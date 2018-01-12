Gsa timing-rx-webinar Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Development of a Galileo-based timing receiver for critical infrastructures Fundamental Elements Webinar, 11th of January ...
 CALL BACKGROUND  TECHNICAL SCOPE  ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS  HOW TO PREPARE YOUR PROPOSAL  GRANT AGREEMENT  Q&A TIME Ag...
This call is launched within the EU R&D funding programme ‘Fundamental Elements’ which supports the development of EGNSS-e...
GNSS systems are delivering today a free and highly accurate timing capability available worldwide, providing a way to obt...
The call for proposal aims at developing, testing and assessing a Galileo-based time receiver prototype for the Critical I...
 As described in Section 2.1  The receiver shall be configurable for providing time in Galileo System Time and UTC based...
 All the activities described in Sec 2.2 of the CfP  A preliminary strategy for the validation of the receiver’s perform...
8 Innovation Elements  The receiver should be capable of using OS authentication for the provisioning of authenticated ti...
1. Project Management Plan 2. Risk Management Document 3. User requirements Report and Justification 4. Timing Requirement...
Evaluation: Award criteria 10 DESCRIPTION WEIGHT Relevance of the proposal to the objectives of the call, credibility of t...
Call timeline (indicative) 11 Stage Deadline Publication of the call 12/12/2017 Deadline for request for clarifications 25...
• Maximum total budget allocated to the call: EUR 3.500.000 • Maximum number of projects: 2 • Indicative EU financing per ...
ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS 13
• Applications by legal persons (consortia or mono-beneficiary) established1 in and/or natural person(s) being nationals o...
15 Participation conditions ‒ Single or multiple applicants (consortia) ‒ If consortium: ‒ Minimum 2 applicants, out of wh...
HOW TO PREPARE YOUR PROPOSAL 16
 The Administrative package  The Technical package  The Financial package Summary of the proposals 17
Summary of the proposals 18 FORM CONTENT SINGLE APPLICANT/ CO-ORDINATOR CO-APPLICANT(S) A1 PROPOSAL OVERVIEW X A2 PROPOSAL...
 Admin package: WHO does WHAT? 19 FORM CONTENT Single applicant / Co-ordinator Co-applicant(s) Affiliated entity A1 PROPO...
20 Admin package – overview of forms Cover page It serves 2 purposes: COVER PAGE (TO BE FILLED BY THE COORDINATOR + GSA) ...
21 Admin package – overview of forms Form A1 & Form A2  Contact details: Name/Surname, Organisation, ..  Proposal Abstra...
22 Admin package – overview of forms Form A3 & Form A4 FORM A3. COORDINATOR / SINGLE APPLICANT PROFILE (TO BE SUBMITTED BY...
23 Admin package – overview of forms Form A5 & A6 FORM A5. DECLARATION OF HONOUR (TO BE SUBMITTED BY ALL APPLICANTS – INCL...
 Technical package: WHO does WHAT? 24 FORM CONTENT Single applicant / Co-ordinator Co-applicant(s) Affiliated entity B1 T...
25 Technical package • Every proposal will be assessed against the criteria set out in the relevant Call for Proposal. • I...
26 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1 The co-ordinator, on behalf of the consortium, shall submit the TECHNICAL...
1.I This section shall contain, as minimum: Description of the proposed technical solution and how the project is relevant...
1.II. This section shall contain, as minimum, a detailed description of the proposed implementation of the project includi...
29 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Expected impact 2. This section shall at least address the following top...
30 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Implementation (1/2) 3. Structured section guiding the applicant through...
31 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Implementation (2/2) 3. Structured section guiding the applicant through...
32 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Technical annexes 4. Table to be filled out with the following informati...
33 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Operational capacity Every applicant (coordinator and co-applicants), sh...
34 FORM CONTENT CO-ORDINATOR CO-APPLICANT(S) A1 PROPOSAL OVERVIEW X A2 PROPOSAL SUMMARY X A3 COORDINATOR PROFILE X A4 CO-A...
• Filled in with figures from your annual (audited) accounts • GSA calculates ratios (e.g. profitability, indebtedness, fi...
If outcome of the check is not satisfactory and in any other case GSA can: • request further information • propose a grant...
Financial package – overview of forms Form C1: Estimated budget 37 Project Name Participant Name Project Acronym Estimated...
• During evaluation it will be checked: ‒ Staff effort – in relation to estimated budget for personnel ‒ Description of ot...
