Drago's Presentation for Raleigh SEO Meetup January 2022 1. Welcome To Today’s Topic - The Past, Present and Future of SEO Raleigh SEO Meetup 2. Drago has authored numerous articles on digital technology and marketing, and has been a tech workshop presenter, guest lecturer and conference speaker. He began building websites in 1999, and entered the field full time after graduating from North Carolina State University. He founded Oak City Technology in 2009, selecting that name because Raleigh, with its tree-lined streets, is often called the “City of Oaks.” Later, he founded Purple Comma as an homage to his mother - his first creative spark. Did you know? Oak City Tech has been voted a top 3 marketing and web design company in Durham, NC since 2017! 3. Power your goals with proven technologies for increasing traffic, leads and sales. 4. What happened in 2021? Should it matter to you? Did SEO die AGAIN? 5. Core Web Vitals? No. Page loading speed, interactivity and visual stability should have been on your checklist since 2015. 6. Cumulative Layout Shift? No. It was only a matter of time before layout shifting became a ranking factor. It was incorporated into Core Web Vitals in mid 2021. 7. Google Business Profile? Yes. Not just a rename. The importance of local maps and your business profile has only increased throughout the past year. 8. Images? Yes. In February 2021, Google provided documentation on image SEO best practices. https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/guidelines/google-images 9. Duplicate Content? Yes. Google confirmed duplicate content is not a negative ranking factor or signal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsrL6l2Fxvo&t=260s 10. What should we focus on? What are the basics? 11. 1) Optimize Website For Mobile Experience compress images and give them a descriptive name and alt text (no css) cut down on extra code/plugins so your website loads in less than 3 seconds practice internal linking, breadcrumbs and have a sitemap so all your pages can be found https://developers.google.com/search/docs/beginner/seo-starter-guide 12. 1) Optimize Website For Mobile Experience install an SSL certificate (https://) make your URLs short and descriptive practice good website architecture and navigation use descriptive title tags and meta descriptions https://developers.google.com/search/docs/beginner/seo-starter-guide 13. 2) Keyword Research Keyword research is the process of finding what your customers are searching for, how much traffic those terms can send your way, and how difficult it might be to rank for them. 14. 3) Content Marketing Once you know what your target demographic is searching for you need to create content that appeals to them. 15. Create dynamic evergreen content that informs your audience 16. 4) Get Crawled Setup a Google Search Console account and manually make sure each page is indexed. 17. 5) Link Building Start posting the content you made to social media for others to find and repost. Email webmasters and offer them a unique piece of content aka guest blogging. Contact reporters 18. What about the future? What is coming next? 19. Voice Search It’s coming… but not anytime soon. 20. Artificial Intelligence It’s already integrated somewhat with Google planning even more integration. 21. Accessibility (Two Fold) A) It is estimated that almost 73% of Internet users will access the Internet only through mobile devices by 2025. 22. Accessibility (Two Fold) B) Accessibility for the impaired will be more important than ever before. 23. YouTube YouTube, seeking to assist creators with their reach, added video chapter previews and auto-translate captions in 2021. 24. and by extension…video Google indexes videos from millions of different sites to serve to users. https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/guidelines/video 25. My #1 Tip - Focus On The User Experience Focusing on the user experience has never steered me wrong and is a great guiding light for all your activities. Just ask yourself one question… Is this action going to benefit my end user or help Google connect them to my content? 26. That’s all folks! Let’s chat! You can find me at oakcity.tech or purplecommapodcasting.com 27. Bonus - How exactly do I create quality content? 1) create a profile of your ideal client, which will allow you to understand the type of content that your clients value. 2) conduct search intent research to help you map out the consumer journey. 3) use this information to create content that conforms to the format your users prefer.

