centre have never been cordial but at pre- sent they are under severe strain. The latest round has been triggered by a letter from Amit Shah saying that by not allowing Sh- ramik specials Mamata Banerjee was doing an “injustice” to workers wanting to return to the state. The BJP government in Gujarat has not yet solved the issue of stranded migrants want- ing to leave Surat, however, the Centre has said that more than two lakh workers have been fa- cilitated to reach their homes. “But we are not getting expected support from West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardships for them,” Shah said in the letter. West Bengal hit back by accusing the Home Minister of untruths and holding the Centre directly responsible for the tragedy in which 16 migrant labourers were run over by a goods train. Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was quoted as asking, “The Centre is lying. Eight trains are ready to ferry passengers from Bengal from different states. It is not right to say CM Mamata Banerjee is not allowing mi- grants to come back. Sixteen migrants died on your watch, will rail minister take re- sponsibility.” A stronger riposte to Shah’s letter came from Mamata’s nephew and senior party leader Ab- hishek Banerjee who tweeted, “A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he’s talking of the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah prove your fake al- legations or apologise.” The Centre can still claim to be driven by the desire to protect the minorities from hardships, though the migrants homecom- ing issue has been such that it has backfired on the BJP after Sonia firing her salvo of Congress bearing the expense of the mi- grants travel. One, however, cannot deny the fact that there is also a strong political angle to the face-off because Shah is not alone in attacking Mamata government. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress Party’s Leader in the LS, also accused the TMC gov- ernment of not being keen on bringing back its labourers stranded in other states. A row was earlier triggered over the sending of inter-ministerial teams to some West Bengal districts allegedly without the state being taken into confidence. On both the occasions Mama- ta’s retreat averted a political crisis. IN-DEPTH A ince the SARS- CoV-2 virus spread from China to most of the world in February and March, we have all gradually become participants in textbook ethical dilemmas. Above all, the COVID-19 pandem- ic has presented overload- ed health systems with the huge question of how to continue caring for pa- tients in a secure, fair, and effective way. And, worry- ingly, the crisis has high- lighted not only the unpre- paredness of politicians and health-care systems, but also our failure to de- velop relevant ethical norms. As the pandemic spread, many governments hastily implemented medical and social-distancing protocols that mirrored the Chinese authorities’ draconian re- sponse. Until early this year, richer countries had been discussing access to new health-care tools such as robotics and artificial intelligence, or how the state might finance artifi- cial reproductive technolo- gies. But in the blink of an eye, their health systems surprisingly and unhesi- tatingly accepted utilitari- an ethics – not only by per- forming drastic triage in intensive-careunits(ICUs), but also by refusing to offer a range of other much- needed medical services. Ethics textbooks contain numerous philosophical dilemmas that call into question the morality of always applying a utilitar- ian calculus to human lives. One of the most wide- ly known was devised by the British philosopher Philippa Foot, and involves a runaway trolley rushing toward five people tied to a train track. By pulling a switch, you can divert the trolley to another track and save those five lives, but the trolley will then kill one person on that track. What should you do? Based solely on the mathematical outcome of the choice, many will like- ly consider it right to inter- vene and sacrifice one hu- man life in order to save five others. But in both this dilemma and in real life, should we not take other values into account, too? After all, the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting health workers with tragic situations they have never experienced before. And if there are not enough health workers, ventilators, or hospital beds, then patients often will need to be catego- rized and prioritized to de- termine who receives (or does not receive) which care, and where. In mid-March, the Ital- ian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation, andIntensiveCare(SIAAR- TI) issued recommenda- tions for allocating inten- sive-care treatment of COVID-19 patients. These include adhering to the “first come, first served” principle in the worst-case scenario that no more ICU resources are available. And in April, the Hungar- ian Medical Chamber re- leased a series of mostly utilitarian triage guide- lines that focus on saving more lives and giving pri- ority to patients with a higher chance of survival. Our existing ethical frameworks were not de- vised for a pandemic – and it shows. Over the last few decades, bioethics has fo- cused on new technologies, such as genetic interven- tion, biobanks, gene-edit- ing, and artificial reproduc- tion. Indeed, Europe’s most comprehensive and legally binding set of bioethical norms, the 1997 Oviedo Convention,prescribesthat “The interests and welfare of the human being shall prevail over the sole inter- est of society or science.” FOR FULL REPORT LOG ON TO WWW.PROJECTSYNDICATE.COM Bioethics for the coronavirus pandemic S As the pandemic spread, many governments hastily implemented medical and social- distancing protocols that mirrored the Chinese authorities’ draconian response Top TWEET Prakash Javadekar @PrakashJavdekar We fought & offered Satyagrah for media freedom.I was in jail for 13 mnths for removal of press censorship. We are ensuring complete media freedom. India has robust media with 1Lac journals&400 million readership, 800 TVchannels out of which 200 are News channels. This is freedom Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Interacted with Pravasi Odia friends residing in the southeast asian countries through video conferencing. Discussed the #Covid19 situation in their respective countries and efforts they are taking to slow down the transmission and prevent further spread of the virus. resident Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his inaugural address in 1933, said the only thing to fear was fear itself. The coronavirus has health, economic, social, ad- ministrative, etc. aspects. There is also the fear aspect. That is not confined to the present only. Fear is very much in the minds of peo- ple, including doctors, fear of the pandemic making a re-appearance after six months or more. Neither World War 1 or World War II had the reach, the coronavi- rus has. These wars deadly and hor- rific did not involve South America and large parts of Af- rica. The coronavirus respects no national boundaries is in- visible and so unbearable so far. No fear is worse than the fear of the unknown, the fear of nature’s forces which man can neither channel nor com- prehend. Overnight it has be- come intensified and magni- fied. It is filling our minds with primordial apprehensions. Humankind is groping in the dark in fear. Parents fear for their children, immi- grants for the livelihood, the fear of galloping unemploy- ment is all too visible in America, Europe, and other parts of the globe. Where a man can find no answer, he will find fear. I am 91 years of age, so I do not fear. But I do for my wife, my son, my grandsons and my friends. Will fear be the new normal. Has a new age being born. Has medicine failed? The newspapers devote most of their pages to the damage the coronavirus is inflicting on men, women, and children. TV is a mixed blessing. It informs, it also produces fear in our minds. What will tomorrow bring? More fear or hope. Hope for whom? To those who are living in a controlled panic. Don’t panic is the mantra of the med- icos. But doctors and nurses are dying of the virus. Is hope the hope. Does any of us have an answer? The lockdown will end af- ter eight days. Gone will be social distancing. How will educational institutions ac- commodate students when each has to sit six feet from the other. Where will space come for those in the same class? The same applies to travel. The air industry