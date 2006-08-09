Gt users group 9th august 2006

Successfully reported this slideshow.
"Slippery When Dry“ GripTester – UK Roads User Group Meeting Wednesday 9th August 2006, National Motorcycle Museum, Solihu...
Basics & Background
Tyre/Road Friction The Friction Force on a road is the sum of three components Fad = Component due to (interfacial shear) ...
Macro- and Microtexture Microtexture: An Indirectly measured property related to the provision of wet skidding resistance ...
NTS: The New Generation of Road Surfaces OLD: roadwork delays, perceived rutting problem, noise and spray issues. Two Part...
We (the highway engineers) have assumed .. NTS Negative Textured Road Surfaces would behave similarly to Positive Textured...
Highway Engineers do not measure DRY road friction! BUT the UK we first tried measuring the dry friction of roads in 1936 ...
1944: Bitumen & Maximum Friction ZIPKES, E. (1944) Die Reibungskennziffer als Kriterium zur Beurteilung von Strassenbeläge...
1944 E.Zipkes (Switzerland) “…..On some road surfaces, the melting point of the binder may be reached before that of the t...
1985: The M4 Motorway (UK), 13 are dead… 13 dead owing to a combination of: •Poor driving •Substandard central barrier hei...
…On a road more Slippery in the Dry than in the Wet MANDERSON, J. & RUDRAM, D. (1993) The variation in tyre/road friction ...
The Netherlands: 1990’s Crash Investigation: ABS v NOABS Porous Asphalt (P.A.) Negative Texture, low noise, low spray FAFI...
NOABS on P.A. ABS on P.A. ABS on ASPHALT Elapsed Test Time  Deceleration JUTTE, R. H. & SISKENS, C. A. M. (1997) A Mater...
“The low skid resistance (was) caused by melting of the mortar” (the bitumen)” The Porous Asphalt had a thick layer of bit...
UK 2001: Two fatal crashes on new(ish) SMAs DRY =0.52, 0.51 Downhill 1:100 DRY =0.53, 0.55 Uphill 1:25  Fatal Crash: Po...
dry≈0.5.. IS NOT a typical value for dry road friction GOUDIE, D. W., BOWLER, J. J., BROWN, C. A., HEINRICHS, B. E. & SIE...
Any references to all that Past Research? • Little (if any) reference has been made to any of the research from the 1940’s...
And who even bothers to measure the dry friction of roads now?
……to estimate the braking speed and/or speed at inception of loss of control from skid marks at the scene of fatal or near...
Dry Friction Tests using Decelerometers -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 SkidMan/Vericom decelerometers and data ...
Skid tests to estimate  & critical speed DERBYSHIRE CONSTABULARY ROAD POLICING SUPPORT UNIT (2005) Equations Sheet.
Used in reconstruction of the crash scene to combine survey data from the scene and data from the skid test to estimate cr...
Today: NO ABS v ABS on a DRY road: extended stopping time & distance for a NEW binder rich surface and greater ABS/NOABS ...
But Dry Friction improves over (some) time
ABS vs. NOABS in the DRY… So what is happening during emergency braking to give the low dry
The thermal/dynamic regime causing the “bituplaning” event
Typical Bitumen Properties AFTER: READ, J. & WHITEOAK, D. (2003) The Shell Bitumen handbook, London, Thomas Telford. Engin...
But is it actually melting? Heat generated due to (interfacial shear) adhesion, rubber vs substrate melts surface and then...
The (statistical) devil is in the detail….. • Tabulation and visual classification of key phases within each simulated eme...
Findings to date: • The Low Dry Friction (‘bituplaning’) phenomenon is easy to reproduce on ‘new’ bituminous surfaces of b...
Other Effects? • Effect of ‘negative’ texture on the transition between in “in-control” and “out of control” states (which...
BUT are Cars without ABS also equipped with fewer secondary safety features and driven by the youngest and oldest drivers ...
johnb@soton.ac.uk john.bullas@gmail.com Thank you for listening!
