Learning Multicast Part 1: Fundamentals

24 views

Published on

What is multicast? What happens on Layer 2? How do we distinguish multicast at Layer 3? We answer all of those.

Published in: Technology
Learning Multicast Part 1: Fundamentals

  1. 1. David Hedley’s Tuesday Tech Talks Multicast Turning networking on it’s head © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Cisco Certified Network Professional: Enterprise, Routing & Switching • Cisco Certified Design Professional • Cisco Certified Specialist: Enterprise Core, Enterprise Design, Wireless Design, Wireless Implementation, Advanced Infrastructure Implementation. • Cisco Certified Network Associate: Routing & Switching, Wireless, Data Center, Security • Cisco Certified Design Associate • ITIL v4 Foundations • CompTIA A+ • https://www.youracclaim.com/users/david-hedley/badges © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Specific brands and models are for illustration purposes only. • They do not imply any endorsement by the vendor, in any way. • This talk does not represent the business process of any employer or client, past or present, this is based on my own work and study. • I only include equipment that I have experience with. • At the time of writing, I have not received any compensation, or inducement from any vendor. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 Definition • In computer networking, multicast is group communication[1] where data transmission is addressed to a group of destination computers simultaneously. Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multicast retrieved July 5,2018 • Originally defined in RFC 966 (1985) © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  5. 5. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Purpose: Understanding the fundamentals of Multicast. • Question: What IS multicast? © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Triple Constraints • Time • Quality or Scope • Money or Budget © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  7. 7. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Traditional methods of delivering packets • Unicast • One to One communication • Can be TCP, UDP, or other • If we need to deliver to more than one host, we create a new connection for each. • Processing burden is on the sender + network • Broadcast • One to all communication • Usually link local (not crossing a layer 3 boundary) • Directed broadcast are generally dropped or blocked in modern designs • Processing burden is on the receivers as any that don’t want the traffic have to drop. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Unicast vs. Multicast © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  9. 9. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Unicast vs. Multicast • TCP Unicast • TCP is connection orientated • 3 way Handshake • Reliable • Flow control (window size) • UDP Unicast and Multicast • Connectionless • Unreliable (application layer awareness) © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  10. 10. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast disadvantages • Best Effort Delivery • NO Congestion Avoidance • Duplicates • Out of Order Delivery © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  11. 11. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast Advantages • Eliminates Traffic Redundancy = Less Bandwidth © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 52 55 58 61 64 67 70 73 76 79 82 85 88 91 94 97 100 Unicast vs Multicast Mulicast Unicast
  12. 12. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast Addressing (IPv4) • Source (Class A, B, C) 1.0.0.0 – 223.255.255.255 • Destination (Class D) 224.0.0.0 – 239.255.255.255 • SOURCE CAN NEVER BE CLASS D GROUP ADDRESS!!!! © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  13. 13. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast Ranges (IPv4) • Reserved Link-Local Addresses • 224.0.0.0-224.0.0.255 • TTL=1 • Examples • 224.0.0.5 OSPF • Other Reserved • 224.0.1.0 – 224.0.1.255 • TTL > 1 • Examples • 224.0.1.1 NTP See https://www.iana.org/assignments/multicast-addresses/multicast-addresses.xhtml#multicast-addresses-1 © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  14. 14. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast Ranges (IPv4) • Reserved Link-Local Addresses • 224.0.0.0-224.0.0.255 • TTL=1 • Examples • 224.0.0.5 OSPF • Other Reserved • 224.0.1.0 – 224.0.1.255 • TTL > 1 • Examples • 224.0.1.1 NTP See https://www.iana.org/assignments/multicast-addresses/multicast-addresses.xhtml#multicast-addresses-1 © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  15. 15. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • Multicast Ranges (IPv4) • Source Specific Multicast (SSM) • 232.0.0.0 – 232.255.255.255 • Administratively Scoped Addresses • 239.0.0.0 – 239.255.255.255 • Like private addresses • Example: • 239.200.0.0/14 Enterprise range • 239.202.0.0/17 “Regional” range • 239.240.0.0/16 Campus range See https://www.iana.org/assignments/multicast-addresses/multicast-addresses.xhtml#multicast-addresses-1 © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 1 • IP Multicast MAC Address Mapping • In IPv4, all multicast address start with bits 1110, so the last 28 bits differentiate the different multicast addresses • Each Multicast MAC begins with 0x01005e with a zero in the 25th bit • The last 23 bits are taken from the group address • Example • 239.200.128.1 = 11101111 11001000 10000000 00000001 • Mac 0000001 00000000 01011111 01001000 10000000 00000001 (01-00-5e-48-80-01) • 224.72.128.1 = 11100000 01001000 10000000 00000001 • Mac 00000001 00000000 0101111 01001000 10000000 00000001 (01-00-5e-48-80-01) • 32:1 Address Overlap! © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  17. 17. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt 1 • Components © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  18. 18. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt 1 • Tech Talk • To do list! • What are the multicast applications in your network, and what are their design requirements? What IGMP version do they need v2 vs v3 (MLD v1 vs v2)? Do they need a range of group addresses or a single address? Is the group address defined by standard or will you need to assign? How are you documenting the addresses you use? How will you scope your administrative range 239.0.0.0/8? © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  19. 19. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt 1 • Thanks for watching! • You can subscribe to my YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ3pcIh5Zmbp3rdjhfR7BOg • You can follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/david.hedley.940 • You can follow me on Twitter @David_M_Hedley • Or connect with me on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/david- hedley-541985/ • You can suggest topics in the comments! © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.