the world over has gone bust. If it revives, then will passen- gers sit six feet apart. Take liquor shops. We saw the bedlam in Delhi the other day. When these booze shops re-open, no one will follow the six feet rule. Hence, we are living in a coronavirus pressure cooker. Damned if you uncover it, damned if you don’t. What about political public meetings. I have no answer, ex- cept posing questions. Like eve- ryone else I eagerly and impa- tiently await the invention of the magic vaccine, which will be available by early next year. One hundred laboratories are working night and day to pro- duce one. I am not a religious person, but I do believe in Auto de fe: Belief in fate. Neither pessimism nor optimism is the need of the hour. Both are mat- ters of temperament. Satish Gujral’s death last month did not attract the no- tice it should have. I knew him for almost forty-five years. He was among the great painters of the 20th century. He was also a gifted architect. The Belgian Em- bassy in Chankyapuri is his creation. He was stone deaf for the better part of his life. Then a miraculous opera- tion restored his hearing. He was great fun to be with. The art world has lost a genius. His wife Kiran is a most re- markable lady. I never met Irfan Khan or Ri- shi Kapoor. The latter’s father I met several times. He was not only a superb actor, but he was also an artist, creative, origi- nal, who stirred both heart and mind. Irfan Khan and Rishi Ka- poor were both beloved of cinema audiences. If I re- member correctly I saw him in Slumdog Millionaire. He stole the shows. To my re- gret, I did not see any of Ri- shi Kapoor’s films. Both he and Irfan were men of cour- age and died like heroes. In the 1960s Dev Anand pro- duced and acted in Prem Pu- jari. I was then working in the Indira Gandhi office. Dev Anand came to see me. I had met him earlier in New York. He said he wanted the P.M to see the film. I took him to P.M. She said to Dev, “Let Natwar see it first”. I did. She did not.. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL THE ONLY THING WE HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF P Humankind is groping in the dark in fear. Parents fear for their children, immigrants for the livelihood, the fear of galloping unemployment is all too visible in America, Europe, and other parts of the globe. Where a man can find no answer, he will find fear K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India WHAT WILL TOMORROW BRING? MORE FEAR OR HOPE. HOPE FOR WHOM? TO THOSE WHO ARE LIVING IN A CONTROLLED PANIC. DON’T PANIC IS THE MANTRA OF THE MEDICOS
  5. 5. INDIAJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 05www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia COVID-19 UPDATE INDIA’S FATALITY RATE CONTINUED TO BE AROUND 3.3%, UNION HEALTH MINISTER DR HARSH VARDHAN SAID New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Un- ion Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said In- dia does not anticipate a very worst type of situations like the de- veloped nations. How- ever, he assured that the Central govern- ment is prepared for the worst scenario. The coronavirus cas- es in India inched to- wards 60,000- mark to- day. The states added over 3,000 fresh corona- virus cases for the third straight day. As India witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 count this week, the doubling rate worsens. On Tuesday, the health ministry re- ported a doubling rate of 12 days. The doubling rate of the novel coro- navirus infections in India has reduced to 9.9 days in last one week, health minister said. India’s fatality rate continued to be around 3.3%, he added. As many as 1,981 people died due to coronavi- rus infection in India since outbreak. West Bengal recorded the worst fatality rate in the country. Out of 1,678 coronavirus pa- tients, 160 succumbed to death in the state. On a brighter side, In- dia improved its recov- ery rate. Around 29.9% of total cases, 17,847 peo- ple, were cured from in- fection. —ANI PREPARED FOR WORST, SAYS HEALTH MINISTER New Delhi: The Minis- try of Health and Fam- ily Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday released fresh guidelines and policy for discharging the COVID-19 patients. The new guidelines had cut short the num- berof dayspatientsneed to stay in a COVID facil- ity or hospital for mild and moderate cases. According to the new guidelines, COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate cases are to be discharged after 10 days of symptoms, if they either show no fe- ver or the symptoms subside within three days. Further, there will be no need for testing prior to discharge. Asregardsthepatients who are discharged, the health authorities will follow up their cases on 14th day through tel- econference, the Minis- try said. —ANI Fresh guidelines for patients: Ministry New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyen- dra Jain on Saturday said that some data mis- match was found in few COVID-19 reports of a private lab and govern- ment is looking into it. “Some data mis- match was found in 2-3 reports of the lab so we are getting it checked,” said Satyandra Jain, Delhi Health Minister on being asked about discrepancies in test re- ports of a private lab. He also said that the government has or- dered to deliver COV- ID-19 reports of each and every case on time. “The government has made it mandatory to deliver the reports within 24 hours. So, that immediate action is taken,” he said. The ICMR has ex- panded the list of pri- vate labs performing real-time RT-PCR COV- ID-19 test in the nation- al capital from eight to thirteen labs. —ANI Beijing: A two-week course of an antiviral therapy, started within seven days of experienc- ing COVID-19 symp- toms,mayimproveclini- cal recovery of patients and reduce their hospi- talstayduration,accord- ing to the first ran- domised trial of this tripledrugcombination. The study, published in the journal The Lan- cet, involved 127 adults from six public hospi- tals in Hong Kong, and tested the effectiveness of an antiviral drug combination in reduc- ing the load of the novel coronavirus in their bodies. According to re- searchers from Univer- sity of Hong Kong, treatment involving combination of drugs interferon beta-1b, plus the antiviral therapy lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin, is better at reducing the viral load than lopinavir-ritona- vir alone. —ANI ‘Mismatch in reports of pvt lab will be checked’ ‘New antiviral drug combo promising to treat Corona’ Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sat- urday held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 com- mittees. Earlier on May 7, Yogi had directed offi- cials to prepare an ex- tensive action plan for the employment of mi- grants. Addressing a high-level lockdown re- view meeting at his of- ficial residence, Adity- anath said that details of industrial units be- ing run and employ- ment provided to people through them should be documented.—ANI CM Yogi holds review meet New Delhi: In yet an- other escalation of the war of words between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to CM Mamata Baner- jee alleging that her regime was not cooper- ating over migrant workers’ issue. In his letter to Mama- ta, Home Minister stat- ed that Bengal govt is not allowing trains car- rying migrant workers to reach the state, which may further cre- ate hardship for the la- bourers. In his letter, Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is “injustice” to the migrant workers from the state. Home Minister said, “But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state governmentof West Bengalisnotallowingthe trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal mi- grant labourers. This will create further hard- ship for them,” Shah wrote in his letter to TMC chief. —Agencies SHAH WRITES TO MAMATA ‘WB govt not allowing trains reach state’ Amaravati: Former Andhra CM & TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to PM Modi, requesting a scientific probe into Vi- zag gas leak incident. Naidu has asked for the constitution of a Scientific Experts’ Committee to enquire into the gas leakage and the circumstances that led to the release of tox- ic vapours/gases. “The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene, however, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases be- ing present there, it needs to be investigated to understand the en- during health impacts,” read his letter. He has requested that close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam city must also be done. “Roping in National and International health-experts for health assessment & thus taking immediate and long-term health measures. This assess- ment would be helpful in giving compensa- tion,” it reads further. Naidu writes to PM, requests scientific probe VIZAG GAS LEAK INCIDENT New Delhi: The AAP government has told Delhi HC that ade- quate ration was be- ing provided to Roh- ingya families at three camps in south and north east parts of the city during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The submission was made by the Delhi gov- ernment before a bench of Justices Manmohan and San- jeev Narula, which was hearing a plea seeking immediate re- lief for the Rohingya families at settlements in Khajuri Khas in north east Delhi and in south Delhi. Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mo- han also told the court that four hunger cen- tres were being run near the settlements mentioned in the plea. The bench, howev- er, noted that the peti- tioner had not given any specific particu- lars of the neglect faced by these fami- lies and had only made general allega- tions in the represen- tations sent to authorities. —PTI ‘Giving ration to Rohingya refugees’ New Delhi: Tighten- ing the noose around the Congress-promot- ed Associated Jour- nals Limited (AJL), the ED y said that it has attached a part of its assets in Maha- rashtra’’s Mumbai amounting to Rs 16 crore in its probe into the money launder- ing case. The ED said that it attached assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of a nine storey building with two basements in Mumbai’s Bandra East belonging to AJL. It said the attach- ment order was issued against AJL & its chairman Motial Lal Vora,whoisaRSmem- ber of Congress. —ANI New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has approached the Delhi HC seeking an early hearing in her plea for directions to police to make public the list of people ar- rested in connection with communal vio- lence in northeast Delhi in February this year. The application for preponing the date of hearingPILislikelyto be listed on May 12. The main petition, which has sought that a list of those arrested beputupoutsidepolice stations in the district, should be updated on a case-by-case basis. It is listed for hearing on June 16. —ANI ED ATTACHES PROPERTY OF AJL WORTH `16 CR BRINDA KARAT MOVES HC OVER EARLY HEARING NATIONAL HERALD CASE DELHI VIOLENCE UP CONG STARTS CHAT PORTAL TO REACH OUT TO PEOPLE, MIGRANTS Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a chat portal ‘UP Mitra’ to help migrant workers and common man in the coronavirus crisis. UP Congress chief Ajay Ku- mar Lallu said people can go to the chat portal and mention their problems. “Through this chat portal problems of common people will be listed and the UPCC will help them as much as possible,” Lallu said. He said a list of the problems will be sent to CM so that the government also provides help. People stranded in various states in the crisis need help. state unit will publicize the chat portal link - https://tinyurl.com/ UPmitra - through social media, etc. EX-C’GARH JOGI SUFFERS CARDIAC ARREST, ON VENTILATOR Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi was rushed to Naraina hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden on Saturday. Soon after, doctors were called and efforts were made to resuscitate him. Thereafter, he was moved to the hospital at 12:30 pm. He is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest. According to medical bulletin, the 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular. Doctors say his condition is “serious”. His son, Amit Jogi, also described Jogi’s condition as serious. DELHI COP RECOVERS FROM COVID-19, REJOINS DUTY New Delhi: A Delhi police constable who had contracted the coronavirus last month, has recovered from the infection. As per an ofﬁcial re- lease, the constable was discharged from Apollo Hospital after he tested negative for the infection twice in a row. The cop posted at PP Sriniwaspuri was deployed at Okhla mandi for crowd control and for maintaining social distancing during the lockdown. On April 25, he himself was found COVID-19 positive. After getting discharged, the constable rejoined duty on Saturday. TS POLICE TO ROLL OUT AI-BASED SYSTEM TO TRACK VIOLATERS Hyderabad: After the govt of Telangana decided to slap a ﬁne of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks at public places, the police of Hyderabad City, Cyber- abad, are all set to track the violators with the help of artiﬁcial intelligence (AI). “The enforcement of the norm through AI-driven system will initially be implemented in Hyderabad City, Cyber- abad, and Rachakonda area within the next two to three days. It will later be extended to entire Tel- angana,” Anil Kumar, ACP said. He said that lever- aging computer vision & deep learning techniques being implemented on surveillance CCTVs across the cities is the ﬁrst of its kind in India. IN THE COURTYARD Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhu- pesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the state for the upcoming three months to miti- gate economic crisis induced by COVID-19 outbreak. Further, he has urged the Prime Minister to release Rs 10, 000 crores immediately, out of the total amount,” read the letter by Baghel. Kolkata: Nitaidas Mukherjee, a 52-year- old resident of south Kolkata who trumped Covid-19 after being on a ventilator for 38 days, returned home to a hero’s welcome by his neighbours.Doc- tors said that it was a remarkable feat by the hospital authorities and nothing less than a miracle, because a Corona patient remain- ing on a ventilator for so long has little chance of survival. Dr Harsh Vardhan Medics check a patient who has completed mandatory 14-days of quarantine before discharge at a hospital in New Delhi. CM Yogi holds COVID19 review meet with chairpersons of 11 panels. VIEWPOINT THE INCIDENT C’GARH CM SEEKS RS 30,000 CR PACKAGE KOLKATA MAN, 1ST INDIAN TO BEAT COVID-19 ITBP STAFF +VE
  6. 6. INDIAJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 06www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia TWO SUPREME COURT JUDGES TO RETIRE THIS YEAR Three Supreme Court vacancies for judges will emerge this year with retirement of Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on September 2, 2020 and Justice R Bhanumathi on July 19, 2020. WHAT IS THE CADRE STRENGTH OF IFS? The present Indian Foreign Service cadre strength stands at approx 850 ofﬁcers manning around 193 Indian missions and posts abroad and vari- ous posts in the Home Ministry. CK MISHRA DUE TO RETIRE IN MAY Chandra Kishore Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, is retiring on May 31, 2020. He is a 1983 batch IAS ofﬁcer of Bihar cadre. TENURE OF TDSAT’ CHAIRPERSON SK SINGH ENDS ON JUNE 30 The tenure of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal Chairperson, Justice Shiva Kirti Singh is ending on June 30, 2020. SINGHAL TO RETIRE IN JUNE LB Singhal is schedule to retire in June this year. He is a 1986 batch India Trade Service (ITS) of- ﬁcer and posted as Development Commissioner, SEZ , Noida. CALCUTTA HC STILL SHORT OF 23 PERMANENT JUDGES The Calcutta High Court still has vacancy for 23 permanent Judges as on May 1, 2020. 