  1. 1. "Slippery When Dry“ GripTester – UK Roads User Group Meeting Wednesday 9th August 2006, National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull John C Bullas BSc MSc MIAT MIHT FGS PhD Researcher Transportation Research Group University of Southampton w.e.f. September 2006 Asst. Group Engineer Transport Solutions Atkins Highways & Transportation
  2. 2. Basics & Background
  3. 3. Tyre/Road Friction The Friction Force on a road is the sum of three components Fad = Component due to (interfacial shear) adhesion, rubber vs substrate Fdef = Component due to bulk rubber deformation and hysteresis loss at the interface Fab = Component due to abrasion and/or tearing of the rubber For rough and or textured hard surfaces, the Fdef term is usually dominant since such texture promotes a high level of interface deformation with attendant hysteresis losses. For smooth surfaces the Fad term usually plays a dominant role. Both Fad and Fdef are usually present in any frictional contact; it is their relative contributions that are important. For any surface-rubber combination the magnitude of all three components is influenced by temperature, sliding velocity and the presence of a lubricant. VEITH, A. G. (1998) Rubber vs Countersurface Frictional Behaviour: How this Influences the Traction of Pneumatic Tyres. Progress in Rubber and Plastics Technology, 14, 1.
  4. 4. Macro- and Microtexture Microtexture: An Indirectly measured property related to the provision of wet skidding resistance Macrotexture: A Directly measured property influencing the Tyre/Road contact improving skid Resistance especially in the wet at speed HOSKING, R. (1992) Road aggregates and skidding, HMSO. VINER, H. E., ROE, P. G., PARRY, A. R. & SIHAL, R. (2000) High and low-speed skidding resistance: the influence of texture on smooth and ribbed tyre friction. Caracteristiques de surface des chaussees routieres et aeronautiques; Fourth international symposium on pavement surface characteristics of roads and airfields. Nantes, France, AIPCR/PIARC.
  5. 5. NTS: The New Generation of Road Surfaces OLD: roadwork delays, perceived rutting problem, noise and spray issues. Two Part Installation ~Positive Textured Hot Rolled Asphalt (HRA) Asphalt + Rolled in Coated Chippings NEW: Lower noise, lower spray, use for thin resurfacing/regulating, Less rutting(?), Single Stage Installation = less delay ~ Stone Mastic/Matrix Asphalt (SMA), a Negative Textured Surface (NTS) http://www.highwaysmaintenance.com/
  6. 6. We (the highway engineers) have assumed .. NTS Negative Textured Road Surfaces would behave similarly to Positive Textured ones like HRA ….. Especially with respect to their DRY frictional properties during emergency braking… WALSH, I. (2000) Out of the skid pan…. Surveyor.
  7. 7. Highway Engineers do not measure DRY road friction! BUT the UK we first tried measuring the dry friction of roads in 1936 with our motorbike wet skid tester and the dry friction was so good we didn’t really try again… …until the 1970’s when it was still very good so we stopped looking BIRD, G. & SCOTT, W. J. O. (1936) Studies in Road Friction: I. Road Surface Resistance to Skidding Department of Scientific and Industrial Research / Ministry of Transport. HOSKING, J. R. & WOODFORD, G. C. (1976) Measurement of skidding resistance part i. guide to the use of SCRIM, Transport Research Laboratory Report LR737. Transport Research Laboratory.
  8. 8. 1944: Bitumen & Maximum Friction ZIPKES, E. (1944) Die Reibungskennziffer als Kriterium zur Beurteilung von Strassenbelägen Eidgenössissche. Verlag A.G. Gebr. Leeman and Co.
  9. 9. 1944 E.Zipkes (Switzerland) “…..On some road surfaces, the melting point of the binder may be reached before that of the tread rubber, in which case the slipping co- efficient will have a different value from that on which the rubber melts first” Remember this quote for later! ZIPKES, E. (1944) Die Reibungskennziffer als Kriterium zur Beurteilung von Strassenbelägen Eidgenössissche. Verlag A.G. Gebr. Leeman and Co.
