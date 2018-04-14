Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vitamin C toxicity

Vitamin C toxicity

Vitamin C toxicity

  1. 1. Domina Petric, MD Vitamin C toxicity
  2. 2. Megadoses of vitamin C may: Increase oxalate production formation of renal stones. Competitively inhibit the renal reabsorption of uric acid. Enhance the destruction of vitamin B12 in the gut. Enhance the enteric absorption of nonheme iron, leading to iron overload. Produce mutagenic effects. Increase ascorbate catabolism that would persist after returning to lower intakes of the vitamin. 4/14/2018 Combs GF. The Vitamins. Fundamental Aspects in Nutrition and Health. Elsevier Inc. 2008. 2
  3. 3. Vitamin C toxicity The avoidance of doses greater than 1000 mg of vitamin C is important for individuals with a history of forming renal stones! 4/14/2018 Combs GF. The Vitamins. Fundamental Aspects in Nutrition and Health. Elsevier Inc. 2008. 3
  4. 4. Vitamin C toxicity 4/14/2018 Combs GF. The Vitamins. Fundamental Aspects in Nutrition and Health. Elsevier Inc. 2008. 4
  5. 5. • Combs GF. The Vitamins. Fundamental Aspects in Nutrition and Health. Elsevier Inc. 2008. Literature 4/14/2018 5