10 ITS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED DOT HAS TRANSFERRED 10 JAG Indian Telecom Service(ITS) ofﬁcers. Accordingly, Neelesh Srivastava is going to Bho- pal,MP LSA , Neeraj Singhal SA Wing , DoT hq, udhdhi Prakash Meena to join Skill Development unit at DoT hq, Arvind Kumar Mishra, UP(East) LSA, Brij Mohan Setia, HP LSA, Ravindra Prasad, Dierctor(PSU-I), DoT hq,Vikas Agrawal, SP- PI,DoT Hq, G Sresh Reddy, Hyderabad, AP LSA, Shaik Mujib Pasha, Hyderabad AP LSA and Robin Adawal joins at AS Wing DoT hq. ECI IN SEARCH OF OFFICER FOR DIRECTOR (DE) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in search of ofﬁcer for the post of Director (Election Expenditure) on deputation basis. IQBAL SINGH CHAHAL IS NEW BMC COMMISSIONER, MUMBAI Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed as Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corpo- ration (BMC). He is a 1989 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS ofﬁcer. NIMBALKAR IS NEW PWD SECRETARY IN MAHARASHTRA Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar has been transferred as Public Works Department Secretary. MANOJ SAUNIK IS NEW ADDITIONAL CS, FINANCE IN MAHARASHTRA Manoj Saunik has been made Additional CS, Fi- nance Department, Maharashtra. He was looking after Public Works and Finance Departments. He is a1987 batch IAS ofﬁcer of Maharashtra cadre. BMC COMMISSIONER. PRAVEEN PARDESHI MADE ADDL CS UDD Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been, amidst ﬁghting a pandemic, transferred as additional CS in Urban Development department (UDD).He is a 1985 batch IAS ofﬁcer of Maharashtra cadre. ARVIND KUMAR IS BACK TO MADHYA PRADESH After completion of central deputation period Arvind Kumar is back to the parent Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is a 1988 batch IPS ofﬁcer. POWERGallery Gehlot thanks... The migrants Rajas- thanis lauded the state government’s efforts and offerred more help for the citizens through state government. They offerred to provide fi- nancial help to stranded labourers, training for better opportunities in foreign nations and de- velopment of education and villages in Rajas- than. Several migrant entrepreneurs also gave suggestions to bring the economy on track after lockdown is removed. Two Indians... are among the 363 who landed in Kerala on spe- cial flights Thursday. With this, the state has reported two new cases, besides one recovery, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Saturday. On day three of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, United Kingdom, Ban- gladesh and Malaysia willarrivehereonSatur- day. Flights carrying In- dian nationals arriving today are bound from DhakatoDelhi(arrivalat 1500 hours), Kuwait to Hyderabad (arrival at 1830 hours), Muscat to Cochin (arrival at 2050 hours) and Sharjah to Lucknow (arrival at 2050 hours),KuwaittoCochin (arrival at 2115 hrs), Kua- la Lumpur to Trichy (ar- rival at 2140 hours), Lon- don to Mumbai (arrival at 0130 hours on May 10) and Doha to Cochin (ar- rival at 0140 hours on May 10). The flight from DubaitoChennaiarrived earliertodayinthenight. 4 detained... fraudulently or dishon- estly making use of an electronic signature, password, or any other unique identification feature of any other per- son. Violators of these sections face imprison- ment of up to three years are liable to be fineduptoRs1lakh.An- other section, under whichthecomplainthas been filed, deals with “cheating by persona- tion by using computer resource”. Violation in- vites imprisonment of up to three years. Tomar added that the team is working to capture the kingpin of the opera- tion. “The investigation is underway and we are confident that we will crack the case,” he said. ‘Aarogya Setu... This way, the engine helped the government with “whom to test” and “where to test more” againstthecoronavirus.” “The Aarogya Setu App alerted the govern- ment about more than 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 emerginghotspotswhich could have been missed otherwise. It gives accu- rate forecast of hotspots and it is also preventing the origin of newer hotspots. The engine has generated incredible in- sights and impact with precise projections of lo- cality, direction and ve- locity of the spread of infection,” he said. The Niti Ayog chief informed that so far around69millionpeople have taken the self-as- sessment test, an adop- tionrateof morethan71 per cent, out of which, over 3.4 million people have self-declared them- selves as unwell since they were showing one or more than three symptoms. With this, a dedicated team of over 70 healthcare workers have reached to people who displayed two or more than two symp- toms of COVID-19. “This is how a dedi- cated team of more than 70 healthcare workers have reached out to about650,000peoplewho showed two or more symptoms. More than 16,000 people have been administered follow-up tele-consultation by doc- tors,” he said. At least 12,500 users, who down- loaded the Aarogya Setu, have detected posi- tive for COVID-19 so far. The Bluetooth based in- teraction data has led to around 60,000 people be- ing assessed and alerted at various degrees of risk which include self-isolation, quaran- tine and testing. About 8,500 people have tested from the set of people assessed as high-risk and of which more than 23 per cent have tested COVID-19 positive so far giving an extraordinarytestingac- curacy. The efficacy of testingrecommendedby Aarogya Setu is much higher than any testing protocolanywhereinthe world and it manifolds higher than the current overall efficacy of test- ing in India, Kant said. The Aarogya Setu app is available in 12 different languages and soon it is set to expand to all 22 scheduled Indi- an languages, the Niti Aayog CEO added. —ANI FROM PG 1 New Delhi: Union Minister for Minori- ty Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here that more than 1,500 Health Care As- sistants, who have been trained under skill development pro- gramme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and well-being of pa- tients affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Naqvi said here that 50% of these Health Care Assistants include girls who are helping in the treatment of the vi- rus-affected patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2,000 other Health Care As- sistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry as it is provid- ing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and re- puted hospitals of the country. Naqvi said that dif- ferent waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s relief funds for the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of various religious, so- cial and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy. The minister further said that as many as 16 Haj Houses across the country have been giv- en to state governments for quarantine and iso- lation facilities for COVID-19 affected peo- ple. Various state gov- ernments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs. Naqvi informed that Aligarh Muslim Uni- versity has contributed Rs 1.40 crore in “PM- CARES” fund. AMU Medical College has also arranged around 100 beds for treatment of the coronavirus-af- fected patients. —ANI Minorities contributing in fighting Corona: Naqvi As many as 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state govts for quarantine facilities, the Union Minister said Kochi: Woman power came to the fore as the massive exercise to evacuate Indian citi- zens stranded abroad in various countries con- tinued on Saturday with two flights to Ma- laysia and Oman being helmed by women. Two women-Captain Kavi- tha Rajkumar and Cap- tain Bindhu Sebastian- commanded the Air In- dia Express flights op- erated from Tiruchira- palli and Kochi to Kuala Lumpur and Muscat respectively to bring back Indians stuck there due to the lock- down in place to contain the corona spread. —ANI New Delhi: HRD Min- ister Ramesh Pokhri- yal said that 3,000 CBSE schools in the coun- try have been se- lected as e v a l u a - tion cen- tres from where more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evalua- tion to teachers. “3,000 CBSE schools have been selected as evaluation centres. From these centres, more than 1.5 cr answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers,” Pokhriyal said. —ANI Women power to the fore in evacuation CBSE schools are evaluation centres: Min Chandigarh: Notching another major success against Pakistan-spon- sored narco-terrorism networks in the coun- try, the Punjab Police on Saturday morning, arrested Ranjeet Singh @ Rana @ Cheeta, a big fish in the ISI-con- trolled network, with links to Hizbul Mujahi- deen commander Nai- koo who was killed by security forces in Kash- mir recently. With more than 10 criminal cases against him, Ranjeet was one of the a key links in the network engaged in smuggling of large number of composite consignments of drugs and illegal weapons through the Indo-Pak border through the le- gal land route of ICP Attari and also across the border fencing on Indo-Pak border in Punjab and J&K. He was also wanted for bringing in 532 kg of heroin and 52 kg of mixed narcotics, worth over Rs 2700 crores, from Pakistan in a con- signment of 600 bags of rock salt, through Inte- grated Check Post, At- tari (Amritsar) on 29th June, 2019. AnnouncingRanjeet’s arrest, along with that of his brother Gaga- ndeep @ Bhola, from Sirsa, Haryana, CMCap- tain Amarinder Singh lauded the Punjab Po- lice for their aggressive operations against ter- rorists and drug smug- glers despite of curfew to contain the spread of Covid. —Agencies Hizbul’s Punjab terror-funding module busted Ranjeet was one of the a key links in the network engaged in smuggling drugs & illegal weapons. Kolkata: Accusing Un- ion Home Minister Amit Shah of “lying” in his letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of return of migrants, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that he should retract or apologise. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’’Brien said Shah never sent any commu- nication on facilitating the state administra- tion to bring back Ben- gal’’s migrants from other states. O’’Brien, Trinamool chief national spokes- person and Rajya Sab- ha MP, said: “I have let- ters for different states sent between May 3 and May 7. Shah has made accusations against the state gov- ernment. Everything that he said is a lie. Stop doing your divi- sive politics. You either retract your letter, or apologise for what you have done,” he told the media through video- conference. O’Brien said that he had got letters from other states that were sent by the Union Home Minister. “These states are Tel- egana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to whom the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent official communications so that they can bring back their migrant workers stranded in other states,” senior TMC leader O’Brien said. —Agencies Shahlyingonmigrants’issue:TMC Mumbai: The NCP is likely to field its Maha- rashtra unit vice presi- dent Shashikant Shin- de and another leader Amol Mitkari as its candidates for the up- coming state Legisla- tive Council election, party sources said on Saturday. The election for the nine legislative council seats is due on May 21 and the last date for fil- ing of nominations is May 11. The electoral college (for the election) is 288-member Maharash- tra Assembly. The sources said that the NCP and ally Shiv Sena, which have 54 and 56 seats respectively, will contest two seats each in the election, where securing 29 votes (of MLAs) can see a candidate sail through. The Congress (44 MLAs) is in a position to bag one seat, but is insisting on consisting one more seat with the help of the NCP and Shiv Sena. “The NCP has final- ised the names of for- mer state minister Shinde and Mitkari, who had campaigned hard for the party in the Assembly election held last year,” the sources said. —Agencies NCP may field Shinde, Mitkari Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray (C) with NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar (R) and Legislative Assembly speaker Nana Patole. TACKLING TERROR I humbly request our @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi ji to intervene in this matter by talking to the CMs of the respective states who are not allowing these people to come back home. —Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party leader THE MOVE
  7. 7. TALKING POINTJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 07www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia BENEFITS OF LOCKDOWN midst all sorts of speculations go- ing around that India’s economy is on a downslide because of the COVID-19 lockdown amounting to huge economic losses, is there any way through which it can be said that the lockdown has also resulted in some bene- fits? The answer is yes, and ‘Shadow Benefits’ are one among them. Economists have this strange but yet very powerful way of looking at things from the lens of oppor- tunity cost and Shadow ben- efits. Opportunity cost is based on the concept of ben- efits foregone while looking at the cost of undertaking an activity. For example, while the benefits of lockdown lie in the number of COVID-19 cases being averted which could have been there other- wise, and consequently re- sulting into the proportionate cost on health care, including extremity from the number of deaths, the cost of lock- down is estimated in terms of economic activities lost and hardships caused to the poor. The Shadow benefits arise from those activities which are not directly transacted in the market and hence their valuation is not easy to ascer- tain. However, Shadow bene- fits are generally of tremen- dous value and they form the core of what we do and expect to achieve. For example, in the absence of our perception of large ecological benefits (which are not so easily meas- urable), very few trees will be planted. Most often such goods generate ‘shared value’ and tend to define the quality of living in present and how we are likely to live in the fu- ture. The failure of GDP (gross domestic product) to capture all such Shadow ben- efits makes it an insufficient and inappropriate measure of growth, rather measures that did not include Shadow benefits tended to create more problems for humanity. A lot has been written about GDP as an insufficient measure of growth, so much so that a country like Bhutan has re- placed GDP with a more holis- tic measure of growth called Gross National Happiness (GNH). Indeed, happiness is one such ‘Shadow Benefit’ which growth must produce. Obviously, amidst this lock- down, the Indian economy has come to a halt. The indus- tries have stopped produc- tion, the movement of goods and services has hampered which eventually has put a detrimental impact on India’s economic growth. While the whole world is talking about the negative side of lock- down, there is also a positive side to it. These non-quantifi- able positive benefits have been classified as ‘Shadow Benefits of Lockdown’, as ex- plained below: INDIA’S ECONOMY IS ON A DOWNSLIDE BECAUSE OF THE LOCKDOWN AMOUNTING TO HUGE ECONOMIC LOSSES, IS THERE ANY WAY THROUGH WHICH IT CAN BE SAID THAT THE LOCKDOWN HAS ALSO RESULTED IN SOME BENEFITS? DR PRABHAT PANKAJ Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur DR VARUN CHOTIA Faculty, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur During normal times, all the industrial hubs op- erating in India were con- tributing to a hazardous air-pollution level which was impacting every citizen’s health. Added to this, was the high move- ment of vehicles that peo- ple would use daily to go to their workplaces. Now, because of this lockdown, the pollution levels have come down drastically as production in local in- dustries has gone down. Further, almost the whole of the service industry in India is working from home which means no movement of vehicles on the streets. This has also lead to reducing the pollution levels across all major cities of India. As per certain reports, the Real-Time Air Quality Index is now classiﬁed as ‘good’ in many metro- politan cities of India, meaning that air quality is satisfactory and poses little or no risk. Reduced pollution and better air quality augur well for the physical as well as mental health and well-being of India’s population. During this lockdown period, another posi- tive impact is the reduc- tion in corruption and crime in India. Because of restricted movement, there is hardly any scope that exists for any sort of corruption and crime. BENEFITS Better air quality has con- siderable economic im- pacts in terms of reduced medical costs, increasing workers’ productivity, and fewer chances of damage to soil, crops, forests, lakes, and rivers. Overall, the ecological balance improves, and most importantly the reduced carbon emissions help to tackle the bigger issue of climate change. One of the recent studies showed that the earth’s ozone layer is healing because of the overall fall in the global pollution levels. As per OECD’s estimation of outdoor pollution cost, it may range up to 1% of global GDP. It looks like that a 10% reduction in concentrations of par- ticulate matter (PM 2.5) and ground-level ozone will result in tremendous welfare gain, which otherwise could have cost several millions of dollars to achieve. BENEFITS Fall in corruption and crime is yet another very strong Shadow beneﬁt of lockdown. Studies have conﬁrmed that the causal- ity between corruption, crime, and GDP is highly negative. Tentatively speaking, the gain in GDP due to steep fall in corruption and crime could be in several million dollars. The cost saved which may have been required to reduce cor- ruption and crime to such a low level would have really been very large. Overall, from a holistic view, all these factors point to the fact that yes there is a positive side too to this lockdown and all the above discussed Shadow beneﬁts need to be considered while the economic trajectory of the Indian economy is being forecasted. Obvi- ously, being optimistic and taking into account the