Sight Words (funny, go, help, here, I )
Prep Time! Flashcards Wheel of 305 Questions What do you like? Word Search Weather Wheel Lesson: Sight Words Aim: To pract...
Chit-Chat Time! What is the weather like today? It is ___ today. It is ___ and ___today.
What do you eat on ____ days? I eat ___ on ___ days. Chit-Chat Time!
Let’s Sing! Hi there! So glad you came. Hi there! So glad you came. 1-2-3 let’s shout “Hurray!” HURRAY! Hi there! So glad ...
Hi, Kevin! Hi, Elsa! Chit-Chat Time!
How are you? I’m great. I want to feed the panda. Do you want to feed the panda? Chit-Chat Time!
Yes, I want to feed the panda. Me too. I have to go now, Bye! Chit-Chat Time!
Bye! Chit-Chat Time!
Chit-Chat Time!
Sight words Spot the pandas funny go help here I
Sight words I see a funny mouse eat the cheese. I will go to get a little yellow muffin. Help the panda run away. I am her...
Sight words How many pandas there? funny go help here I funny help I go here
Sight words Put the words in the baby pandas mouth. funny here help go I
Sight words Say the sight words. funny funny I I gogo helphelp here here
Sight words funny go help here I
Sight words – Fun time! Funny, honey, bunny. The bunny is funny. Mo, go, slow. Mo goes slow. Help, yelp, kelp. A dog yelpe...
Sight words – Game Time! funnyI go herehelp
Sight words 1. ____ the panda run away. 2. I will ____ to get a little muffin. 3. ____ can make a red car. 4. I see a ____...
Are you ready? Yes, I’m ready! Let’s Go! Fun Time!
Let’s spell! C f y I see a _unn_ girl.
Reading Time! The funny mouse has the yellow cheese. The panda goes to the pig. I hold the muffin. The red pepper is here....
Let’s spell! H f p _el_ the fireman put out the fire.
Let’s color! What color are the pandas? The pandas are ____.
Let’s Sing! Cloud What is fluffy? What is white? What can you see when skies are bright? What can float? What brings rain?...
What do you like? I like _____. Chit-Chat Time!
Chit-Chat Time!
Good Bye! Take it easy!
ESL Lesson: Sight Words

  1. 1. Sight Words (funny, go, help, here, I )
  2. 2. Prep Time! Flashcards Wheel of 305 Questions What do you like? Word Search Weather Wheel Lesson: Sight Words Aim: To practice “Sight Words” Vocabulary: funny, go, help, here, I , glad, shout, yeah, hurray, panda, feed, mouse, cheese, little, bird, car, blue, run away, muffin, honey, Mo Other:
  3. 3. Chit-Chat Time! What is the weather like today? It is ___ today. It is ___ and ___today.
  4. 4. What do you eat on ____ days? I eat ___ on ___ days. Chit-Chat Time!
  5. 5. Let’s Sing! Hi there! So glad you came. Hi there! So glad you came. 1-2-3 let’s shout “Hurray!” HURRAY! Hi there! So glad you’re here. Hi there! So glad you’re here. 1-2-3 let’s give a cheer! YEAH!
  6. 6. Hi, Kevin! Hi, Elsa! Chit-Chat Time!
  7. 7. How are you? I’m great. I want to feed the panda. Do you want to feed the panda? Chit-Chat Time!
  8. 8. Yes, I want to feed the panda. Me too. I have to go now, Bye! Chit-Chat Time!
  9. 9. Bye! Chit-Chat Time!
  10. 10. Chit-Chat Time!
  11. 11. Sight words Spot the pandas funny go help here I
  12. 12. Sight words I see a funny mouse eat the cheese. I will go to get a little yellow muffin. Help the panda run away. I am here with the blue bird. I can make a red car. funny go help here I
  13. 13. Sight words How many pandas there? funny go help here I funny help I go here
  14. 14. Sight words Put the words in the baby pandas mouth. funny here help go I
  15. 15. Sight words Say the sight words. funny funny I I gogo helphelp here here
  16. 16. Sight words funny go help here I
  17. 17. Sight words – Fun time! Funny, honey, bunny. The bunny is funny. Mo, go, slow. Mo goes slow. Help, yelp, kelp. A dog yelped so I helped. Here, ear, hear. I’m here at the pier. I, pie, buy. I buy a pie. funny go help here I
  18. 18. Sight words – Game Time! funnyI go herehelp
  19. 19. Sight words 1. ____ the panda run away. 2. I will ____ to get a little muffin. 3. ____ can make a red car. 4. I see a ____ mouse eat the cheese. funny go Help here I
  20. 20. Are you ready? Yes, I’m ready! Let’s Go! Fun Time!
  21. 21. Let’s spell! C f y I see a _unn_ girl.
  22. 22. Reading Time! The funny mouse has the yellow cheese. The panda goes to the pig. I hold the muffin. The red pepper is here. Help!, the pepper is on the dogs head.
  23. 23. Let’s spell! H f p _el_ the fireman put out the fire.
  24. 24. Let’s color! What color are the pandas? The pandas are ____.
  25. 25. Let’s Sing! Cloud What is fluffy? What is white? What can you see when skies are bright? What can float? What brings rain? What may be higher than a bird or plane? Say it out loud Cloud! Cloud! Cloud!
  26. 26. What do you like? I like _____. Chit-Chat Time!
  27. 27. Chit-Chat Time!
  28. 28. Good Bye! Take it easy!

