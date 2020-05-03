Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pregnency And Dental Treatment By Dr.Sunil Kumar
Safe Throughout Pregnency ● Diagnosis ● Preventive treatment (Scaling,Fluoride) ● Restorative
If there is no emergency- Avoid Dental treatment till baby birth If there is emergency don’t avoid treatment because delay...
We Can do Dental treatmnet any time during Pregnency but 2nd trimester is ideal time. Because 1st Trimester - Nausea vomat...
Diseases and Treatment
Patient may have ● Pregnency hypertension (B.P. Monitor) ● Gestrational Diabetes(More likely in 3rd Trimester) Ask for HbA...
Pregnency induced gingivitis More common in 8th month(due to hormonal changes) Treatment Oral prophylaxis Mouthwash(don’t ...
Pyogenic granuloma ● Resolve itself after Pregnency ● Surgical excision Pt complaint of bleeding in granuloma ● Clean the ...
Erosion of lingual surface of Anteriors ● Don’t brush the teeth for 15 min. After vomating(due to acid production) ● Rinse...
Patient postion Left lateral position,Right hip elevated (In supine position there is increase in pressure from uterus on ...
Radiographs
Ideal is 2nd trimester but in emergency can take at any time ● Lead apron ● Thyroid collar Are Must!
Drugs and Medication
Categories of Drugs by FDA Category A - Animal and human studies- no risk-✓ Category B - Animal and human studies- - no ri...
More Drug Studies were expected to come in 2020
Lidocaine is safe throughout Pregnency Lidocaine does cross the placenta after administration. The amount of L.A. should b...
Antibiotics in Pregnency C - Clindamycin ✓ x (Increased concentration) A - Amoxicillin. ✓ ✓ M - Metronidazole ✓ x ( increa...
Analgesics in Pregnency ● Acetamenophane(PCM) ✓✓ ● Aspirin- C/D (3rd Tri) Cause post Partum bleeding - ✓x ● Ibuprofen - B/...
Contraindicated in breast feeding ● Erythromycin ● Codine ● Diazepam
Audio Analgesia
Question for you
What is difference between Gagging and Nausea?
This presentation contains precautions and advisable medication in pregent patient in dental clinic