economic value of the above mentioned Shadow beneﬁts of this lockdown, the concerns about a pos- sible recession should be discarded. Once the lock- down period ends, there is absolutely surety that each and every citizen of India shall resume services with full zeal and compassion, which shall ultimately lead to the rebound of the In- dian economy and result- ing economic growth. Any shortfall in GDP percent growth due to lockdown will have to be looked at from GDP + Shadow Beneﬁts which has the potentiality of making our nation much more livable and lovable. BENEFITS Because of social distancing, people are spending more time at home with their respec- tive families. This is leading to more afﬁnity among families, hence moving towards stronger ‘emotional bonding’, and the creation of stronger ‘social capital’. The emo- tional afﬁnity helps to improve the mental well- being of citizens and they tend to be happier. Social capital as reﬂected in a combination of cognitive and structural factors such as interpersonal trust of citizens, good governance, etc, tends to affect GDP positively and reduce inequality. The feeling of national solidarity and brother- hood has been revamped and this augurs well for the future of our nation. Once the lockdown will be over and the situation will be back to normal, then every one of us would go back fully charged into our jobs and add value to the maximum of our abilities. The economic productivity of India is surely going to get a major boost at that time. BENEFITS Explaining the effect of video calling on participants, some researchers found out that people tend to experience higher happiness levels after they see each other. These studies have been found quoting that “As soon as it goes down to just voice, peo- ple aren’t unhappy, but they talk for slightly less time, they laugh less, they are slightly less happy afterward”. This shows that happiness levels increase immensely when people are working from home through video calling. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT LESS CORRUPTION AND CRIMEDuring these times of lockdown, ‘Social distancing’ is being promoted in order to stop the chain of virus spread. Social dis- tancing, or physical distancing, is a set of non-pharmaceutical interventions or meas- ures taken to prevent the spread of this contagious disease by maintaining a physi- cal distance between people and reducing the number of times people come into close contact with each other. By reducing the probability that a given uninfected person will come into physical contact with an infected person, the disease transmission can be suppressed, re- sulting in fewer deaths. For this coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested the reference to “physi- cal” as an alternative to “social”, in keeping with the notion that it is a physical distance which prevents transmission; people can remain socially connected via technology. Due to the lockdown, almost everyone in the service industry is working from home (WFH). During WFH, video calling becomes one important element that can’t be ignored. Each and every one of us has to communicate with peers and that is where video calling and face to face interaction through various ap- plications come into the picture. SOCIAL DISTANCING LEADING TO EMOTIONAL BONDING WORK FROM HOME AND EFFECTS OF VIDEO CALLING ON HAPPINESS A
  8. 8. CABINET EXPANSION BEFORE MONSOON Rumors are rife by sources close to PMOthatbeforethenext monsoon session of the Parliament, PM Modi could provide a few new faces to his cabinet. A major change in bureau- cracy in the last week of April is point in this di- rection. If sources are to be believed, Bihar CM NitishKumariscontinu- ously pressurising Cen- tre to include JDU in cabinet. Assembly elec- tionsarescheduledtooc- cur at the end of the cur- rent year and Nitish is thus hoping to get his men in the central gov- ernment. On the other hand, the recent bureau- cratic shuffle has also givenanindicationtothe ministers that were fly- ing high. PM Modi has further increased the height of the political sky. For example, more than Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan its minis- try spokesperson Luv Agarwal and Secretary PritiSudanwhoareseen as compared to the min- ister. Sudan has been given a three month ex- tension as well so that when the new Secretary takes over, they are pro- vided a clean slate and any ‘wrong doing’ re- garding Corona can be attributed to former offi- cial. It is being said that RajeshBhushan,serving as OSD in Health and FamilyWelfareMinistry, could take Sudan’s spot. The transfer of Arvind Kumar Sharma, from PMO to Secretary MSME, is touted to be a move to balance Gadka- ri’s popularity. Similarly another IAS - Giridhar Aramane - for whom it is said that he does only what he feels right and doesnotlistentoanyone, has been posted in an- other ministry handled by Gadkari. Those who are hoping to become a minister have been en- gaged in ‘Shirshasana’ before the saffron high command. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been brought into BJP’s fold and has been sent to RS, has good chances of be- comingaminister.Young Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot and Milind Deora are being lured in. Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh and lawyer Vivek Tankha is also known to have good relations with BJP. Even Abhishek Manu Singhvi has tried to open a route for himself in BJP by claiming Madhav Rao Scindia to be his mentor. All in all, Modi cabinet’s nextexpansioncouldsee faces whose names are nowhere to be heard. WHERE IS BJP’S ‘CHANAKYA’? Hehasaspecialtalent on riding the waves of news. He is the only ministerof Modigovern- ment who stays in the news on his own will, mends the news and when needed also gives ‘sustenance’ to ‘new seeds’. During the past few days, social media went viral with news re- lated to Amit Shah’s health, however putting an end to all these ru- mours, Shah was seen chairing an important meetingondisasterman- agement related to Vizag Gas leak. If sources are to be believed, Shah has full knowledge of his po- litical weight, so these days he has been in- volved in bringing his body weight down. Sources reveal that he is exercising for three hours in this time of lockdown and has only fruits and vegetables to eat. Hence he has lost weight too. Along with keeping an eye on Coro- na, he has focused his gaze on Rajasthan and Maharashtratoo.Rumor mills are rife about SachinPilotinRajasthan and Shah has already played a hand with Raj Thackeray who is busy devising a plan to bifur- cate Shiv Sena. It is be- lievedthatVivekTankha from Madhya Pradesh is also in contact with him as is Milind Deora from Maharashtra. Since due to lockdown, Shah has notbeenabletogettohis home in Ahmedabad for a long time, so he wel- comed a new member to his family in the form of recently born grand- daughter through video calling. Interestingly on Saturday, four muslim men were arrested by Ahmedabad police for spreading a photo- shopped tweet of Shah claiming that he was suf- fering from bone cancer. Shah took to Twitter to removeanydoubtsabout his health and said that he was hale and hearty. WILL INDIA BE A HUB FOR MANUFACTURING? There is no one like Moditohittheballat the opportune moment. OnUSPrez’srequest,the manner in which India supplied Paracetamol and HCQ tablets with open arms, has changed America’s approach. Sourcesclaimmorethan 1,000companiesinvolved in textiles, medical, food processing, IT, Agro- productsandmobilesare seen leaning towards In- dia. Several big Europe- an and Japanese compa- nies, who have been dis- traught with China, are looking towards India. The Indian Missions sit- uated in several nations is also working to make this into a positive devel- opment by contacting major corporate heads. India has contested that after China, it is biggest market in South-East Asia hence those compa- nies who manufacture goods in India, can get them consumed here. Govt has also asked CMs to work on the lines to lure in foreign compa- nies. States likes Maha- rashtraandGujarathave alsobeengivensignalsin this regard and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani have also signaled that he has reserved 1,000 hectare landforthosecompanies that want to shift their manufacturing from China to India. But the rampantredtapeism,tax policy, power tarrif and labour policy is what is keeping the companies suspicious and hence In- dia’s ambition is being challenged by smaller countries like Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. Few days back compa- nies like Google and Mi- crosoft shifted their mo- bilemanufacturingunits from China to Vietnam since there is no red ta- peism. The companies investing in Vietnam are askedjusttwoquestions, first how much are they investing and secondly how many jobs will they becreating?Ontheother hand the Bhartiya Maz- door Sangh has said in a statement that it will not let India become a hub for cheap labour. The de- cision has to be taken by the India, collectively, which roadmap we are going to accept. The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL Jyotiraditya Scindia Sachin PilotNarendra Modi BY TRIDIB RAMAN Amit Shah A Mother is the brick and the mortar of life. She is the foundation and also the roof. She gives us roots of strength and wings to fly. