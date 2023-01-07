Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Taleb - The Black Swan

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
PENGUIN BOOKS UK | USA | Canada | Ireland | Australia India | New Zealand | South Africa Penguin Books is part of the Peng...
All rights reserved The moral right of the author has been asserted ISBN: 978-0-141-90620-1
Contents Prologue On the Plumage of Birds What You Do Not Know Experts and “Empty Suits” Learning to Learn A New Kind of I...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
BI Institute - Pariwisata dan Narasi Kota Tua
BI Institute - Pariwisata dan Narasi Kota Tua
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, 15-16 November 2022
Dadang Solihin
Dinamika Politik dan Kebijakan dalam Praktek Pemerintahan
Dadang Solihin
Satyalancana Karya Satya 10-20-30 Tahun
Dadang Solihin
Policy Paper JFP Utama Bappenas: "Optimalisasi Peran Dewan Riset Daerah guna ...
Dadang Solihin
Juknis JFP 2022
Dadang Solihin
Foto Kegiatan Tahun 2020
Dadang Solihin
Foto Kegiatan Tahun 2019
Dadang Solihin
Memori Jabatan Deputi Budpar
Dadang Solihin
1 of 501 Ad

Taleb - The Black Swan

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

The central idea of this book concern sour blindness with respect to randomness, particularly the large deviations:
Why do we, scientists or non scientists, hotshots or regular Joes, tend to see the pennies in stead of the dollars?
Why do we keep focusing on the minutiae, not the possible significant large events, inspite of the obvious evidence of their huge influence?
And, if you follow my argument, why does reading the news paper actually decrease your knowledge of the world?

The central idea of this book concern sour blindness with respect to randomness, particularly the large deviations:
Why do we, scientists or non scientists, hotshots or regular Joes, tend to see the pennies in stead of the dollars?
Why do we keep focusing on the minutiae, not the possible significant large events, inspite of the obvious evidence of their huge influence?
And, if you follow my argument, why does reading the news paper actually decrease your knowledge of the world?

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

BI Institute - Pariwisata dan Narasi Kota Tua
Dadang Solihin
0 views
294 slides
Mahbubani - The Asian 21st Century
Dadang Solihin
0 views
250 slides
Rushton - Race, Evolution and Behavior
Dadang Solihin
0 views
399 slides
Integrasi Kebijakan Penanganan Pandemi Covid-19 Pusat dan Daerah
Dadang Solihin
8 views
12 slides
Laporan Pelaksanaan Tugas Taprof Lemhannas RI Tahun I - 2022
Dadang Solihin
165 views
150 slides
Adrian Kay - The Dynamics of Public Policy
Dadang Solihin
34 views
158 slides
Ginandjar - Managing Indonesia's Transformation, An Oral History
Dadang Solihin
9 views
501 slides
Winters - Oligarki
Dadang Solihin
22 views
505 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Dadang Solihin (20)

G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, 15-16 November 2022
Dadang Solihin
50 views
Dinamika Politik dan Kebijakan dalam Praktek Pemerintahan
Dadang Solihin
86 views
Satyalancana Karya Satya 10-20-30 Tahun
Dadang Solihin
50 views
Policy Paper JFP Utama Bappenas: "Optimalisasi Peran Dewan Riset Daerah guna ...
Dadang Solihin
119 views
Juknis JFP 2022
Dadang Solihin
273 views
Foto Kegiatan Tahun 2020
Dadang Solihin
76 views
Foto Kegiatan Tahun 2019
Dadang Solihin
21 views
Memori Jabatan Deputi Budpar
Dadang Solihin
64 views
Pengembangan Pariwisata dan Ekonomi Kreatif DKI di Era Digital
Dadang Solihin
184 views
Curriculum Vitae Prof. Dr. Kim, Soo-il
Dadang Solihin
570 views
Riwayat Hidup Dadang Solihin
Dadang Solihin
785 views
Penerapan Transaksi Digital dalam Pengembangan Industri Pariwisata Provinsi D...
Dadang Solihin
344 views
Optimalisasi Komisi Informasi Pusat dalam rangka Penerapan Smart Government
Dadang Solihin
328 views
Scenario Planning Analisis Lingkungan Stratejik Lembaga Ketanahan Nasional RI
Dadang Solihin
682 views
Penyusunan Renstra Bidang Pengkajian Strategik Lemhannas RI
Dadang Solihin
352 views
Pandangan Pemprov DKI tentang SisHankamrata Abad ke 21
Dadang Solihin
607 views
Memori Jabatan Dr. Dadang Solihin, SE, MA
Dadang Solihin
352 views
Meningkatkan Ekonomi Kreatif berbasis Digital untuk Mendorong Pariwisata DKI
Dadang Solihin
541 views
Anugerah Adikarya Wisata Tahun 2019
Dadang Solihin
148 views
Pemberian Hadiah Juara STQ Ke-XXVI Tahun 2020 Tingkat Provinsi DKI
Dadang Solihin
147 views
G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, 15-16 November 2022
Dadang Solihin
50 views
1187 slides
Dinamika Politik dan Kebijakan dalam Praktek Pemerintahan
Dadang Solihin
86 views
63 slides
Satyalancana Karya Satya 10-20-30 Tahun
Dadang Solihin
50 views
3 slides
Policy Paper JFP Utama Bappenas: "Optimalisasi Peran Dewan Riset Daerah guna ...
Dadang Solihin
119 views
39 slides
Juknis JFP 2022
Dadang Solihin
273 views
547 slides
Foto Kegiatan Tahun 2020
Dadang Solihin
76 views
70 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

midterm MGT311
ssuser8e0ca0
0 views
245407888-Test-for-Spark-1.docx
Anasara35
0 views
2robbins_mgmt15_ppt_06.pdf
mohamedelgedamy2
0 views
Grad Studies information.pptx
ZaimaTasneemAdiba
0 views
Brief_View_Of_Space_By_Kunal_.pdf
VishalThakur58514
0 views
MBA economic.pptx
mohamedelgedamy2
0 views
Cushing syndrome and Addison disease-Dr.Hamisi Mkindi
Mkindi Mkindi
0 views
certificate of recognition SHS.docx
MargieFernandez9
0 views
123.pptx
ThyLinh772742
0 views
C++ Data Structure PPT.pptx
Mukesh Thakur
0 views
English oral.pptx
GombalezChek
0 views
commondiseasesinhuman-170820063125.pdf
SWATIKUMARI343479
0 views
DSKP KSSR SEMAKAN 2017 BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 3 SK.pdf
MuhdHilmiAkhir1
0 views
Dr. ARWONG, PhD (ACIarb, AREC, MSI Fellow, AIoD, S.Inst.TT, SIMarEST⋯.pdf
drwong3
0 views
industrialproductderivedfrommicrobs-181030040417 (1).pdf
SWATIKUMARI343479
0 views