• 3 payments in total: ‒ Pre-financing 30% ‒ Interim payment up to 40% ‒ Final payment (30-70%) Payment scheme 39
• When the tasks in B1 cannot be done by the consortium • Principles: ‒ Best value for money or the lowest price ‒ No Conf...
GRANT AGREEMENT 41
Draft Grant Agreement 42 • NOT part of the submitted proposal • Please read it before submitting a proposal! • It contains...
• GSA: Legal and Procurement Department • E-mail address: gnss.grants@gsa.europa.eu • Office address: GSA, Janovského 438/...
  1. 1. Development of a Galileo-based timing receiver for critical infrastructures Fundamental Elements Webinar, 11th of January 2018 1This presentation can be interpreted only together with the oral comments accompanying it Valeria Catalano, Technology Officer Justine Vacher, Legal Officer Vincenza de Tommaso, Financial Officer Alina Hriscu, Market Development Officer
  2. 2.  CALL BACKGROUND  TECHNICAL SCOPE  ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS  HOW TO PREPARE YOUR PROPOSAL  GRANT AGREEMENT  Q&A TIME Agenda 2 15 MIN 15 MIN 30 MIN
  3. 3. This call is launched within the EU R&D funding programme ‘Fundamental Elements’ which supports the development of EGNSS-enabled chipsets, receivers and antennas. The objectives of the Fundamental Elements can be summarised as following:  Facilitate the adoption of the European GNSS Systems, building on their innovative services and differentiators  Improve the competitiveness of EU industry  Address user needs in priority market segments  Maximise benefits to European citizens Call background 3
  4. 4. GNSS systems are delivering today a free and highly accurate timing capability available worldwide, providing a way to obtain the Coordinate Universal Time (UTC). Call background 4 Precise Timing & Synchronisation (T&S) is crucial to a range of strategic applications as telecommunications and computer networks, energy generation and distribution, finance or other governmental functionalities. All these applications use Critical Infrastructures (CI) with different accuracy requirements that are essential for maintaining such vital societal functions as health, safety, economic and social well‐being of people.
  5. 5. The call for proposal aims at developing, testing and assessing a Galileo-based time receiver prototype for the Critical Infrastructures and providing accurate and highly robust timing. Activities shall be divided in six tasks: Task 1: User’s requirements Task 2: Timing Receiver’s Requirements Task 3: Detailed design of the Receiver prototype Task 4: Prototype development Task 5: Testing and validation of the receiver prototype Task 6: Dissemination of the results Objectives of the call 5
  6. 6.  As described in Section 2.1  The receiver shall be configurable for providing time in Galileo System Time and UTC based on Galileo signals only, in single and in multiple frequency  The receiver shall improve the timing robustness Essential objectives to be reached 9 MANDATORY MUST BE IN ANY PROPOSAL
  7. 7.  All the activities described in Sec 2.2 of the CfP  A preliminary strategy for the validation of the receiver’s performances  A methodology for requirements identification, design, development and testing of the receiver  A methodology of dissemination plan including extent of demonstration activities General requirements 10 REQUIRED MUST BE IN ANY PROPOSAL
  8. 8. 8 Innovation Elements  The receiver should be capable of using OS authentication for the provisioning of authenticated time stamping  The suitability of using the Commercial Service (CS) Authentication shall be analysed Other requirements
  9. 9. 1. Project Management Plan 2. Risk Management Document 3. User requirements Report and Justification 4. Timing Requirements specification 5. Design Definition File 6. Design Justification File 7. Design, Development and Validation Plan 8. Test Plan 9. Test procedures 10. Tests results report 11. Receiver’s documentation 12. IPR-related documentation 13. Dissemination Plan 14. Dissemination Report Minimum set of deliverables to be included in the proposal 9
  10. 10. Evaluation: Award criteria 10 DESCRIPTION WEIGHT Relevance of the proposal to the objectives of the call, credibility of the proposed approach, and innovation of the solutions proposed: 40 Impact in terms of economic and public benefits derived from the proposal 15 Credibility and coherency of the dissemination plan for the dissemination of the results of the grant 15 Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan, including appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources 30 If a total score lower than 60 points or a score lower than 60% for any of the above three criteria is obtained, the proposal will not be evaluated further and will be rejected
