Werkblad stationbezoek

  1. 1. Naam: ……………………………….……………………………………………………………………….. Nummer: ….… STATIONBEZOEK BRAINSTORMEN 1 ) Vul onderstaande mindmap aan. Waaraan denk jij als je het woord ‘station’ hoort? Zorg ervoor dat alle pijlen voorzien zijn van een woord. Zijn onderstaande pijlen niet voldoende? Teken er gerust zelf nog enkele bij! 2) Maak hieronder een tekening met elementen die volgens jou altijd aanwezig zijn in een station. Station
  2. 2. 2 HET STATION 1) Kijk rondom jou. Wat zie je? Wat is er volgens jou altijd aanwezig in een station? • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. 2) Waarvoor gebruiken mensen treinen? • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……………………………………………………………. • ……..……………………………………………………. 2.1) Was dat vroeger ook zo? Indien ja, wat was er precies hetzelfde? Indien nee, wat was er anders? ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2.2) Wat is de grootste verandering? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. 3 3) Zet de onderstaande foto’s in de juiste volgorde. Het cijfer 1 is het oudst, het cijfer 4 is het recents.

