UNIVERSITY OF THE ARMED FORCES CINEMA APPRECIATION ACADEMIC FORUM 2 "What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman"
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville Dr. Steve Schlozman’s Bi...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Horror movies” Films th...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Horror movies’ ideas by...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Influence of horror fil...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Social Reactions”  Mov...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Brain processes” Emotio...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Metacognition in horror...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Pattern recognition in ...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Personal knowledge of o...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Creating community” lin...
What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville CONCLUSION Dr. Steven Sc...
Cinema Appreciation

What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville

Cinema Appreciation

  1. 1. UNIVERSITY OF THE ARMED FORCES CINEMA APPRECIATION ACADEMIC FORUM 2 “What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman” DAYANA CRISTINA TAMAYO
  2. 2. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville Dr. Steve Schlozman’s Biography  He majored in English and biology at Stanford University  He is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School  He has authored more than 40 academic publications  “The Zombie Autopsies” is his first novel optioned for film adaptation of Night of the Living Dead  He states the power of stories and narratives to help people to understand mental health issues  He has helped design video games to teach about neurobiology
  3. 3. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Horror movies” Films that are aimed to evoke fear, terror, nightmares for entertainment purposes
  4. 4. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Horror movies’ ideas by Dr. Steven Schlozman ” Horror Movies Ways of entertainment Knowing ourselves Profound thinking
  5. 5. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Influence of horror films” Influence of Horror films Perception of personal experiences Social reactions Emotional impact Brain activity
  6. 6. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Social Reactions”  Movies have backstories related to social issues: racism, injustice, disobedience, break laws, discrimination, shortcuts  They make us thinking about what is correct or wrong  They generate feelings and emotions towards others  They give life lessons
  7. 7. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Brain processes” Emotion processing Instinctive response Metacognition Pattern recognition Brain activity
  8. 8. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Metacognition in horror movies”  Metacognition is the act of analyzing one’s own thought processes  People activate the fight-or-flight response: trembling, dilated pupils, pale skin, rapid heart beat, rapid breathing  Metacognition means thinking about what you are thinking about, according to Dr. Steven Schlozman
  9. 9. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Pattern recognition in horror movies”  Pattern recognition is process of cognitive dissonance when brain registers information  Perception is influenced of what we know  The concept of something doesn’t fit with what is known  This process is established in young age
  10. 10. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Personal knowledge of ourselves” foibles behaviorvulnerabilities
  11. 11. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville “Creating community” links connections empathyhobbies friendship
  12. 12. What horror films teach us about ourselves and being human | Dr. Steven Schlozman | TEDxNashville CONCLUSION Dr. Steven Schlozman shows scientific and social arguments that allow us to think about the influence and contribution of horror movies to society and each person who enjoys and wants to watch a horror movie to ask about any issue and be aware of your foibles and vulnerabilities, and how horror movies can allow us to consider what is reasonable to handle a problem in some similar situations of movies in our context