  11. 11. Call timeline (indicative) 11 Stage Deadline Publication of the call 12/12/2017 Deadline for request for clarifications 25/01/2018 Publication of the clarifications 14/02/2018 Deadline for submission of applications 28/03/2018 Evaluation period April-June 2018 Information to applicants on the outcome of the evaluation July 2018 Signature of the Grant Agreement August 2018
  12. 12. • Maximum total budget allocated to the call: EUR 3.500.000 • Maximum number of projects: 2 • Indicative EU financing per project up to: EUR 1.750.000 • Maximum EU financing rate of eligible costs: 70% • Maximum duration of the action: 2 years Budget allocation and duration 12
  13. 13. ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS 13
  14. 14. • Applications by legal persons (consortia or mono-beneficiary) established1 in and/or natural person(s) being nationals of any of the EU Member States, Switzerland or Norway. 1 Legal persons are considered to be established in the EU when they are formed in accordance with the law of an EU Member State, Norway or Switzerland, and have their central administration, registered office or principal place of business in an EU Member State, Norway or Switzerland. For British applicants: Please be aware that eligibility criteria must be complied with for the entire duration of the grant. If the United Kingdom withdraws from the EU during the grant period without concluding an agreement with the EU ensuring in particular that British applicants continue to be eligible, you will cease to receive EU funding (while continuing, where possible, to participate) or be required to leave the project on the basis of Article II.17.3.1(a) of the multibeneficiary grant agreement or Article II.17.2.1(a) of the monobeneficiary grant agreement. • Applicants: active in the development and/or integration and/or manufacturing of GNSS components, receivers, antennas and/or expert in the field of GNSS Research and development and/or experts in the field of timing and critical infrastructures. Eligible applicants 14
  15. 15. 15 Participation conditions ‒ Single or multiple applicants (consortia) ‒ If consortium: ‒ Minimum 2 applicants, out of which the coordinator shall be a legal person and co-applicant(s) can be either legal and/or natural person(s) ‒ Composition of the consortium: applicants can be from any eligible countries
  16. 16. HOW TO PREPARE YOUR PROPOSAL 16
  17. 17.  The Administrative package  The Technical package  The Financial package Summary of the proposals 17
  18. 18. Summary of the proposals 18 FORM CONTENT SINGLE APPLICANT/ CO-ORDINATOR CO-APPLICANT(S) A1 PROPOSAL OVERVIEW X A2 PROPOSAL SUMMARY X A3 COORDINATOR PROFILE X A4 CO-APPLICANT PROFILE X A5 DECLARATION OF HONOUR X X A6 FINANCIAL CAPACITY X X B1 TECHNICAL PROPOSAL X B2 OPERATIONAL CAPACITY X X C1 PRELIMINARY BUDGET X X ADMIN PACKAGE TECHNICAL PACKAGE FINANCIAL PACKAGE
  19. 19.  Admin package: WHO does WHAT? 19 FORM CONTENT Single applicant / Co-ordinator Co-applicant(s) Affiliated entity A1 PROPOSAL OVERVIEW X A2 PROPOSAL SUMMARY X A3 COORDINATOR PROFILE X A4 CO-APPLICANT PROFILE X A5 DECLARATION OF HONOUR X X X A6 FINANCIAL CAPACITY X X X
  20. 20. 20 Admin package – overview of forms Cover page It serves 2 purposes: COVER PAGE (TO BE FILLED BY THE COORDINATOR + GSA)  Checklist for the applicants: list of the submission set + number of docs to be submitted  Basic information on the Proposal for GSA: project acronym and consortium composition (if relevant) + receipt of the documents.
  21. 21. 21 Admin package – overview of forms Form A1 & Form A2  Contact details: Name/Surname, Organisation, ..  Proposal Abstract: high level description of the proposed technical solution  About the participants: name, role in the project and represented country FORM A1. PROPOSAL OVERVIEW (TO BE FILLED BY THE COORDINATOR) FORM A2. PROPOSAL SUMMARY (TO BE FILLED BY THE COORDINATOR)  Objectives of the proposal: target of the proposal, including value proposition and benefit for the users  Description of the work: high level project’s workflow  Milestone and Expected results
  22. 22. 22 Admin package – overview of forms Form A3 & Form A4 FORM A3. COORDINATOR / SINGLE APPLICANT PROFILE (TO BE SUBMITTED BY THE COORDINATOR WITH: LEGAL ENTITY AND FINANCIAL IDENTIFICATION FORMS)  Legal Information: LEF (Legal Entity Form: private or public company, registration info)  Financial Identification: (FIF) banking details and account holder’s info  Power of attorney: to commit the company/organisation  Information on co-financing: how the applicant would do it? under which form?  Previous EU contracts/grants: to check the no-double payment principle.  Stamp: in some countries, it’s not common; however it is necessary for administrative purposes FORM A4. CO-APPLICANT PROFILE (TO BE FILLED BY THE CO-APPLICANTS WITH: LEGAL ENTITY FORM)  Same as for Coordinator: to be filled by the co-applicant.