  10. 10. 1985: The M4 Motorway (UK), 13 are dead… 13 dead owing to a combination of: •Poor driving •Substandard central barrier height •Extended DRY braking distances [longer than in the WET] on a coated stone chippings with a thick layer of bitumen “…..some of the worst DRY skid resistance seen in 10 years” were measured by the Police Crash Investigator ANON (1986) Low barriers conceded at M4 accident site. New Civil Engineer. BYRD, T. & DADSON, J. (1986) Safety barrier review follows M4 carnage New Civil Engineer. SHELSHEAR, G. (1986) Poor Skid Resistance cited at Crash Inquest. New Civil Engineer. SHELSHEAR, G. (1986) Resume regarding "Poor Skid Resistance cited at Crash Inquest". SHELSHEAR, G. (1986?) Statement by Mr D Simpson Concerning Safety Fences - M4 Berkshire Crossover Accident 23.6.86 SHELSHEAR, G. (1986?) Statement on Skidding resistance by Mr P E Nutt - M4 Berkshire Crossover Accident 23.6.86
  11. 11. …On a road more Slippery in the Dry than in the Wet MANDERSON, J. & RUDRAM, D. (1993) The variation in tyre/road friction with time. IN JACOB, B. & BONTE, W. (Eds.) Vol 3; Forensic criminalistics 1. Dusseldorf; Germany, Berlin.
  12. 12. The Netherlands: 1990’s Crash Investigation: ABS v NOABS Porous Asphalt (P.A.) Negative Texture, low noise, low spray FAFIÉ, J. (2004) Early Life Dry Skid Resistance. Paper presented at “Surf 2004”, 5th Symposium on Pavement Surface Characteristics. Toronto, Ontario, Canada. RICHARDSON, J. T. G. (1999) Stone Mastic asphalt in the UK. SCI Lecture Series. Society of Chemical Industry.
  13. 13. NOABS on P.A. ABS on P.A. ABS on ASPHALT Elapsed Test Time  Deceleration JUTTE, R. H. & SISKENS, C. A. M. (1997) A Material Technological Approach to the Low Initial Skid Resistance of Porous Asphalt Roads. European Conference on Porous Asphalt, Madrid. Ministerio de Fomento, Direccion General de Carreteras, Spain.
  14. 14. “The low skid resistance (was) caused by melting of the mortar” (the bitumen)” The Porous Asphalt had a thick layer of bitumen on the chippings when new.. this doubled the stopping time when ABS was turned off! Research published by D.W.W. (NL) in 1997** **JUTTE, R. H. & SISKENS, C. A. M. (1997) A Material Technological Approach to the Low Initial Skid Resistance of Porous Asphalt Roads. European Conference on Porous Asphalt, Madrid. Ministerio de Fomento, Direccion General de Carreteras, Spain.
  15. 15. UK 2001: Two fatal crashes on new(ish) SMAs DRY =0.52, 0.51 Downhill 1:100 DRY =0.53, 0.55 Uphill 1:25  Fatal Crash: Police NOABS Skid Testing NB: Low values of Dry  were NOTHING to do with the circumstances of the crashes DRY =0.56, 0.48, 0.48, 0.49, 0.51 Fatal Crash: Police NOABS Skid Testing  ALLEN, J. (2001) “Stone Mastic Asphalt”: Presentation to the ACPO Senior Collision Investigators Conference, Hull.
  16. 16. dry≈0.5.. IS NOT a typical value for dry road friction GOUDIE, D. W., BOWLER, J. J., BROWN, C. A., HEINRICHS, B. E. & SIEGMUND, G. P. (2000) Tire Friction During Locked Wheel Braking. Accident reconstruction: simulation and animation. Detroit, MI, Society of Automotive Engineers.
  17. 17. Any references to all that Past Research? • Little (if any) reference has been made to any of the research from the 1940’s, 1980’s and 1990’s by those commenting on recent findings in the UK … other than by the surfacing industry [and someone else]
  18. 18. And who even bothers to measure the dry friction of roads now?
