Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VIRTUAL CARE IN COVID- 19 Hello everyone! Our topic is Submitted to: Taslima Ferdaus Shuva Lecturer (Senior Scale) Departm...
TEAM MEMBERS Fairin Rahman 172-15-915 Mst. Umme Faria Tamanna 172-15-909 Arfana Chamok 172-15-911
Presentation Outline Virtual Care Telemedecine AI in diagnostics Robotics Digitalization Conclusion TABLE OF CONTENTS COVI...
Virtual Care The term virtual care is a way of talking about all the ways patients and doctors can use digital tools to co...
The coronavirus pandemic has created massive demand for telemedicine as most people are still reluctant to go to hospitals...
AI in Diagnostic Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been an asset that has facilitated rapid diagnosis and risk prediction o...
ROBOTICS Robots are becoming commonplace in healthcare today, even more so during the pandemic. Today, robots that are bei...
Digitalization In a period where staffing shortages are hampering the efforts to contain COVID-19, recruitment has become ...
Conclusion COVID-19| 2020 Many more use of technologies were done in this pandemic situation but motto of every use was sa...
Stay clean and safe
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virtual care in Covid-19

11 views

Published on

Virtual care was an important factor for facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Virtual care in Covid-19

  1. 1. VIRTUAL CARE IN COVID- 19 Hello everyone! Our topic is Submitted to: Taslima Ferdaus Shuva Lecturer (Senior Scale) Department of Computer Science and Engineering
  2. 2. TEAM MEMBERS Fairin Rahman 172-15-915 Mst. Umme Faria Tamanna 172-15-909 Arfana Chamok 172-15-911
  3. 3. Presentation Outline Virtual Care Telemedecine AI in diagnostics Robotics Digitalization Conclusion TABLE OF CONTENTS COVID-19| 2020
  4. 4. Virtual Care The term virtual care is a way of talking about all the ways patients and doctors can use digital tools to communicate in real-time. Virtual care is a term that refers to a variety of digital healthcare services with the help of different technology.
  5. 5. The coronavirus pandemic has created massive demand for telemedicine as most people are still reluctant to go to hospitals fearing contracting Covid-19. Telemedicine is the exchange of medical information from one location to another using electronic communication, which improves patient health status. Many telemedicine platform were introduced and used in our country. For example: Sebaghar, a telemedicine mobile app, by which patients can speak directly to doctors for advice and prescriptions. Daktarbhai, a telemedicine platform, offers online doctor’s appointment services with facilities for electronic health records. TELEMEDICINE COVID-19| 2020
  6. 6. AI in Diagnostic Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been an asset that has facilitated rapid diagnosis and risk prediction of COVID-19. For example, in China, a cloud-based AI-assisted CT service has been used to detect COVID-19 pneumonia cases. This technology reportedly processes CT images in seconds, differentiating COVID-19from other lung diseases and speeds up the diagnostic process substantially. Moreover, Sonavi Labs’ Feelix, an AI-enabled digital stethoscope and software to diagnose respiratory conditions, has been to researchers at the American Hospital in Dubai, to build a reference library of clean audio files for the COVID-19 disease.
  7. 7. ROBOTICS Robots are becoming commonplace in healthcare today, even more so during the pandemic. Today, robots that are being built can handle multiple different scenarios. An interesting example is Heriot-Watt’s Alana system that has been designed to deliver health-related information and support via conversational AI, during the pandemic. Some of its important features are that it can detect myths and misinformation and offers mental health advice. It also only outputs validated sources of information such as from the World Health Organization (WHO).
  8. 8. Digitalization In a period where staffing shortages are hampering the efforts to contain COVID-19, recruitment has become a major challenge. As the pandemic intensifies, TrueProfile.io – a provider of primary source verification (PSV) solutions – provides access to their database of job-seeking, verified healthcare staff in the GCC via TrueProfile.io Recruiting. It enables hiring managers to access a digital pool of verified medical staff in the GCC who are actively seeking new opportunities.
  9. 9. Conclusion COVID-19| 2020 Many more use of technologies were done in this pandemic situation but motto of every use was saving people. Many social media platforms like facebook,whatsapp,etc were used for the treatment of the patients. In a word it would become quite difficult to survive such pandemic situation without the help of virtual care. It made the world one big platform.
  10. 10. Stay clean and safe

×