  23. 23. 23 Admin package – overview of forms Form A5 & A6 FORM A5. DECLARATION OF HONOUR (TO BE SUBMITTED BY ALL APPLICANTS – INCLUDING AFFILIATED ENTITIES)  It serves to check the exclusion and selection criteria  To be filled and submitted by ALL applicants  Generic text used by EU.  (The template was made after the amendment of the EU Financial Regulations as of 1 Jan 2016.)  Consider starting early enough collecting all the evidences; since might be time consuming FORM A6. FINANCIAL CAPACITY (TO BE SUBMITTED BY ALL APPLICANTS – INCLUDING AFFILIATED ENTITIES)
  24. 24.  Technical package: WHO does WHAT? 24 FORM CONTENT Single applicant / Co-ordinator Co-applicant(s) Affiliated entity B1 TECHNICAL PROPOSAL X B2 OPERATIONAL CAPACITY X X X
  25. 25. 25 Technical package • Every proposal will be assessed against the criteria set out in the relevant Call for Proposal. • In particular, for the technical package: The Technical proposal (B1 Form) shall be assessed against the AWARD criteria (CfP sect. 10) The Operational capacity (B2 Form) shall be assessed against the SELECTION criteria (CfP sect. 9.2)
  26. 26. 26 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1 The co-ordinator, on behalf of the consortium, shall submit the TECHNICAL PROPOSAL. 1. CONCEPT and APPROACH (max. 30 pages) 2. EXPECTED IMPACT (max. 10 pages) 3. IMPLEMENTATION (max. 20 pages) 4. TECHNICAL ANNEXES
  27. 27. 1.I This section shall contain, as minimum: Description of the proposed technical solution and how the project is relevant for the main objectives, in particular the description of: • The process to identify the requirements, design and develop the receiver’s prototype • The validation plan to assess the receiver’s performance against the operational requirements, both in simulated and in real environment • The dissemination activities towards the relevant stakeholders 27 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Concept
  28. 28. 1.II. This section shall contain, as minimum, a detailed description of the proposed implementation of the project including: • A methodology for requirements identification, design, development and testing of the receiver • A preliminary strategy for the validation of the receiver’s performances • How the applicants propose to leverage the partners in the consortium and the key external stakeholders (e.g. GNSS receiver/chipset manufacturers, finance, telecommunication and energy industry, as well as other relevant stakeholders) • The list of deliverables and related deliverables plan • The roadmap for operational implementation 28 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Approach
  29. 29. 29 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Expected impact 2. This section shall at least address the following topics: • Describe how your project will contribute to the maximisation of the benefits to citizens by the adoption of the proposed solution in the market • Elaborate a preliminary roadmap for operational implementation of the results of the grant
  30. 30. 30 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Implementation (1/2) 3. Structured section guiding the applicant through the following points: • Work Plan definition  Work Packages: description, effort, resp., objectives, etc.  WP schedule: Gantt chart, or similar  WP inter-dependencies: Pert chart, or similar  List of Deliverables (e.g. specification, report, demo kit, etc.) • Project management  Milestones, and relevant decision making  Preliminary Risk register
  31. 31. 31 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Implementation (2/2) 3. Structured section guiding the applicant through the following points: • Consortium as a whole:  Partners complementarity  Tasks allocation  Effectiveness in the project execution and to ensure exploitation of the results • Project’s Resources:  Planned staff effort  Other Direct Costs  Subcontracting  Budget overview
  32. 32. 32 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Technical annexes 4. Table to be filled out with the following information: • Partners name (Organisation/Company) • Company category (e.g. Research institute, chipset manufacturer, other) • Country Legal person: origin meaning “established”: having a registered office OR central administration OR principal place of business in one of those countries. Natural Person: citizenship
  33. 33. 33 Technical package – overview of forms Form B1: Operational capacity Every applicant (coordinator and co-applicants), shall submit the OPERATIONAL CAPACITY Form. Objective: to demonstrate compliance with SELECTION criteria set out in the CfP Ref. CfP section 9.2 – “Applicants must show they have the operational (technical and management) capacity to complete the activities to be supported by this Call for Proposal and must demonstrate their capacity to manage the activities corresponding to the size of the project for which the grant is requested.”
