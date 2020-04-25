Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Is it Hot or is it Not?” Thermographic imaging and improving bituminous materials Dr John Bullas MCIHT MIAT FGS MSc PhD
The Highway Asset Management Group (HAMG) Part of Atkins which as a whole employs: 10,889 UK based 5,086 Overseas 2
Highways & Transportation • Highway Services • Transport Planning • Intelligent Transport Systems • Transport Solutions • ...
Pavement Assessment Pavement Design Specification Materials Policy Expert Witness Peer Review Research and Development
I confidently expect no casualties during this presentation
“Is it Hot or is it Not?” Thermographic imaging and improving bituminous materials
Atkins Trials of Thermographic equipment on M27 widening scheme
M27 J11/J12 Hill Road Bridge site post-construction looking north (Highways Agency)
Video
27/03/08 EME2 Base Course: splitter plate effects (multi-line)
24/04/08 Surface Course: screed effects (multi-line)
Point data versus plenty of data!
EME2 15/25 - 25 temperature measurements For 497 tonnes of materials Just one measurement every 20 tonnes / c.20-30 metres
Axminster Thermal Imaging Trial (Linear Scanning)
Camera location & “Mounting”
GPS & Aerial
Parlez-vous Trimble?
Oui, bien
Sub 1 metre accuracy resolves paver three point turn!
The IR Camera Visual Output Video 1 (WMV) Video 2 (AVI)
GPS & IR Camera Output Temperature every 0.5 seconds Blokes
Technical Literature Review Thermal Imaging of Bituminous Materials and Problem identification
Problems caused by lack of temperature uniformity: IR evidence
“Stone Matrix Asphalt, Theory and Practice” by Krzysztof Blazejowski Published 2011 by CRC Press (Taylor and Francis) [als...
Washington State: “cyclic or end-of-load segregation, a cyclic occurrence of low-density areas in the mat. These low-densi...
Washington State Department of Transportation specification (2002 onwards) “Locate temperature differentials with a handhe...
Thermal Imaging and Specification by Trafikverket (Sweden) Extra Service Life Ahead
Density/Voids versus laid Temperature
Trafikverket Bonus Scheme
Bonus for uniform temperatures ££!
How Trafikverket’s surfacing jobs work in Practice
“At Risk” Risk temp(erature) 90% of 30 minute Moving Average
So how does our trial compare? (risk temp=138.8c ) 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 1...
10%+ “At risk” 48p/m2 penalty 0.1% “At risk” 68p/m2 bonus
Improved Service Life at a small cost? 75p per m2 bonus for Three Years extra service life IR Standard applied in Sweden:...
Possible Technical/Financial Issues with Thermal Imaging?
Cost of the camera & GPS Surface temperature vs. mid-layer temperature Infra-red 1 vs. infra-red 2 ( i.e. between IR camer...
Temperature Currently measured by Invasive Probe
So how do we use thermal imaging on bituminous materials to achieve best benefit?.....
………………See how Sweden does it
Shuttle Buggy (M.T.V.) U-trough Tippers IR Camera & GPS
Contractors: use cameras to cut snagging/ BBA/HAPAS warranty claims … Methods can be fine tuned using IR cameras to a limi...
…The most damaging phrase in the language is: ‘We've always done it this way’ Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper (December 9...
Thanks to: Keith Grant (Devon CC) for access to the roads of Devon South West Highways (Roads) for access to their operati...
Any Questions?
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011

18 views

Published on

Thermographic imaging of bituminous construction

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Final thermo presentation_31__january_2011

