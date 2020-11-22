Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Damon Neal Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 November 1, 2020
My name is Damon Neal. I was born in Peru Indiana, and raised in Wabash Indiana. I believe that being lazy gets you nowher...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Advertising and Promotions Manager • Marketing research analyst and specialist • Search...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: Males and Females ages 18-25 primarily. The national survey on drug use and health sates that in 2017 the ...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, YEAR) • Speciﬁc goal you want to achieve in short term. ‣ Within the ﬁrst...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Video Edit...
I help people feel better about themselves by helping achieve goals. PROMISE
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • I have worked multiple jobs in multiple ﬁelds. From a bag boy in a grocery store to a Maste...
COMPETITION FIRST LAST NAME Industry Experience: • Industry experience goes here Education: • Education experience goes he...
BRAND POSITION For people who want to improve lives, I provide hard work and dedication because I don’t care about making ...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Comic Con ‣ San Diego California July 22-25 • Indiana Pop Con ‣ I...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • My future mentor must have the desire to always be the best he/she can. If you are the b...
Damon Neal You know 40 million adults in the US have some kind of anxiety disorder? This can make life seem very dull. I w...
REFERENCES Summary Report for: 15-1199.10 - Search Marketing Strategists. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Damon neal keynote

39 views

Published on

keynote

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Damon neal keynote

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Damon Neal Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 November 1, 2020
  2. 2. My name is Damon Neal. I was born in Peru Indiana, and raised in Wabash Indiana. I believe that being lazy gets you nowhere. When the economy was horrible both of my parents worked 2 jobs. This taught me that there is no excuse to not be successful. You just have to work harder than normal if times are tough. If i'm not trying to be the best I can. Then I feel like I am letting them down. A long term goal of mine is to one day be ﬁnancially independent. IDENTITY Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Advertising and Promotions Manager • Marketing research analyst and specialist • Search Marketing Strategist HERO - If you aren’t working to not only better yourself, but to better other people. Then you are wasting time. Marketing Analyst for Digital Marketing
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: Males and Females ages 18-25 primarily. The national survey on drug use and health sates that in 2017 the adults ages 18-25 suffered from depression and anxiety the most. It is almost double that of the next highest age group of 26-49 years old. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: The audience must be interested in learning about anxiety and depression. They will also have to be interested in wanting to be better. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: David Goggins. • Tesla, Elon Musk • Gary Vaynerchuck. TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, YEAR) • Speciﬁc goal you want to achieve in short term. ‣ Within the ﬁrst 4 months of graduating. I will use the skills and knowledge I acquire in and outside of school to have a job I am proud of. Mid Term: (YEAR) • Speciﬁc goal you want to achieve in mid term. ‣ In the next 5-10 years. I want to have my own business. This doesn’t have to be a marketing business. But I will use my marketing experience to grow the business. Long Term: (YEAR) • Speciﬁc goal you want to achieve in long term. ‣ In the next 15-20 years I would like to be ﬁnancially independent. With my business and other investments I make I will be able to live off of the income.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Video Editing 80% Microsoft Ofﬁce 75% Teamwork 75% Dependability 90% SOFTHARD Web Page Creation 10% Data Analysis Software 20% Speaking 70% Complex Problem Solving 70% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help people feel better about themselves by helping achieve goals. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • I have worked multiple jobs in multiple ﬁelds. From a bag boy in a grocery store to a Master Monomer Fill Technician. Education: • High School Diploma Northﬁeld Jr/Sr Highschool. • Digital Marketing Bachelors Degree Full Sail Leadership Roles: • In every job I have had there was a team atmosphere. Which means without everyone doing their part nothing got done. I took it upon myself to motivate and help out people who might be absent physically as well as mentally.
  9. 9. COMPETITION FIRST LAST NAME Industry Experience: • Industry experience goes here Education: • Education experience goes here Leadership Experience: • Leadership experience goes here • Leadership experience goes here Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Skill 1 Goes Here - X endorsements • Skill 2 Goes Here - X endorsements • Skill 3 Goes Here - X endorsements Damon Neal Overall Online Presence: • How many connections?, banner image customized?, professionalism of headshot?, how detailed is the proﬁle?, published articles?, active on other social media?, is their LinkedIn URL customized? • Grade: Poor, Average, or Superior?, XX out of 100 Industry Experience: • Medical Device • Marketing Education: • Highschool • Some College Leadership Experience: • Taking it upon myself at work to lead a team enviroment. Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Skill 1 Goes Here - X endorsements • Skill 2 Goes Here - X endorsements • Skill 3 Goes Here - X endorsements Overall Online Presence: • How many connections?, banner image customized?, professionalism of headshot?, how detailed is the proﬁle?, published articles?, active on other social media?, is their LinkedIn URL customized? • Grade: Poor, Average, or Superior?, XX out of 100
  10. 10. BRAND POSITION For people who want to improve lives, I provide hard work and dedication because I don’t care about making money I care about helping people.
  11. 11. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Comic Con ‣ San Diego California July 22-25 • Indiana Pop Con ‣ Indiana Convention Center July 9-11 • E3 ‣ Los Angeles California, June 15-17 Digital Marketing • The content I will make will include things like motivational speeches, guides, jokes, and more. • Using social media will be huge. Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter primarily. This will allow people the ability to view content without having to use a credit card. • By adding links to social media that takes you to the website. Putting out a fraction of the content on social media will make people want to see the whole thing. This will drive people to the website. Picture of You Goes Here
  12. 12. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • My future mentor must have the desire to always be the best he/she can. If you are the best you can be you will make everyone else’s life better as well. 2021 Formal Education • Northﬁeld Jr/Sr high school. Full Sail University Digital Marketing Program. Technical Skills • Use Udemy to learn about digital marketing, November/ December 2020 • Use Udemy to learn how to make websites. January/ February 2021. • Read books on consumer habits, and marketing March 2021 Soft Skills • Healthier life style to avoid injury or illness, 2020-Death • Practice ad lib. For example jokes or rapping to increase mental draw quickness. 2020-Death • Just be more open to meeting people to help get out of my bubble faster. 2020-Death
  13. 13. Damon Neal You know 40 million adults in the US have some kind of anxiety disorder? This can make life seem very dull. I want to brighten peoples lives. It isn’t as widely known as I would like that other things besides medication may help with anxiety. It is proven that some simple things like exercise, taking supplements, or even just laughing can help. “ Picture of You Goes Here
  14. 14. REFERENCES Summary Report for: 15-1199.10 - Search Marketing Strategists. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://www.onetonline.org/link/summary/ 15-1199.10 Why Digital Marketing is About More Than Just SEO These Days. (2019, August 30). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://thenextscoop.com/digital- marketing-more-than-seo/ Facts & Statistics. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://adaa.org/about- adaa/press-room/facts-statistics Major Depression. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https:// www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml Family 1st! but after that, Businessman- a dude that Loves the hustle, people & the @nyjets - @vaynermedia. Tasted wine for years online! (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://www.garyvaynerchuk.com/ David Goggins. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://davidgoggins.com/ Chalk, A. (2020, April 06). E3 2021 dates revealed, but there's still no word about the 2020 'online experience'. Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https:// www.pcgamer.com/e3-2021-dates-announced-but-theres-still-no-word-about- the-2020-online-experience/ Indy PopCon. (n.d.). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https:// www.downtownindy.org/events/10021/indy-popcon/ Con Front Page. (2020, October 19). Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https:// www.comic-con.org/cci Jennings, K. (2018, August 28). 16 Simple Ways to Relieve Stress and Anxiety. Retrieved November 02, 2020, from https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/16- ways-relieve-stress-anxiety

×