  34. 34. 34 FORM CONTENT CO-ORDINATOR CO-APPLICANT(S) A1 PROPOSAL OVERVIEW X A2 PROPOSAL SUMMARY X A3 COORDINATOR PROFILE X A4 CO-APPLICANT PROFILE X A5 DECLARATION OF HONOUR X X A6 FINANCIAL CAPACITY X X B1 TECHNICAL PROPOSAL X B2 OPERATIONAL CAPACITY X X C1 PRELIMINARY BUDGET X X ADMIN PACKAGE TECHNICAL PACKAGE FINANCIAL PACKAGE  Financial package: WHO does WHAT?
  35. 35. • Filled in with figures from your annual (audited) accounts • GSA calculates ratios (e.g. profitability, indebtedness, financial independence) • Used to assess your financial viability Not applicable to public bodies and international organisations Financial package – overview of forms Form A6: Financial capacity (1/2) 35
  36. 36. If outcome of the check is not satisfactory and in any other case GSA can: • request further information • propose a grant agreement without pre-financing • propose a grant agreement with a pre-financing paid in instalments; • propose a grant agreement with a lower percentage of a pre-financing; • propose a grant agreement with a pre-financing covered by a bank guarantee • reject the application 36 Financial package – overview of forms Form A6: Financial capacity (2/2)
  37. 37. Financial package – overview of forms Form C1: Estimated budget 37 Project Name Participant Name Project Acronym Estimated eligible direct costs Estimated eligible indirect costs Total estimated eligible costs Total requested GSAgrant (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) A B C = A+B D = 70% x C Direct eligible costs (Numbering of categories as in "Eligible Costs for the grants" section 12.2 of the Call for Proposals - apply the rules detailed thereunder) declared on the basis of flat rate of 7% of 1. + 2. without costs of subcontractors, costs of third parties not working on beneficiary premises, and cost of financial support to 3rd parties Total requested GSA grant at the maximum reimbursment rate of 70%of total costs 1.1 Personnel under direct empl. contract 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 1.2 Personnel under other than under empl. contract (in-house consultants) 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € Sub-total for cost category 1 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.1 Travel costs 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.2 Costs for equipment and other assets procured for the action 2.2 a) Costs for equipment and other assets procured for the action: Full purchase costs 2.2 b) Costs for equipment and other assets procured for the action: Depreciation costs 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.3 Costs for equipment or other assets not procured but used for the action (depreciation costs) 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.4 Costs for rental or lease of equipment or other assets only to the portion of use and limited to the duration of the action 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.5 Costs for use of technical facilities or laboratories 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.6 Costs for consumables and supplies 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.7 Costs arising directly from requirements imposed by the grant agreement 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.8 Costs entailed by subcontracts as described in the proposal 0.00 € Not applicable 0.00 € 0.00 € 2.9 costs of financial support to third parties 2.10 Duties, taxes and charges paid by the beneficiary 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € Sub-total for cost category 2 0.00 0.00 € 0.00 € 0.00 € Total direct eligible costs 0.00 € Total indirect eligible costs 0.00 € Total eligible costs 0.00 € 5. Total EU contribution 0.00 € Not applicable in this call for proposals ESTIMATED BUDGET Not applicable in this call for proposals Estimated eligible costs of the action and GSA contribution (Table 1) 1. PERSONNEL COSTS 2. OTHER DIRECT COSTS
  38. 38. • During evaluation it will be checked: ‒ Staff effort – in relation to estimated budget for personnel ‒ Description of other direct costs ‒ List of subcontracts ‒ Cumulative budget overview Financial package – overview of forms Form B1: Technical proposal 38 The amounts should fit with amounts in C1 Form
  39. 39. • 3 payments in total: ‒ Pre-financing 30% ‒ Interim payment up to 40% ‒ Final payment (30-70%) Payment scheme 39
  40. 40. • When the tasks in B1 cannot be done by the consortium • Principles: ‒ Best value for money or the lowest price ‒ No Conflict of Interest ‒ May only cover a limited part of the action and can not cover the core activities ‒ Necessary for implementation ‒ Stated in the proposal and in estimated budget Subcontracting among beneficiaries is not possible! Subcontracting 40
  41. 41. GRANT AGREEMENT 41
  42. 42. Draft Grant Agreement 42 • NOT part of the submitted proposal • Please read it before submitting a proposal! • It contains important elements on payments, reporting, IPR etc.
  43. 43. • GSA: Legal and Procurement Department • E-mail address: gnss.grants@gsa.europa.eu • Office address: GSA, Janovského 438/2, 170 00, Prague 7, Czech Republic Contact coordinates for the call 43 Please refer in the subject to the relevant reference number of the Call GSA/GRANT/05/2017 Submit requests for clarifications by: 25 January 2017 Submit proposals by: 28 March 2018