  1. 1. “Is it Hot or is it Not?” Thermographic imaging and improving bituminous materials Dr John Bullas MCIHT MIAT FGS MSc PhD
  2. 2. The Highway Asset Management Group (HAMG) Part of Atkins which as a whole employs: 10,889 UK based 5,086 Overseas 2
  3. 3. Highways & Transportation • Highway Services • Transport Planning • Intelligent Transport Systems • Transport Solutions • Technical Consultancy: Highways Asset Management Group (HAMG) 35 members, around the UK 3 portfolios • Strategic Advice • Pavements • Data Collection
  4. 4. Pavement Assessment Pavement Design Specification Materials Policy Expert Witness Peer Review Research and Development
  5. 5. I confidently expect no casualties during this presentation
  6. 6. “Is it Hot or is it Not?” Thermographic imaging and improving bituminous materials
  7. 7. Atkins Trials of Thermographic equipment on M27 widening scheme
  8. 8. M27 J11/J12 Hill Road Bridge site post-construction looking north (Highways Agency)
  9. 9. Video
  10. 10. 27/03/08 EME2 Base Course: splitter plate effects (multi-line)
  11. 11. 24/04/08 Surface Course: screed effects (multi-line)
  12. 12. Point data versus plenty of data!
  13. 13. EME2 15/25 - 25 temperature measurements For 497 tonnes of materials Just one measurement every 20 tonnes / c.20-30 metres
  14. 14. Axminster Thermal Imaging Trial (Linear Scanning)
  15. 15. Camera location & “Mounting”
  16. 16. GPS & Aerial
  17. 17. Parlez-vous Trimble?
  18. 18. Oui, bien
  19. 19. Sub 1 metre accuracy resolves paver three point turn!
  20. 20. The IR Camera Visual Output Video 1 (WMV) Video 2 (AVI)
  21. 21. GPS & IR Camera Output Temperature every 0.5 seconds Blokes
  22. 22. Technical Literature Review Thermal Imaging of Bituminous Materials and Problem identification
  23. 23. Problems caused by lack of temperature uniformity: IR evidence
  24. 24. “Stone Matrix Asphalt, Theory and Practice” by Krzysztof Blazejowski Published 2011 by CRC Press (Taylor and Francis) [also a significant number of pages on thermal imaging of SMA] Build up of cool material in hopper wings into mix when tipper dumps
  25. 25. Washington State: “cyclic or end-of-load segregation, a cyclic occurrence of low-density areas in the mat. These low-density areas tend to fail prematurely through fatigue cracking, raveling, or both, which can be costly on high-volume Interstate routes”
  26. 26. Washington State Department of Transportation specification (2002 onwards) “Locate temperature differentials with a handheld infrared camera or temperature gun. If the temperature differential between a particular location and the surrounding mat is 25°F or greater, perform nuclear density testing at the cool spot. If the densities are verified as unacceptably low, with a minimum of four locations per density lot, a penalty of 15 percent of the HMA unit price for the affected lot of material is assessed on the contractor.” Washington State DOT …. temperature differentials observed during construction have decreased significantly, as have the early failures that they cause.
  27. 27. Thermal Imaging and Specification by Trafikverket (Sweden) Extra Service Life Ahead
  28. 28. Density/Voids versus laid Temperature
  29. 29. Trafikverket Bonus Scheme
  30. 30. Bonus for uniform temperatures ££!
  31. 31. How Trafikverket’s surfacing jobs work in Practice
  32. 32. “At Risk” Risk temp(erature) 90% of 30 minute Moving Average
  33. 33. So how does our trial compare? (risk temp=138.8c ) 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 160 170 180 190 200 210 12:31:01PM 12:31:23PM 12:31:46PM 12:32:24PM 12:34:13PM 12:34:36PM 12:35:04PM 12:35:33PM 12:35:56PM 12:36:20PM 12:44:30PM 12:44:56PM 12:45:19PM 12:45:43PM 12:46:06PM 12:46:28PM 12:46:51PM 12:49:35PM 12:51:02PM 12:51:25PM 12:51:53PM 12:53:31PM 12:53:53PM 12:54:15PM 12:54:39PM 12:55:01PM 12:55:23PM 12:55:49PM 12:56:17PM 12:56:53PM 12:57:21PM 12:57:46PM 12:58:08PM 12:58:31PM 12:58:56PM 12:55:14PM 12:57:32PM 12:57:54PM 12:58:16PM SpeedfromGPS(knots) ScannedTemperature Time (UTC + 1Hr) Axminster Thermographic Trial “At Risk” “At Risk” >10% “At Risk”
  34. 34. 10%+ “At risk” 48p/m2 penalty 0.1% “At risk” 68p/m2 bonus
  35. 35. Improved Service Life at a small cost? 75p per m2 bonus for Three Years extra service life IR Standard applied in Sweden: Vägverket Southeast 2007 Vägverket North 2008. Vägverket Middle and Vägverket West 2009. Volume in the Bonus system in 2008 was about 2.3M m2 and 2009 2.75M m2 Vägverket Stockholm laid 370k m2 in 2008 under the bonus system and 355k m2 in 2009 “…..the results are under way to be better and better.”
  36. 36. Possible Technical/Financial Issues with Thermal Imaging?
  37. 37. Cost of the camera & GPS Surface temperature vs. mid-layer temperature Infra-red 1 vs. infra-red 2 ( i.e. between IR cameras)
  38. 38. Temperature Currently measured by Invasive Probe
  39. 39. So how do we use thermal imaging on bituminous materials to achieve best benefit?.....
  40. 40. ………………See how Sweden does it
  41. 41. Shuttle Buggy (M.T.V.) U-trough Tippers IR Camera & GPS
  42. 42. Contractors: use cameras to cut snagging/ BBA/HAPAS warranty claims … Methods can be fine tuned using IR cameras to a limited degree but…… The REAL way forwards is: Contractors Use ‘Shuttle Buggies’ with U trough tippers for Ultimate control over temperature & the IR cameras are there as verification tools to drive bonuses/penalties Ultimately It’s client driven?
  43. 43. …The most damaging phrase in the language is: ‘We've always done it this way’ Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper (December 9, 1906 – January 1, 1992)
  44. 44. Thanks to: Keith Grant (Devon CC) for access to the roads of Devon South West Highways (Roads) for access to their operations Metrum Ltd / DIAS GmbH for the Linear Scanning Camera, IBI RouteMapper Ltd for the Trimble GPS
  45. 45. Any Questions?

×