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO & Editor, First India JAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020 08 2NDFRONTPOSTAL REG NO. JPC/010/2019-21 www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia Kartikey Dev Singh Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that workers trapped due to lockdown should not leave for their place of residence on foot. Ge- hlot stressed that the state government is making proper ar- rangements to take them to their respec- tive places through buses and trains. He instructedtheofficersto make arrangements of camps and food for the workerswhohavelefton foot for their respective homes. “In this hour of crisis, protecting eve- ry person’s life and sharing their sorrows, is our top priority,” Gehlot said, during a high level meeting to re- view the movement of migrants at CMR. “Those migrants and workers who have got themselves registered fortravel,shouldnotface any troubles for issuing e-pass to them and for this it is needed that the e-pas system is upgrad- ed. Those migrants that have been issued a pass, they should be informed about departure of train so that they can reach station according to schedule,” Gehlot said. CM also stated that in case of medical emergency, death or other important work, the process should be simplified and passes should be issued with- out any delay. “If it be- comes extremely impor- tant process of offline pass should also be initi- ated in addition to on- line pass. These offline passes could be issued by concerned police sta- tion and SDM office and itshouldalsobeensured that people do not have to travel to SDM office of local police station but get these passes on phone,” he said Gehlot asked offi- cials to coordinate with officials of Indi- an Railways to in- crease the number of trains from Rajasthan and into the state as well. “it is important that migrants and work- ers reach their homes but there should be no lacunae in their screen- ing and quarantine fa- cilities. Home or institu- tional quarantine of every person who comes from outside should be ensured,” Gehlot said. From P1 Meanwhile, con- demning rumours about the ill-health of Shah, several BJP workers, including party president JP Nadda, on Saturday, took to Twitter to ex- press their displeas- ure over people who spread such rumours about Shah. Mean- while, they also sup- ported their Twitter posts with ‘#HumareP- yareAmitBhai’ to ex- press their love for the Home Minister. Shah while taking to Twitter said, “Lakhs of workers from my party and my well-wishers have expressed their deep concerns regarding my health over the last two days. I can- not ignore their con- cern for me. This is why I want to clarify today that I am per- fectly healthy and I do not have any dis- ease.” Shah even said ac- cording to the Hindu belief, rumours about one’s health could strengthen the person further. “So, I would re- quest every such per- son to give up this meaningless talks and let me do my job and they may go ahead do- ing theirs,” Shah wrote. Thanking his well- wishers and BJP workers for enquir- ing about his health, he said that he has “no hatred towards those who spread the rumours”. He also urged people to not spread or believe in such rumours. Protectinglife,sharingpeoples’ sorrowourtoppriority:Gehlot AMIT SHAH CLARIFIES ON HEALTH RUMOURS CM Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma with (from left) Amit Dhaka, Rohit K Singh and Kuldeep Ranka. Home Minister Amit Shah —FILE PHOTO Kartikey Dev Singh Jaipur: There was time in Rajasthan, not too long ago, when feudal lords warred against each other on every lit- tle issue. The history of the desert state is replete with instanc- es of battles being carried out by almost anyone who has had a fair share in the ‘pow- er-pie’. and all this to assert their own su- premacy. While things ebbed a little during the Raj, but the tussles for power continued and have remained so even after seven decades of Independence. The recent ‘battle’ is between two IAS ACS Rajeshwar Singh and Principal Secretary Arushi Malik, which has been ongoing for past sometime but now it has crossed the ‘lax- man-rekha’ and en- tered into the media foray. Word is that the fight between senior and junior is on every- one tongues and even CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pi- lot and Chief Secre- tary DB Gupta know about it. But hat actu- ally ‘ignited’ this ‘fire’? Well, anyone who knows bureaucracy, knows what is seeks most : Re- spect. And in this case Rajeshwar found him- self on the opposite end! Sources reveal that when the work for Ran- chayat reorganization was being carried out, a meeting had ben called and minister Harish Choudharyhadreached Amit Dhaka’s cabin fol- lowed by Rajeshwar Singh and Arushi Ma- lik. During the discus- sion, Choudhary took Dhaka to a separate va- cant room and after sometime, Aarushi was also called in, thus leav- ing Rajeshwar - a senior bureaucrat- alone in Dhaka’s room. It is said thatthisincidentmiffed Rajeshwar and caused this ongoing ‘battle’. But even Arushi has not gone an extra mile to quell the ‘feud’ rather added ‘ghee’ to fire. Ma- lik, who has good politi- cal contacts, hailing from a political family, is known for her alleged harsh attitude and way- wardhandlingof issues. Comingtoofficelateand leaving early is one of the favourite acts the Principal Secretary pullsoutatregularinter- vals.Interestingly,sourc- es reveal that few days backtheCMhadcalleda meeting and ACS asked Arushitocompileallthe details related to Pan- chayats, however mere formality was carried out in this and on this the duo fought a ‘verbal- battle’ before half a doz- en officials which deep- ened the divide. Then there is the issue of pro- motion of engineers for which a three member committee was formed. The file was approved by DOP, Finance depart- ment and Chief Secre- tarygaveordersforDPC. Pilot had already given his permission for it. A joint secretary in the de- partment - Prem Singh Charan - sent the file to finance department through Arushi without ACS’s approval and the finance department ob- served objection over this. When the file fell in Rajeshwar’s lap, he was taken aback. He then shot a letter to CS re- questing him to transfer Arushi to other depart- ment, and this was six months back. But now it seems a culmination of the battle is in the offing. Principal Secretary to CM Gehlot, Kul- deep Ranka has been informed about the entire episode and both the versions to the ‘story’ has been presented to him. Al- though CS has not seen the file however he has taken a verbal feedback over the issue and it is believed that discipli- nary action will be tak- en in the matter/ as a result either of them could be made APO or transferred and CM Ge- hlot will take the final call in the matter. Rajeshwar Singh Arushi Malik BABU-DOOM: 2 IAS ENGROSSED IN BIGGEST BATTLE OF BUREAUCRACY! TETE -A-TETE  CM authorises police sations and SDM to issue inter-district passes  Asks officials to ensure no workers leave on foot Ahmed Patel @ahmedpatel I request the govt to constitute a multimodal agency under a senior Cabinet Minister to oversee relief & rescue of migrants. If need be even support of Armed Forces must be sought to solve this humanitarian crisis. Clearly the Railway Min- istry is unable to handle the problem Avinash Pande @avinashpandeinc I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Hon’ble @ INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Sh. @RahulGandhi ji for placing their trust and conﬁdence in my abilities. I cannot thank them enough for their continued support, advice, and encourage- ment.
