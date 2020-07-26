marketing books

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kotler • Keller Phillip Kevin Lane Marketing Management Chapter: 01 Defining Marketing for the New Realities
Discussion Questions • Why is marketing important? • What is the scope of marketing? • What are some fundamental marketing...
Marketing management The art and science of choosing target markets and getting, keeping, and growing customers through cr...
3. Events 4. Experiences 7. Properties 8. Organizations 9. Information 10. Ideas What is/can be Marketed? 6. Places 2. Ser...
Who markets? Marketer Prospect Attention Purchase Donation Vote Response
1. Negative demand—Consumers dislike the product and may even pay to avoid it. 2. Nonexistent demand—Consumers may be unaw...
5. Irregular demand—Consumer purchases vary on a seasonal, monthly, weekly, daily, or even hourly basis. 6. Full demand—Co...
Simple Marketing System
Key Customer Markets Global Markets Business Markets Government Market Consumer Market
Key Customer Markets Consumer Markets Companies selling mass consumer goods and services such as juices, cosmetics, athlet...
Markets Marketplaces physical locations (such as retail store) Marketspaces digital location (online retailer) Metamarkets...
Core Marketing Concepts Needs, Wants, and Demands Target Markets, Positioning, and Segmentation Offerings and Brands Value...
Core Marketing Concepts Marketing Channels Competition Marketing Environment Supply Chain
The New Marketing Realities New Company Capabilities Major Societal Forces Information Technology Globalization Increased ...
HolisticMarketing Marketing Concepts SellingProductProduction Mass production Mass distribution Quality Innovation Unsough...
Marketing Concepts Under a production philosophy the company will seek to mass produce products and to distribute them on ...
Factory Existing Products Selling and Promoting Profits through Volume Market Customer Needs Integrated Marketing Profits ...
Holistic Marketing Dimensions
Relationship Marketing Build long-term relationships Develop marketing networks
Integrated Marketing Create, communicate, and deliver customer value
Internal Marketing
Performance Marketing Social Responsibility Financial Accountability
The Four P’s of the Marketing Mix
• Developing market strategies and plans • Capturing marketing insights • Connecting with customers • Building strong bran...
Any Question?
Thank You!!