  19. 19. ……to estimate the braking speed and/or speed at inception of loss of control from skid marks at the scene of fatal or near-fatal crashes Police Collision Investigators do
  20. 20. Dry Friction Tests using Decelerometers -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 SkidMan/Vericom decelerometers and data output from a skid test (hard copy and downloaded)
  21. 21. Skid tests to estimate  & critical speed DERBYSHIRE CONSTABULARY ROAD POLICING SUPPORT UNIT (2005) Equations Sheet.
  22. 22. Used in reconstruction of the crash scene to combine survey data from the scene and data from the skid test to estimate critical speeds from tyre marks and curve radii
  23. 23. Today: NO ABS v ABS on a DRY road: extended stopping time & distance for a NEW binder rich surface and greater ABS/NOABS  ratios Skidman Decellerometer Tests on DRY NEW HRA -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0 1 2 3 4 5 Time (seconds) (G) NOABS 13/12/2004 17:07:00 35mph ABS ON 13/12/2004 17:11:00 36mph
  24. 24. But Dry Friction improves over (some) time
  25. 25. ABS vs. NOABS in the DRY… So what is happening during emergency braking to give the low dry
  26. 26. The thermal/dynamic regime causing the “bituplaning” event
  27. 27. Typical Bitumen Properties AFTER: READ, J. & WHITEOAK, D. (2003) The Shell Bitumen handbook, London, Thomas Telford. Engine Oil Viscosity 0.5-0.2 -- Softening Point >
  28. 28. But is it actually melting? Heat generated due to (interfacial shear) adhesion, rubber vs substrate melts surface and then friction drops OR •Something else happens to reduce the friction and this leads to the heat generation dropping with less friction
  29. 29. The (statistical) devil is in the detail….. • Tabulation and visual classification of key phases within each simulated emergency braking event for a 300+ SkidMan event database • To identify (and statistically prove the significance of) any differences between the emergency braking deceleration characteristics delivered by the combination of NEGATIVE & POSITIVE surface texture types, ABS/NOABS braking systems and DRY and DAMP and WET surfaces
  30. 30. Findings to date: • The Low Dry Friction (‘bituplaning’) phenomenon is easy to reproduce on ‘new’ bituminous surfaces of both texture types with thick binder films • The ‘bituplaning’ deceleration characteristics observed are almost identical to those reported on in NL on PA. • The ‘bituplaning’ phenomenon is NOT just a high speed event ( just need 30mph) • ABS braking can lead to momentary low dry friction with “dash like” skidmarks now more commonly left by ABS braked vehicles • Temperatures likely to be high enough to melt bitumen have been measured and the dynamic temperature generation mechanism visualised for the first time. Skidman Decellerometer Tests on NEW HRA -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0 1 2 3 4 5 Time (seconds) (G) NOABS 13/12/2004 17:07:00 35mph ABS ON 13/12/2004 17:11:00 36mph
  31. 31. Other Effects? • Effect of ‘negative’ texture on the transition between in “in-control” and “out of control” states (which value of mu to use in ABS cases?) and changes to the assumed deceleration/slip relationship Slip versus Deceleration - Tack Coat -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 Time (Seconds) Slip(%Uncorrected) -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 Decellertion(G) SLIP% L AccG
  32. 32. BUT are Cars without ABS also equipped with fewer secondary safety features and driven by the youngest and oldest drivers least able to “handle the situation”? REMEMBER: Extended ‘bituplaning’ only seems to occurs with NOABS Emergency braking on DRY roads… AND only 4% of ALL crashes DO NOT have human contributory factors associated with them** **BROUGHTON, J., MARKEY, K. A. & ROWE, D. (1998) A new system for recording contributory factors in road accidents. Crowthorne, TRL. “Toxicology reports on Mr Taylor showed recent use of heroin and cocaine, the inquest heard”
  33. 33. johnb@soton.ac.uk john.bullas@gmail.com Thank you for listening!

