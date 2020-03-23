Bezoek aan de bibliotheek naam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Bezoekaan de bibliotheek naam: …………………… datum: …………………… Welkom! Samen gaan we vandaag een aantal opdrachten uitvoeren in de bibliotheek. We maken er een leerrijke dag van! Lees telkens goed wat je moet doen en veel succes. Opdracht 1: fictie ennon-fictie onderscheiden +genre bepalen (klassikaal) Instructies: Eens aangekomen in de bibliotheek, doen we ter plaatse een opfrissing van de leerinhoud:  Kenmerken fictie: fantasie, verzonnen, nadruk op emotioneel meeleven met personages, in spanning houden  Kenmerken non-fictie: waargebeurd/echt, letterlijke feiten, nadruk op overbrengen van informatie, antwoorden duidelijk. Nu ga ik jullie een aantal (willekeurige) boeken tonen die hier te vinden zijn. Op de achterflap van een boek kunnen we een samenvatting van de inhoud terugvinden. Ik lees deze telkens voor en vervolgens ook een paar pagina’s uit het boek. We gaan samen bespreken of het fictie/non-fictie is en waarom je dat denkt. Ten slotte gaan we bepalen welk genre bij het boek past. (sprookje, avonturenverhaal, heldenverhaal…) Vul in. Titel boek 1: ………………………………………………………… Fictie/non-fictie? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Waarom? ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Genre? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Titel boek2: …………………………………………………………... Fictie/non-fictie? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Waarom? ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Genre? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
  2. 2. Opdracht 2: eenboek vindendat je voorkeur heeft (per 2) Instructies: De bibliotheek is zoals we al besproken hebben een plaats waar we veel verschillende boeken kunnen vinden. Nu is het aan jullie om een boek dat je aanspreekt te zoeken, je doet dit per 2. Ik heb de groepjes voor jullie al gemaakt. Je kiest samen één boek dat je beiden aanspreekt. Je bespreekt samen of het boek fictie of non-fictie is. Je vult telkens ook in waarom je dat denkt aan de hand van de geziene kenmerken. Lees samen rustig de achterflap van het boek en blader er zeker eens door. Vul in. De titel van het gekozen boek …………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………… Is het fictie of non-fictie? ……………………………………………………………. Waarom denk je dat? Gebruik de kenmerken! (zie opdracht 1) ……………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………. ……………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. Opdracht 3: zelfstandigenaamwoorden, bijvoeglijkenaamwoorden, eigennamen, verkleinwoordenzoeken inboeken (per 2) Instructies: In de klas hebben we al gezien wat de begrippen zelfstandig naamwoord, bijvoeglijk naamwoord, eigennaam, verkleinwoord inhouden. Nu ga je in het boek dat je daarnet per 2 gekozen hebt zoveel mogelijk zelfstandige naamwoorden, bijvoeglijk naamwoorden, eigennamen en verkleinwoorden zoeken en vervolgens noteren. Lees een stukje in het boek, doorblader… Hieronder kan je wat meer uitleg vinden als houvast:  Zelfstandig naamwoord: zelfstandige naamwoorden zijn woorden waar je een lidwoord (de, het, een) voor kunt zetten. Het zijn woorden die dus slaan op een bepaald 'iets' zoals planten, dieren, personen en dingen.  Bijvoeglijk naamwoord: een bijvoeglijk naamwoord zegt iets over een zelfstandig naamwoord. Het geeft een eigenschap, kenmerk of toestand aan van een zelfstandig naamwoord.  Eigennaam: een eigennaam is een zelfstandig naamwoord dat een persoon of zaak als een individu, iets unieks benoemt. In de meeste gevallen worden eigennamen met een hoofdletter geschreven.  Verkleinwoord: van veel zelfstandige naamwoorden kunnen we een verkleinwoord maken met een achtervoegsel -je, -tje, -etje of -pje. Dat schrijven we vast aan het grondwoord. De zelfstandige naamwoorden die ik heb gevonden …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. De bijvoeglijke naamwoorden die ik heb gevonden …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. De eigennamen die ik heb gevonden …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. De verkleinwoorden die ik heb gevonden …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………….
  4. 4. Opdracht 4: eeneigenfictieve/non-fictieve tekst schrijven(min. 6 zinnen) die nadienje klasgenotenzullenhoren +gebruik telkens 2 zelfstandige naamwoorden, bijvoeglijke naamwoorden, eigennamen, verkleinwoorden+ genre naar keuze (per 2) (TIP:zie leerinhoudbij de vorige opdrachten) Schrijf hieronder jouw tekst. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

