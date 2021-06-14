Successfully reported this slideshow.
The History of Wi-Fi
Technology
Jun. 14, 2021

Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Timeline

A history of Wi-Fi from 1979 – 2020

Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Timeline

  1. 1. The History of Wi-Fi
  2. 2. 1971 ALOHAnet connects Hawaii with a UHF wireless packet network, a forerunner to Ethernet
  3. 3. 1985 U.S. FCC releases 2.4 GHz frequencies for unlicensed use, unlocking the spectrum for the use of personal wireless devices
  4. 4. 1990 – Tim Berners-Lee invents the World Wide Web, bringing the Internet to the larger public 1991 – NCR Corporation and AT&T Corporation release WaveLAN, the precursor to the IEEE 802.11 standard 1996 – Cabletron releases the ST-500, the first 10BASE5 Ethernet transceiver featuring diagnostic LEDs, as well as the LAN-MD, the first 10BASE5 test set to be field-deployable – Extreme Networks is the first to market with GbE Ethernet switching 1997 – Wi-Fi is born when Vic Hayes establishes the IEEE 802.11 standards committee, the first international standard for wireless networking – Foundry Networks is the first to build a Layer 3 Ethernet switch (later acquired by Brocade) – Alteon Networks and Extreme Networks are the first to successfully demonstrate automatic link and flow control negotiation 1999 – IEEE 802.11b released to permit link speeds up to 11 Mbit/s. – A pioneering group of companies forms the Wireless Ethernet Compatibility Alliance (WECA) and brands this technology “Wi-Fi” • The group of companies included 3Com, Aironet (acquired by Cisco), Harris Semiconductor (now Intersil), Lucent (was Alcatel-Lucent, then acquired by Nokia), Nokia, and Symbol Technologies (now Zebra Technologies, Zebra’s wireless LAN business acquired by Extreme Networks) • WECA expanded to include Cabletron, Apple, and Dell in September of 1999 – IEEE 802.11a is ratified to define 802.11 wireless communications in the 5 GHz frequency band
  5. 5. 2000 – 802.llb products begin to appear on the market, including cordless telephones and baby monitors 2002 – WECA renames itself the Wi-Fi Alliance 2003 – 802.llg is ratified, operating at a 54 Mbps average throughput 2005 – Merriam-Webster adds 'Wi-Fi' to the dictionary Symbol Technologies, Inc. registers a patent for power conservation in a wireless device, the foundation for the Adaptive RF capabilities used industry-wide – Wi-Fi Alliance begins Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2) security certification testing 2007 – 802.llREVma was renamed to the base standard IEEE 802.11-2007 – Aerohive Networks introduces "cooperative control" — the first Wi-Fi distributed architecture – Aerohive launches first controller-less Wi-Fi architecture – Aerohive pioneers cloud network management, redefining data storage accessible through Wi-Fi 2009 – Wi-Fi 4, or 802.lln, is released and adds multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radios and antennas, operating at a max net data rate from 54 Mbps to 600 Mbps – Aerohive introduces HiveManager Online, a firstgeneration cloud wireless network management solution
  6. 6. 2010 – IEEE 802.llad is added as an amendment that allows for 802.11 networks to operate in the 60 GHz millimeter wave spectrum – McDonald's and Starbucks announce Wi-Fi connections are free in all stores 2012 – Wi-Fi Alliance begins Voice-Enterprise certification for enterprise-grade voice quality, mobility, power saving, and security 2013 – Wi-Fi 5, or 802.llac-2013, builds on 802.11 to support 80 MHz channels in the 5 GHz band, three spatial streams, and 256-QAM. The new standard yielded a data rate of up to 433.3 Mbit/s per spatial stream, 1300 Mbit/s total 2015 – Extreme Networks releases industry's first flow-based 802.llac wave 2 wireless solution
  7. 7. 2016 – Extreme Networks completes its acquisition of Zebra Technologies' wireless LAN business, including AirDefense 2018 – Aerohive ships the industry's first 802.llax (Wi-Fi 6) enterprise access points Extreme Networks ships plugable AP, Atom AP30 2019 – Extreme Networks completes acquisition of Aerohive – Wi-Fi Alliance begins certification of Wi-Fi 6 (802.llax) devices – Wi-Fi Alliance begins certification for WPA3 security – Wi-Fi usage at Gillette Stadium, provided by Extreme Networks, breaks industry records during New England Patriots home opener with a peak data transfer rate of 23.24 Gbps during unveiling of Super Bowl banner – Extreme Networks powers Wi-Fi at Zwarte Cross, the biggest paid music and sports festival in the Netherlands and the largest outdoor motor event in the world, for the second consecutive year
  8. 8. 2020 – FCC announces the availability of the 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi 6E – Extreme Networks is the first to deliver Wi-Fi 6 solutions across NFL, MLS, and university stadiums – In March 2020, a global coronavirus pandemic forced a mass shutdown of physical interactions, leading to unprecedented, global reliance on Wi-Fi in all parts of life. Wi-Fi allowed employees in many industries to work from home; has enabled school districts, hospitals, and retailers to adopt strategies for remote teaching, telehealth, and ecommerce; and has provided a medium for friends and family to stay connected