  9. 9. JAIPUR, SUNDAY MAY 10, 2020 www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia 09 emember the famous dialogue of Shashi Kapoor from ‘Dee- war’ movie? Yes, the one where he said “Mere paas maa hai”, which ultimate- ly embodies the significant meaning of a mother’s exist- ence in one’s life. The portray- al of mothers has always been prominent in Bollywood films and despite an extra pinch of drama, Bollywood has more or less been a part of our lives and has shaped the way we express our emotions in real- ity. Mothers are portrayed in many roles by Bollywood, from the emotionally con- cerned and stressed mother to the housewife who aptly looks after the children and home as her main priorities; how- ever, over the past decade, Bollywood’s depiction of a ‘mother’ has seen tremendous change in terms of the por- trayal of characters, behav- ioural perception and the ul- timate notion of what moth- ers really are. This, of course, is a welcoming change be- cause a mom, in films, is no longer the person standing at the doorstep with a ‘puja ki thali’, waiting endlessly for her child. They have gone from long-suffering martyrs to flawed yet sassy women who know what they want. While the essence of love and affection remain the same, the tears have lessened andfriendlinesshasincreased in the characters of Bolly- wood mothers. This Mother’s Day, let’s rewind a little bit from where it started and how far we’ve come with the differ- ent shades of mothers! The crying and majboor mother: The image of a sob- bing Nirupa Roy, clad in white sari, was a trademark for dec- ades. The impression is so deep that her look is remem- bered even today by all gen- erations. The Courageous Moth- er: Nargis Dutt’s character in Mother India, where she be- comes an epitome of strength when her husband leaves the house and she is left alone to take care of her children. An- other was that of Kirron Kher in Dostana, who although with a heavy heart, was ready to accept her son’s boyfriend. The Friendly Mother: Then came Reema Lagoo, with all the bindi and sindoor, as a mother in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain. She played the charac- ter of mother- cum-friend to her children. The Ulti- mate Mom: Gauri Shin- de’s ‘Eng- lish Ving- lish’, where Shashi’s char- acter strives to learn English to ‘fit in’ in her teenage daughter’s world. She triumphs in the end, sub- tly underlining important life lessons. With films like Mom, Secret Superstar, Ra. one, Jazbaa, Helicopter Eela, Paa, and Dostana, the evolution of mothers in Bollywood has certainly been an inter- esting one and now a mother is no longer blindly wor- shipped, but loved and respected. CINE-MAA KARISHMA GWALANI Karishma.gwalani @firstindia.co.in R ON THIS MOTHER’S DAY, LET’S WALK DOWN THE MEMORY LANE WITH CITY FIRST, TO WITNESS AND CELEBRATE THE SIGNIFICANT TRANSFORMATION IN THE ROLE OF MOTHERS IN INDIAN CINEMA (Clockwise) Kajol, Kirron Kher, Vidya Balan and Sridevi Mother India Deewar Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Dostana English Vinglish The Sky Is Pink Kareena Kapoor Khan
  10. 10. 10 WATCH LISTJAIPUR | SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020www.ﬁrstindia.co.in I www.ﬁrstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/theﬁrstindia I facebook.com/theﬁrstindia I instagram.com/theﬁrstindia FACEOFTHEDAY DIVYA GUPTA, Student YOUR DAYHoroscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 You always assume things without knowing the whole truth so be all ears. On professional front, you will make strong bonds and will break few. Your spouse is your pillar of strength and stands by your side no matter what. Don’t force anyone to go on a journey with you. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 You will soon ﬁnd some lucrative opportunities as a result of a successful business meeting. You are a person of strong will and thats whats keeps you ﬁt and energetic. You may feel desperate to spend time with your spouse. You may take your elders on a pilgrimage. ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 You must stand by the right and condemn any inappropriate behaviour. You will be able to strengthen family ties by your consistent efforts. Encourage your kid to choose any stream that they want to as their future lies in your hands right now. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Avoid spending your money on things that are just fancy and are of no use at present. You may disapprove of any changes made at home without your approval. An inherited property could become your biggest blessing at the moment. You may come across your ex lover. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 You can expect great returns from your ﬁxed assets. Be aware of aggressive pets and avoid going close to them. On academic front, you must keep all your emotions aside and single minded just focus on studies. You may play sports on a successful level. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 A long term ailment will be healed and you will feel relieved. On work front, stop making excuses and tighten up your belt to cope up with your lagging attitude. An elderly member of the house may give you a once in million advice which you will never forget. You may go on a learning trip. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You will feel very enthusiastic and happy today. Those is armed force can expect some promotion. Newlyweds must try hard to comfort their partner in the new home environment. You may take a very big career decision which will put you into dilemma. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 If you try and adapt good ﬁnancial management skills than you would be able to save money for other important needs. Your side business will start giving your proﬁts. You must try and control a family member who unknowingly could spoil family’s atmosphere. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 You will successfully manage an ugly situation at work as you are a pro who has a even handed approach. You will be the mediator responsible for building a strong relationship between your kids. Get ready for a competition and head on without any fear. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Your transfer and promotion can be delayed for a little time but only for good. You are becoming more loving and caring which is resulting into a very happy atmos- phere at home. On academic front, a good news wait for some which will change your life forever. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 As a form of investment you must buy gold coins or biscuits for the future. You helped someone in the past and he/she will return the favour. Your kid will make you proud by following your foot steps and shaping into a capable individual. You can acquire properties. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You will recover all the money that you once lost. On work front, your seniors will approve of any change that you want to bring about. You will share your knowledge and ideologies with your kids to make them something. You can expect some addition to your wealth. o you like films that are so wildly overstuffed with characters and subplots that the finale requires a child’s life-threat- ening asthma attack, a ka- raoke-related injury and a recalcitrant vending ma- chine to bring two charac- ters together at last? Are you okay with movies that feature characters who are unabashedly racist, so long as they are wacky racists? Have you lain awake late at night wondering what Ju- lia Roberts might look like if she happened to be sport- ing Moe Howard’s hairdo? If so, then “Mother’s Day” may just be the movie for you. If not, you should give the widest berth possible to this staggeringly incompe- tent blend of silliness and schmaltz—a film so awful that if one were to put up a list of the great films cele- brating motherhood, it would rank considerably lower than the Gus van Santversionof “Psycho.” The characters in- clude Sandy (Jennifer Aniston), whose pic- ture-perfect divorce is threatened when her for- mer husband (Timothy Olyphant) unexpectedly marries his much-younger girlfriend Tina (Shay Mitchell) and tries to include her in the lives of their two young sons. She is friends with Jessie (Kate H u d s o n ) and Gabi (Sarah Chal- ke), who have both moved far away from their trailer trash parents (Margo Martin- dale and Robert Pine) and are both keeping secrets from them—Jessie is mar- ried to an Indian man named Russell (Aasif Man- dvi) and has a son with him (named Tanner, yuk yuk yuk) and Gabi is married to a woman (Cameron Es- posito) and has a son with her as well. Bradley (Jason Sudeikis) is the hapless fa- ther to two daughters who is still reeling from the death of his wife nearly a year earlier. Meanwhile, Kristin (Britt Robertson) is a young mother who doesn’t want to marry her long-time boyfriend (Jack Whitehall), not because he is a bad stand-up comedian but because she has aban- donment issues stemming from having been adopted. Finally, Miranda (Julia Roberts) is a host of a home shopping show who has no family to speak of because of her career goals, so there is obviously no way that she could be connected with any of the previously mentioned characters, so put that thought out of your mind right now. In the past, it has been suggested that Garry Mar- shall does not make film for the supposedly refined palates of critics—he spe- cializes in broad entertain- ment for mass audiences who are not necessarily in the mood for subtlety and introspection. This is not necessarily true—besides “Valentine’s Day,” He and the four screenwriters (three of them newcomers and the other the scribe of the deathless “Monster-in- Law”) have put their heads together to concoct a script that juggles far too many characters and plot lines. They neglect to include any moments of genuine insight about motherhood, or much of anything else for that matter. Instead, we get the usual hacky jokes (ranging from the Sudeikis character be- ing embarrassed when the tampons he is buying for his daughter require a price check, to a fat guy nicknamed Tiny) and equally contrived heart-to- heart moments so sitcom-y that you’ll be unconscious- ly reaching for the remote. These jokes are occasion- ally interrupted by bits so insane that you cannot im- agine what the writers were thinking when they were added to the script. Why would so many good actors sign up for a script this dopey? My guess is that they look upon these things as the equivalent of parties where they can make an appearance, have some fun without doing much in the way of heavy lifting and get paid a lot of money in the process. Trust me, they would have been better served if Marshall had just forgone the film en- tirely and filmed the cast party. None of the actors are able to find a way to rise above the material, instead just plowing through in the broadest manner possible while try- ing not to look too obvi- ously embarrassed. MOTHER’S DAY D Source: https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/mothers-day-2016

×